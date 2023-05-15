People, Places and Things with Gwen Deru

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND with special guests DIGITAL BRAINS at the Nick.

TUESDAY…



**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

WEDNESDAY…



**VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET, every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scout Square.

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Parkin Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**THE VELDT, DEAD LEAF ECHO, KAI AND THE HERETICS and LOWER HYBRID at The Nick.

**BAD OMENS at Iron City.

THURSDAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THE BROKEN STRING BAND WITH DANIEL PARKER & RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**INFINITY BEYOND MADNESS 2 featuring BLXCK PXSS, BUGWHORE, VITAL SIGNS, HARBOR HOUSE & ROMAN6IXV3 at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…



**UNVEILING AND DEDICATION OF BUSH HILLS CONNECTION COMPLEX – The Unveiling of the Bush Hills Connection Complex is 2 p.m. May 23, Tuesday, at 1030 4th Terrace West. Parking is available at the Mt. Zion Cathedral Church, 923 Graymont Avenue West and around the Bush Hills Community Garden and Connection Complex (formerly the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School).

**ADIOS BAR was named the best in the nation for tequila by FOOD AND WINE. ADIOS BAR is located at 2218 First Avenue North, downtown.

FOR HISTORY LOVERS…



**HISTORIC PRESERVATION MONTH – Historic Preservation Education Lecture Series: Tuesday, May 16: “How to Conduct Historic Building Research & How to Obtain a Historical Marker.” Birmingham Public Library, Arrington Auditorium (Enter through main library, 3rd floor skywalk), Tuesday, May 23: “Historic Preservation Tax Incentives.” Boutwell Auditorium and Tuesday, May 30: “Birmingham’s New Adaptive Reuse Incentive for Historic Buildings.” Birmingham Public Library, Arrington Auditorium (Enter through main library, 3rd floor skywalk). For more information, contact Hannah Garmon, Historic Preservation Manager, at 205-254-2424 or Hannah.Garmon@birminghamal.gov. You can also reach Karla Calvert, Urban Design Administrator, at 205-254-2479 or Karla.Calvert@birminghamal.gov.

THINGS TO DO IN MAY…

**MAY 19 – COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Linn Park with food trucks, music, panelists, resources, giveaways and more.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North with Terrific Treatz, Kuntri Kitchen, Fat Charles, Jolly Cakes, Nawlins Style Po Boys, Hollywood Grille, Lil Bougie, Cakes Southern Fried Eats, Lemonade Junkeez, Lily and Daisy Bakery, Mr. Krider and Ice Junkie.

**MAY 20 17th ANNUAL ZOO RUN, 8 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

**MAY 20 – TRIBUTE TO GERALD LEVERT AND JOHNNY GILL featuring JAY LAMBERT at Perfect Note, at 7:30 p.m.

**MAY 20 HIGHWAY BLEND at Elysian Gardens.

**May 27 – THE 12TH ANNUAL SALSA SHOWDOWN, at Cahaba Brewing Company, 2 p.m.

**MAY 27 – BLACK SEDAN BAND at Elysian Gardens.

**MAY 28 – LOBSTER IN THE GARDEN at Elysian Gardens, noon – 5 p.m.

ROAD TRIPS…AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

**MAY 10-14 – REGIONS TRADITION in Birmingham, AL.

**MAY 12 – 13 – 35th ANNUAL PRATTVILLE CITYFEST, in Prattville, AL.

**MAY 18-19 – SHOALS STORYTELLING FESTIVAL, in Florence, AL.

**MAY 26-27 – 2023 COALFEST in Brilliant, AL

**MAY 27-28 – ALABAMA JUBILEE HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL, in Decatur, AL.

**JUNE 2-3 – HANK WILLIAMS FESTIVAL, in Georgiana, AL.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th(Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision)

FOR ART, PERFORMING ART, FILM LOVERS…



AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WAYS OF SEEING: SPORTS AND GAMES through May 21.

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

AT SIDEWALK CINEMA THEATER…



**FILM PREMIERE – BAD GIRL VIRTUOUS WOMAN is May 31st, 7 p.m. at SideWalk Cinema Theater. Birmingham Author, Writer and Executive Producer JANET EVANS of the film/book BadGirl Virtuous Woman with Robert Roundtree and Director Brandon Holland (Mouldingheartz Productions) will be releasing it to Amazon Prime, Tubi and other platforms on June 1st.

FARMERS MARKETS AND HEALTHY FOOD…



**JUNE, JULY AND AUGUST – WEST HOMEWOOD FARMER’S MARKET, Opening Night is June 6 with Country Artists STEVEN CADE and the GIVING GUITARS TOUR at 160 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

COMING SOON!!!…



**JUNE 9 – Look for SLOSS TECH.

**AUGUST 4 – ART ON THE ROCKS at the Birmingham Museum of Art, since 2005.

**AUGUST 21-27 -25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails:

gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

