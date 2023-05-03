May 4, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

MARKETING INTERN

BJCC, is recruiting for a Marketing Intern, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume tocareers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT05/04/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-900919.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RAY BATAIN; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 3460 Ellis Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35221

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-19-1-008-007.000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block 5, according to the map and survey of Parkview, as recorded in Map Book 7, Page 103, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016132696 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 5 PARKVIEW)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 9, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/04/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900920

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WASH THOMAS, JR. a/k/a THOMAS WASH, JR. AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WASH THOMAS, JR. a/k/a THOMAS WASH, JR.; ANNIE MAE THOMAS a/k/a ANNIE MAE WASH AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANNIE MAE THOMAS a/k/a ANNIE MAE WASH; SIMON-WILLIAMSON CLINIC, P.C.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2009 Lee Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 10, according to the survey of Westhaven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025281 as follows: LOT 8 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/04/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900921

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ADRIAN PINSON; FRANK K. BYNUM, JR., AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF FRANK K. BYNUM; NEW INVESTMENTS, INC.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2005 Lee Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-003.000

Legal Description: Lot 9, in Block 10, according to the survey of Westhaven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025276 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/04/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900922.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHERRI LYNN BROOKS a/k/a SHERRI LYNN MARTIN-BROOKS a/k/a CHERRY LYNN MARTIN, HAL CHRISTOPHER MARTIN a/k/a H. CHRIS MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAL CHRISTOPHER MARTIN a/k/a H. CHRIS MARTIN, ELOISE H. MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELOISE H. MARTIN, RONALD STEVEN MARTIN a/k/a ROLAND STEVE MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD STEVEN MARTIN a/k/a ROLAND STEVE MARTIN, as heirs of HAL C. MARTIN AND MARGARET ELOISE MARTIN a/k/a MARGARET H. MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAL C. MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARET ELOISE MARTIN a/k/a MARGARET H. MARTIN; NCEP, LLC; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; PROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA, LLC; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; ALABAMA DENTAL ASSOCIATES, P.C.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 308 20th Street Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-023.000

Legal Description: Lot 13, in Block 10, according to the map and survey of West Haven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025279 as follows: LOT 13 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 9, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/04/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900923

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHERRI LYNN BROOKS a/k/a SHERRI LYNN MARTIN-BROOKS a/k/a CHERRY LYNN MARTIN; HAL CHRISTOPHER MARTIN a/k/a H. CHRIS MARTIN a/k/a HAL CHRIS MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAL CHRISTOPHER MARTIN a/k/a H. CHRIS MARTIN a/k/a HAL CHRIS MARTIN; ELOISE H. MARTIN a/k/a ELOISE MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELOISE H. MARTIN a/k/a ELOISE MARTIN; RONALD STEVEN MARTIN a/k/a ROLAND STEVE MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD STEVEN MARTIN a/k/a ROLAND STEVE MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAL C. MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARET ELOISE MARTIN a/k/a MARGARET H. MARTIN; NCEP, LLC; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; PROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA, LLC; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; ALABAMA DENTAL ASSOCIATES, P.C.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 304 20th Street Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-024.000

Legal Description: Lot 12, in Block 10, according to the map and survey of West Haven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025278 as follows: LOT 12 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/04/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900519

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOHN PECHI; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 13, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 14, 15, 16, 17 and the Southeast 6.5 feet of Lot 13, Block PP3, according to the Map of Ensley Land Company’s 5th Addition to Ensley as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 4, Page 80.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 2019080443 as follows: LOTS 14 THRU 17 & SE 6 1/2 FT OF LOT 13 BLK PP3 ENSLEY 4TH ADD 4/80

and assigned Parcel ID No. 30-00-01-1-003-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 23, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 24th day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/04/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-902272

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LAMAR REAL ESTATE ACQUISITIONS, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 2, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West 1/2 of Lot 3-B, according to the map of Ward’s Resurvey of Lots 3 & 4 in Block 23, South Smithfield, recorded in Map Book 187 Page Page 36, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2019111415 as follows: W 1/2 OF LOT 3-B BLK 23 WARDS RESUR 187/36

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-34-4-024-002.002

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 9, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 24th day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/04/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900907

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTES-HALE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, INC.; TAX INVESTMENTS, INC.; THOMAS B. WHITFIELD; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on March 21, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 1032 6th Street West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal description of:

Lot 34-A Blk 8 Map of a Resurvey & Sub of Lots 33 & 34 Blk 8, College Hills Sub, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-34-2-005-044.000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 24th day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/04/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-902155.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROOMERS, LLC; LEIGH ANN REESE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 22, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1125 40th Street, Fairfield, AL 35218, and having a legal description of a Lot 7, in Block 25, according to the Map and Survey of Terrance Sector, First Addition to Fairfield, as recorded in Map Book 17, Page 12, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 7,BLK 25

TERRANCE SECTOR OF 1ST ADD TO FAIRFIELD and known as Parcel ID No. 29-00-07-2-004-006.000 a/k/a 01290072004006000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 360, 716 Richard

Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800

Financial Center Birmingham, AL 3503 at (205)795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 2nd day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/04/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-902158.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BLACKWATER ASSET SERVICING, LCC; KANDACE TA SHA GOFPHIN WASHINGTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on July 22, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 2000 13th Place SW, Birmingham, AL 35211, and having a legal description of a Lot 1, in Block 12, according to the Survey of Mason City, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 8, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of

Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 1,BLK 12 MASON CITY and known as Parcel

ID No. 29-00-15-3-016-011.000 a/k/a 0129001530160110000000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 340, 716 Richard

Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800

Financial Center Birmingham, AL 3503 at (205)795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 2nd day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that ICS Inc., 22485 Hwy 11, Steele, AL

35987, “Contractor”, has completed the Contract for UAB REPLACEMENTS OF WEST PAVLIION PLC’S AND ATS’S IN SPAIN WALLACE AND RUSSELL AMBULATORY CENTER AT UAB HOSPITAL FOR UAB HEALTH SYSTEM, UAB# H165026,

BPA# 117-17, at 615 18th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s),

and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in

connection with this project should immediately notify BPA, 2805 CRESCENT AVE, STE 200, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35209

(Architect).

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB GSB 5th Floor Renovations project, UAB Project #H215022, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 521 19th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Ghafari Associates, LLC 2170 Highland Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35205.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the chiller repair at the George Layton building on blanket purchase order #P0004404 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL for the installation of new piping to the fume on blanket purchase order #P0004404 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for repair of all 4 drains on the roof of the Fitzgerald Student Center on purchase order #P0004458 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Marcus Service and Solutions, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, Alabama for labor and material to wire welding booths on purchase order #P0004147 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for awning replacement at the Fitzgerald Student Center on purchase order #P0004258 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL for the fume extraction and new installation on purchase order #P0004022 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB Highlands 6 North Improvements at 1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Poole & Co Architect at 2 North 20th Street Birmingham, AL 35203.

Shelby Company, LLC 3120 4th Ave S Birmingham, AL 35233

BT05/04/2023

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 05, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB CPM AHU Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H225035

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of two roof top air handling units at the UAB Center for Psychiatric Medicine (CPM) building. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of new equipment. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $500,000 and $700,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 05, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 12, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning May 12, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 01, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 01, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 17, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT05/04/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction

at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday,

May 18, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project NO. 230155- Shelby 103 Microscope Lab Renovation located at

1825 University Blvd, 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more

information about the project, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the

bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the

first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of

submission. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference

Center at the above address at 10:00 Central Time May 9, 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/04/2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK AND RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

LEROY EVERSON, PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

May 2, 2023

RFP: 23-03

TO:

Prospective Proposer

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL:

RFP# (A complete copy may be downloaded at www.birminghamal.gov)

SEPARATE SEALED BID FOR:

Catering Food Services – Legion Field Stadium

INVITATION TO ITB RESPONSES WILL BE RECEIVED BY:

Leroy Everson, Principal Accounting

Account Payable – Birmingham Park and Recreation

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

***IMPORTANT SOLICITATION DATES***

QUESTIONS DUE DATE:

May 8 – May 18, 2023, at 5:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

BIDS DUE DATE:

May 22, 2023, by 5:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

BID OPENING DATE:

May 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

Proposer wishing to bid may download the complete solicitation including the specifications and RFP forms via the internet at www.birminghamal.gov (go to link titled Employment and Bidding, then click on Bidding Opportunities), or by visiting the Purchasing Office at the address shown above, or by calling (205) 254-2265 and requesting a copy be mailed to you.

PROPOSAL OPENING WILL BE HELD AT:

Birmingham Park and Recreation

Legion Field Stadium

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

TELEPHONE INQUIRIES – NOT ACCEPTED

Telephone inquiries with questions regarding clarification of all specifications of the RFP will not be accepted. All questions must be e-mailed to Leroy Everson at leroy.everson@birminghamal.gov.

Submissions may be withdrawn, modified, and resubmitted prior to the formal Bid opening due date. Any submission modification(s) submitted after the “Bid Due Date” may not be considered.

The Birmingham Park and Recreation Board (Park Board) reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids, or any part of any Bid, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the Bid. The Park Board may award a contract in whole or in part based on the needs of the Park Board.

All costs incurred by the company to respond to this solicitation will be wholly the responsibility of the Proposer. All copies and contents of the Bid, attachments, and explanations thereto submitted in response to this RFP, except copyrighted material, shall become the property of the Park Board regardless of the Proposer selected. Response to this solicitation does not constitute an agreement between the Proposer and the Park Board.

The Park Board is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service, the internal mail delivery system of the Park Board or any other means of delivery employed by the Proposer. Similarly, the Park Board is not responsible for, and will not open, any responses which are received later than the date and time indicated above. Late responses will be retained in the RFP file, unopened.

BT05/04/2023

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

PUTTING PEOPLE FIRST

Request for Proposal (RFP) 23-03

CATERING MANAGEMENT SERVICES

AT BIRMINGHAM PARK RECREATION

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

RFP RELEASE DATE:

May 2, 2023

QUESTIONS DUE:

May 8 – May18, 2023

RFP SUBMITAL DEADLINE

May 22, 2023

RFP OPENING DATE:

May 25, 2023

LEROY EVERSON

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

BIRMINGHAM PARK AND RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

(205) 254-2401

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK AND RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

CATERING MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK AND RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Sealed proposals marked 23-03 “Catering Management Services at the Birmingham Park and Recreation – Legion Field Stadium”, will be received by Leroy Everson Purchasing Agent, Birmingham Park and Recreation 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204. The Proposed Vendor must provide an original and three (3) copies of its proposal.

