June 1, 2023

Employment

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLERK

BJCC, is recruiting for an Accounts Payable Clerk, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT06/01/2023

CITYWALK AMBASSADOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a CityWalk Ambassador, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT06/01/2023

SURGERY CLINICAL DIRECTOR

Birmingham OMS seeks Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinical Director in Birmingham, AL office. Manage the daily clinical operations and staffing activities of an OMS practice. Email resumes & job history to wbailey@birminghamoms.com.

BT06/01/2023

OPERATIONS MANAGER

Plan, direct and coordinate the operations of tobacco wholesaler, manage customer base, hire and train employees, maintain financial reports. 2yrs exp. required. Send resume to: AAA Smoke & Vapes Inc, 1260 Powder Plant Rd, Bessemer, AL 35022.

BT06/01/2023

SENIOR MOBILE SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Singular People, LLC– Birmingham, AL – Senior Mobile Software Developer (iOS)– Act as a team technical reference point on Singular financial digital transformation projects. Provide technical guidance in the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation of solutions to business requirements. Help prepare and present technical solutions and advise business and product owners on the technical and business value of proposals. Req. MS+5. Telecommuting from a home office may also be allowed. To apply: Qualified applicants please: Email resume, referencing BHM 26 MDL, including job history, to: people.usa@sngular.com.

Singular People, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

BT06/01/2023

TECHNICAL PRESALES MANAGER

Singular People, LLC – Birmingham, AL – Technical Presales Manager – Work with the Business Manager to provide technical solutions to clients. Point of contact for assigned customers to provide technical solutions and ensure they are implemented correctly. Lead a team of software developers at client site. Responsible for sizing the team up or down. Coordinate tasks within the team. Travel and work at various client sites as assigned. Telecommuting from a home office may also be allowed. To apply: Qualified applicants please: Email resume, referencing BHM 25 TPM, including job history, to: people.usa@sngular.com.

Singular People, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

BT06/01/2023

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Groundskeeper

Painter II

Teacher Education Coordinator of Field & Clinical Experience

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT06/01/2023

ENGINEERS

Shipt, Inc. is seeking Engineers (Code: K05231549K) for its Birmingham, AL office. Submit resumes to: careers@shipt.com and place the applicable occupation you are applying for as well as the relevant code in the subject line.

BT06/01/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-901194

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOHN RICKS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; DORIS RICKS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 13, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 10, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 6, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 431 4th Court W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-3-028-008.000 a/k/a 0122003430280080000000;

Legal Description: North 100 feet of Lot 9, Block 9, according to Earle Place, First Addition, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 100, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a N 100 FT LOT 9 BLK 9 1ST ADDITION TO EARLE PLACE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/01/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901243

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SAMUEL SUMMERLIN AND AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; MIRANDA A. SUMERLIN AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; WEHBY-O’ BRIEN PLUMBING AND HEATING, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 17, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 9, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 13, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2720 Garrison Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-17-2-004-005.000 a/k/a 0129001720040050000000;

Legal Description: Lots 5 and 6, Block 1, according to the Survey of Hyde Park, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 30, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 1 HYDE PARK

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/01/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901236

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MCDANIEL WATSON, JR. AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 17, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 9, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 13, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 541 Maple Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-12-1-005-001.000 a/k/a 01230012005001000

Legal Description: Lot 11A, according to the map of a resurvey of Lots 11, 12, and 14, Block 11, Oakville, as recorded in Map Book 73, Page 74, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 11 A RESUR OF LOTS 11-12 & 14 BLK 11

OAKVILLE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/01/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901259

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TROY D. JOHNSON AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 18, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 9, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 13, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 913 48th St N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-20-4-001-010.000 a/k/a 01230020400101000000

Legal Description: Begin at a point on the east line of North 48th Street ( Talley Avenue ) 201 feet North of the intersection of said line with the NW line of Georgia Road (Macadamized Road); thence run North along the east line of North 48th Street (Talley Avenue) 50 feet; thence 90° 16′ right, east 150 feet; thence south parallel with said Street 50 feet; thence West 150 feet to the point of beginning. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a POB

