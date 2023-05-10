May 11, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

CLINICAL DIRECTOR

Birmingham OMS seeks Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinical Director in Birmingham, AL office. Manage the daily clinical operations and staffing activities of an OMS practice. Email resumes & job history to wbailey@birminghamoms.com.

BT05/11/2023

MAINTENANCE MANAGER

Truck & Wheel USA Corp, a Tier 1 auto supplier, seeks a Maintenance Manager resp for progm, supervis & maintnc plan for robotics & automat warehouse systms. Min req 5 yrs exp with robotics software in auto indstr or clsly rltd occup. To apply, mail resume with job title in cover pg to T&W USA – HR, 11198 Will Walker Rd, Vance, AL 35490.

BT05/11/2023

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Groundskeeper

Admissions Coordinator

Assistant Coach, Men’s Lacrosse

Assistant Coach, Women’s Lacrosse

Assistant Coach, Womens’s Soccer

Assistant Director, Sports Information

Special Equipment Operator

Painter II

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT05/11/2023

SALES COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Sales Coordinator, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT05/11/2023

EVENT MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for an Event Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT05/11/2023

FACILITY SAFETY AND RISK MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Facility Safety and Risk Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT05/11/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-900519

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOHN PECHI; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 14, 15, 16, 17 and the Southeast 6.5 feet of Lot 13, Block PP3, according to the Map of Ensley Land Company’s 5th Addition to Ensley as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 4, Page 80.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 2019080443 as follows: LOTS 14 THRU 17 & SE 6 1/2 FT OF LOT 13 BLK PP3 ENSLEY 4TH ADD 4/80

and assigned Parcel ID No. 30-00-01-1-003-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 23, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 24th day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/11/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-902272

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LAMAR REAL ESTATE ACQUISITIONS, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 2, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West 1/2 of Lot 3-B, according to the map of Ward’s Resurvey of Lots 3 & 4 in Block 23, South Smithfield, recorded in Map Book 187 Page Page 36, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111415 as follows: W 1/2 OF LOT 3-B BLK 23 WARDS RESUR 187/36

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-34-4-024-002.002

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 9, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 24th day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/11/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900907

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTES-HALE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, INC.; TAX INVESTMENTS, INC.; THOMAS B. WHITFIELD; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on March 21, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 1032 6th Street West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal description of:

Lot 34-A Blk 8 Map of a Resurvey & Sub of Lots 33 & 34 Blk 8, College Hills Sub, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-34-2-005-044.000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 24th day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/11/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-902155.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROOMERS, LLC; LEIGH ANN REESE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 22, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1125 40th Street, Fairfield, AL 35218, and having a legal description of a Lot 7, in Block 25, according to the Map and Survey of Terrance Sector, First Addition to Fairfield, as recorded in Map Book 17, Page 12, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 7,BLK 25

TERRANCE SECTOR OF 1ST ADD TO FAIRFIELD and known as Parcel ID No. 29-00-07-2-004-006.000 a/k/a 01290072004006000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 360, 716 Richard

Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800

Financial Center Birmingham, AL 3503 at (205)795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 2nd day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/11/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-902158.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BLACKWATER ASSET SERVICING, LCC; KANDACE TA SHA GOFPHIN WASHINGTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 22, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 2000 13th Place SW, Birmingham, AL 35211, and having a legal description of a Lot 1, in Block 12, according to the Survey of Mason City, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 8, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of

Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 1,BLK 12 MASON CITY and known as Parcel

ID No. 29-00-15-3-016-011.000 a/k/a 0129001530160110000000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 340, 716 Richard

Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800

Financial Center Birmingham, AL 3503 at (205)795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 2nd day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/11/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900908

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LETONYIA R. BARBER; FIRST FAMILY FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.; ANDRAE WASHINGTON, SR.; ST. VINCENT’S HOSPITAL; JOHN R. ORR III DMD; THE HEALTHCARE AUTHORITY FOR MEDICAL WEST, AN AFFILIATE OF UAB HEALTH SYSTEMS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on March 21, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 808 1st Street West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal description of:

The South 26 Feet of the North 50 feet of lots 15 and 16, in Block 51, according to the Map and Survey of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 149, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-34-1-030-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2023, in Room 360 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 8th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/11/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB GSB 5th Floor Renovations project, UAB Project #H215022, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 521 19th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Ghafari Associates, LLC 2170 Highland Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35205.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/11/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Marcus Service and Solutions, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, Alabama for labor and material to wire welding booths on purchase order #P0004147 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/11/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for awning replacement at the Fitzgerald Student Center on purchase order #P0004258 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/11/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL for the fume extraction and new installation on purchase order #P0004022 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/11/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB Highlands 6 North Improvements at 1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Poole & Co Architect at 2 North 20th Street Birmingham, AL 35203.

Shelby Company, LLC 3120 4th Ave S Birmingham, AL 35233

BT05/11/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that M. J. Harris Construction

Services, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of the Alabama A&M Events Center for Alabama A&M University, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Nola / VanPeursem Architects.

M. J. Harris Construction Services, LLC

One Riverchase Ridge, Suite 300

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT05/11/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction

at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday,

May 18, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project NO. 230155- Shelby 103 Microscope Lab Renovation located at

1825 University Blvd, 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more

information about the project, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the

bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the

first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of

submission. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference

Center at the above address at 10:00 Central Time May 9, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/11/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, June 8, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 230075 – Volker Hall 4th & 5th Floor Student Relaxation Space located at 1670 University Blvd Birmingham, AL 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 1:00 PM Central Time May 30, 2023 .

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/11/2023

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 19, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion

Domestic Hot Water System Repairs

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H215019

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of equipment and piping associated with the North Pavilion domestic hot water system. The scope of work includes electrical, mechanical, and minor architectural new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of new equipment and piping. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 19, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 26, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning May 26, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 15, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 31, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT05/11/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, 25 May 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 190583, Wallace Tumor Roof Top Platform Lift / Assist Device located at 1824 6th Ave S Birmingham, Alabama 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Pre-qualification Applications should be submitted in a pdf format to rbizzell@uab.edu no later than 3:00pm Central, Friday, 19 May 2023.

A Prebid Conference for all interested Contractors will be held at the job site at the above address at 10:00am Central Time, Monday, 08 May 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/11/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, 8 June until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 210031, Ryals Public Health Roof Replacement located at 165 University Blvd Birmingham, Alabama 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Pre-qualification Applications should be submitted in a pdf format to rbizzell@uab.edu no later than 3:00pm Central, Friday, 02 June 2023.

A Prebid Conference for all interested Contractors will be held at the job site at the above address at 10:00am Central Time, Monday, 15 May 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/11/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, June 8, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time Base Bid for UAB Project No. 220243 – Blount and Blazer Hall Elevator Replacement located at 1001 14th Street South and 920 16th Street South at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime and Elevator Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days before Prebid conference. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 10:00 AM Central Time Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/11/2023

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Birmingham Regional Paratransit Consortium dba/Clastran is applying to the Alabama Department of Transportation for a federal capital funding award under Section 5310 of the Federal Transit Act. This funding is for capital assistance to help meet the transportation needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities in Jefferson and Shelby counties. A public hearing will be held on May 22nd at 9:00 a.m. in the Clastran Board Room at the Clastran office at 2100 16th Ave. South, Suite 55, Birmingham, AL 35205 for public comment. If there are questions or comments or if the information is needed in another language or alternative format, contact:

Shari Spencer

Executive Director

Clastran

205-325-8787

BT05/11/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FAA AIP Project No. 3-01-0112-015-2023

City Of Abbeville, Alabama

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of RUNWAY 18-36 EXTENSION & RECONSTRUCTION will be received by the City Of Abbeville, Alabama, hereinafter referred to as the OWNER, at the city hall until 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, June 8, 2023. BIDS will then be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after this time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.

The Work includes the following principal items:

Existing Asphalt Removal, Clearing, Grubbing, Grading, Storm Drainage, Base, Paving and Electrical

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 25, 2023, in the Abbeville City Hall, 101 E. Washington St., Abbeville, AL 36310. Due to the importance of all bidders having a clear understanding of the scope and requirements for this contract, it is recommended that bidders attend this meeting. Any changes that may be agreed upon as a result of this meeting will be noted in an addendum sent to all plan holders.

Total Contract Time for completion of the work is two hundred ten (210) calendar days.

Liquidated damages for delay will be in the amount of $1,000.00 per calendar day that the project remains incomplete after the specified completion time.

Other Bidding Requirements, Contract Forms, Conditions of the Contract, Specifications, Drawings and other Bidding and Contract Documents may be examined at the office of the following:

Barge Design Solutions, Inc., 2047 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301, Phone (334) 678-9838

City Of Abbeville, Alabama, 101 East Washington Street, Abbeville, Alabama 36310; (334) 585-6444

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Engineer, Barge Design Solutions, Inc., 2047 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301, Phone (334) 678-9838, in electronic PDF format only and at no cost to the contractor.

Bid Security: Each BIDDER must deposit with his BID, as Bid Security, a Bid Bond payable to the OWNER in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the total amount Bid, but in no case more than $10,000.00.

Contract Security: The Successful BIDDER will be required to furnish separate performance and payment bonds payable to the OWNER. Each bond shall be in an amount equal to 100% of the Contract Price as security for CONTRACTOR’S faithful performance and payment of all obligations under the Contract Documents.

No BID may be withdrawn by the BIDDER within ninety (90) days after actual date of opening thereof.

BIDS in the case of corporations not chartered in Alabama, must be accompanied by proper certificate evidencing that such corporation is authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.

Bids are to be based upon prevailing wages in Henry County, Alabama; and in no case are wages considered less than those predetermined by the Secretary of Labor, a schedule of which is contained in the Contract Documents.