Site survey will be held on Monday May 8, 2023 at 10:00am, Legion Field Stadium (Maxine Herring Park Board Room).

Bids will be accepted until 5:00 pm central time (standard or daylight savings time, as applicable) on Monday May 22, 2023. Bids submitted after these dates and times will not be considered.

Proposals will be publicly opened at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The Park Board is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service, the internal mail delivery system of the Park Board, or any other means of delivery employed by the Proposer. Similarly, the Park Board is not responsible for, and will not open, any bid/proposal responses, which are received later than the date and time, indicated above. Late bids/proposals will be retained in the bid/proposal file, unopened.

TELEGRAPHIC/ELECTRONIC RESPONSES

Proposal responses sent via electronic devices (i.e., facsimile machines and email) are not acceptable and will be rejected upon receipt.

TERM OF CONTRACT

Any contract resulting from this RFP will become effective upon proposal award. Per Section 3-3-7(7) of the General City Code for the City of Birmingham, the proposed contract shall be in effect for a period of one (1) year, renewable annually subject to the mutual Agreement of the parties for a term not to exceed three (3) years. The life of this contract shall exist with the approval of both parties with the provision that no price increase in the original bid prices shall be allowed.

ADDENDA

Any addenda will be available on the internet. Proposer is responsible for checking the website for addenda until the proposal opening date. Addenda will be mailed to only those proposers who were provided a copy in person or by mail.

The Park Board follows a policy of nondiscrimination. No proposer with the Park Board should discriminate based on race, sex, religion, or national origin. Failure by the Proposer to carry out these requirements is a material breach of its obligations, which may result in its termination or such other remedy as the Park Board deems appropriate.

No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the proposal opening.

All bids are to be submitted on the proposal form provided and all bids are to be f.o.b. Birmingham, Alabama delivered.

The Park Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, in whole or part, and to waive any informalities.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked RFP 23-03 “Catering Services at the Legion Field Stadium May 22, 2023 by 5:00pm” Bids may be hand delivered to Legion Field Stadium 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, AL or mailed to Attn: Leroy Everson, Birmingham Park and Recreation, 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, AL 35204. Bids mailed in (i.e., USPS, Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Legion Field Stadium.

Leroy Everson, Principal Accountant

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK AND RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

CATERING SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK AND RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

PURPOSE AND BACKGROUND

BIRMINGHAM PARK AND RECREATION at LEGION FIELD STADIUM currently serves three (3) competitive sports venues, their athletes, coaches, officials, and patrons: Football, Soccer, and Concerts related events. In addition, the facility encompasses VIP Boxes, suites, sports management meetings, seminars, seated events (team dinners, training, etc.), a caterer’s kitchen.

GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Proposer, Vendor and Contractor are used interchangeably throughout this document.

2. Park Board will provide water, gas, and electricity for the contracted services.

3. On non-event days, facility is open 7:30am — 5:00pm. On event days facility is open 6:00am and closes when majority of people have left the facility. The maintenance crew is usually the last to leave on event days.

4. The facility has 24/7 security service. Successful Proposer would always have access to the facility at whatever time needed due to 24/7 security. Successful Proposer should notify security in advance of your need to access facility during, before, or after normal hours of operation.

5. Storage space will be identified by Legion Field staff.

The scope of work consists of professional services to provide food and beverage catering services during contracted Legion Field events, for athletes, coaches, officials, and patrons, using the designated kitchen and portable equipment provided by the Proposer and/or the Legion Field. The scope of work shall also include the purchase, preparation, sales, marketing and service of food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and other related food items for Legion Field Stadium public and catered events. The kitchens may serve as a back-up preparation center for certain food items permitted to be catered to patrons at Legion Field

BT05/04/2023

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK AND RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

LEROY EVERSON, PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

May 2, 2023

RFP: 23-01

TO:

Prospective Proposer

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL:

RFP# (A complete copy may be downloaded at www.birminghamal.gov)

SEPARATE SEALED BID FOR:

Alcohol Services – Legion Field Stadium & Other Birmingham Park & Recreation Facilities

INVITATION TO ITB RESPONSES WILL BE RECEIVED BY:

Leroy Everson, Principal Accountant

Account Payable – Birmingham Park and Recreation

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

***IMPORTANT SOLICITATION DATES***

QUESTIONS DUE DATE:

May 8– May 18, 2023, at 5:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

BIDS DUE DATE:

May 22, 2023, by 5:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

BID OPENING DATE:

May 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM

(Central Standard Time)

Proposer wishing to bid may download the complete solicitation including the specifications and RFP forms via the internet at www.birminghamal.gov (go to link titled Employment and Bidding, then click on Bidding Opportunities), or by visiting the Purchasing Office at the address shown above, or by calling (205) 254-2265 and requesting a copy be mailed to you.

PROPOSAL OPENING WILL BE HELD AT:

Birmingham Park and Recreation

Legion Field Stadium

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

TELEPHONE INQUIRIES – NOT ACCEPTED

Telephone inquiries with questions regarding clarification of all specifications of the RFP will not be accepted. All questions must be e-mailed to Leroy Everson at leroy.everson@birminghamal.gov.

