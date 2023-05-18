May 18, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

____________________________

SALES COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Sales Coordinator, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

EVENT MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for an Event Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

FACILITY SAFETY AND RISK MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Facility Safety and Risk Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLERK

BJCC, is recruiting for an Accounts Payable Clerk, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

SQL Administrator/Applications Integrator

IS&T Asset Coordinator

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

___________________________

LEGAL

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-902155.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROOMERS, LLC; LEIGH ANN REESE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 22, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1125 40th Street, Fairfield, AL 35218, and having a legal description of a Lot 7, in Block 25, according to the Map and Survey of Terrance Sector, First Addition to Fairfield, as recorded in Map Book 17, Page 12, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 7,BLK 25

TERRANCE SECTOR OF 1ST ADD TO FAIRFIELD and known as Parcel ID No. 29-00-07-2-004-006.000 a/k/a 01290072004006000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 360, 716 Richard

Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800

Financial Center Birmingham, AL 3503 at (205)795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 2nd day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-902158.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BLACKWATER ASSET SERVICING, LCC; KANDACE TA SHA GOFPHIN WASHINGTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 22, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 2000 13th Place SW, Birmingham, AL 35211, and having a legal description of a Lot 1, in Block 12, according to the Survey of Mason City, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 8, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of

Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 1,BLK 12 MASON CITY and known as Parcel

ID No. 29-00-15-3-016-011.000 a/k/a 0129001530160110000000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 340, 716 Richard

Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800

Financial Center Birmingham, AL 3503 at (205)795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 2nd day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-900908

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LETONYIA R. BARBER; FIRST FAMILY FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.; ANDRAE WASHINGTON, SR.; ST. VINCENT’S HOSPITAL; JOHN R. ORR III DMD; THE HEALTHCARE AUTHORITY FOR MEDICAL WEST, AN AFFILIATE OF UAB HEALTH SYSTEMS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on March 21, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 808 1st Street West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal description of:

The South 26 Feet of the North 50 feet of lots 15 and 16, in Block 51, according to the Map and Survey of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 149, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-34-1-030-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2023, in Room 360 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 8th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901194

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOHN RICKS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; DORIS RICKS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 13, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 10, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 6, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 431 4th Court W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-3-028-008.000 a/k/a 0122003430280080000000;

Legal Description: North 100 feet of Lot 9, Block 9, according to Earle Place, First Addition, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 100, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a N 100 FT LOT 9 BLK 9 1ST ADDITION TO EARLE PLACE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/18/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901243

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SAMUEL SUMMERLIN AND AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; MIRANDA A. SUMERLIN AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; WEHBY-O’ BRIEN PLUMBING AND HEATING, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 17, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 9, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 13, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2720 Garrison Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-17-2-004-005.000 a/k/a 0129001720040050000000;

Legal Description: Lots 5 and 6, Block 1, according to the Survey of Hyde Park, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 30, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOTS 5 & 6 BLK 1 HYDE PARK

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/18/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901236

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MCDANIEL WATSON, JR. AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 17, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 9, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 13, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 541 Maple Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-12-1-005-001.000 a/k/a 01230012005001000

Legal Description: Lot 11A, according to the map of a resurvey of Lots 11, 12, and 14, Block 11, Oakville, as recorded in Map Book 73, Page 74, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 11 A RESUR OF LOTS 11-12 & 14 BLK 11

OAKVILLE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/18/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901259

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TROY D. JOHNSON AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 18, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 9, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 13, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 913 48th St N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-20-4-001-010.000 a/k/a 01230020400101000000

Legal Description: Begin at a point on the east line of North 48th Street ( Talley Avenue ) 201 feet North of the intersection of said line with the NW line of Georgia Road (Macadamized Road); thence run North along the east line of North 48th Street (Talley Avenue) 50 feet; thence 90° 16′ right, east 150 feet; thence south parallel with said Street 50 feet; thence West 150 feet to the point of beginning. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a POB

190 FT S N OF THE NE INTER OF AIRPORT HWY & 48TH ST N TH N 50 FT S ALG ST TH E 150 FT S TH S 50 FT S TH W 150 FT BEING PT OF LOTS 11 & 12 PHILLIPS ADD TO BHAM

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 15th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/18/2023

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Marcus Service and Solutions, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, Alabama for labor and material to wire welding booths on purchase order #P0004147 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for awning replacement at the Fitzgerald Student Center on purchase order #P0004258 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL for the fume extraction and new installation on purchase order #P0004022 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB Highlands 6 North Improvements at 1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Poole & Co Architect at 2 North 20th Street Birmingham, AL 35203.