The Successful BIDDER whether a resident or nonresident shall be required to comply with all City, County and State licensing and/or permit laws.

Any contract(s) awarded pursuant to this ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS may be funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration. Neither the United States nor any of its departments, agencies or employees is or will be a party to this ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS or any resulting contract. This procurement will be subject to regulations contained in Airport and Airway Department Act of 1982, as amended. Bidders must comply with the following:

(a) Presidents Executive Order No. 11246 supplemented by Department of Labor regulations regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin.

(b) Davis Bacon Act (40 USC276a-176a-7) as supplemented by Department of Labor Relations (29CFR Part 5);

(c) Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (PL 88‑352);

(d) Copeland “Anti‑Kickback Act” (19 USC 874) as supplemented by Department of Labor Regulations (29 CFR Part 3);

(e) Sections 103 and 107 of the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act (40 USC 327-333) as supplemented by Department of Labor Regulations (29 CFR, Part 5); and

(f) 49 CFR Part 26 regarding small and minority business enterprise participation. BIDDERS must certify that they do not, and will not, maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race, color, creed or national origins. BIDDERS must submit with their BID an EEO Report Statement as required by 41 CFR 60-1-7 (b).

The Owner reserves the right to refuse to issue a proposal form to a prospective bidder should such bidder be in default for any of the following reasons:

(a) Failure to comply with any prequalification regulations of the Owner, if such regulations are cited, or otherwise included, in the proposal as a requirement for bidding.

(b) Failure to pay, or satisfactorily settle, all bills due for labor and materials on former contracts in force (with the owner) at the time the owner issues the proposal to a prospective bidder.

(c) Contractor default under previous contracts with the Owner.

(d) Unsatisfactory work on previous contracts with the Owner.

BIDS shall be on the forms included in the Bidding Documents and submitted in a sealed envelope clearly identified on the outside as follows:

BID FOR CONSTRUCTION OF RUNWAY 18-36 EXTENSION & RECONSTRUCTION

AIP PROJECT 3-01-0112-014-2022

SUBMITTED BY: (Name of Bidder with Bidder’s Current Alabama General Contractor’s License Number).

The BID shall be addressed to:

Jimmy Money

MAYOR

101 East Washington Street

Abbeville, Alabama 36310

BIDS submitted by mail shall be registered.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all BIDS, to waive any informalities or irregularities in the BIDS received, and to accept the BID which is deemed most favorable to the OWNER at the time and under the conditions stipulated.

05/11/2023

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK and RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

LEROY EVERSON, PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

May 2, 2023

RFP: #23-58

TO: Prospective Proposer

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL:

RFP# (A complete copy may be downloaded at www.birminghamal.gov)

SEPARATE SEALED RFP FOR:

Alcohol Services – Legion Field Stadium & Other Birmingham Park & Recreation Facilities

INVITATION TO ITB RESPONSES WILL BE RECEIVED BY:

Leroy Everson, Principal Accountant

Account Payable – Birmingham Park and Recreation

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

***IMPORTANT SOLICITATION DATES***

QUESTIONS DUE DATE:

May 18, 2023, at 5:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

RFPS DUE DATE:

May 22, 2023, by 5:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

RFP OPENING DATE:

May 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM

(Central Standard Time)

Proposer wishing to bid may download the complete solicitation including the specifications and RFP forms via the internet at www.birminghamal.gov (go to link titled Employment and RFPS, then click on RFP Opportunities), or by visiting the Purchasing Office at the address shown above, or by calling (205) 254-2265 and requesting a copy be mailed to you.

PROPOSAL OPENING WILL BE HELD AT:

Birmingham Park and Recreation

Legion Field Stadium

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

TELEPHONE INQUIRIES – NOT ACCEPTED

Telephone inquiries with questions regarding clarification of all specifications of the RFP will not be accepted. All questions must be e-mailed to Leroy Everson at leroy.everson@birminghamal.gov.

Submissions may be withdrawn, modified, and resubmitted prior to the formal Bid opening due date. Any submission modification(s) submitted after the “Bid Due Date” may not be considered.

The Birmingham Park and Recreation Board (Park Board) reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids, or any part of any Bid, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the Bid. The Park Board may award a contract in whole or in part based on the needs of the Park Board.

All costs incurred by the company to respond to this solicitation will be wholly the responsibility of the Proposer. All copies and contents of the Bid, attachments, and explanations thereto submitted in response to this RFP, except copyrighted material, shall become the property of the Park Board regardless of the Proposer selected. Response to this solicitation does not constitute an agreement between the Proposer and the Park Board.

The Park Board is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service, the internal mail delivery system of the Park Board or any other means of delivery employed by the Proposer. Similarly, the Park Board is not responsible for, and will not open, any responses which are received later than the date and time indicated above. Late responses will be retained in the RFP file, unopened.

PUBLISHED: B.N.

RELEASED BY: Leroy Everson

BT05/11/2023

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

PUTTING PEOPLE FIRST

Request for Proposal (RFP) #23-58

ALCOHOL MANAGEMENT SERVICES

AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

RFP RELEASE DATE:

May 2, 2023

QUESTIONS DUE:

May 18, 2023

RFP SUBMITAL DEADLINE

May 22, 2023

RFP OPENING DATE:

May 25, 2023

LEROY EVERSON

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

(205) 254-2401

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK and RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

ALCOHOL MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Sealed proposals marked #23-58 “Alcohol Management Services at the Birmingham Park and Recreation – Birmingham Park and Recreation facilities”, will be received by Leroy Everson Purchasing Agent, Birmingham Park and Recreation 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204. The Proposed Vendor must provide an original and three (3) copies of its proposal.

Site survey will be held on Monday May 8th at 10:00am, Legion Field Stadium (Maxine Herring Park Board Room).

RFPs will be accepted until 5:00pm central time (standard or daylight savings time, as applicable) on Monday May 22, 2023. RFPs submitted after these dates and times will not be considered.

Proposals will be publicly opened at 11:00am on Thursday May 25, 2023.

The Park Board is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service, the internal mail delivery system of the Park Board, or any other means of delivery employed by the Proposer. Similarly, the Park Board is not responsible for, and will not open, any proposal responses, which are received later than the date and time, indicated above. Late proposals will be retained in the proposal file, unopened.

TELEGRAPHIC/ELECTRONIC RESPONSES

Proposal responses sent via electronic devices (i.e., facsimile machines and email) are not acceptable and will be rejected upon receipt.

TERM OF CONTRACT

Any contract resulting from this RFP will become effective upon proposal award. Per Section 3-3-7(7) of the General City Code for the City of Birmingham, the proposed contract shall be in effect for a period of one (1) year, renewable annually subject to the mutual Agreement of the parties for a term not to exceed three (3) years. The life of this contract shall exist with the approval of both parties with the provision that no price increase in the original proposal prices shall be allowed.

ADDENDA

Any addenda will be available on the internet. Proposer is responsible for checking the website for addenda until the proposal opening date. Addenda will be mailed to only those proposers who were provided a copy in person or by mail.

The Park Board follows a policy of nondiscrimination. No proposer with the Park Board should discriminate based on race, sex, religion, or national origin. Failure by the Proposer to carry out these requirements is a material breach of its obligations, which may result in its termination or such other remedy as the Park Board deems appropriate.

No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the proposal opening.

All RFPs are to be submitted on the proposal form provided and all proposal are to be f.o.b. Birmingham, Alabama delivered.

The Park Board reserves the right to reject any or all proposal submitted, in whole or part, and to waive any informalities.

RFP must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked RFP # 23-58 “Alcohol Services for Birmingham Park and Recreation Facilities May 22, 2023, by 5:00pm” proposals may be hand delivered to Legion Field Stadium 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, AL or mailed to Attn: Leroy Everson, Birmingham Park and Recreation, 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, AL 35204. proposals mailed in (i.e., USPS, Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Legion Field Stadium.

Leroy Everson

Leroy Everson, Principal Accountant

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK and RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

ALCOHOL SERVICES AT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

PURPOSE AND BACKGROUND

Birmingham Park and recreation facilities currently serves three (3) competitive sports venues, their athletes, coaches, officials, and patrons: Football, Soccer, and Concerts related events. In addition, the facility encompasses VIP Boxes, suites, sports management meetings, seminars, seated events (team dinners, training, etc.), a caterer’s kitchen.

GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Proposer, Vendor and Contractor are used interchangeably throughout this document.

2. Park Board will provide water, gas, and electricity for the contracted services.

3. On non-event days, facility is open 7:30am — 5:00pm. On event days facility is open 6:00am and closes when majority of people have left the facility. The maintenance crew is usually the last to leave on event days.

4. The facility has 24/7 security service. Successful Proposer would always have access to the facility at whatever time needed due to 24/7 security. Successful Proposer should notify security in advance of your need to access facility during, before, or after normal hours of operation.

5. Storage space will be identified by Legion Field staff.

The scope of work consists of professional services to provide alcohol beverage services during contracted Legion Field events, for athletes, coaches, officials, and patrons, using the designated kitchen and portable equipment provided by the proposer for Legion Field and other park and recreation facilities. The scope of work shall also include the purchase, preparation, sales, marketing and service of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and other related food items for Legion Field Stadium public and catered events.

BT05/11/2023

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK AND RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

LEROY EVERSON, PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

May 2, 2023

RFP: #23-60

TO: Prospective Proposer

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: RFP# (A complete copy may be downloaded at www.birminghamal.gov)

SEPARATE SEALED BID FOR: Catering Food Services – Legion Field Stadium

INVITATION TO ITB RESPONSES WILL BE RECEIVED BY:

Leroy Everson, Principal Accounting

Account Payable – Birmingham Park and Recreation

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

***IMPORTANT SOLICITATION DATES***

QUESTIONS DUE DATE:

May 18, 2023, at 5:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

RFP DUE DATE:

May 22, 2023, at 5:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

BID OPENING DATE:

May 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

Proposer wishing to bid may download the complete solicitation including the specifications and RFP forms via the internet at www.birminghamal.gov (go to link titled Employment and Bidding, then click on Bidding Opportunities), or by visiting the Purchasing Office at the address shown above, or by calling (205) 254-2265 and requesting a copy be mailed to you.