190 FT S N OF THE NE INTER OF AIRPORT HWY & 48TH ST N TH N 50 FT S ALG ST TH E 150 FT S TH S 50 FT S TH W 150 FT BEING PT OF LOTS 11 & 12 PHILLIPS ADD TO BHAM

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/01/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901367.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CONSTANCE MCCOLLUM HARRISON; COLONIAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 26, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2013 Lee Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 7, in Block 10, according to the Map and Survey of West Haven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025280 as follows: LOT 7 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/01/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901241

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SMITH SNEAD AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; TAMECA PRICHETT AS AGENT FOR THE HEIRS OF LEO AND C GAMBLE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 17, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 23, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 10, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 833 Spring Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 20-00-20-1-001-033.000 a/k/a 012200201001033000000

Legal Description: Begin Northeast Corner of Southeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4 20-17-3 Thence South 210′ ALG E Line Sec 20-17-3 Thence West 190′ to Spring Street Thence North 210′ Thence East 90′ to POB a/k/a BEG AT NE COR OF SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 SEC 20 T17S R3W TH S 219S FT ALG E LINE SEC 20 TH W 190S FT TO SPRING STREET TH N 210S FT ALG SPRING ST TH E 190S FT TO POB BEING PT OF SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 S20 T17 R3 SECT 20 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 30th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/01/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901475

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WELDEN EUGENE CADE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on May 3, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 23, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 13, 2023 at 10;15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 816 43rd St. N., Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-20–012-019.000 a/k/a 012300203012019000000

Legal Description: Lot 15, Block A, according to the Survey of King Land Development Company’s Addition to Kingston, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 117, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 15 BLK A KING LAND & IMP CO 1ST ADD TO KINGSTON FT TO POB BEING PT OG SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 S20 T17 R3 SECT 20 RWSP 17S RANGE 3W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 30th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/01/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901226

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARIE B. LUCAS; LILLIE C. GARNER; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on April 17, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 2801 Price Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35224 and having a legal description of:

Lot 12 in Block “D”, according to the map of Jake Jackson Survey, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 85, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, and assigned Parcel ID No. 21-00-36-2-009-001.000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/01/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901134

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NAAMAN ANDREWS, JR.; JAMES R. ANDREWS, SR.; HAYNES NEUROSURGICAL GROUP, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on May 16, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 3559 Norwood Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama 35234 and having a legal description of:

A part of Lot 7, in Block 10 Survey of Birmingham Realty Company’s Addition #4 as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 14, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama described as beginning at a point on the South line of Norwood Boulevard 60 feet East of the Northwest corner of said lot; thence Southwesterly to the common corner of Lots 7, 8 and 13; thence Easterly along the Southern line of said lot 147.3 feet to the Western line of 36th Street; thence Northerly along the Western line of said street 75 feet; thence Westerly along the Southern line of Norwood Boulevard 59.5 feet to the point of beginning; situated in Jefferson County, Alabama together with a part of Lot 8, Block 10 according to the map and survey of Birmingham Realty Company’s Fourth Addition, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 14, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, and particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 8 and run thence Westerly along the line dividing lots 7 and 8, in said block, for a distance of 147.9 feet to the most Westerly corner of said Lot 8, run thence Southeasterly along the Westerly line of said lot for a distance of 18.56 feet; thence turning an angle to the left of 79°09’30” and run Northeasterly along a straight line for a distance of 142.98 feet, to the point of beginning, and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-3-025-001.00.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 28, 2023, in Room 670 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuti Clerk

BT06/01/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that M. J. Harris Construction

Services, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of the Alabama A&M Events Center for Alabama A&M University, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Nola / VanPeursem Architects.

M. J. Harris Construction Services, LLC

One Riverchase Ridge, Suite 300

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT06/01/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Toadvine Enterprises, Contractor, has completed the Huffman High School Football Videoboard project located at 950 Springville Rd, Birmingham, AL 35215 for the Birmingham City Board of Education and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

Toadvine Enterprises

14800 Taylorsville Rd.

Fisherville, KY 40023

BT06/01/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Toadvine Enterprises, an athletic facility construction company specializing in sports spectator seating and headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, recently completed projects for the Birmingham City Schools Board of Education to replace the existing gym bleachers at Ramsay High School, Smith Middle School, and South Hampton K-8 School. These schools now have new telescopic bleachers, manufactured by Interkal, ranging in size from 6-15 rows at each school and providing a total 1142 seats between the three schools. These bleachers also provide ADA handicap seating at each school.