Shelby Company, LLC 3120 4th Ave S Birmingham, AL 35233

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that M. J. Harris Construction

Services, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of the Alabama A&M Events Center for Alabama A&M University, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Nola / VanPeursem Architects.

J. Harris Construction Services, LLC

One Riverchase Ridge, Suite 300

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Shelby Campus in Birmingham, AL for the compressor replacement in the Math Science Building on blanket purchase order #P0004404 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Clanton Campus for the pressure washing of the outer island curb, gutter and light posts on purchase order #P0004373 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Toadvine Enterprises, Contractor, has completed the Huffman High School Football Videoboard project located at 950 Springville Rd, Birmingham, AL 35215 for the Birmingham City Board of Education and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

Toadvine Enterprises

14800 Taylorsville Rd.

Fisherville, KY 40023

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Toadvine Enterprises, an athletic facility construction company specializing in sports spectator seating and headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, recently completed projects for the Birmingham City Schools Board of Education to replace the existing gym bleachers at Ramsay High School, Smith Middle School, and South Hampton K-8 School. These schools now have new telescopic bleachers, manufactured by Interkal, ranging in size from 6-15 rows at each school and providing a total 1142 seats between the three schools. These bleachers also provide ADA handicap seating at each school.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Clanton Campus for the sanding, priming, and painting all handrails on purchase order #P0004372 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, June 8, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 230075 – Volker Hall 4th & 5th Floor Student Relaxation Space located at 1670 University Blvd Birmingham, AL 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 1:00 PM Central Time May 30, 2023 .

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, 25 May 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 190583, Wallace Tumor Roof Top Platform Lift / Assist Device located at 1824 6th Ave S Birmingham, Alabama 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Pre-qualification Applications should be submitted in a pdf format to rbizzell@uab.edu no later than 3:00pm Central, Friday, 19 May 2023.

A Prebid Conference for all interested Contractors will be held at the job site at the above address at 10:00am Central Time, Monday, 08 May 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, 8 June until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 210031, Ryals Public Health Roof Replacement located at 165 University Blvd Birmingham, Alabama 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Pre-qualification Applications should be submitted in a pdf format to rbizzell@uab.edu no later than 3:00pm Central, Friday, 02 June 2023.

A Prebid Conference for all interested Contractors will be held at the job site at the above address at 10:00am Central Time, Monday, 15 May 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, June 8, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time Base Bid for UAB Project No. 220243 – Blount and Blazer Hall Elevator Replacement located at 1001 14th Street South and 920 16th Street South at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime and Elevator Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days before Prebid conference. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 10:00 AM Central Time Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, June 15, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time Base Bid for UAB Project No. 230142 – Tinsley Harrison 8th Floor Upgrade Existing HVAC located at 1900 University Blvd, 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days before Prebid conference. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Tinsley Harrison 8th Floor Elevator Lobby at the above address at 10:00 AM Central Time Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 19, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion

Domestic Hot Water System Repairs

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H215019

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of equipment and piping associated with the North Pavilion domestic hot water system. The scope of work includes electrical, mechanical, and minor architectural new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of new equipment and piping. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 19, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 26, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning May 26, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 15, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 31, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for Project No. 2022-001-US31, Roadway Lighting Rehabilitation on SR-20(US-31) from Market Street to 0.5 Miles North of River Walk Marina in Morgan and Limestone Counties will be received on Monday, June 5th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened at 1802 Central Parkway, Decatur, Al. 35601.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Virtual Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time, Wednesday, May 24th , 2023. For information required to attend the Virtual Pre-Bid Conference please email Steven Schwantes, PE @ steven.schwantes@aecom.com. Although this conference is not mandatory, if you are interested in bidding this project, you are strongly encouraged to attend.