PROPOSAL OPENING WILL BE HELD AT:

Birmingham Park and Recreation

Legion Field Stadium

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

TELEPHONE INQUIRIES – NOT ACCEPTED

Telephone inquiries with questions regarding clarification of all specifications of the RFP will not be accepted. All questions must be e-mailed to Leroy Everson at leroy.everson@birminghamal.gov.

Submissions may be withdrawn, modified, and resubmitted prior to the formal RFP opening due date. Any submission modification(s) submitted after the “RFP Due Date” may not be considered.

The Birmingham Park and Recreation Board (Park Board) reserves the right to accept or reject any or all RFPs, or any part of any RFP, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the RFP. The Park Board may award a contract in whole or in part based on the needs of the Park Board.

All costs incurred by the company to respond to this solicitation will be wholly the responsibility of the Proposer. All copies and contents of the RFP, attachments, and explanations thereto submitted in response to this RFP, except copyrighted material, shall become the property of the Park Board regardless of the Proposer selected. Response to this solicitation does not constitute an agreement between the Proposer and the Park Board.

The Park Board is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service, the internal mail delivery system of the Park Board or any other means of delivery employed by the Proposer. Similarly, the Park Board is not responsible for, and will not open, any responses which are received later than the date and time indicated above. Late responses will be retained in the RFP file, unopened.

PUBLISHED: B.N.

RELEASED BY:

Leroy Everson

05/11/2023

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

PUTTING PEOPLE FIRST

Request for Proposal (RFP) # 23-60

CATERING MANAGEMENT SERVICES

AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

RFP RELEASE DATE:

May 2, 2023

QUESTIONS DUE:

May 18, 2023

RFP SUBMITAL DEADLINE

May 22, 2023

RFP OPENING DATE:

May 25, 2023

LEROY EVERSON

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

CATERING MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK AND RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Sealed proposals marked #23-60 “Catering Management Services at the Birmingham Park and Recreation – Legion Field Stadium”, will be received by Leroy Everson Purchasing Agent, Birmingham Park and Recreation 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204. The Proposed Vendor must provide an original and three (3) copies of its proposal.

Site survey will be held on Monday May 8th at 10:00am, Legion Field Stadium (Maxine Herring Park Board Room).

RFPs will be accepted until 5:00pm central time (standard or daylight savings time, as applicable) on Monday May 22, 2023. RFPs submitted after these dates and times will not be considered.

Proposals will be publicly opened at 2:00pm on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The Park Board is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service, the internal mail delivery system of the Park Board, or any other means of delivery employed by the Proposer. Similarly, the Park Board is not responsible for, and will not open, any proposal responses, which are received later than the date and time, indicated above. Late proposals will be retained in the proposal file, unopened.

TELEGRAPHIC/ELECTRONIC RESPONSES

Proposal responses sent via electronic devices (i.e., facsimile machines and email) are not acceptable and will be rejected upon receipt.

TERM OF CONTRACT

Any contract resulting from this RFP will become effective upon proposal award. Per Section 3-3-7(7) of the General City Code for the City of Birmingham, the proposed contract shall be in effect for a period of one (1) year, renewable annually subject to the mutual Agreement of the parties for a term not to exceed three (3) years. The life of this contract shall exist with the approval of both parties with the provision that no price increase in the original bid prices shall be allowed.

ADDENDA

Any addenda will be available on the internet. Proposer is responsible for checking the website for addenda until the proposal opening date. Addenda will be mailed to only those proposers who were provided a copy in person or by mail.

The Park Board follows a policy of nondiscrimination. No proposer with the Park Board should discriminate based on race, sex, religion, or national origin. Failure by the Proposer to carry out these requirements is a material breach of its obligations, which may result in its termination or such other remedy as the Park Board deems appropriate.

No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the proposal opening.

All proposals are to be submitted on the proposal form provided and all proposals are to be f.o.b. Birmingham, Alabama delivered.

The Park Board reserves the right to reject any or all proposals submitted, in whole or part, and to waive any informalities.

proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked RFP 23-03 “Catering Services at the Legion Field Stadium May 22, 2023 by 5:00pm” proposals may be hand delivered to Legion Field Stadium 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, AL or mailed to Attn: Leroy Everson, Birmingham Park and Recreation, 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, AL 35204. Proposals mailed in (i.e., USPS, Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Legion Field Stadium.

Leroy Everson

Leroy Everson, Principal Accountant

CATERING SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

PURPOSE AND BACKGROUND

BIRMINGHAM PARK AND RECREATION at LEGION FIELD STADIUM currently serves three (3) competitive sports venues, their athletes, coaches, officials, and patrons: Football, Soccer, and Concerts related events. In addition, the facility encompasses VIP Boxes, suites, sports management meetings, seminars, seated events (team dinners, training, etc.), a caterer’s kitchen.

GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Proposer, Vendor and Contractor are used interchangeably throughout this document.

2. Park Board will provide water, gas, and electricity for the contracted services.

3. On non-event days, facility is open 7:30am — 5:00pm. On event days facility is open 6:00am and closes when majority of people have left the facility. The maintenance crew is usually the last to leave on event days.

4. The facility has 24/7 security service. Successful Proposer would always have access to the facility at whatever time needed due to 24/7 security. Successful Proposer should notify security in advance of your need to access facility during, before, or after normal hours of operation.

5. Storage space will be identified by Legion Field staff.

The scope of work consists of professional services to provide food and beverage catering services during contracted Legion Field events, for athletes, coaches, officials, and patrons, using the designated kitchen and portable equipment provided by the Proposer and/or the Legion Field. The scope of work shall also include the purchase, preparation, sales, marketing and service of food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and other related food items for Legion Field Stadium public and catered events. The kitchens may serve as a back-up preparation center for certain food items permitted to be catered to patrons at Legion Field.

BT05/11/2023

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK and RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

LEROY EVERSON, PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

May 2, 2023

RFP: #23-59

TO: Prospective Proposer

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: RFP# (A complete copy may be downloaded at www.birminghamal.gov)

SEPARATE SEALED BID FOR: Concessions Services – Legion Field Stadium

INVITATION TO BID RESPONSES WILL BE RECEIVED BY:

Leroy Everson, Principal Accounting

Account Payable – Birmingham Park and Recreation

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

***IMPORTANT SOLICITATION DATES***

QUESTIONS DUE DATE:

May 18, 2023, at 5:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

RFP DUE DATE:

May 22, 2023, by 5:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

BID OPENING DATE:

May 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

Proposer wishing to bid may download the complete solicitation including the specifications and RFP forms via the internet at www.birminghamal.gov (go to link titled Employment and Bidding, then click on RFP Opportunities), or by visiting the Purchasing Office at the address shown above, or by calling (205) 254-2265 and requesting a copy be mailed to you.

PROPOSAL OPENING WILL BE HELD AT:

Birmingham Park and Recreation

Legion Field Stadium

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

TELEPHONE INQUIRIES – NOT ACCEPTED

Telephone inquiries with questions regarding clarification of all specifications of the RFP will not be accepted. All questions must be e-mailed to Leroy Everson at leroy.everson@birminghamal.gov.

Submissions may be withdrawn, modified, and resubmitted prior to the formal Bid opening due date. Any submission modification(s) submitted after the “RFP Due Date” may not be considered.

The Birmingham Park and Recreation Board (Park Board) reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals, or any part of any proposal, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal. The Park Board may award a contract in whole or in part based on the needs of the Park Board.

All costs incurred by the company to respond to this solicitation will be wholly the responsibility of the Proposer. All copies and contents of the Bid, attachments, and explanations thereto submitted in response to this RFP, except copyrighted material, shall become the property of the Park Board regardless of the Proposer selected. Response to this solicitation does not constitute an agreement between the Proposer and the Park Board.

The Park Board is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service, the internal mail delivery system of the Park Board or any other means of delivery employed by the Proposer. Similarly, the Park Board is not responsible for, and will not open, any responses which are received later than the date and time indicated above. Late responses will be retained in the RFP file, unopened.

PUBLISHED: B.N.

RELEASED BY: Leroy Everson

05/11/2023

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

PUTTING PEOPLE FIRST

Request for Proposal (RFP) # 23- 59

for

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES

AT THE BIRMINGHAM PARK RECREATION

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

RFP RELEASE DATE:

May 2, 2023

QUESTIONS DUE:

May 18, 2023

RFP SUBMITTAL DEADLINE:

May 22, 2023

RFP OPENING DATE:

May 25, 2023

LEROY EVERSON

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

(205) 254-2401

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK and RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Sealed proposals marked # 23-59 “Concession Management Services at the Birmingham Park and Recreation – Legion Field Stadium”, will be received by the Leroy Everson Purchasing Agent, Birmingham Park and Recreation 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204. The Proposed Vendor must provide an original and three (3) copies of its proposal.

Site survey will be held on Monday May 8, 2023, at 10:00am Legion Field Stadium (Maxine Herring Park Board Room).

Proposals will be accepted until 5:00 P.M. central time (standard or daylight savings time, as applicable) on Monday May 22, 2023. proposals submitted after these dates and times will not be considered.

Proposals will be publicly opened at 12:00pm on Thursday May 25, 2023, in the Maxine Herring Board Room.

The Park Board is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service, the internal mail delivery system of the Park Board, or any other means of delivery employed by the Proposer. Similarly, the Park Board is not responsible for, and will not open, any proposal responses, which are received later than the date and time, indicated above. Late proposals will be retained in the proposal file, unopened.