BT06/01/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Gulf Coast Underground LLC, 5655 Middle Road, Theodore, AL 36582, 251-725-0200, has completed all work on the Sanitary Sewer System Asset Management Program Contract No. 2021 AMP06 – 2021 Structural Defect Identification & Replacement for Jefferson County Environmental Services Department. Any claim held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to Jefferson County Environmental Services Department at its offices or same will be barred.

BT06/01/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for concrete stair improvement at the east end of Lurleen Wallace Hall on purchase order #P0003635 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT06/01/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, June 15, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time Base Bid for UAB Project No. 230142 – Tinsley Harrison 8th Floor Upgrade Existing HVAC located at 1900 University Blvd, 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days before Prebid conference. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Tinsley Harrison 8th Floor Elevator Lobby at the above address at 10:00 AM Central Time Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT06/01/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning, Design and

Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham,

Alabama 35294, Thursday June 22, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 230018 MCLM New Fume hoods RM. 524E/618D located at 1918 University BLVD Birmingham AL, 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Applications received after the date of the Prebid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 10:00 am Central Time June 13, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference

BT06/01/2023

INVITATION TO PREQUALIFY AND BID

Sealed proposals will be received by Homewood City Schools, at its Central Office, 450 Dale Avenue, Homewood, AL 35209, until 2:00 p.m. CDT June 22, 2023, for

LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE, HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS

at which time they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Homewood City Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Only Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Landscape Architect:

Renta Urban Land Design

Stephen Schrader, PLA, ASLA

stephen@renta-uld.com

205.545.7639

5236 Caldwell Mill Road

Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Prequalification packets must be returned to the Landscape Architect by 5:00 PM, June 6, 2023.

Drawings and specifications may be examined the Central Office of Homewood City Schools and the office of the Landscape Architect.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Landscape Architect as an electronic package. Any costs for printing or reproduction shall be the responsibility of Bidders.

A Prebid Conference will be held at the Project sites, on June 15. An itinerary will be provided to prequalified bidders. Attendance at this Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a Bidder’s responsiveness.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Landscape Architect, or copies thereof. All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding, or bid will not be received or considered by the Landscape Architect; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BT06/01/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by Madison County Executive Airport Authority at the office of Mr. Tom Sharp, Jr., Chairman, Madison County Executive Airport Authority, 360 Clyde Shelton Road, Meridianville, Alabama 35759 until 2:00 p.m. CST, June 7th, 2023, for the

PARALLEL TAXIWAY REHABILITATION

AIP PROJECT No. 3-01-0087-037-2023 At the Huntsville Executive Airport

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for May 24th, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the conference room of the Huntsville Executive Airport Terminal Building, 360 Clyde Shelton Road, Meridianville, Alabama 35759. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all General Contractors intending to submit a proposal.

The project consists of milling and repaving the parallel taxiway and connectors and remarking the taxiway.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Madison County Executive Airport Authority in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be obtained or examined at the office of Sain Associates, Inc., 5021 Technology Drive, Suite B2, Huntsville, Alabama 35805; Phone 256-947-4770.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Engineer upon deposit of $150.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All contractors bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

All prospective contractors and sub-contractors must comply with the provisions of the Code of Alabama, Section 31-13-9 (a) and (b) (Beason-Hammond Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act).

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state of domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

Madison County Executive Airport Authority

(Awarding Authority)

Sain Associates, Inc

(Engineer)

BT06/01/2023

NOTICE OF DECLARATION OF ABANDONMENT OF LANDS FOR CEMETERY PURPOSE AND OF INTENTION TO REMOVE THE HUMAN BODIES INTERRED THEREIN

Notice is hereby given of the declaration of abandonment of lands for cemetery purposes and of the intention to remove the human bodies interred therein. The Red Mountain (Southside) Cemetery lies within what is commonly known as the Lane Park property, an approximate 200-acre tract of land that was purchased by the City of Birmingham between 1889 and 1902. Portions of the Lane Park property were utilized as a cemetery between 1889 and 1905 by the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County. Historic records refer to the cemetery as the “Red Mountain Cemetery” or “Southside Cemetery”. While a list of interments within the cemetery is currently maintained by the Birmingham Public Library, no documentation that specifies the locations for either the cemetery or the individual interments within the cemetery is known to exist.