The project consists generally of rehabilitation of the lighting on the US-31 bridge and approaches over the Tennessee River, Morgan and Limestone Counties, AL.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained free of charge by email request to Steven Schwantes, PE at steven.schwantes@aecom.com. A response will be received containing the .pdf bid documents and plan set. Alternatively and with advanced notice, hard copies of the plans can be obtained at the office of AECOM Technical Services, Inc. located at 3800 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 400, Birmingham, Alabama 35243.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with Code of Alabama, Title 39 – Public Works Bid Law and requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

All bids should be submitted in the Contract Specifications Book as issued by the Engineer and shall be issued on the Bid Proposal contained therein. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to the City of Decatur. ATTN: Carl Prewitt, P.E., 1802 Central Parkway, Decatur, Alabama 35601. All bids, including courier envelopes inside and outside, should be clearly marked as containing a “SEALED BID FOR Project No. 2022-001-US31”.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Birmingham Airport Authority is seeking competitive proposals for the long-term lease of Hangar 7, a corporate/general aviation hangar located at 4198 65th street N, Birmingham, AL at the Airport. RFP document can be found by visiting Airport website, https://www.flybirmingham.com/request-for-bid/

A pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for May 25, 2023, and bids will be due June 6, 2023, at 2 pm.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF BID

To all Bidders

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for the renovation of the second floor of the MCHD Southwest Clinic located at 5580 Inn Road Mobile, AL. 36619. The sealed bid MCHD project # is 2023-04. This project will include but not limited to the wall removal, roof re-framing/bracing and re-construction of demolition space. Contractors will be responsible for removing and rebuilding interior and some exterior spaces based on the construction documents and plans provided by Bowden Architecture, 1657 Springhill Ave. Mobile, AL 36604 Office Telephone: (251) 433-0704, email: office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Contractors eligible to bid must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Bids will be submitted for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for this project. The Contract will be awarded to the Contractor with the lowest responsible bid for the completed construction for this project. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the two scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at MCHD Southwest Clinic located at 5580 Inn Road Mobile, AL 36619. The first meeting will take place Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:30 A.M., second meeting will take place Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log’ to be posted at the meeting. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $1,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include, among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. The contractor must initiate the project within 10 days of the bid award. No adjustments to the contract time will be made for a delayed start. Liquidated damages will apply for failure to complete the project on time. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days following the bid opening unless approved by the Mobile County Health Department. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Disclosure Statement, W-9 form, Beason-Hammon Affidavit, Certification of Insurance, and other required information. Please visit www.mchd.org, “Forms and Resources,” “Legal Notices and Bids,” to view the complete legal bid requirements for this project. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid # 2023-04. Sealed bids must be submitted to Don Bowden, Bowden Architecture if sent via USPS (certified) use P.O. Box 40693 Mobile, AL 36640 and if sent via FedEx use 1657 Springhill Ave. Mobile, AL 36604: until 4:00 P.M. Thursday, June 1, 2023. Bid opening will take place Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10:30 A.M., at MCHD located at 251 N. Bayou Street, Mobile Alabama. Bids will be publicly opened and read in Building #2, in the Conference Room. If attending the bid opening, please register at the security desk at the main entrance. Questions may be directed to: Bowden Architecture point of contact, Lance Kempner at (251) 433-0704 or email office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985, email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. This project is being 100% funded by Federal Funds. The bidding and contracting process will follow the laws and regulations, whether defined in this notice or not, as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE

The manufactured dwelling located at 4631 Elfreth Johnson Rd, is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Lou Rios, 513-582-1980, by 9:00 am on May 15, 2023. The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on May 18, 2023 at 10:30 am at the dwelling location noted here.