TELEGRAPHIC/ELECTRONIC RESPONSES

Proposal responses sent via electronic devices (i.e., facsimile machines and email) are not acceptable and will be rejected upon receipt.

TERM OF CONTRACT

Any contract resulting from this RFP will become effective upon proposal award. Per Section 3-3-7(7) of the General City Code

for the City of Birmingham, the proposed contract shall be in effect for a period of one (1) year, renewable annually subject to the mutual Agreement of the parties for a term not to exceed three (3) years. The life of this contract shall exist with the approval of both parties with the provision that no price increase in the original proposal prices shall be allowed.

ADDENDA

Any addenda will be available on the internet. Proposer is responsible for checking the website for addenda until the proposal opening date. Addenda will be mailed to only those proposers who were provided a copy in person or by mail.

The Park Board follows a policy of nondiscrimination. No proposer with the Park Board should discriminate on the basis of race, sex, religion or national origin. Failure by the Proposer to carry out these requirements is a material breach of its obligations, which may result in its termination or such other remedy as the Park Board deems appropriate.

No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the proposal opening.

All proposals are to be submitted on the proposal form provided and all bids are to be f.o.b. Birmingham, Alabama delivered.

The Park Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, in whole or part, and to waive any informalities.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked RFP #23-59 “Concession Management Services at the Legion Field Stadium May 22, 2023, by 5:00 P.M. Bids may be hand delivered to Legion Field Stadium 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, AL or mailed to Attn: Leroy Everson Birmingham Park and Recreation 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, AL 35204. Bids mailed in (i.e., USPS, Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Legion Field Stadium.

Leroy Everson, Principal Accountant

CONCESSION SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

PURPOSE AND BACKGROUND

BIRMINGHAM PARK AND RECREATION at LEGION FIELD STADIUM currently serves three (3) competitive sports venues, their athletes, coaches, officials, and patrons: Football, Soccer, and Concerts related events. In addition, the facility encompasses VIP Boxes, suites, sports management meetings, seminars, seated events (team dinners, training, etc.), seventeen (17) concession stands, and a prep kitchen.

GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Proposer, Vendor and Contractor are used interchangeably throughout this document.

2. Park Board will provide water, gas, and electricity for the contracted services.

3. On non-event days, facility is open 7:30 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. On event days facility is open 6:00 a.m. and closes when majority of people have left the facility. The maintenance crew is usually the last to leave on event days.

4. The facility has 24/7 security service. Successful Proposer would always have access to the facility at whatever time needed due to 24/7 security. Successful Proposer should notify facility manger in advance of your need to access facility during, before, or after normal hours of operation.

5. Storage for Successful Proposer’ equipment, carts, trays, plates, wares and paper goods will be identified by park board staff.

The scope of work consists of professional services to provide food and beverage services during contracted Legion Field events, for athletes, coaches, officials, and patrons, using the kitchens, concession stands, and portable equipment provided by the Proposer and/or the Legion Field. The scope of work shall also include the purchase, preparation, sales, marketing and service of food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and other related food items for Legion Field Stadium public and catered events. The scope of work also includes operation of (17) permanent concessions stands and several portable food service outlets. The kitchens may serve as a back-up preparation center for certain food items permitted to be sold to patrons at the concession stands.

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES

SPECIFIC SERVICES REQUIRED

A. Concessions:

1. Permanent Locations:

Successful Proposer will be required to operate all Legion Field concession outlets (2) (club boxes) (17) concession stands and in accordance with the rules set out by Legion Field (see Attachment #1). Proposers must provide a plan of operation that Legion Field staff must approve that includes, but is not limited to, menu selections, pricing, staffing, hours of operation, additional equipment not already present and portion sizes.

2. Portable Outlets:

Successful Proposer will be required on occasion to operate between 5-10 portable Food and/or Beverage carts, to be provided by the proposer, as may be required by the Park Board, which operations typically are required on larger events the Legion Field. However, the Park Board may require, in its sole discretion, that these carts be operated at other times. Proposer must provide a plan of operation including, but not limited to, menu selections, pricing, staffing, hours of operation and portion sizes. This plan must be approved by the Legion Field Staff.

3. Vending Services:

Successful Proposer may be required to operate a vendor operation that includes individuals (hawkers) roaming the Facilities’ stands with beverages, snacks, and other food items. Proposers will be responsible for providing the food holders used by the hawkers. Proposer must provide a plan of operation including, but not limited to, menu selections, pricing, staffing, hours of operation and portion sizes. This plan must be approved by the Legion Field staff

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

The Successful Proposer must be able to demonstrate in their proposal as a minimum the abilities to:

Serve quality food and drinks to meet the needs of the visiting public. Coca Cola has the pouring rights at the Legion Field Stadium; therefore, all beverages and branded items must be purchased from Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Company United East (see Attachment 4). The Successful Proposer will be required to provide everything necessary to conduct the operation and management of the concession operation activities, including (but not limited to) beverages, dishes, glassware, serving utensils, eating utensils, cups, bottled water and bottled athletic drinks (plastic only), condiments, napkins, food, etc. and other services proposed by Successful Proposer.

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Proposer must also successfully engage and manage any food and beverage vendors. The Proposer shall demonstrate an understanding of Legion Field Stadium goals and objectives. All Proposers are required to describe in detail how they will accomplish the requirements listed below:

1. Furnish all necessary labor, materials, equipment, supervision and all effort necessary to provide high quality professional concessions services and management services during all Legion Field events as directed or scheduled in a first-class manner and provide prompt, courteous, safe and efficient service always.

2. Meet all local codes including obtaining any necessary permits and food service licenses as mandated by federal, state, local public health and other authorities. Provide a copy of all required licenses with your proposal. Provide a copy of your last six (6) county health department ratings.

3. Apply for and obtain an alcoholic beverage license for the facility.

4. Ensure sufficient personnel to provide sanitary conditions and superior services that will always assure prompt efficient hospitality.

5. Where necessary and appropriate provide signage for Legion Field patrons at proposer’s expense. Legion Field Director or designee must approve signage design and material before they are displayed. Also work with Legion Field staff on LED message boards where appropriate. Provide sample of signage you would like to display.

6. Ensure that the Concessionaire and Kitchen staff complies with the terms of the final contract agreement.

7. Require all employees to be dressed in an approved uniform and always conduct themselves in a professional manner. Provide pictures of uniforms proposed.

8. Ensure that all employees shall be required to comply with Legion Field security requirements. The Proposer’s Manager shall ensure a security background check is conducted at their expense, on all their employees before the employees begin working in Legion Field facilities. Also, employer must provide badges for their employees.

9. Ensure that all Concessionaire and Kitchen staff be trained and certified by Jefferson County Health Department in Food Handler Training. Provide copies of training certificates for employees.

10. Ensure that all Concessionaire and kitchen staff cleans the areas they use, such as servicing areas, kitchen premises and all other equipment. The concessionaire and kitchen staff will perform all necessary mopping and cleaning of the floors and all food storage areas in the concession and kitchen areas and any other areas used.

Note: The City of Birmingham’s Risk Management Coordinator and the Jefferson County Health Department regularly visits and inspects these areas to ensure they are clean, sanitary, safe, and pose no potential health problems or hazardous working conditions to its employees or patrons. Any negative, unacceptable items reported by the Risk management Coordinator must be corrected immediately. Failure to correct immediately or consistent negative reports will not be tolerated and will be considered grounds for termination of the contract.

11. Provide a plan to demonstrate how you intend to market and advertise the various food options available for purchase to Legion Field patrons.

12. The Proposer’s management must obtain approval from the Legion Field management prior to making any changes to any approved menus.

13. Ensure that all Proposers’ employees exercise reasonable care and precaution in the use of all Legion Field owned equipment and facility.

14. Provide security plan as deemed necessary for the security of receipts and monies and for safeguarding of the transfer of funds to secure locations.

15. Provide a plan for how small wares will be provided for use at Legion Field events. This plan should include, but not be limited to, plates, dishes, kitchen equipment (pots, pans, etc.), buffet ware, cash registers, etc.

16. Ensure maintenance agreements are in place for the periodic maintenance of all concession and kitchen equipment on an annual basis at the cost of the proposer. Copy of agreements shall be made available to the Birmingham Park and Recreation Director or designee when requested.

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES

FUTURE SERVICES

While the above is a comprehensive list of services currently required at the Birmingham Park and Recreation, it is expected that the Successful Proposer will provide input and suggestions on new trends and offerings being provided at comparable public venues and implement those future services at Legion Field during this contract. Successful Proposer must detail in its proposal any suggestions currently being provided at comparable venues that vendor would consider implementing at the Legion Field.

PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE

The period of performance of any contract resulting from this RFP is tentatively a term of three (3) years to commence

on the date fully executed and terminates three (3) years from the date of commencement, provided not sooner terminated

for reasons set forth in the contract.

QUESTIONS

Questions concerning this RFP and its specifications are to be submitted in written form to leroy.everson@birminghamal.gov or by fax (205) 254-2484. All questions must be received by 5:00pm May 18, 2022. Questions received and the Park Board’s response to each question will be posted on the internet an addendum www.birminghamal.gov (go to link titled Employment and Bidding, then click on Bidding Opportunities). No Verbal Communication Shall Be Considered or Construed as the Park Board’s Official Response.

At the discretion of the Park Board, one or more Proposed Vendors may be asked for more detailed information or an interview before final award is made. The Park Board is not required to schedule any such interviews.

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

TRANSPARENCY IN CITY GOVERNMENT DISCLOSURE FORM

Applicable to all City contracts and appointments not governed by State competitive proposal/bid laws. This form must be fully completed by everyone, firm, group, agency, non-profit and other entity (hereinafter referred as “you” or “Applicant”) seeking to do business with the City, provide services to the City, enter a contract or appointment with the City/Park Board, or apply for City/Park Board funding.

