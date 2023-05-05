Birmingham-Area Students Prepare for ‘Voyage’ Through Alabama History

By Nicole S. Daniel

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham-area students have an opportunity to take part in history with a free trip through historic Tuskegee, Alabama to learn about the Tuskegee Airmen; Dr. George Washington Carver; Booker T Washington and more.

The Southwest Alliance Association Inc, along with the Genesis Project will sponsor the 8th Annual Fantastic Voyage Thru History for students from ages 6 through 18 years old on Saturday, May 13. The buses will begin loading at 7 a.m. and leave from the Birmingham Police Headquarters on 1710 First Avenue North.

“This is one of our antiviolence initiatives that we have implemented to try to get our children to come together and learn the history of those that came before them,” said Walter Wilson, President of the Southwest Alliance Association Inc.

“We totally believe that a man that doesn’t know his past will repeat it. We believe teaching these children their past will prevent them from falling into the pit falls that we’ve gone through in the past,” said Jude Washington, who added “we really enjoy doing this, the kids enjoy, it’s educational and we just want continue doing what we are doing.”

Abdul Alwahiid, Vice President of Community First Birmingham, said, “students will be introduced to methods of conflict resolution and methods of de- escalation. Our children will be exposed to a moving mobile classroom full of fun and knowledge with a powerful message of unity and pride as we travel down I-65.”

He also said, the intent of the trip is to give the young adults the ingredients to establish certain standards that are needed to have self-pride which is “important as it relates to making certain choices that has consequences. This trip is needed and necessary and we have a responsibility as a community to make sure they have the information they need to grow.”

Registration is still open to students ages 6-18 for more information contact Pam Bass at 205-223-1160