In 1954, the Birmingham Zoo was constructed on an approximate 50-acre tract of land within Lane Park with Monkey Island being the first project dedicated on April 2, 1955. In November 1955 the City Commission took over responsibility for maintaining and operating the zoo. In 1999 Mayor Richard Arrington led the way for the privatization of the zoo, recruiting strong community leaders to serve as the first Board of Directors of a new organization, Birmingham Zoo, Inc. (BZI). Since privatizing BZI has and continues to maintain and operate the zoo through a long-term lease with the city. The development of new exhibits and habitat since privatizing has been supported through city contributions and private sponsorship donations from the city’s present day leaders and organizations putting the zoo as Alabama’s number one attraction.

Currently BZI is planning to construct a new holding building and habitat for orphaned or rescued cougars and bobcats within the existing Alabama Wilds section of the zoo. Through the zoo’s planning, preparation and due diligence it has determined that part of the proposed project will be located within part of the historic cemetery.

Through close consultation and coordination with the City of Birmingham and the Alabama Historic Commission the zoo has prepared a plan for constructing the project that will allow for the respectful removal of existing human remains interred therein and reinterment of all existing human remains that would otherwise be impacted by the project. The reinterment area will be in the existing cemetery as close as practicable to the location where the remains were removed from. The removal and reinterment will be done by professionals who will provide the proper dignity and respect in the process and a proper ceremony will be provided during the reinterment. The zoo will erect a plaque to mark the location and preserve the memory of those reinterred.

In accordance with Alabama Code Section 11-47-61 and 11-47-62 the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. hereby gives notice that beginning on July 14, 2023, it will begin the process to remove for relocation the human remains within unmarked graves at the existing cemetery located at the Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223, said property is owned by the City of Birmingham and leased by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. and is situated in the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 2 West, Jefferson County, Alabama. At any time after the expiration of two months from and after the first publication of the notice of declaration of abandonment and removal required to be published under the provisions of Section 11-47-62 the human remains then remaining in the cemetery or part thereof will be removed and subsequently reinterred within the existing cemetery by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc.

BT06/01/2023

___________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

PROJECT TRIAD

I – CIVIL

Jefferson State Community College

Parking Lot and Accessibility Modifications

II – ARCHITECTURAL

Jefferson State Community College

Exterior Renovations to the Bethune-Deramus Hall and George Layton Buildings

III – LANDSCAPE

Jefferson State Community College

Landscape Renovation at Bethune-Deramus Hall and George Layton Buildings

OWNER

Jefferson State Community College-Jefferson Campus

Architect’s Project #: 21055

ACCS Project #: 2022-114

Sealed proposals for each individual scope of work for the three above-referenced projects will be received by the Jefferson State Community College – Jefferson Campus on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at 2:00 pm local time, in Room 115 of George Wallace Hall located at 2601 Carson Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. Bid openings of each project will be in the following order Civil, Architectural, and Landscape. All bids for each project are to be submitted by 2:00 for the opening.

The Owner highly recommends all interested contractors for each of the three projects attend a Pre-Bid Conference to be held Tuesday, May 30th at 2:00 pm local time, in Room 115 of George Wallace Hall located at 2601 Carson Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215. Attendance is encouraged for information on the coordination of each project’s interconnectivity.

The triad of projects consist in the Architectural portion of exterior renovations to the Bethune-Deramus Hall and George Layton Buildings. The Civil portion includes the adjacent parking lot renovations with new islands and grading. The Landscape portion includes all new landscape and hardscape installations surrounding and within the other projects scope of work.

Questions should be directed to Richard Carnaggio with CCR Architecture & Interiors.

CCR Architecture & Interiors

2920 First Avenue South

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

205-324-8864 Phone

richard@ccrarchitecture.com Email

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined online and downloaded at a link to be provided by interested bidders.