Submissions may be withdrawn, modified, and resubmitted prior to the formal Bid opening due date. Any submission modification(s) submitted after the “Bid Due Date” may not be considered.

The Birmingham Park and Recreation Board (Park Board) reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids, or any part of any Bid, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the Bid. The Park Board may award a contract in whole or in part based on the needs of the Park Board.

All costs incurred by the company to respond to this solicitation will be wholly the responsibility of the Proposer. All copies and contents of the Bid, attachments, and explanations thereto submitted in response to this RFP, except copyrighted material, shall become the property of the Park Board regardless of the Proposer selected. Response to this solicitation does not constitute an agreement between the Proposer and the Park Board.

The Park Board is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service, the internal mail delivery system of the Park Board or any other means of delivery employed by the Proposer. Similarly, the Park Board is not responsible for, and will not open, any responses which are received later than the date and time indicated above. Late responses will be retained in the RFP file, unopened.

BT05/04/2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

PUTTING PEOPLE FIRST

Request for Proposal (RFP) 23-01

ALCOHOL MANAGEMENT SERVICES

AT BIRMINGHAM PARK RECREATION

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

RFP RELEASE DATE:

May 2, 2023

QUESTIONS DUE:

May 8 – May 18, 2023

RFP SUBMITAL DEADLINE

May 22, 2023

RFP OPENING DATE:

May 25, 2023

LEROY EVERSON

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

BIRMINGHAM PARK AND RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

(205) 254-2401

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK AND RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

ALCOHOL MANAGEMENT SERVICES AT BIRMINGHAM PARK AND RECREATION FACILITIES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Sealed proposals marked 23-01 “Alcohol Management Services at the Birmingham Park and Recreation – Birmingham Park and Recreation facilities”, will be received by Leroy Everson Purchasing Agent, Birmingham Park and Recreation 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204. The Proposed Vendor must provide an original and three (3) copies of its proposal.

Site survey will be held on Monday April 17th at 10:00 am, Legion Field Stadium (Maxine Herring Park Board Room).

Bids will be accepted until 5:00 pm central time (standard or daylight savings time, as applicable) on Monday May 22, 2023. Bids submitted after these dates and times will not be considered.

Proposals will be publicly opened at 11:00 am on Thursday May 25, 2023.

The Park Board is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service, the internal mail delivery system of the Park Board, or any other means of delivery employed by the Proposer. Similarly, the Park Board is not responsible for, and will not open, any bid/proposal responses, which are received later than the date and time, indicated above. Late bids/proposals will be retained in the bid/proposal file, unopened.

TELEGRAPHIC/ELECTRONIC RESPONSES

Proposal responses sent via electronic devices (i.e., facsimile machines and email) are not acceptable and will be rejected upon receipt.

TERM OF CONTRACT

Any contract resulting from this RFP will become effective upon proposal award. Per Section 3-3-7(7) of the General City Code for the City of Birmingham, the proposed contract shall be in effect for a period of one (1) year, renewable annually subject to the mutual Agreement of the parties for a term not to exceed three (3) years. The life of this contract shall exist with the approval of both parties with the provision that no price increase in the original bid prices shall be allowed.

ADDENDA

Any addenda will be available on the internet. Proposer is responsible for checking the website for addenda until the proposal opening date. Addenda will be mailed to only those proposers who were provided a copy in person or by mail.

The Park Board follows a policy of nondiscrimination. No proposer with the Park Board should discriminate based on race, sex, religion, or national origin. Failure by the Proposer to carry out these requirements is a material breach of its obligations, which may result in its termination or such other remedy as the Park Board deems appropriate.

No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the proposal opening.

All bids are to be submitted on the proposal form provided and all bids are to be f.o.b. Birmingham, Alabama delivered.

The Park Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, in whole or part, and to waive any informalities.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked RFP 23-01 “Alcohol Services for Birmingham Park and Recreation Facilities May 22, 2023, by 5:00 pm” Bids may be hand delivered to Legion Field Stadium 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, AL or mailed to Attn: Leroy Everson, Birmingham Park and Recreation, 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, AL 35204. Bids mailed in (i.e., USPS, Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Legion Field Stadium.

Leroy Everson, Principal Accountant

PURPOSE AND BACKGROUND

Birmingham Park and recreation facilities currently serves three (3) competitive sports venues, their athletes, coaches, officials, and patrons: Football, Soccer, and Concerts related events. In addition, the facility encompasses VIP Boxes, suites, sports management meetings, seminars, seated events (team dinners, training, etc.), a caterer’s kitchen.

GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Proposer, Vendor and Contractor are used interchangeably throughout this document.

2. Park Board will provide water, gas, and electricity for the contracted services.

3. On non-event days, facility is open 7:30 am — 5:00 pm. On event days facility is open 6:00 am and closes when majority of people have left the facility. The maintenance crew is usually the last to leave on event days.

4. The facility has 24/7 security service. Successful Proposer would always have access to the facility at whatever time needed due to 24/7 security. Successful Proposer should notify security in advance of your need to access facility during, before, or after normal hours of operation.

