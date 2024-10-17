PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

WELCOME TO BIRMINGHAM!!!

Look for the MAGIC CITY CLASSIC SPECIAL EDITION for all the news that you need!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**ROCK BOTTOM STRING BAND & REDDIX- YOUNG at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**LIVE NATION presents 49 WINCHESTER – LEAVIN’ THIS HOLLER TOUR at Iron City.

**AVERY ANNA with ASHLEY ANNE at Saturn.

**WILSON SPRINGS HOTEL w/CONRAD MOORE at the Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**SOUTHERN SCHOLARS DEBATE CLASSIC between Howard University and Samford University, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 6th Avenue Baptist Church with Robert Kelly, Howard University; TJ Riggs, Samford University; Elandrea Baker, Howard University and Maddox Gates, Samford University. Debate Coaches are Professor Angela D. Minor (Howard) and Professor Lee Quinn (Samford). For more, go to: www.southerndebateclassic.org.

**FALL FESTIVAL, 2 – 5 p.m. at McAlpine Recreation Center with a Haunted House. Call 205-482-5093 for more.

**POWERFUL GOSPEL MUSIC CONCERT, 6:30 p.m. with JEKALYN CARR & the LEGENDARY VANESSA BELL ARMSTRONG at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. This is the Annual Mission Hugs, Inc. Fundraiser with Dr. Jacqueline W. Stewart, Founder.

**THE MOTET + KELLER WILLIAMS at Iron City.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick Rocks.

**DANCE YRSELF CLEAN: AN INDIE DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**THE ROCKY HORROR MASQUERADE BALL 2024 at Avondale Brewing Co.

SATURDAY…

**BESSEMER STOP THE VIOLENCE YOUTH – RIDE FOR HUMANITY, 2 p.m. at the Alex Bradford Park on 1st Avenue, IN HONOR OF MAURICE MUHAMMAD with 100 Black Men, Luxe Travel Lounge, New Era GHM, and Black Voters Matter. For more, call 205-267-2505.

**STOP THE VIOLENCE WALK & SUMMIT, 9 a.m. – 12 Noon at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church with Sheriff Mark Pettway, District Attorney Danny Carr, Amyrtle Allen, Councilor Crystal N. Smitherman, Chief Scott Thurmond, Dr. John L. Cantelow, III, Dr. Melvin Love and Ronald Steele with DJ Magic Mike from V94.9 FM and Moderator Shelia Smoot, Summit Media. For more call 205-324-1505.

**CLASSIC FUN RUN is at City Walk Bham, at 8 a.m. with American Diabetes Association for an Inaugural 2 Mile Walk Run and is open to every one of all abilities.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**Q DOT, JAXXXON & FRIENDS HIP HOP CONCERT at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

**LIVE! ON STAGE: JONATHAN RICHMAN at Saturn.

**PEEKABOO at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**PATHWAY TO SUCCESS, 1-5 p.m. at The Forum at BJCC with College Preparation Best Practices, Navigating College Life and Early College Scholarship Opportunities. For more go to: www.southernscholarsshowcase.org.

**MAGIC CITY GOSPEL FEST, 6 p.m. at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Wesley, Sr. Pastor featuring JOSH COPELAND, KIRISMA EVANS, Greater Shiloh Baptist Church Choir, Miles College Choir, Lawson State College Choir, Bryant Thompson & Voices of Victory and the Birmingham Community Mass Choir.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BENJAMIN ARMSTRONG at The Nick Rocks.

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

** ROCK BAND LEAGUE at Saturn.

**CURLEY TAYLOR & ZYDECO TROUBLE at Iron City.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**CLOUD NOTHINGS with EQUIPMENT, FARMER’S WIFE at Saturn.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED!, Every Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT WITH DJ SUNDROP at The Nick Rocks.

**CHAMELEONS with THE VELDT at Saturn.

**THAT MEXICAN OT at Iron City.

**THAT MEXICAN OT MEET & GREET at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**INSANE CLOWN POSSE – TRAIN OF TERROR TOUR at Iron City.

**TINY DESK: THE BEST OF ALABAMA at Saturn.

**JUDAH & THE LION-The Process Tour w/ABE PARKER + COLE SPAIN at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**DEJ LOAF – WHERE MY FANS TOUR at Iron City.

**LEE BAINS SOUTHERN TOUR at The Nick Rocks.

**SCARE YOUR FACE OFF FEST XIV BY DIY BIRMINGHAM at Saturn.

**WYATT FLORES at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEWS TO USE…

HALLOWEEN HARVEST TIMES AND FALL FESTIVALS…

**SATURDAY FALL FESTIVAL, 2-5 p.m. at McAlpine Recreation Center (Pratt City) with a Haunted House (must be 13 to enter), live music, candy, Cake Walk and more. Join the Brothers and Sisters of the PHO Birmingham District, Khedive Temple #1 and Zobah Court #11 for a day of fall Fun.

**OCTOBER 19-20 and 26-27 – HOOTS & HOWLS: DAYTIME HALLOWEEN at the Birmingham Zoo. It is time to trick-or-treat around the Zoo at the Annual Hoots & Howls, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

**OCTOBER 27 – HARVEST ON HOYT with the Mountain Brook Chamber and Junior Board’s Inaugural community Supper that kicks off Sunday, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a beer and wine Happy Hour before sitting down to a delicious four-course meal by Dyron’s with a wine pairing from Finch Fine Wines.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC NEWS…

Here is a little to do…look for more in the Magic City Classic Special Issue. NEXT WEEK is what you have been waiting all year long. CHECK IT OUT!!!