Hard copies for examination at the following locations: Alabama Graphics, and Jefferson State Community College- Jefferson Campus.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Alabama Graphics, www.algraphicsplanroom.com.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished in the specifications. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Licensing required by local municipalities shall be obtained prior to the execution of the construction contract.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Jefferson State Community College – Jefferson Campus in an amount not less than 5 percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $ 10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Contract shall be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder in accordance with the rules, regulations, and policies of Jefferson State Community College-Jefferson Campus and the Alabama Community College System. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Contractors are required to comply with the requirements of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Facilities Division Construction Manual of Procedures, The City of Birmingham, and Jefferson County.

Jefferson State Community College – Jefferson Campus

(Owner)

CCR Architecture & Interiors

(Architect)

BT06/01/2023

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

IFB No. B23016

Landscaping Maintenance Services for Elyton Village & Smithfield Court and Alternates for ALL HABD Properties

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Interim Procurement Manager

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-545-1833 Ext. 415

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

Thursday, May 25, 2023, 2:00 PM

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Friday, May 30 2023, 2:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT06/01/2023

CITY OF BESSEMER

Cleaning Services for Bessemer City Hall

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The City of Bessemer invites qualified firms or individuals who are both licensed and bonded to submit proposals to serve as an independent contractor to provide Cleaning Services for Bessemer City Hall located at 1700 3rd Avenue N. Bessemer, AL 35020.

To qualify to submit a written proposal, all qualified firms or individuals must be present on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. to tour the facility. All persons must meet in the lobby of Bessemer City Hall to receive a guided tour with Christopher Warren, the Mayor’s Assistant. The tour will begin promptly at 2:15 p.m.

Written Proposals will be received by Wanda D. Taylor, City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, AL 35020 no later than 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Late proposals will be kept by the City, but not considered for award. The City will not consider for award any proposals submitted via facsimile, email or other forms of electronic transmission.

The complete Request for Proposal is on file with and may be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office, Wanda D. Taylor – City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, Alabama. The Request for Proposal can also be obtained from the City’s website https://www.bessemeral.org/bid-opportunities/ .

It is the responsibility of the Vendor to check the website to stay current on all Q&A and any addendums. It will not be the City’s responsibility to ensure that the most current information is available in any additional way other than posting on the website.

The City of Bessemer’s programs, services, employment opportunities, and volunteer positions are open to all persons without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, age, marital status, handicap, or political affiliation.

Wanda D. Taylor, City Clerk

City of Bessemer

BT06/01/2023

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 421

Jefferson County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to Precoat Metals, Corp. (EPA Identification Number ALR000015826), which operates a steel coil coating facility located at 3399 Davey Allison Blvd. in Hueytown, Jefferson County, Alabama.

The violations consisted of the following: failure to keep satellite accumulation containers closed, failure to keep secondary containment free of cracks and gaps, storage of hazardous waste without a permit, failure to mark containers of hazardous waste with accumulation start dates, failure to provide written job titles, and failure to prevent unknowing entry into the central hazardous waste accumulation area.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $12,000. The Order, if issued, would require Precoat Metals Corp. to comply with all applicable requirements of Division 14 of the ADEM Administrative Code.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Stephen A. Cobb

Chief of the Land Division

P.O. Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given 1st day of June, 2023, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

BT06/01/2023

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) TO PROVIDE

PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS TWO LANDFILLS

The City of Birmingham, Alabama (the City) requests qualifications from qualified Consulting Professionals to provide Engineering Services as detailed below for the City’s two (2) Landfills;

• Eastern Landfill; 2787 Alton Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35215.

• New Georgia Landfill; 2500 47th Ave. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Purpose:

The primary purpose for the RFQ is to provide Professional Consulting Services for the City of Birmingham, Alabama (COB) Landfill Facilities. This purpose will be accomplished by means of soliciting Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) to secure engineering services from an experienced Solid Waste Consulting Firm (Firm) to provide landfill consultation, volume calculations, operational and environmental compliance, general consultation, and other related services including operational training and operations management assistance, and health and safety in accordance to State and Federal rules, laws, and appropriate regulations.

