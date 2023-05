“…I believe my hair is a blessing. Even though I’ve been ridiculed...

-Brooklyn Chandler, an 8th grader at Birmingham’s W.J. Christian K-8 School, who was selected as one of 55 U.S. winners of Google’s 15th Annual Doodle for Google contest; birminghamtimes.com, May 19.