5. Storage space will be identified by Legion Field staff.

The scope of work consists of professional services to provide alcohol beverage services during contracted Legion Field events, for athletes, coaches, officials, and patrons, using the designated kitchen and portable equipment provided by the proposer for Legion Field and other park and recreation facilities. The scope of work shall also include the purchase, preparation, sales, marketing and service of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and other related food items for Legion Field Stadium public and catered events.

BT05/04/2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM-PARK AND RECREATION

400 GRAYMONT AVENUE WEST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35204

OFFICE: (205) 254-2401 / FAX: (205) 254-2484

LEROY EVERSON, PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT

May 2, 2023

RFP: 23-02

TO:

Prospective Proposer

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL:

RFP# (A complete copy may be downloaded at www.birminghamal.gov)

SEPARATE SEALED BID FOR:

Concessions Services – Legion Field Stadium

INVITATION TO BID RESPONSES WILL BE RECEIVED BY:

Leroy Everson, Principal Accounting

Account Payable – Birmingham Park and Recreation

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

***IMPORTANT SOLICITATION DATES***

QUESTIONS DUE DATE:

May 8 -May 18, 2023, at 5:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

BIDS DUE DATE:

May 22, 2023, by 5:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

BID OPENING DATE:

May 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM

(Central Standard Time)

Proposer wishing to bid may download the complete solicitation including the specifications and RFP forms via the internet at www.birminghamal.gov (go to link titled Employment and Bidding, then click on Bidding Opportunities), or by visiting the Purchasing Office at the address shown above, or by calling (205) 254-2265 and requesting a copy be mailed to you.

PROPOSAL OPENING WILL BE HELD AT:

Birmingham Park and Recreation

Legion Field Stadium

400 Graymont Avenue West

Birmingham, AL 35204

TELEPHONE INQUIRIES – NOT ACCEPTED

Telephone inquiries with questions regarding clarification of all specifications of the RFP will not be accepted. All questions must be e-mailed to Leroy Everson at leroy.everson@birminghamal.gov.

Submissions may be withdrawn, modified, and resubmitted prior to the formal Bid opening due date. Any submission modification(s) submitted after the “Bid Due Date” may not be considered.

The Birmingham Park and Recreation Board (Park Board) reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids, or any part of any Bid, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the Bid. The Park Board may award a contract in whole or in part based on the needs of the Park Board.

All costs incurred by the company to respond to this solicitation will be wholly the responsibility of the Proposer. All copies and contents of the Bid, attachments, and explanations thereto submitted in response to this RFP, except copyrighted material, shall become the property of the Park Board regardless of the Proposer selected. Response to this solicitation does not constitute an agreement between the Proposer and the Park Board.

The Park Board is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service, the internal mail delivery system of the Park Board or any other means of delivery employed by the Proposer. Similarly, the Park Board is not responsible for, and will not open, any responses which are received later than the date and time indicated above. Late responses will be retained in the RFP file, unopened.

BT05/04/2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

Request for Proposal (RFP) 23-02

for

CONCESSION MANAGEMENT SERVICES

AT THE BIRMINGHAM PARK RECREATION

Sealed proposals marked 23-02 “Concession Management Services at the Birmingham Park and Recreation – Legion Field Stadium”, will be received by the Leroy Everson Purchasing Agent, Birmingham Park and Recreation 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35204. The Proposed Vendor must provide an original and three (3) copies of its proposal.

Site survey will be held on Monday May 8, 2023, at 10:00 am Legion Field Stadium (Maxine Herring Park Board Room).

Bids will be accepted until 5:00 P.M. central time (standard or daylight savings time, as applicable) on Monday May 22, 2023. Bids submitted after these dates and times will not be considered.

Proposals will be publicly opened at 12:00 pm on Thursday May 25, 2023, in the Maxine Herring Board Room.

The Park Board is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service, the internal mail delivery system of the Park Board, or any other means of delivery employed by the Proposer. Similarly, the Park Board is not responsible for, and will not open, any bid/proposal responses, which are received later than the date and time, indicated above. Late bids/proposals will be retained in the bid/proposal file, unopened.

TELEGRAPHIC/ELECTRONIC RESPONSES

Proposal responses sent via electronic devices (i.e., facsimile machines and email) are not acceptable and will be rejected upon receipt.

TERM OF CONTRACT

Any contract resulting from this RFP will become effective upon proposal award. Per Section 3-3-7(7) of the General City Code for the City of Birmingham, the proposed contract shall be in effect for a period of one (1) year, renewable annually subject to the mutual Agreement of the parties for a term not to exceed three (3) years. The life of this contract shall exist with the approval of both parties with the provision that no price increase in the original bid prices shall be allowed.

ADDENDA

Any addenda will be available on the internet. Proposer is responsible for checking the website for addenda until the proposal opening date. Addenda will be mailed to only those proposers who were provided a copy in person or by mail.

The Park Board follows a policy of nondiscrimination. No proposer with the Park Board should discriminate on the basis of race, sex, religion or national origin. Failure by the Proposer to carry out these requirements is a material breach of its obligations, which may result in its termination or such other remedy as the Park Board deems appropriate.

No proposal may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the proposal opening.

All bids are to be submitted on the proposal form provided and all bids are to be f.o.b. Birmingham, Alabama delivered.