Proposed Scope of Work:

The scope of work includes Engineering Consulting services to prepare plans, specifications, and any other requirements to keep landfills in compliance regarding daily operations and compliance with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) Regulations. Provide any required ADEM, provide any studies, that would be required for municipal infrastructure projects located within the Landfill. City. The projects may include, but are not limited to, Improvements, Studies, Repair, Upgrades, etc.

Provide Professional Engineering Services to meet the following criteria summarized below;

• Provide any required plans, documentation, specifications, written response or research to meet all requirements of Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) Environmental Quality and any appliable permit requirements.

• Assist the Landfill in any consulting capacity to comply with Federal Environmental Protection Agency (FEMA/ EPA) and Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).

• Ensure Landfill compliance with any other requirements imposed by law or ordinance.

• Conduct any research required to obtain information needed for ADEM permit requirements.

• Respond to ADEM requests for Information.

• Perform whatever Engineering is necessary to obtain and maintain ADEM Requirements.

• Perform engineering inspection services for any required construction project at the landfill in order to produce acceptable end product that is approved by ADEM and any other governing municipality as it related to adherence to contact documents and construction plans.

• Provide Variance Requests as required for ADEM approval to get Landfill back in compliance if needed.

• Perform monitoring well services as required by ADEM for compliance with regulations and permit compliance.

• Perform any other applicable engineering services as requested by the City of Birmingham (COB) for landfill related consulting services.

• Demonstrate the ability to perform all of (or the majority) the requested services in-house (within the Firm) in order for the COB to control costs and maximize QC/QA.

The Firm will provide professional engineering services and consultation for the landfills in the areas of reporting, assessment, operational analysis, volume calculation, operational and environmental compliance, general consultation, and other related services including operational training and operations management assistance, and health and safety in accordance to State and Federal rules, laws, and appropriate regulations. The Firm will submit along with the RFQ, the names, address, and contact of key personnel to be associated with the project and experience qualifications specific to solid waste operations. The major items of work to be performed by the Firm will include, but not be limited to:

• Provide experienced, qualified personnel to assist City staff in performing required tasks and reporting associated with landfills within prescribed timeframes.

• Review and interpret regulations related to landfills operations and prepare required reports as needed.

• Assist city staff with operational analysis, volume calculations, operational and environmental compliance, communications with regulators, and general consultation as requested by the city including CQA for landfill repairs and/or construction.

• Attend and assist the city in meetings with State agencies, other engineering firms and contractors.

• Provide operational training and operations management assistance to landfills staff.

• Conduct review of operations and make recommendations for basic operations including efficient transportation of waste materials, efficient fill methods in the landfill, and best practice as it relates to health and safety in accordance with State and Federal rules, laws, and appropriate regulations.

General Consulting Services:

The COB desires to receive general consulting services for solid waste operations. These actives would be performed on an as-needed basis and only with prior approval from COB. Examples of such items may include (but not limited to) the items summarized below:

• On-site general operational consulting or permit compliance meetings, as requested.

• Review of special waste analytical data.

• Program planning and evaluation.

• Assistance with regulatory or legislative activities.

• Minor alternate source demonstrations.

• Assistance with stormwater compliance.

• Maintain regulatory compliance with & ensure timely submittals for the Permits/Registrations/Fees of the Permits listed below and any other’s that may become required by ADEM;

• NPDES Permit AL0055247.

• Landfills Facility Plans.

• Solid Waste Disposal Facility Permit 37-12.

• State Indirect Discharge (SID) Permit.

• Title V MSOP No. 4-07-0373-04.

• Perform Hydrogeological Characterizations as required by ADEM and respond to Hydrogeology Reviews to keep landfills in compliance.

• Ground Water Monitoring Plan (GWMP) development, design, and successful implementation as required by ADEM for both facilities; including well placement, abandonment, or recommendations as required by hydrogeological reviews (past or current).

• Perform Modifications and Addendums as required to revise any of the aforementioned permits/registrations.

This RFQ is not a formal request for bids nor a request for proposal. It is not an offer by the City of Birmingham to contract with any party responding to this request. It does not commit the City of Birmingham to award a contract. The City makes no representation that participation in the RFQ will lead to an award of contract or any consideration whatsoever. The City reserves the right to reject any or all submissions, to negotiate with any firm, to extend the submission deadline or to amend or cancel this RFQ in part or in its entirety. The City reserves the right to contract with more than one firm.