INTENT

It is the intent of this proposal is to select a Proposer to provide a concession service for the Park Board. Award will be made to the lowest most responsive and responsible proposal submitted meeting specifications.

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE

Subject to applicable law or regulations, the content of each Proposer’s proposal shall become public information upon the effective date of any resulting contract.

PURCHASE ORDERS

The Park Board will issue purchase order(s) to the Successful Proposer for the goods and/or services that are the subject of this RFP. The Successful Proposer shall execute an Agreement, signed by both parties, which together with the terms, conditions, specifications, and requirements state in (a) the contemplated purchase order(s), (b) this RFP and Specifications and (c) your proposal (collectively, the “Contract Requirements”) shall represent the entire agreement between the parties and shall not be amended unless agreed upon in a legally authorized writing that is signed by both parties.

These writings supersede all former proposals, offers, negotiations, representations, or agreements, either written or oral, concerning the provision of Proposer’s goods and/or services. By acceptance of the Park Board’s purchase order(s), the successful Proposer agrees to abide by and perform its responsibilities related to the bid items in compliance with the Contract Requirements.

Successful Proposer shall not assign this contract to any other party without prior written approval of the Park Board. Contract shall not be assigned to an unsuccessful Proposer due to an unresponsive proposal.

ADDITIONAL PURCHASES

The Park Board has attempted to list all services and small tools used at Legion Field Stadium, if mutually agreed upon, additional contracts may be executed, based upon this RFP for the same item(s) or related types and/or sizes.

TERMINATION OF CONTRACT

Failure to adhere to any or all terms, conditions and specifications as set forth in the contract may result in the immediate termination of the contract. Any violation of the contract shall constitute a breach and default of the contract. Should termination occur, the Successful Proposer of the contract may be declared a “non-responsible Proposer,” that declaration may result in the rejection of any future proposals submitted by the Proposer, for a period, to be determined by the Park Board.

Irrespective of any default hereunder, either party may also, at any time in their discretion, terminate the contract, in whole, by giving the other party sixty (60) days written notice thereof and, in such event, Proposer shall be entitled to receive compensation specified herein for all work completed prior to such sixty (60) days’ written notice of termination or cancellation, delivered to the Park Board. Successful Proposer shall also be entitled to compensation for all subsequent work requested by the Park Board and delivered by Proposer, after notice of termination. For any work partially completed at the date of termination, such work will be compensated on a prorated basis, as mutually agreed upon.

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK and RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

AWARD

The award will be made on an all or none basis. The Successful Proposer shall quote on all items. Price alone is not the determining factor for award of contract from this RFP. The Park board will award a contract to the Proposer that, in the opinion of the Park Board, is best qualified and prepared to provide the services requested. If mutually agreed upon within twelve (12) months from opening date, this proposal may be used as the basis for additional like purchases. Contract will be awarded to the lowest, most responsive, and responsible proposer who meets all proposal requirements and has a history of successfully completing like work.

GOVERNING LAW/DISPUTE RESOLUTION

Contract awards to purchase the materials covered in this RFP document shall be construed under and governed by the laws of the State of Alabama and each party hereto irrevocably agrees to be subject to the jurisdictions of the courts of the State of Alabama.

PAYMENT TERMS

The Park Board’s standard payment term is Net-30 days from acceptance. Exception may be allowed for discounted early payment, such as 2%-10, Net 30 Days. The reference date for all such discounted early payment terms will be the date the invoice is received or the date the goods are received, whichever is later. In the event of a dispute the Park Board’s records shall prevail. The Park Board will not consider any bids requiring Cash on Delivery payments.

REDUCTION IN COST

Successful Proposer agrees that the Park Board shall be charged no more for item(s) bid than the State of Alabama, and that in the event of a price reduction; the Park Board will receive the benefit of such reduction on any undelivered portion of contract.

Successful Proposer acknowledges and agrees that the City via the Park Board has the right to deduct from total amount of consideration to be paid, if any, to the Successful Proposer under the contract all unpaid, delinquent, or overdue license fees, taxes, fines, penalties, and other amounts due the City from the Successful Proposer.

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

Successful Proposer covenants and declares that it has not, and will not, acquire any interest, directly or indirectly, in any property acquired by the Park Board during the term of the contract. Successful Proposer warrants and covenants that it presently has no interest in, nor shall any interest be hereinafter acquired in, any matter that will render the services required under the contract a violation of any applicable Federal, State or local law. If any conflict of interest should hereinafter arise, Successful Proposer shall promptly notify the Park Board in writing of the existence of such conflict of interest.

NON- DISCRIMINATION POLICY

During the performance of this contract, the Proposer/Vendor agrees as follows:

1. The Successful Proposer shall not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin. The Successful Proposer will take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed, and that employees are treated during employment, without regard to their race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin. Such action shall include but not be limited to the following: Employment, upgrading, demotion or transfer; recruitment or recruitment advertising; layoff or termination; rates of pay or other forms of compensation; and selection for training, including apprenticeship. The Successful Proposer agrees to post in conspicuous places, available to employees and applicants for employment, notices setting forth the provisions of this nondiscrimination clause.

2. In the event of the Successful Proposer’s noncompliance with the nondiscrimination clauses of the contract, the contract may be canceled, terminated, or suspended in whole or in part and the Successful Proposer may be declared ineligible for further municipal contracts.

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DBE)

The Successful Proposer acknowledges and agrees that consistent with federal law and City’s public policy, it will encourage disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) participation to the extent permitted by law. A “disadvantaged business enterprise” is a for-profit small business concern (i) at least 51% owned by one or more individuals who are both socially and economically disadvantaged or, in the case of a corporation, in which 51% of the stock is owned by one or more such individuals; and (ii) whose management and daily business operations are controlled by one or more of the socially and economically disadvantaged individuals who own it. In accordance with federal law, a “socially and economically disadvantaged individual” includes African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, Asian-Americans, women, and any additional groups designated as socially and economically disadvantaged by the federal Small Business Administration.

FORM W-9

Any Successful Proposer who is not currently set up as a vendor in the City of Birmingham vendor file will be required to submit a completed W-9 tax form prior to any award. The W-9 tax form may be submitted with your bid or no later than seven (7) business days of receipt of notice of intent to award.

BUSINESS LICENSE

In the event you receive a notification of intent to award letter, Proposer must provide the City of Birmingham a copy of his/her current City of Birmingham business license no later than seven (7) business days of receipt. Failure to submit the requested information will result in revocation of the notice of intent to award. A copy of his/her license may be submitted along with the bid.

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE

Subject to applicable law or regulations, the content of each Proposer’s Proposal shall become public information upon the effective date of any resulting contract.

TELEGRAPHIC/ELECTRONIC PROPOSAL RESPONSES

Proposal responses sent by electronic devices (i.e., facsimile machines and email) are not acceptable and will be rejected upon receipt. Successful Proposers will be expected to allow adequate time for delivery of their responses either by airfreight, postal services, or by other means.

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH CODE OF ALABAMA SECTION 31-13-9

The Successful Proposer shall participate in the E-Verify program as required under the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act. The Successful Proposer agrees to comply with all applicable provisions of the Act. As a condition for the award of any contract, the Successful Proposer shall provide documentation establishing that the Proposer is enrolled in the E-Verify program, or a signed, written statement that the Successful Proposer does not have a presence (one or more employees) in the State of Alabama. The Successful Proposer may submit applicable documentation with his/her bid or no later than seven (7) business days of receipt of notice of intent to award.

The Successful Proposer agrees that signing the contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the contract, that it will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the State of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of the provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

SINGLE PROPOSAL

If a single response is received for this RFP, the RFP will be rejected in accordance with Title 41-16-50-(a) of the Code of Alabama. The RFP will be opened but will not be read publicly. We will proceed with negotiations for a lower price with the rejected Proposer and other Proposers by means of sealed quotes. The rejected Proposer’s initial offer will not be disclosed to other Proposers, prior to the awarding of a contract. The award will be made to the company offering the lowest negotiated quotation, provided that all conditions and specifications required by the Park Board are met.

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT

BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

NEGOTIATIONS

The Park Board reserves the right to enter contract negotiations with the selected Proposer. If the Park Board and the selected Proposer cannot negotiate a successful contract, the Park Board may terminate negotiations and begin negotiation with the next selected Proposer. This process will continue until a contract has been executed or all proposals have been rejected. No Proposer shall have any rights against the Park Board arising from such negotiations.

PROHIBITION AGAINST BOYCOTTING

By signing this contract, the Successful Proposer certifies that it is not currently engaged in, and for the duration of the contract the boycott of a person or an entity based in or doing business with a jurisdiction with which this state enjoys open trade.

INVOICING

If an invoice does not agree with the purchase order or services provided, credits a corrected invoice will be required prior to the processing for payment.

THIRD-PARTY “REMIT-TO”

If a Proposer has a third-party “remit-to” company, that information must appear on the Successful Proposer’s response. The Park Board will send payment to the entity designated by the Successful Proposer on its response but will not be responsible for resolving payment issues should the Proposer change payment processing companies after a payment has been mailed or without a 45-day written notification to the Park Board.

NON-COLLUSION

The Successful Proposer covenants and declares that it has not employed any person to solicit or procure the contract and that the Successful Proposer has not made, and will not make, any payment of any compensation for the procurement of the contract. The covenant contained herein shall survive the expiration or earlier termination of the contract.

CONFIDENTIALITY

The Successful Proposer agrees that such reports, information, opinions or conclusions shall not be made available to or discussed with any individual or organization, including the news media, without prior written approval of the Park Board. The Successful Proposer shall exercise reasonable precautions to prevent the unauthorized disclosure and use of the Park Board information whether deemed confidential or not.