The Park Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, in whole or part, and to waive any informalities.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked RFP 23-02 “Concession Management Services at the Legion Field Stadium May 22, 2023 by 5:00 P.M. Bids may be hand delivered to Legion Field Stadium 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, AL or mailed to Attn: Leroy Everson Birmingham Park and Recreation 400 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, AL 35204. Bids mailed in (i.e., USPS, Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Legion Field Stadium.

Leroy Everson, Principal Accountant

PURPOSE AND BACKGROUND

BIRMINGHAM PARK AND RECREATION at LEGION FIELD STADIUM currently serves three (3) competitive sports venues, their athletes, coaches, officials, and patrons: Football, Soccer, and Concerts related events. In addition, the facility encompasses VIP Boxes, suites, sports management meetings, seminars, seated events (team dinners, training, etc.), seventeen (17) concession stands, and a prep kitchen.

GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Proposer, Vendor and Contractor are used interchangeably throughout this document.

2. Park Board will provide water, gas, and electricity for the contracted services.

3. On non-event days, facility is open 7:30 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. On event days facility is open 6:00 a.m. and closes when majority of people have left the facility. The maintenance crew is usually the last to leave on event days.

4. The facility has 24/7 security service. Successful Proposer would always have access to the facility at whatever time needed due to 24/7 security. Successful Proposer should notify facility manger in advance of your need to access facility during, before, or after normal hours of operation.

5. Storage for Successful Proposer’ equipment, carts, trays, plates, wares and paper goods will be identified by park board staff.

The scope of work consists of professional services to provide food and beverage services during contracted Legion Field events, for athletes, coaches, officials, and patrons, using the kitchens, concession stands, and portable equipment provided by the Proposer and/or the Legion Field. The scope of work shall also include the purchase, preparation, sales, marketing and service of food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and other related food items for Legion Field Stadium public and catered events. The scope of work also includes operation of (17) permanent concessions stands and several portable food service outlets. The kitchens may serve as a back-up preparation center for certain food items permitted to be sold to patrons at the concession stands.

BT05/04/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, June 8, 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 230075 – Volker Hall 4th & 5th Floor Student Relaxation Space located at 1670 University Blvd Birmingham, AL 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Applications received after the date of the Pre-bid Conference may not be considered.

A Prebid Conference for all Prequalified Prime Contractors will be held at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center at the above address at 1:00 PM Central Time May 30, 2023 .

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/04/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT: RIGHT-OF-WAY CLEARING – 12 KV FEEDERS 11 & 2

TARRANT ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT

TARRANT, ALABAMA

Separate sealed bids for Furnishing Labor for Right-of-Way Clearing 12 KV Feeders 11 & 2 will be received at the Tarrant Electric Department, 2533 Commerce Way, Tarrant, Alabama 35217 on May 23, 2023 at 1:00 P.M., at which time and place they will be opened and read aloud.

The project will consist of Labor for upgrades to Right-of-Way Clearing 12 KV Feeders 11 & 2 consisting of:

Right-of-Way Clearing

For Tarrant 12 KV Feeder 11 (Base Bid) – Approx. 17 mi.

For Tarrant 12 KV Feeder 2 (Alternate Bid) – Approx. 3.3 mi.

The labor to be furnished is described in attached Specifications and Drawings.

Drawings, Specifications and Contract Documents may be examined at the office of the Owner or at the office of the Engineer. Copies may be obtained from Stewart Engineering, Inc., Electrical Consultants, P. O. Box 2233, Anniston, AL 36202, upon payment of $150.00 for each set, none of which will be refunded. Three copies of Drawings and Specifications will be furnished to the successful bidder for construction purposes, without charge and additional Drawings and Specifications will be available to the successful bidder at their cost of reproduction.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Each bidder must be licensed as a contractor under the laws of the State of Alabama and will be required to advertise completion of the contract in accordance with Alabama State Law.

CITY OF TARRANT ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT

TARRANT, ALABAMA

J. LANCE JUNKIN

STEWART ENGINEERING, INC.

BT05/04/2023

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 19, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion

Domestic Hot Water System Repairs

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H215019

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of equipment and piping associated with the North Pavilion domestic hot water system. The scope of work includes electrical, mechanical, and minor architectural new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of new equipment and piping. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 19, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 26, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning May 26, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 15, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 31, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT05/04/2023

BIRMINGHAM WATER WORKS

REQUEST FOR SUBCONTRACTOR PRE-APPROVAL FOR

DAM GROUT CURTAIN INSTALLATION

BIRMINGHAM WATER WORKS

LAKE PURDY DAM IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

Birmingham Water Works (BWW), in Birmingham Alabama is seeking a qualified construction subcontractor for installation of a comprehensive grout curtain as part of the proposed Lake Purdy Dam Improvement Project, hereinafter called the “Project”. The BWW is anticipated to issue Bids for the Project in October 2023. The site location is Lake Purdy Dam, Lake Purdy Dam Road, Birmingham, AL.

We hereby, invite prospective grout subcontractors for the Project (project reference number P.01034) to complete an application for special pre-approval in order to be listed as a pre-approved subcontractor for the grout curtain portion of the work in the Contract Documents.

Birmingham Water Works will receive applications for the pre-approval until May 31, 2023 and complete the pre-approval process by June 2023.