Qualifications: The Applicants shall demonstrate experience with similar projects and demonstrate familiarity with the City’s current facilities and any required specialty consultants as may be required for a particular project. The Applicants and any consultants shall hold current professional licenses and be registered in the State of Alabama.

Submission: Interested professionals shall submit the requested information using the format outlined below. The submission should not exceed twenty (20) pages:

1. Letter of Interest. A dated letter of interest must be submitted, including the legal name of the Firm(s), address, telephone, emails, and the name, title, and signature of the person(s) authorized to submit the RFQ on behalf of the Firm. The Letter of Interest should provide a brief statement of Firm’s experience indicating the unique background and qualities of the Firm, its personnel and its sub consultants. Provide information that provides evidence making the Firm a good fit for work in the City of Birmingham.

2. Executive Summary. The executive summary should contain a brief summary of the Firm’s qualifications and a comprehensive list of the relevant services offered by the company.

3. Key Personnel and References. Include resumes of key personnel who would be assigned to projects with the City. Indicate who would serve as the primary engineer and define the role of each other team member and his or her proposed responsibilities on City projects.

4. Project Experience. Demonstrate that the firm has the professional capability and resources to be a full-service Engineer that can facilitate and oversee the planning, design, bidding, construction engineering and inspection, and closeout of potential City projects, including but not limited to:

i. Preparation of Construction documents

ii. Experience with Municipal Infrastructure Projects

iii. Experience with drainage and pavement improvements

iv. Experience with prior City of Birmingham projects

v. Completes projects on time, on budget.

vi. Construction Inspection:

5. Identify established methods and approaches utilized by your firm to successfully meet completion deadlines and provide examples demonstrating effective use of stated methods and approaches.

6. Discuss the Firm’s ability to meet construction schedules for projects with very tight timetables, Firm’s schedule management procedures, and how the Firm has successfully handled potential delays both for the contract documents and for field changes.

7. Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goals: It is the goal of the City of Birmingham that DBEs will have maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of all City projects and the Proposer will take all necessary and reasonable steps to ensure that DBEs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform subcontracts. Please include your firm’s efforts or utilization of DBEs in your projects.

8. Conflicts of Interest. These projects are under a strict timeline for completion, so engagement of a Firm will require their availability possibly as early as February 2023. If applicable, provide a statement of any recent, current, or anticipated contractual obligations that relate in any way to similar work, the potential projects, availability of staff, or the City of Birmingham that may have a potential to conflict with Firm’s ability to provide the Services described herein.

9. Debarment Certification. This project involves the expenditure of federal funds, thus requiring the completion of the attached Debarment Certification Form from an authorized principal of the firm “Attachment A.” If the firm cannot attest to any of the items listed, an explanation should be provided detailing a response to that item.

The City of Birmingham is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages business participation by minority and women-owned businesses. As a matter of public policy, the City agrees to make opportunities available, to the maximum extent possible, to actively include historically underutilized business enterprises (HUBEs) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers and construction contractors, as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Evaluation: The City of Birmingham will utilize the following criteria in evaluating the responses received:

Qualifications, Competence and Reputation of Firm and Personnel: Overall assessment of the firm’s qualifications and reputation; Assessment of the ability and competence of the firm to conduct the work. Evaluation of the specialized experience and technical competence of the staff to be assigned to the project and the qualifications of those persons. Specific experience with respect to related work, description of firm’s prior experience with grant administration, including any similar projects.

Firm’s Capability to Meet Time and Project Budget Requirements: The capacity and capability of the firm to perform the work outlined, including any specialized services: the past record of performance of the firm with respect to such factors as control of costs, quality of work, and ability to meet schedules; description of firm’s current work activities, capability of carrying out the firm’s anticipated availability during the term of the project.

Related Experience on Similar Projects: Assessment of the firm and assigned professionals in working on similar projects.

Experience Working with municipal government: Evaluation of the experience and ability of the firm and assigned individuals to work with municipal projects and local government processes

Engagement of MBE/DBE Contractors: Evaluation of firm’s commitment and past practices that actively engage MBE/DBE subcontractors on projects.