(THIS PORTION LEFT BLANK INTENTIONALLY)

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES STADIUM

INSURANCE

For the duration of the contract and for limits not less than stated below, the Successful Proposer shall carry (i) general liability insurance (either primary or a combination of primary and umbrella coverage) with limits of not less than $2,000,000.00 total with a maximum of $1,000,000.00 for each occurrence that shall include, but not be limited to, personal injury, property damage, vandalism, property loss and theft; (ii) comprehensive automobile liability insurance concerning owned and rented vehicles operated by the Successful Proposer with limits of not less than $1,000,000.00 bodily injury per occurrence, $1,000,000.00 property damage or combined single limit of $1,000,000.00; and (iii) Workman’s compensation coverage in an amount adequate to comply with the statutory requirements. The Park Board’s proposal (22-01) must appear on any/all copies of the certificate of insurance.

All such insurance shall be provided by a policy or policies issued by a company or companies qualified by law to engage in the insurance business in the State of Alabama with a rating of B+ or better according to the most current edition of Best’s Insurance reports. Proposer is to provide written documentation of the company’s rating with its RFP.

The Proposer may use umbrella or excess liability insurance to achieve the required coverages, provided that such umbrella or excess insurance results in the same type of coverage as required for the individual policies. These insurance requirements are in addition to and do not affect any indemnification obligation of the Proposer herein.

City and Park Board Additional Named Insured: Except for Worker’s Compensation coverage, all coverages shall contain endorsements naming the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board, and their officers, employees and agents as additional named insureds with respect to liabilities that arise out of and result from the operations of the Proposer or the performance of its work.

The additional named insureds endorsement shall not limit the scope of coverage to the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board to vicarious liability but shall allow coverage for the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board, to the fullest extent provided by the policies. Such additional insured coverage shall be at least as broad as Additional Insured endorsement from ISO, CG 2010.1185.

Policies Primary: All insurance policies required herein are to be primary and non-contributory with any insurance or self-insurance program administered by the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board.

Waiver of Subrogation: The Successful Proposer shall require the carriers of the above-required insurance coverage to waive all rights of subrogation against the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board, and its officers, employees, agents, proposers, and sub-proposers. Further, the Successful Proposer hereby waives any rights of subrogation against the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board. All general or automotive liability coverage provided herein shall not prohibit the Successful Proposer or its employees, agents or representatives from waiving the right of subrogation prior to loss or claim.

Proof of Coverage: Before the commencement of services or work hereunder, the Proposer shall provide the Park Board a certificate(s) of insurance and endorsements (including the additional insured endorsements) evidencing compliance with the requirements in this section. Evidence of insurance will not be accepted on a per event basis. These certificates shall provide that such insurance shall not be terminated or expire without thirty (30) days advance notice to the Park Board. In the event the Park Board is not notified that any of the coverage required herein is to be cancelled or changed in such a manner as not to comply with the requirements of the Contract, the Proposer shall, within fifteen (15) days prior to the effective date of such cancellation or change, obtain and provide the Park Board with binder(s) of insurance evidencing the re-establishment of the insurance coverage required herein.

(THIS PORTION LEFT BLANK INTENTIONALLY)

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK and RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204-2227

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

INDEMNITY

Proposer shall defend, indemnify, and hold harmless the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board and their agents, employees and officials (hereinafter the “Indemnities”) from and against all demands, actions, damages, judgments, expenses (including but not limited to attorneys’ fees, expert fees, curt costs and other litigation costs), losses, and claims (including those for bodily injury, sickness, disease or death, or to injury to, destruction or loss of use of tangible property) (collectively hereinafter “Claims”) by any third parties (including any employee, subcontractor or representative of the Proposer, hereafter a “Proposer Representative”) that arises out of, relates to, results from, or is attributable to any of the following: (a) Proposer’s performance or failure to perform its obligation hereunder; (b) any conditions in or about the work sites that the Proposer or any Proposer Representative may encounter; or (c) the use or occupancy of the work site by Proposer or any Proposer Representatives. This indemnification obligation includes Claims that are caused in part by the negligence or an Indemnitee(s); provided nothing herein shall obligate Proposer to indemnify any of the Indemnitees for Claims resulting from the sole negligence or from the willful misconduct of the Indemnitees.

SAFETY

The Successful Proposer warrants that it will inspect the work sites before performing the services and work contemplated here under. The Successful Proposer is exclusively responsible for performing the services in a safe manner that does not put at risk the safety of persons (including its own employees or representatives) or endanger property. The Successful Proposer shall take all reasonable precautions for the safety of, and shall provide all reasonable protection to prevent damage, injury or loss to: (i) all its employees and all other persons who may be affected by the services; (ii) all the services and all materials and equipment to be incorporated therein, whether in storage on or off the worksite, or under the care, custody or control of the Successful Proposer or any of its subcontractors; and (iii) other property at the work sites or adjacent thereto. The Successful Proposer further agrees to comply with all provisions and requirements set forth in applicable laws, ordinances, rules, regulations and orders of any public authority having jurisdiction over safety of persons or property or to protect them from damage, injury or loss. The Successful Proposer shall comply with the regulations of the Jefferson County Department of Health.

SUBCONTRACTING

It is expected the Successful Proposer who is awarded a contract, will be the entity that will perform all services. The Park Board does not contemplate the selected Proposer subcontracting any or all the services to another entity(ies). However, should the Successful Proposer desire to use one or more subcontractors to perform any portion of the required work, the Park Board must be notified in writing in advance and the Park Board shall retain sole discretion as whether to allow the requested subcontractor(s).

FINANCIAL REPORTS

On a monthly basis the Successful Proposer shall provide gross revenue reports to Park Board Director by the 15th of the following month for the previous month’s Services. In addition, the Successful Proposer must provide annually their Public Accountant reviewed fiscal year financial statement.

AUDIT

Upon reasonable advance notice from the Birmingham Park and Recreation Director, the Successful Proposer, at its expense, agrees to allow inspection of facilities and produce financial records maintained by it with respect to transactions contemplated under the Contract and otherwise participate in a periodic audit by the Park Board to evaluate whether the Successful Proposer is properly documenting financial transactions that are authorized and contemplated hereunder.

LICENSES

The Successful Proposer shall be licensed to do business in the State of Alabama, Jefferson County and possess a current City of Birmingham business license. Should a foreign corporation be selected to provide professional services in accordance with this RFP, it must be qualified to transact business in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 10-2B-15.01. et seq., Code of Alabama (1975), and possess a Certificate of Authority issued by the Secretary of State at the time a professional services contract is executed.13

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK and RECREATION FACILITIES

DISPOSITION OF PROPOSALS

All proposals become the property of the Park Board and will be returned only at the Proposer’s expense. In any event, one copy of each proposal will be retained for the Park Board’s official files.

PROPRIETARY DATA

If a proposal includes any proprietary data or information that the provider does not want disclosed to the public, such data or information must be specifically identified as “Proprietary” on each individual page which contains such information. Pages of the proposal that do not contain proprietary information should not be marked as such. Information marked as such will only be used by the Park Board for the purpose of evaluating proposals and conducting contract negotiations.

All proposals, exclusive of pages designated “Proprietary” will become a matter of public record. Each provider agrees, by submitting their proposal, that the Park Board has the right to use any or all ideas or concepts presented, in any proposal, without restrictions and without compensation to proposer thereof.

MODIFICATION OR WITHDRAWAL OF PROPOSALS

Any proposal may be withdrawn or modified by written request of the Proposer provided such request is received by the Park Board prior to the submittal deadline. Modifications received after the deadline will not be considered.

COST OF PROPOSAL PREPARATION

The cost of preparing a proposal in response to this RFP will not be reimbursed to the Proposers.

SELECTION PROCEDURES

The Park Board will evaluate proposals received based upon all information provided in each proposal.

All proposals will be evaluated by an evaluation team consisting of several members of the Park Board. The Proposer(s) deemed to have proposals within the competitive range and thus on the short list will be contacted to participate in a taste test to be conducted by the evaluation team. All short-listed Proposers remaining after the taste test will be contacted for negotiations, if negotiations are deemed necessary. Once negotiations are completed, if required, the evaluation team will select the Successful Proposer and make a recommendation to the Park Board. After the Park Board’s approval, the Office of the City Attorney will prepare the necessary contract for Park Board’s approval of the award and authorization for the appropriate Park Board representative to sign the contract.

EVALUATION AND AWARD CRITERIA

1. Development of Short-List: Selected Proposers will be determined in the competitive range and will be placed on a short list by the evaluation team according to the quality and responsiveness of their proposals. Proposals, which are not placed on the short list, will receive no further consideration. The Park Board reserves the right to short-list any number of Proposers based on the merits of their proposals. Proposer(s) proposals may be selected for the short list after being reviewed for completeness and adherence to the format. A new short list will be determined after results of the taste test have been evaluated. A proposal will be considered complete if all requested information as outlined later in this document is addressed and provided in the proper order.

2. Formal Evaluations of Short-Listed Proposers: The evaluation team will grade each short-listed Proposer’s proposal based on it’ merits. Proposers will be evaluated considering the material provided and not based on what is inferred. The evaluation process may include verification of references, verification of project team resumes, confirmation of technical, management and financial information, and may also include site visits or any other information deemed appropriate by the Park Board Staff. The revised short list will consider the results of the taste test of the original short-listed Proposers.

3. Notification: The park board will make a public notice as per the law and notify all the short-listed firms of any eventual notice of award.