The grout curtain portion of the project covered by this pre-approval is generally described as follows:

Construction of a multi-row grout curtain is to be installed along the project baseline from the spillway, non-overflow sections, and abutments of the dam. The program will consist of over 20,000 linear feet of rock drilling and coring and will primarily use a combination of medium mobility grout (MMG) and high mobility grout (HMG) in conjunction with both descending and ascending stage methods. The intent of the program is to fill larger fractures and voids with the downstream row initial lower order holes by using HMG or MMG, while the downstream row higher order holes and upstream row grout holes will use HMG to grout the finer fractures. Depending on foundation conditions, low-mobility grout (LMG) may be required on a case-by-case basis. Several initial holes will be deemed “exploratory” and will be cored through the dam and foundation. The grout subcontractor shall take necessary precautions to protect active drill holes and subcontractor equipment as a significant amount of the Work is located within an active spillway.

Pre-approval instructions, pre-approval application submission forms and reference information for the grout curtain portion of the Project are available for viewing electronically at https://arcadis.orionpmis.com/LakePurdyPreapproval/. For any questions about the site, please contact Dhiraj Parekh at Dhiraj.Parekh@arcadis.com.

Submissions must be received at the web address below by 3:00pm Central Time on May 31, 2023, addressed as follows:

Pre-approval for Project Number P.01034

Lake Purdy Dam Improvement – Dam Grout Curtain Pre-approval

BT05/04/2023

BIRMINGHAM WATER WORKS

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR SUBCONTRACTOR PRE-APPROVAL

FOR ROLLER COMPACTED CONCRETE

BIRMINGHAM WATER WORKS

LAKE PURDY DAM IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

Birmingham Water Works (BWW), in Birmingham Alabama is seeking a qualified construction subcontractor for installation of Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) as part of the proposed Lake Purdy Dam Improvements Project, hereinafter called the “Project”. The BWW is anticipated to issue Bids for the Project in October 2023. The site location is Lake Purdy Dam, Lake Purdy Dam Road, Birmingham, AL.

We hereby, invite prospective RCC subcontractors for the Project (project reference number P.01034) to complete an application for special pre-approval in order to be listed as a pre-approved subcontractor for RCC portion of the work in the Contract Documents.

Birmingham Water Works will receive applications for the pre-approval until May 31, 2023 and complete the pre-approval process by June 2023.

The RCC portion of the project covered by this pre-approval is generally described as follows:

Construction of an RCC buttress on the downstream face of the existing stone gravity dam consisting of over 11,000 cubic yards along the existing masonry spillway. This work includes proportioning, mixing, transporting, placing, compacting and curing of the RCC. RCC for this job is a mixture of aggregate and cementitious material blended with water to a damp consistency which permits hauling and spreading with earth moving equipment, and compaction with a vibratory roller with very little segregation of the aggregate. The RCC buttress will include cast-in-place concrete facing which will be formed and constructed in conjunction with each RCC lift. The project may involve the provision of an onsite RCC batch plant for mixing of the product.

Pre-approval instructions, pre-approval application submission forms and reference information for the RCC portion of the Project are available for viewing electronically at https://arcadis.orionpmis.com/LakePurdyPreapproval/. For any questions about the site, please contact Dhiraj Parekh at Dhiraj.Parekh@arcadis.com.

Submissions must be received at the web address below by 3:00pm Central Time on May 31, 2023, addressed as follows:

Pre-approval for Project Number P.01034

Lake Purdy Dam Improvement – RCC Pre-approval

BT05/04/2023

PREQUALIFICATION AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facilities Planning Design and Construction at the Facilities Administration Building Conference Center, 801 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35294, Thursday, 25 May 2023 until 2:00 pm Central Time for UAB Project No. 190583, Wallace Tumor Roof Top Platform Lift / Assist Device located at 1824 6th Ave S Birmingham, Alabama 35233 at which time they will be opened and read.

Prime Contractors that are properly licensed for this type of work are required to prequalify in order to bid. For more information about the project and how to prequalify, please go to the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar at www.uab.edu/facilities/pdc/bids, refer to the bid date above, and click on the specific project number.

Applicants for Prequalification are strongly encouraged to submit applications at the earliest date possible following the first date of advertisement. UAB will review applications as submitted and notify applicants within two (2) working days of submission. Pre-qualification Applications should be submitted in a pdf format to rbizzell@uab.edu no later than 3:00pm Central, Friday, 19 May 2023.

A Prebid Conference for all interested Contractors will be held at the job site at the above address at 10:00am Central Time, Monday, 08 May 2023.

Bid Documents will be available from the UAB Facilities Bid Calendar prior to the Prebid Conference.

BT05/04/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Monday, May 22, 2023, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County and Consortium municipalities, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the following projects: Lipscomb Operation Fire Protection/Prevention (CD22-03J-02-BWI)

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203 where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. All comments received by Friday, May 19, 2023, will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that the President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (which ever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, Adrian M. Fields, Director, U.S. Department of HUD, Birmingham Office, Region IV, 417 20th Street North, Ste. 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact [HUD Office] via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) to verify the actual last date of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

BT05/04/2023

HOUSING

Pratt City – New Haven Apts

Senior Housing AGES 55+ ONLY 1 & 2 BR’s, Water, Sewer, & Garbage Services Furnished. Appliances Included. Office Hours M, Tu&Th 9am-2pm, Fri 9am-1pm. Closed Wed.(205) 798-0880 THIS INSTITUTION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PROVIDER.