Lot 2-1 #GDA1AL24834336 owned by Paula Coston

Lot 46 HUD Tag #GE0233808 owned by Paul Nail

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the University of Montevallo at the office of Coty Jones, Director of Physical Plant, University of Montevallo, L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant Conference Room, 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115, until 2:00 PM CST, Thursday, June 01, 2023 for:

Univ of Montevallo-Vacca Hall Sport Building Renovation

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes renovation of an existing 11,664 SF single story pre-engineered metal building, previously used for office space. Renovated spaces to include sport locker rooms and shower rooms, a team meeting room, coach offices, a practice gym and support spaces. Renovation includes, but is not limited to, hazardous material abatement, selective demolition, recoating of existing metal panel roof, new exterior windows and doors, new finishes, plumbing, mechanical and electrical work, and site work and utility upgrades.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of Montevallo, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Documents may be obtained from Alabama Graphics digitally or in printed form upon deposit of $200 per set, which will be refunded in full on one set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents to Alabama Graphics in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution. Drawings will be available on Thursday May 11, 2023.

Drawings may be examined at the office of Studio 2H Design, LLC, 1721 4th Ave. N., Ste. 101, Birmingham, AL 35203 on or after Thursday May 11, 2023 and digitally through Dodge Data and Analytics, ConstructConnect and Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA).

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the University of Montevallo Physical Plant Conference Room, L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant, 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115 on Thursday May 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for Contractor Bidders and Subcontractors.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect and contained in the Bidding Project Manual, or original copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered and on the Proposal Form. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

University of Montevallo

Montevallo, Alabama

Director of Facilities: Coty Jones

Holland Floyd Physical Plant

75 College Drive

Montevallo, AL 35115

Architect:

Studio 2H Design, LLC

1721 Fourth Avenue North, Suite 101

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

205-264-9988

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Taxiway B, F & Overflow Apron Rehabilitation

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Birmingham Airport Authority 5900 Messer Airport Highway Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Thursday, June 8th, 2023, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project consists of, but not limited to, asphalt pavement construction, cold milling, full depth pavement reconstruction, drainage improvements, lime treated subgrade, and taxiway pavement markings. International Airport in Birmingham, AL. Respective taxiway connectors will be closed while under construction.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received from qualified General Contractors in the JMR+H Conference Room, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL 36104 until 2:00 PM, June 1, 2023 and thereafter opened publicly for the:

RSA TOWER

ADPH BOTTLE FILLER ADDITIONS

TO BREAK ROOMS

TENANT IMPROVEMENT

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA

Bid documents may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and various Plan Rooms.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $50.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $100.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to JMR+H Architecture, PC, Attn: Renae Williams; 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama 36104; specs@jmrha.com.

Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the proposal envelope or it will not be opened.

The State of Alabama Certified Fire Alarm Act requires that every business who installs fire alarm systems in commercial occupancies must be licensed as a Certified Fire Alarm Contractor. The contractor must have a NICET Level III Technician in a position of responsibility, and the license will be issued in the name of the certificate holder and the contractor. The Certified Fire Alarm Act also requires that technicians working for the Certified Contractor must hold a current NICET Level II, or equivalent, certification. The fire alarm specifications shall require contractors wishing to bid on fire alarm work to show evidence at the pre-bid conference that he/she meets the certification requirements of the Act and holds a permit issued by the State Fire Marshal. Verify these requirements are included in the contract.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held in the JMR+H Conference Room, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama 36104 on May 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM (local time prevailing) for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all General Contract Bidders intending to submit a Proposal.

A cashier’s check or bid bond in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal and must secure the bid for at least 60 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. List of major subcontractors must accompany the bid. Performance and Payment Bonds (if award exceeds $50,000) and evidence of insurance are prerequisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

THE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS OF ALABAMA

JMR+H Architecture, PC

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050

Montgomery, AL 36104

Telephone: (334) 420-5672

Fax: (334) 420-5692

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received from qualified General Contractors in the Conference Room of JMR+H Architecture, PC, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL 36104 until 3:00 PM, June 1, 2023 and thereafter opened publicly for the:

RSA TOWER

PARTIAL LEVEL 15, SUITE 1531

ADPH TENANT IMPROVEMENT

Bid documents may be examined at the Office of the Architect, and various Plan Rooms.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one-time administrative fee of $50.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $100.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to JMR+H Architecture, PC, Attn: Renae Williams; 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama 36104; specs@jmrha.com.

Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the proposal envelope or it will not be opened.

The State of Alabama Certified Fire Alarm Act requires that every business who installs fire alarm systems in commercial occupancies must be licensed as a Certified Fire Alarm Contractor. The contractor must have a NICET Level III Technician in a position of responsibility, and the license will be issued in the name of the certificate holder and the contractor. The Certified Fire Alarm Act also requires that technicians working for the Certified Contractor must hold a current NICET Level II, or equivalent, certification. The fire alarm specifications shall require contractors wishing to bid on fire alarm work to show evidence at the pre-bid conference that he/she meets the certification requirements of the Act and holds a permit issued by the State Fire Marshal. Verify these requirements are included in the contract.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held in the Conference Room of JMR+H Architecture, PC, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL 36104 on May 18, 2023, at 3:00 PM (local time prevailing) for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all General Contract Bidders intending to submit a Proposal.

A cashier’s check or bid bond in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal and must secure the bid for at least 60 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. List of major subcontractors must accompany the bid. Performance and Payment Bonds (if award exceeds $50,000) and evidence of insurance are prerequisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

THE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS OF ALABAMA

JMR+H Architecture, PC

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050

Montgomery, AL 36104

Telephone: (334) 420-5672

Fax: (334) 420-5692

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Monday, June 5, 2023, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County and Consortium municipalities, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the following projects: Graysville Youth Community Project (CD21-03D-M02-GYACI)

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North – Room A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203 where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. All comments received by Friday, June 2, 2023, will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that the President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (which ever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, Adrian Fields, Acting Director, U.S. Department of HUD, Birmingham Office, Region IV, 417 20th Street North, Ste. 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact [HUD Office] via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) to verify the actual last date of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 605

Jefferson County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to the Jefferson County Commission (Cahaba River WWTP), NPDES Permit Number AL0023027, located at 3900 Veona Daniels Road, Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama.

The violations noted in the Consent Order consist of water quality violations (a fish kill and an instream E. coli water quality criteria violation) in an Unnamed Tributary to Patton Creek as a result of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO).

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $8,000. The Order, if issued, would require the Jefferson County Commission to prepare a report addressing the cause of the SSO and a plan to prevent similar issues that resulted in the SSO, implement all recommendations included in the report, submit a compliance certification, and comply with all Permit conditions.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Jeffery W. Kitchens

Chief of the Water Division

P.O. Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 18th day of May, 2023, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur

Director

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

INVITATION TO PREQUALIFY AND BID

Sealed proposals will be received by Homewood City Schools, at its Central Office, 450 Dale Avenue, Homewood, AL 35209, until 2:00 p.m. CDT June 22, 2023, for

LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE, HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS

at which time they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Homewood City Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Only Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Landscape Architect:

Renta Urban Land Design

Stephen Schrader, PLA, ASLA

stephen@renta-uld.com

205.545.7639

5236 Caldwell Mill Road

Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Prequalification packets must be returned to the Landscape Architect by 5:00 PM, June 6, 2023.

Drawings and specifications may be examined the Central Office of Homewood City Schools and the office of the Landscape Architect.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Landscape Architect as an electronic package. Any costs for printing or reproduction shall be the responsibility of Bidders.

A Prebid Conference will be held at the Project sites, on June 15. An itinerary will be provided to prequalified bidders. Attendance at this Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a Bidder’s responsiveness.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Landscape Architect, or copies thereof. All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding, or bid will not be received or considered by the Landscape Architect; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS: RFP #23-06 – PROGRAM MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) is soliciting proposals from qualified person(s) or entities for PROGRAM MANAGEMENT CONSULTING.