4. Evaluation Criteria and Maximum Points: Birmingham Park Board will consider qualifications and experience, technical capabilities, management capabilities and financial proposal in the evaluation of all proposals. The maximum points that shall be awarded for each of these major categories are detailed below:

CATEGORY MAXIMUM POINTS POSSIBLE: 1100

Qualifications and Experience 200

Technical Capabilities 200

Management Capabilities 100

Menu and Food Pricing 200

Financial Proposal 200

5. Award Criteria: The proposal evaluation process is designed to award a contract to the Proposer that is most advantageous to the park board after thoroughly analyzing all the information pertaining to the evaluation criteria mentioned above. Award will not necessarily be made to the Proposer who simply offers the highest overall revenue to the Park Board.

VENDOR PROPOSAL GUIDELINES (PROVIDE INFORMATION EXACTLY IN THE ORDER LISTED BELOW):

A proposal to furnish services as prescribed by the Request for Proposals shall not be complete unless all the information required in the Request for Proposals is provided by the Proposer in the order shown below. Statements must be complete and accurate. Omission, generalities, inaccuracy, or misstatement may be cause for rejection of a proposal. By submission of a proposal, a Proposer acknowledges and agrees that Legion Field has the right to make any inquiry or investigation it deems appropriate to substantiate or supplement information contained in the proposal and authorizes the release to Legion Field of all information sought in such inquiry or investigation.

The proposal shall consist of the items listed below in the order listed:

A. Cover Letter

B. Table of Contents

C. Executive Summary

D. Provider’s Qualifications:

1. Provider’s Name and Address

2. Name, Title, Phone and Fax Number of Two Contact People for the Proposer.

3. Type of Entity: Discuss the type of entity your company represents (i.e., sole proprietor, corporation, partnership, etc.), and whether your company is a parent company, a division, subsidiary, or branch office of another entity. Also indicate if company is a MBE/WBE/DBE/HUB.

4. Provider’s Philosophy: Discuss what you believe distinguishes your company’s services in the industry from your competitors.

5. Federal Employee Identification Number

6. Statement of Provider’s Compliance with this RFP: Provide a signed statement from an authorized officer of the company stating that any related contracts with the Park Board will comply with criteria dented in this RFP, and that all material, dates and conditions contained in the company’s proposal to this RFP shall remain in effect for at least 120 days.

7. Provide information regarding any intentions company has of either subcontracting or assigning any portion of this service to other companies.

8. Provide a description of the company’s structure, history and place of incorporation.

E. Provider’s Experience:

1. Provide names, address, phone number and email information for at least five (5) customers for which company has performed concession services of similar scope, complexity, and size.

2. Indicate how many years your company has been performing the concession services being requested in this RFP.

3. Include resumes of all key employees who will be working and providing the services requested in this RFP.

4. Complete and include the Questionnaire for concessionaire attached (Attachment 2).

F. Technical Capabilities:

1. Provide a detailed plan for the concession stands as required in Section 3B (1) of this RFP.

2. Provide a detailed plan for the portable outlets (carts) as required in Section 3B (2) of this RFP.

3. Provide a detailed plan for the vending service (hawkers) as required in Section 3B (3) of this RFP.

4. Provide a detailed plan for the linen service to be provided as required by Section 6 of this RFP.

5. Provide a detailed plan for how you intend to provide a cash/credit/debit receipt system with ability to run reports for all sales and non-sales for internal and external audit purposes. This may be a point-of-sale system.

G. Menu and Food Pricing:

1. Provide a detailed list of food to be sold at concession stands with proposed pricing.

H. Management Capability:

1. Provide a detailed description of how your company will accomplish the requirements in Section 4A-O of this RFP. Be sure to attach all required documentation required in Section 4A-O

2. Provide a detailed plan for obtaining additional personnel for special functions as required in Section 5 of this RFP.

3. Provide information and/or suggestions addressing new trends and offerings you are aware of that are currently being offered at venues comparable to Legion Field Stadium as required in Section 7 of this RFP.

I. Financial Proposal:

1. Provide a copy of your company’s latest audited financial statement setting out information which shows your company’s current financial conditions and accurately reflects the net worth of your company. This statement must indicate it has been reviewed by a Public Accountant.

2. Facility License Fee: Propose an annual license fee you are willing to pay the Park Board for the opportunity to provide concession services for the Legion Field Stadium.

3. Concession Commission: Propose a monthly percentage commission you are willing to pay the Park Board from gross revenue for all concession sales at the Legion Field.

4. Food Comp Program: Propose an annual dollar amount of food that you are willing to comp to the Park Board from time to time, at the Board’s request, to offset food cost overruns that may occur on events. The Successful Proposer may request evidence from the Park Board to substantiate each food cost overrun. Any remaining comp credit after the end of each contract year would be added to the comp credit being offered for the next contract year. Any unused comp credit at the end of the contract will be retained by the Proposer.

J. Alternate Financial Proposal: (Proposers are not required to submit an alternate proposal. Failure to do so will not impact the Park Board’s award decision). In addition to the commissions and license fees mentioned above in paragraph H (2)(4), propose a monthly rental fee you are willing to pay the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board for exclusive use of Legion Field Concession kitchen to use it to operate your entire business.

K. Standard Form Contract: The Successful Proposer will be required to execute an agreement with the Park Board in accordance with the proposed terms upon which proposals are submitted. A copy of the proposed agreement is included in the request for proposal document. Proposal must be signed by an official with authority to bind the provider contractually. The original proposal must have original signature. The name and title of the individual signing the proposal shall be typed immediately below the signature.

L. The Successful Proposer (and its employees, agents, and any subcontractors) shall not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, or sex in the performance of the services contemplated hereunder. Failure by the Successful Proposer to carry out these requirements is a material breach of its obligations, which may result in its termination or such other remedy as the Park Board deems appropriate.

M. The Successful Proposer acknowledges and agrees that consistent with federal law and City’s public policy, it will encourage Disadvantage business enterprise (DBE) participation to the extent permitted by law. A “disadvantaged business Enterprise” is a for-profit small business concern (i) at least 51% owned by one or more individuals who are both Socially and economically disadvantaged or, in the case of a corporation, in which 51% of the stock is owned by one or more such individuals; and (ii) whose management and daily business operations are controlled by one or more of the socially and economically disadvantaged individuals who own it. In accordance with federal law, a “socially and economically disadvantaged individual” includes African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, Asian-Americans, women, and any additional groups designated as socially and economically disadvantaged by the Federal Small Business Administration.

N. The Successful Proposer acknowledges and agrees that the City via the Park Board has the right to deduct from total amount of consideration to be paid, if any, to the successful Proposer under this agreement all unpaid, delinquent, or overdue license fees, taxes, fines, penalties, and other amounts due the City from the Successful Proposer.

O. The Park Board must have a copy of the Successful Proposer current City of Birmingham business license prior to formal award of contract. Each Proposer may submit a copy of their license along with their proposal. However, the Successful Proposer must provide a copy of their current business license no later than seven (7) working days of receipt of notice of intent to award. Failure to submit the requested information may result in the notice of intent to award being revoked.

P. Any Successful Proposer who is not currently set up as a vendor in the City of Birmingham vendor file will be required to submit a completed W-9 tax form prior to any award. The W-9 tax form may be submitted with your bid or no later than seven (7) working days of receipt of notice of intent to award.

BT05/11/2023

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES

Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed

Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain

To: All interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals

This is to give notice that Jefferson County under Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and wetland will have on the human environment for the HOME-ARP Program under Grant Number M21-UP010202 and/or HOME Program under Grant Number M21-UC010202. The project, Villas at York II, is the second phase of a rental development for the purpose of providing affordable housing for low- and moderate-income elderly residents in an urban in-fill area. In addition, rental tenants in units funded by the HOME-ARP Program must also meet one or more of the Qualifying Population definitions under that program. Funds will be provided to the project in the form of a loan. The site is approximately 5.52+/- acres, with approximately .76 +/- acres in the floodplain/floodway and a riverine which fronts Grayson Valley Drive. The project consists of the new construction of an approximately 45-unit single-story cottage style development to be constructed on approximately 4.76 +/- acres. A small portion of the site (flood area) contains a SFHA Zone X – 500 Year Floodplain, a SFHA Zone AE- BFE Not Determined Floodplain, a Floodway, and a wetland (riverine) which consists of approximately .76 +/- acres. No units will be constructed in the floodplain, floodway, or wetland area (riverine) and it will be left undisturbed. No known natural values are present in the flood area. The flood area has road frontage on Grayson Valley Drive and is currently undeveloped. It has no waterway, commercial, recreational, or educational usage. One corner of the flood area has a 20’ X 40’ drainage easement. There are no known rare biota or historical resources present. Jefferson County will, however, consult with the appropriate agencies for a determination. The proposed project is located at 1225 Grayson Valley Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35235 in unincorporated Jefferson County.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk. Jefferson County, Alabama will comply with all state and local floodplain protection procedures.

Written comments must be received by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services at the following address on or before May 29, 2023: Jefferson County Department of Community Services, Suite A-430, 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203, Attention: Lynn Smith, Community Development Specialist. The Responsible Entity for this project is the Jefferson County Commission, James A. Stephens, President (Certifying Officer).

Please call (205) 325-5761 during the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM with any questions. Comments may also be submitted via email at smithl@jccal.org.

Date: May 10, 2023

BT05/11/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for Project No. 2022-001-US31, Roadway Lighting Rehabilitation on SR-20(US-31) from Market Street to 0.5 Miles North of River Walk Marina in Morgan and Limestone Counties will be received on Monday, June 5th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened at 1802 Central Parkway, Decatur, Al. 35601.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Virtual Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time, Wednesday, May 24th , 2023. For information required to attend the Virtual Pre-Bid Conference please email Steven Schwantes, PE @ steven.schwantes@aecom.com. Although this conference is not mandatory, if you are interested in bidding this project, you are strongly encouraged to attend.