BT05/04/2023

___________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Jefferson County Department of Community Services desires to enter into one or more contract(s) for legal services in support of its federal programs and other activities administered through the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. A copy of the complete Request for Proposals will be available upon request at:

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Suite A-430

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Attn: Frederick L. Hamilton, Director

(205) 325‑5761

The firm or individual selected must have the capacity to fulfill the following type of legal services:

Nature of Services:

Legal services required will include but are not limited to those listed below. It is not necessary to offer every service listed. Please indicate your firm’s area(s) of expertise.

Housing Development

General Counsel regarding the negotiation and contract/agreement development for single family homeownership, multi-family rental housing and economic development loans. These developments and projects may contain multiple funding sources including HOME, CDBG, EDA, and private sector funds including both grants and loans and Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

Preparation of closing documents (notes, mortgages, loan agreements, other security agreements, etc.) and loan closings for loans made with federal and other funds to for-profit and non-profit single-family and multi-family developers, businesses receiving Economic Development assistance, private individuals to purchase homes under various homeownership assistance programs and for repair and rehabilitation of housing for low and moderate income families and individuals. The firm may order appraisals, surveys, title commitments/policies and clear titles as needed.

A minimum of five (5) years of experience with one or more of the federal programs listed below is required. Please be specific about the types of transactions performed and years of experience for each.

• HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME);

• Community Development Block Grant (CDBG);

• Economic Development Administration (EDA); and

• Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

Collections

General Counsel regarding questions and issues which arise from time to time regarding collections, foreclosures, security agreements and legal agreements relating to real estate transactions and economic development loans which have previously been entered into or are about to be entered into as a part of a federal grant program or project. A minimum of five (5) years of experience with mortgagor collections, foreclosures, borrower bankruptcy filings, mortgage modifications and debt restructuring is required. General knowledge of federally regulated programs such as CDBG, EDA and HOME program regulations is preferred. Please note that experience in revolving debt collection only is not acceptable.

General

General Counsel and opinions regarding the legality or propriety of certain actions under the Code of Federal Regulations, the Code of Alabama, or other laws, regulations, or policies.

Litigation as required.

Perform related tasks as required.

The proposing firm or individual must submit to the County’s Department of Community Services a sealed proposal and other documentation verifying its commitment to comply with all requirements outlined in the Request for Proposals by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The sealed envelope must clearly note “Legal RFP”.

BT05/04/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF HARRISON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF THE MINOR CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION

CAUSE NO. 23-ad-21-MA

RULE 81 SUMMONS

(SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: “The alleged father, Nick, unknown father or other interested party of a male child born on January 27, 2023 in Gulfport, Mississippi, to E.B.J., not to be found on diligent inquiry, and his last known post office or residential address not being known after diligent search and inquiry”

You have been made a Defendant on a Petition for Determination of Rights and Termination of Rights filed in this Court which will terminate your parental rights to the above referenced child if the proof by clear and convincing evidence warrants such. Your rights as a parent and your rights to inheritance will be terminated and held for naught if the termination of parental rights is granted. Your rights in this matter and at the hearing in this cause include the right to have legal counsel, the right to remain silent, the right to subpoena witnesses, the right to confront and cross-examine witnesses and the right to appeal, including the right to a free transcript of the proceedings.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 6th day of June, 2023, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Harrison County Courthouse, Gulfport, Harrison County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 11th day of April, 2023.

By: Katie Barq, Clerk

JOHN MCADAMS, Chancery Clerk of

Harrison County, Mississippi

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF JACKSON COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF K.J.W.,

CASE NO.: 32-496

A MINOR CHILD, D/O/B: 09/11/2020

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

Notice to: Fred Watkins OR Unknown Father of the above minor child

A Petition to Adopt K.J.W., date of birth 09/11/2020, a minor child born to KRISTIN LACI CORDELL, has been filed in Jackson Probate Court Case # 32-496. Any persons claiming paternity of the child or contesting the adoption shall file an objection with this Court on or before June 20th 2023.

DONE this _______ day of ___________________, 2023.

ELIZABETH O. WILLIAMS

Attorney for Petitioners

Post Office Box 207

Rainsville, AL 35986

Phone: (256) 638-3900

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE

In accordance with the provision of the State Law, there being due and unpaid

charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the

goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #229

3551 Bessemer Super Hwy.

Bessemer, Al 35020

205-425-5579

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all

parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for

payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or

otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at

www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on 05/24/2023 @ 10:00 AM

Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed

to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for

which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #064, 2630 Center Point Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35215 (205)854-4944

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday, 05/24/2023 @ 10:00 am.

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is

entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #173

6604 Walt Dr.

Birmingham, Al. 35242

205-991-8467

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein,

and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or

otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on 05/24/2023 @ 10:00 AM.

Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

BT05/04/2023

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned

is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage 0065

3625 Lorna road

Hoover, Al 35216

(205)988-5469

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim

an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired,

the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday, 05/24/2023 @ 10:00 am.

Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

BT05/04/2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-113-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and

other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the

highest bidder at 10 a.m. on 6/5/23 at 6725 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35206. Seller reserves the right to reject any

bid and the right to bid. 2013 Ford Edge 2FMDK3GC6DBA31329.

BT05/04/2023

MISCELLANEOUS

