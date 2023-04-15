USFL Returns This Weekend in Birmingham

The Birmingham Times

The USFL kicks off its second season on Saturday with the 2022 champion Birmingham Stallions taking on the New Jersey Generals at 6:30 p.m. in Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

FOX will televise the game.

On Sunday, the Panthers and Houston Gamblers meet at 11 a.m. in Memphis and the Pittsburgh Maulers and Breakers square off at 5:30 p.m. in Birmingham. NBC and Peacock will televise Sunday’s opener, with the nightcap on FS1.

The Gamblers in Memphis and Breakers in Birmingham will be the home teams. Houston is sharing Liberty Stadium with the Showboats, and the Breakers are back with the Stallions at Protective Stadium for 2023.

The USFL also will play games at Ford Field in Detroit and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, this season.

The Maulers and Generals will play their home games in Canton, with the Panthers and Stars based in Detroit.

Here’s a look at Birmingham’s 10 regular-season games for 2023 (all times CT):

Week 1

April 15: vs. New Jersey Generals in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 6:30 p.m.

Week 2

April 22: vs. Memphis Showboats in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 6 p.m.

Week 3

April 29: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 11:30 p.m.

Week 4

May 7: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 5:30 p.m.

Week 5

May 13: vs. Houston Gamblers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3 p.m.

Week 6

May 20: at Michigan Panthers in Detroit; Ford Field; 3 p.m.

Week 7

May 27: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3 p.m.

Week 8

June 3: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 2 p.m.

Week 9

June 11: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 1 p.m.

Week 10

June 17: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 3 p.m.

Click here for information regarding tickets.