Please go to our website: maxtransit.org/procurement-2/. Select vendor portal. You will be taken to the PlanetBid website. We will only accept electronic bids. DBEs are encouraged to submit proposals. Please contact Christy Howard – choward@bjcta.org or at (205) 961-5595, if you require any additional information.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS AND

Sealed bids will be received by Madison County Executive Airport Authority at the office of Mr. Tom Sharp, Jr., Chairman, Madison County Executive Airport Authority, 360 Clyde Shelton Road, Meridianville, Alabama 35759 until 2:00 p.m. CST, June 7th, 2023, for the

PARALLEL TAXIWAY REHABILITATION

AIP PROJECT No. 3-01-0087-037-2023 At the Huntsville Executive Airport

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for May 24th, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the conference room of the Huntsville Executive Airport Terminal Building, 360 Clyde Shelton Road, Meridianville, Alabama 35759. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all General Contractors intending to submit a proposal.

The project consists of milling and repaving the parallel taxiway and connectors and remarking the taxiway.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Madison County Executive Airport Authority in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be obtained or examined at the office of Sain Associates, Inc., 5021 Technology Drive, Suite B2, Huntsville, Alabama 35805; Phone 256-947-4770.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Engineer upon deposit of $150.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All contractors bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

All prospective contractors and sub-contractors must comply with the provisions of the Code of Alabama, Section 31-13-9 (a) and (b) (Beason-Hammond Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act).

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state of domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

Madison County Executive Airport Authority

(Awarding Authority)

Sain Associates, Inc

(Engineer)

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) No. P23015

Employment, Income and Verification Services

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. Follow the listed directions. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

None

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Monday May 22, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Tuesday May 30, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FAA AIP Project No. 3-01-0090-039-2023

Airport Authority Of The City Of Gulf Shores, Alabama

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of IMPROVEMENT TO GULF SHORES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT will be received by the Airport Authority Of The City Of Gulf Shores, Alabama, hereinafter referred to as the OWNER, at the Airport Conference Room until 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, June 08, 2023. BIDS will then be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after this time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.

The Work includes the following principal items:

Base Bid: Remarking of Runway 9-27 (Night time work only); Additive Alternate 1: Crack Seal, Seal Coat and Taxilane Markings for West Hangar Taxilanes.

Total Contract Time for completion of the work under the BASE BID is seven (7) calendar days. Additive Alternate 1: 23 Calendar Days.

Liquidated damages for delay will be in the amount of $1,000.00 per calendar day that the project remains incomplete after the specified completion time.

Other Bidding Requirements, Contract Forms, Conditions of the Contract, Specifications, Drawings and other Bidding and Contract Documents may be examined at the office of the following:

Barge Design Solutions, Inc., 2047 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301, Phone (334) 793-6266

Airport Authority Of The City Of Gulf Shores, Alabama, 3190 Airport Drive, Gulf Shores, Alabama 36542; (251)967-3968

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Engineer, Barge Design Solutions, Inc., 2047 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301, Phone (334) 793-6266, in electronic PDF format only and at no cost to the contractor.

Bid Security: Each BIDDER must deposit with his BID, as Bid Security, a Bid Bond payable to the OWNER in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the total amount Bid, but in no case more than $10,000.00.

Contract Security: The Successful BIDDER will be required to furnish separate performance and payment bonds payable to the OWNER. Each bond shall be in an amount equal to 100% of the Contract Price as security for CONTRACTOR’S faithful performance and payment of all obligations under the Contract Documents.

No BID may be withdrawn by the BIDDER within ninety (90) days after actual date of opening thereof.

BIDS in the case of corporations not chartered in Alabama, must be accompanied by proper certificate evidencing that such corporation is authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.

Bids are to be based upon prevailing wages in Baldwin County, Alabama; and in no case are wages considered less than those predetermined by the Secretary of Labor, a schedule of which is contained in the Contract Documents.

The Successful BIDDER whether a resident or nonresident shall be required to comply with all City, County and State licensing and/or permit laws.