The project consists generally of rehabilitation of the lighting on the US-31 bridge and approaches over the Tennessee River, Morgan and Limestone Counties, AL.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained free of charge by email request to Steven Schwantes, PE at steven.schwantes@aecom.com. A response will be received containing the .pdf bid documents and plan set. Alternatively and with advanced notice, hard copies of the plans can be obtained at the office of AECOM Technical Services, Inc. located at 3800 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 400, Birmingham, Alabama 35243.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with Code of Alabama, Title 39 – Public Works Bid Law and requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

All bids should be submitted in the Contract Specifications Book as issued by the Engineer and shall be issued on the Bid Proposal contained therein. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to the City of Decatur. ATTN: Carl Prewitt, P.E., 1802 Central Parkway, Decatur, Alabama 35601. All bids, including courier envelopes inside and outside, should be clearly marked as containing a “SEALED BID FOR Project No. 2022-001-US31”.

BT05/11/2023

___________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Birmingham Airport Authority is seeking competitive proposals for the long-term lease of Hangar 7, a corporate/general aviation hangar located at 4198 65th street N, Birmingham, AL at the Airport. RFP document can be found by visiting Airport website, https://www.flybirmingham.com/request-for-bid/

A pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for May 25, 2023, and bids will be due June 6, 2023, at 2 pm.

BT05/11/2023

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) No. P23014

Financial Auditing Services

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

N/A

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Thursday, May 18, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Wednesday May 31, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT05/11/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF BID

To all Bidders

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for the renovation of the second floor of the MCHD Southwest Clinic located at 5580 Inn Road Mobile, AL. 36619. The sealed bid MCHD project # is 2023-04. This project will include but not limited to the wall removal, roof re-framing/bracing and re-construction of demolition space. Contractors will be responsible for removing and rebuilding interior and some exterior spaces based on the construction documents and plans provided by Bowden Architecture, 1657 Springhill Ave. Mobile, AL 36604 Office Telephone: (251) 433-0704, email: office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Contractors eligible to bid must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Bids will be submitted for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for this project. The Contract will be awarded to the Contractor with the lowest responsible bid for the completed construction for this project. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the two scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at MCHD Southwest Clinic located at 5580 Inn Road Mobile, AL 36619. The first meeting will take place Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:30 A.M., second meeting will take place Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log’ to be posted at the meeting. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $1,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include, among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. The contractor must initiate the project within 10 days of the bid award. No adjustments to the contract time will be made for a delayed start. Liquidated damages will apply for failure to complete the project on time. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days following the bid opening unless approved by the Mobile County Health Department. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Disclosure Statement, W-9 form, Beason-Hammon Affidavit, Certification of Insurance, and other required information. Please visit www.mchd.org, “Forms and Resources,” “Legal Notices and Bids,” to view the complete legal bid requirements for this project. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid # 2023-04. Sealed bids must be submitted to Don Bowden, Bowden Architecture if sent via USPS (certified) use P.O. Box 40693 Mobile, AL 36640 and if sent via FedEx use 1657 Springhill Ave. Mobile, AL 36604: until 4:00 P.M. Thursday, June 1, 2023. Bid opening will take place Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10:30 A.M., at MCHD located at 251 N. Bayou Street, Mobile Alabama. Bids will be publicly opened and read in Building #2, in the Conference Room. If attending the bid opening, please register at the security desk at the main entrance. Questions may be directed to: Bowden Architecture point of contact, Lance Kempner at (251) 433-0704 or email office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985, email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. This project is being 100% funded by Federal Funds. The bidding and contracting process will follow the laws and regulations, whether defined in this notice or not, as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

BT05/11/2023

___________________________

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell for cash at or after 11:30 PM May 18th 2023, at storageauctions.com. The personal effects stored at U-Haul Moving and Storage of Fultondale 1588 Carson Rd Fultondale, AL 35217.

BT05/11/2023

___________________________

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell for cash at or after 12:00 PM May 18th 2023 at storageauctions.com. The personal effects stored at U-Haul Moving and Storage at Center Point 1636 Center Point Pkwy. Birmingham, AL 35215.

BT05/11/2023

___________________________

NOTICE

The manufactured dwelling located at 4631 Elfreth Johnson Rd, is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Lou Rios, 513-582-1980, by 9:00 am on May 15, 2023. The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on May 18, 2023 at 10:30 am at the dwelling location noted here.

1. Lot 2-1 #GDA1AL24834336 owned by Paula Coston

2. Lot 46 HUD Tag #GE0233808 owned by Paul Nail

BT05/11/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the University of Montevallo at the office of Coty Jones, Director of Physical Plant, University of Montevallo, L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant Conference Room, 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115, until 2:00 PM CST, Thursday, June 01, 2023 for:

Univ of Montevallo-Vacca Hall Sport Building Renovation

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes renovation of an existing 11,664 SF single story pre-engineered metal building, previously used for office space. Renovated spaces to include sport locker rooms and shower rooms, a team meeting room, coach offices, a practice gym and support spaces. Renovation includes, but is not limited to, hazardous material abatement, selective demolition, recoating of existing metal panel roof, new exterior windows and doors, new finishes, plumbing, mechanical and electrical work, and site work and utility upgrades.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of Montevallo, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Documents may be obtained from Alabama Graphics digitally or in printed form upon deposit of $200 per set, which will be refunded in full on one set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents to Alabama Graphics in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution. Drawings will be available on Thursday May 11, 2023.

Drawings may be examined at the office of Studio 2H Design, LLC, 1721 4th Ave. N., Ste. 101, Birmingham, AL 35203 on or after Thursday May 11, 2023 and digitally through Dodge Data and Analytics, ConstructConnect and Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA).

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the University of Montevallo Physical Plant Conference Room, L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant, 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115 on Thursday May 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for Contractor Bidders and Subcontractors.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect and contained in the Bidding Project Manual, or original copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered and on the Proposal Form. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

University of Montevallo

Montevallo, Alabama

Director of Facilities: Coty Jones

L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant

75 College Drive

Montevallo, AL 35115

Architect:

Studio 2H Design, LLC

1721 Fourth Avenue North, Suite 101

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

205-264-9988

BT05/11/2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

CITY OF BESSEMER

Cleaning Services for Bessemer City Hall

The City of Bessemer invites qualified firms or individuals who are both licensed and bonded to submit proposals to serve as an independent contractor to provide Cleaning Services for Bessemer City Hall located at 1700 3rd Avenue N. Bessemer, AL 35020.

To qualify to submit a written proposal, all qualified firms or individuals must be present on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. to tour the facility. All persons must meet in the lobby of Bessemer City Hall to receive a guided tour with Christopher Warren, the Mayor’s Assistant. The tour will begin promptly at 2:15 p.m.

Written Proposals will be received by Wanda D. Taylor, City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, AL 35020 no later than 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Late proposals will be kept by the City, but not considered for award. The City will not consider for award any proposals submitted via facsimile, email or other forms of electronic transmission.

The complete Request for Proposal is on file with and may be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office, Wanda D. Taylor – City Clerk, 1700 3rd Avenue North, (1st Floor), Bessemer, Alabama. The Request for Proposal can also be obtained from the City’s website https://www.bessemeral.org/bid-opportunities/

It is the responsibility of the Vendor to check the website to stay current on all Q&A and any addendums. It will not be the City’s responsibility to ensure that the most current information is available in any additional way other than posting on the website.

The City of Bessemer’s programs, services, employment opportunities, and volunteer positions are open to all persons without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, age, marital status, handicap, or political affiliation.

Wanda D. Taylor

City Clerk

City of Bessemer

BT05/11/2023

___________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF HARRISON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF THE MINOR CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION

CAUSE NO. 23-ad-21-MA

RULE 81 SUMMONS

(SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: “The alleged father, Nick, unknown father or other interested party of a male child born on January 27, 2023 in Gulfport, Mississippi, to E.B.J., not to be found on diligent inquiry, and his last known post office or residential address not being known after diligent search and inquiry”

You have been made a Defendant on a Petition for Determination of Rights and Termination of Rights filed in this Court which will terminate your parental rights to the above referenced child if the proof by clear and convincing evidence warrants such. Your rights as a parent and your rights to inheritance will be terminated and held for naught if the termination of parental rights is granted. Your rights in this matter and at the hearing in this cause include the right to have legal counsel, the right to remain silent, the right to subpoena witnesses, the right to confront and cross-examine witnesses and the right to appeal, including the right to a free transcript of the proceedings.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 6th day of June, 2023, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Harrison County Courthouse, Gulfport, Harrison County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 11th day of April, 2023.

By: Katie Barq, Clerk

JOHN MCADAMS, Chancery Clerk of

Harrison County, Mississippi

BT05/11/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF JACKSON COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF K.J.W.,

CASE NO.: 32-496

A MINOR CHILD, D/O/B: 09/11/2020

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

Notice to: Fred Watkins OR Unknown Father of the above minor child

A Petition to Adopt K.J.W., date of birth 09/11/2020, a minor child born to KRISTIN LACI CORDELL, has been filed in Jackson Probate Court Case # 32-496. Any persons claiming paternity of the child or contesting the adoption shall file an objection with this Court on or before June 20th 2023.

DONE this _______ day of ___________________, 2023.

ELIZABETH O. WILLIAMS

Attorney for Petitioners

Post Office Box 207

Rainsville, AL 35986

Phone: (256) 638-3900

BT05/11/2023

___________________________

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-113-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and

other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the

highest bidder at 10 a.m. on 6/5/23 at 6725 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35206. Seller reserves the right to reject any

bid and the right to bid. 2013 Ford Edge 2FMDK3GC6DBA31329.

BT05/11/2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at

1824 47th Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208, at________________, ______________.

1998 Ford Mustang VIN #: 1FAFP4046WF158404.

Seller reserves the right to reject any bids and the right to bid.

BT05/11/2023

___________________________