Debarment Certification: Evaluation of the firm’s debarment status based on the mandatory certification.

SUBMISSION

Deadline: Qualification submissions must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. (Central Time) on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Submissions will be received via email, as a .pdf file, and sent to the Department of Public Works at, Subject line: RFQ Submission for COB, DPW Landfills – Engineering. Please ensure that you receive a response confirming successful receipt of your submission.

Alternatively, you may mail, or hand deliver your submission saved to a USB flash drive to the following address:

Mr. Joshua D. Yates. PE., Director

Department of Public Works

City of Birmingham

501 6th Avenue South

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

For questions and additional information, contact Mr. Yates, Director 205-254-6345 or email Joshua.Yates@birminghamal.gov.

ATTACHMENT A

DEBARMENT CERTIFICATION

The Contractor certifies that, neither the Contractor firm nor any owner, partner, director, officer, or principal of the Contractor, nor any person in a position with management responsibility or responsibility for the administration of federal funds:

a) Is presently debarred, suspended, proposed for debarment, and declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from covered transactions by any federal or state department/agency;

b) Has within a three-year period preceding this certification been convicted of or had a civil judgment rendered against it for: commission of fraud or a criminal offense in connection with obtaining, attempting to obtain, or performing a public transaction or contract (federal, state, or local); violation of federal or state antitrust statutes; or commission of embezzlement, theft, forgery, bribery, falsification or destruction of records, making false statements, or receiving stolen property.

c) Is presently indicted for or otherwise criminally or civilly charged by a governmental entity (federal, state, or local) with commission of any of the offenses enumerated in paragraph (b) above; or

d) Has within a three-year period preceding this certification had one or more public transactions or contracts (federal, state, or local) terminated for cause or default.

e) The contractor is “Actively” registered with SAMS (Service for Award Management), and has been assigned the following DUNS Number:_____________.

The Contractor further certifies that it shall not knowingly enter into any transaction with any subcontractor, material supplier, or vendor who is debarred, suspended, declared ineligible, or voluntarily excluded from covered transactions by any federal or state department/agency.

Dated this________day of__________________, 20 ______

By_________________________________________________

Authorized Signature for Contractor

____________________________________________________

Printed Name and Title

BT06/01/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

BUILDING AUTOMATION-INSTRUMENTATION AND CONTROL FOR HVAC

BID ANNOUNCEMENT

ITB # 51-23

Sealed bids will be accepted by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department no later than 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) on June 21, 2023 for Building Automation-Instrumentation and Control for HVAC. Bids will be opened on June 22nd at 10 a.m. CDT in Room 830 of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Interested parties may retrieve a copy of the bid package at Jefferson County Purchasing: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N., Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 or download at https://paca.jccal.org.

All interested parties must meet bidder requirements as specified in the bid on or before the date and time that bids are due.

All questions must be written and faxed to the attention of Joy McDowell, Principal Buyer at (205)325-5662 or emailed to mcdowellj@jccal.org.

BT06/01/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham Board of Education, Central Administration Building, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203; UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time; on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for:

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS – WINDOW REPLACEMENTS-III

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, the replacement of existing windows with associated demolition work and all related work as indicated on the Bid and Construction Documents.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after May 29th, 2023, to General Contractors; and may be examined at the Office of the Architect, AGC Internet Plan Rooms, and BCIA in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of printing (which is approximately $100.00). Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount. Partial sets will not be available.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM, on June 8, 2023, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not required for all General Contractor Bidders but is highly recommended for all bidders.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature). However sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid Proposal Form. DCM Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for on the bid proposal form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within 240 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Architect:

Charles Williams & Associates Inc.

3601 8th Ave. So.

Birmingham, AL 35222

Phone: (205) 250-0700

Attn: Christa Vandiver

christa@cwilliams-arch.com

Owner:

Birmingham Board of Education

2015 Park Place North

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: (205) 231-4885

Attn: Donald McCrackin

dmccrackin@bhm.k12.al.us

BT06/01/2023

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Copper Safe Storage – Cahaba located at 5300 Cahaba Valley Rd. Birmingham AL 35242 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.lockerfox.com on 6/12/2023 at 9:30AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

BT06/01/2023

MISCELLANEOUS