Any contract(s) awarded pursuant to this ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS may be funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration. Neither the United States nor any of its departments, agencies or employees is or will be a party to this ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS or any resulting contract. This procurement will be subject to regulations contained in Airport and Airway Department Act of 1982, as amended. Bidders must comply with the following:

(a) Presidents Executive Order No. 11246 supplemented by Department of Labor regulations regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin;

(b) Davis Bacon Act (40 USC276a-176a-7) as supplemented by Department of Labor Relations (29CFR Part 5);

(c) Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (PL 88‑352);

(d) Copeland “Anti‑Kickback Act” (19 USC 874) as supplemented by Department of Labor Regulations (29 CFR Part 3);

(e) Sections 103 and 107 of the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act (40 USC 327-333) as supplemented by Department of Labor Regulations (29 CFR, Part 5); and

(f) 49 CFR Part 26 regarding small and minority business enterprise participation. BIDDERS must certify that they do not, and will not, maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race, color, creed or national origins. BIDDERS must submit with their BID an EEO Report Statement as required by 41 CFR 60-1-7 (b).

The Owner reserves the right to refuse to issue a proposal form to a prospective bidder should such bidder be in default for any of the following reasons:

(a) Failure to comply with any prequalification regulations of the Owner, if such regulations are cited, or otherwise included, in the proposal as a requirement for bidding.

(b) Failure to pay, or satisfactorily settle, all bills due for labor and materials on former contracts in force (with the owner) at the time the owner issues the proposal to a prospective bidder.

(c) Contractor default under previous contracts with the Owner.

(d) Unsatisfactory work on previous contracts with the Owner.

BIDS shall be on the forms included in the Bidding Documents and submitted in a sealed envelope clearly identified on the outside as follows:

BID FOR CONSTRUCTION OF IMPROVEMENT TO GULF SHORES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

AIP PROJECT 3-01-0090-039-2023

SUBMITTED BY: (Name of Bidder with Bidder’s Current Alabama General Contractor’s License Number).

The BID shall be addressed to:

Scott Fuller

AIRPORT MANAGER

3190 Airport Drive

Gulf Shores, Alabama 36542

BIDS submitted by mail shall be registered.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all BIDS, to waive any informalities or irregularities in the BIDS received, and to accept the BID which is deemed most favorable to the OWNER at the time and under the conditions stipulated.

AIRPORT AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF GULF SHORES

By: Scott Fuller

AIRPORT MANAGER

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Taxiway B, F & Overflow Apron Rehabilitation

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Birmingham Airport Authority 5900 Messer Airport Highway Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Thursday, June 8th, 2023, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project consists of, but not limited to, asphalt pavement construction, cold milling, full depth pavement reconstruction, drainage improvements, lime treated subgrade, and taxiway pavement markings. International Airport in Birmingham, AL. Respective taxiway connectors will be closed while under construction.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF JACKSON COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF K.J.W.,

CASE NO.: 32-496

A MINOR CHILD, D/O/B: 09/11/2020

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

Notice to: Fred Watkins OR Unknown Father of the above minor child

A Petition to Adopt K.J.W., date of birth 09/11/2020, a minor child born to KRISTIN LACI CORDELL, has been filed in Jackson Probate Court Case # 32-496. Any persons claiming paternity of the child or contesting the adoption shall file an objection with this Court on or before June 20th 2023.

DONE this _______ day of ___________________, 2023.

ELIZABETH O. WILLIAMS

Attorney for Petitioners

Post Office Box 207

Rainsville, AL 35986

Phone: (256) 638-3900

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at

1824 47th Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208, at 10 a.m., June 22, 2023.

1998 Ford Mustang VIN #: 1FAFP4046WF158404.

Seller reserves the right to reject any bids and the right to bid.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

BANK ORDERED AUCTION

May 24th 10 a.m.

40B Commerce Drive

Pelham, AL 35124

Lots of equipment from a popsicle company including: large walk in freezer, dipping station, drying racks, stick holders, dorm fridge, cambros, several chest freezers, fridge freeze combos, industrial shelving, commercial pots, pans and baking sheets, and much more!

Asset Liquidators, Inc

Clydette Hughes AL #1275

Darrell Smith AL #5397

205-767-6537

Please contact for inventory list.

BT05/18/2023

___________________________

____________________________

MISCELLANEOUS

_____________________________

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

