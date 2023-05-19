Birmingham 8th-Grader Finalist in Nationwide Doodle For Google Contest

bigcom.com

Brooklyn Chandler, an 8th grader at Birmingham’s W.J. Christian K-8 School, has been selected as one of 55 state and territory winners of its 15th Annual Doodle for Google contest.

Chandler will now be entered into a nationwide Doodle for Google voting competition at doodle4google.com. Folks can help determine who out of the 55 state/territory finalists will go on to become one of Google’s five national finalists — and one of who will become its overall national winner.

In January, Google asked students across the U.S. to submit ideas for this year’s contest and invited K-12 students to answer the prompt “I am grateful for…” through their art. Across ages, students showcased what they appreciate most in thoughtful and intentional ways.

Chandler titled her entry “Conspicuous Hair,” and wrote of her design: “I am grateful for … my hair. I drew my hair because I believe my hair is a blessing, even though I’ve been ridiculed for it, and it’s been treated like a toy, I love my hair. The reason for my title is because, around my family, I’m always pointed out first because of my easily noticeable hair.”

Here’s more on the contest from Google:

What are Google Doodles?

Doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo on the Google homepage (Google.com) to celebrate culture, moments, anniversaries and lives of individuals who have positively impacted local communities around the world.

With Doodles, we aim to celebrate a diverse mix of topics that reflect Google’s personality, teach people something new, and most importantly, are meaningful to local culture.

What is Doodle for Google?

Doodle for Google is an annual contest open to students in grades K-12 in all 50 states plus Washington DC, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands and Guam. Students are encouraged to use their creativity to create their own interpretation of the Google logo, centered around an annual theme. This year it is, “I care for myself by…”

The National Winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day. They’ll also receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization, plus Google hardware and fun Googley swag.

2023 marks the 15th year we’re running the contest.

How many submissions were there?

This year we received tens of thousands of submissions!

What else can you share about Doodle for Google?

This is the 15th year of the Doodle for Google competition. Every year we feel so fortunate that students take time out to create and submit artwork for this contest. When the winning Doodle runs on Google.com, it’s always one of our favorite moments of the year. It’s a wonderful feeling to know we can play a small part in helping inspire creativity.

How did you choose this year’s theme?

We all have a lot going on – and now more than ever, it’s important for us to take care of our bodies and minds. Which is why we invited students to reflect on how they nurture their mind, body and/or spirit as they face the opportunities and challenges that every day brings.

When will the Doodle for Google winner be shown on the homepage?

June 6th (tentative)

Who are the judges for this year’s Doodle for Google competition?

o Noah Schnapp – actor and student

o Brian Selznick – bestselling author and illustrator

o Jessica Yu – Doodle Team Lead

o Kurt Russell – 2022 National Teacher of the Year

