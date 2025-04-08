The Millennium Tour 2025 Brings Boosie Badazz, Rick Ross, Omarion, Star-Studded Lineup to Birmingham’s Legacy Arena

Story and Photos by Marika N. Johnson | For The Birmingham Times

The Millennium Tour 2025 electrified Birmingham’s Legacy Arena at the BJCC on April 5, with a star-studded lineup that featured Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Nivea, Ying Yang Twins, RSVP, Boosie BadAzz, Rick Ross, and Plies — each bringing their energy and crowd-pleasing presence to the stage.

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective, the event seamlessly brought together a diverse array of artists for a cohesive, high-impact show. Nivea kicked off the evening with her soulful vocals, setting a vibrant tone. The Ying Yang Twins followed with a lively set that kept the audience on their feet. RSVP — comprising Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P — delivered an engaging performance that showcased their chemistry and vocal skills. Boosie Badazz and Plies maintained the momentum with their supercharged, high-energy sets that had fans rapping along word for word.

Rick Ross took the stage with trademark swagger and commanding delivery, paving the way for a series of extended headliner performances. Bow Wow’s dynamic set, enhanced with pyrotechnics, smoke, and laser lights, included crowd favorites like “Let Me Hold You.” Omarion captivated the crowd with smooth vocals, choreography, and a talented group of dancers, performing solo hits and classics from his B2K days. Trey Songz closed the night with a romantic, vocal-driven set featuring hits like “Neighbors Know My Name,” leaving fans on a high note.

Altogether, the concert served as a powerful celebration of early 2000s R&B and hip-hop, resonating deeply with the Birmingham audience and proving the lasting impact of these beloved artists.

