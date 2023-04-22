Town Hall Set to Discuss Possible Changes to Birmingham Water Board

The Birmingham Times

Top, from left: Walter Floyd, former president of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association; activist Walter Umrani; Alabama Rep. John Rogers; activist William Muhammad as Rogers speaks during a press conference outside Birmingham City Hall on Friday to announce a town hall meeting on Monday, April 24 set for 5 p.m. at Lawson State Community College to discuss a pair of bills in the Alabama Legislature they say will lead to the takeover of the Birmingham Water Works Board. LSCC is located at 3060 Wilson Road, SW, Birmingham AL 35221. (Ryan Michaels, The Birmingham Times)