**TUESDAY – LET LOOSE IN THE LIBRARY, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Downtown Library on Park Place.

**WEDNESDAY – OCTOBER MAGIC CITY CLASSIC COMMUNITY AWARDS RECEPTION, Noon – 4 p.m. at the Arlington House. FREE. Bring your Lawn Chair.

**THURSDAY – ROYAL MIXER, 8 p.m. at Michaels Restaurant & Bar with DJ CHRIS COLEMAN, DJ NEW ERA and DJ JAMAR.

**THURSDAY – FANTASIA LIVE! at Railroad Park for the MCC TAILGATE FESTIVAL. FREE.

**THURSDAY – SWV at Railroad Park for the MCC Tailgate Festival. Bring your lawn chair.

**FRIDAY – FRIDAY NIGHT SOIREE, at Paper Doll with DJ JACK BENNY and DJ NEW ERA.

**SATURDAY -TAILGATE PARTY, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Historic Legion Field.

**SATURDAY- 83rd MAGIC CITY CLASSIC GAME, 2:30 p.m. at Historic Legion Field.

NEWS TO KNOW…

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, ART AND PERFORMING ART…

OPERA BIRMINGHAM NEW SEASON…

**SOUNDS OF THE SEASON (December 15) at Brock Recital Hall at Samford University, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK (April 5 and 6) at DJD Theatre at ASFA and VOCAL COMPETITION CONCERT (April 27) at B&A Warehouse. Look for more soon.

UAB’S NEW SEASON…

**Birmingham’s Opera and UAB with THE LITTLEST MERMAID on NOVEMBER 3 and YULETIDE IN DOGTOWN on DECEMBER 7-8. ArtPlay HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE on DECEMBER 6 when the 2025 summer musical theater camps are announced. **ARTPLAY SPRING 2025 CLASSES will include topics such as musical theater, dance, visual arts, writing and more to kick off in MARCH. FAMILY FUN continues MARCH 20 with VELOCITY IRISH DANCE for the next generation in Irish tap. SPRING AT ARTPLAY is MAY 10, from 1-4 p.m. with a day of creativity and fun as families explore a world of art activities for kids where imaginations can run wild. ARTPLAY SUMMER CAMPS 2025 will be announced in MARCH for musical theater and visual arts.

THINGS TO DO or know…in town, around the state…

**NEXT SATURDAY… ROCK QUINTET GOOSE performs at Avondale Brewing Co. GOOSE is: Rick Mitarontonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspacj (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums) and Cotter Ellis (drums).

**NOVEMBER 8 – GUITARIST JONTAVIOUS WILLIS at Woodlawn Theater

**NOVEMBER 16 – FRENCH MATTING with Patty B. Driscoll, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Space One Eleven.

IN MONTGOMERY…

**RICKEY SMILEY AND FRIENDS TURKEY DAY COMEDY SHOW, 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

At Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema …

**STEPHEN KING FEST with movies IT and IT CHAPTER 2, Friday through next Thursday and CARRIE and THE SHINING, October 25-31.

**TODAY – THE WILD ROBOT starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pascal, Kit Conner and directed by Chris Sanders.

**TODAY – JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendau Gleeson and directed by Todd Phillips.

**TODAY – NETWORKING NIGHTS (FREE) – Network with other filmmakers, local crew, industry professionals and creative, 5 p.m.

**TODAY and SUNDAY – SIDEWALK FILM 101: CITY OF GOD starring Alexandre Rodrigues, Leandro Firmino, Phellipe Haagensen and directed by Fernando Meirelles.

**TODAY – MONTHLY MOVIE TRIVIA (FREE), every third Thursday for Happy Hour 5 – 7 p.m. and Trivia 8-10 p.m. Network, pitch ideas, school your contemporaries with movie trivia and enjoy some drinks.

**FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – EXHIBITING FORGIVENESS starring Andre’ Holland, Andra Day and John Earl Jelks, directed by Titus Kaphar.

**FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – WAR GAME starring Steve Bullock, Wesley Clark and Doug Jones, directed by Jesse Moss. War Game sweeps the audiences into an elaborate future-set simulation that escalates the threat posed by the January 6, 2021 insurrection. A special screening on Sunday, 7:30 p.m. with SENATOR DOUG JONES with a Q&A afterwards with Senator Jones, moderated by JOHN ARCHIBALD from al.com.

**SATURDAY – FILM & CREATIVE MEDIA COLLEGE FAIR (FREE), where you can meet representatives from leading colleges and universities across the South with undergraduate and graduate film and creative media programs. There will be presentations and workshops for filmmakers of all ages and experience levels. FREE with registration.

FOR HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE STUDENTS…

**NOVEMBER 1 – ALABAMA COLLEGE AND CAREER ACCESS PROGRAM is hosting its 14th Annual Alabama College Scholarship and Career Expo, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham and at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Students from everywhere will be prepared to meet with college recruiters and career technical education professionals to explore options after graduating. Each will have copies of their high school transcript, ACT scores, resumes and references letters. Go to: www.myaccap.org for more.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

