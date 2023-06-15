Where to Celebrate African Heritage, Juneteenth This Weekend

By Nicole S. Daniel
The Birmingham Times
Juneteenth—the national holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans—is observed on June 19 and Birmingham is filled with a number of activities beginning today through Monday.
The vibrant traditions of African cultures and the Birmingham Museum of Art’s African art galleries come to life with the return of the African Heritage Festival on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. sponsored by Medical Properties Trust with support by Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Here are some activities at the Heritage Fest.
Face Painting Fun: Dive into the colors and shapes of Africa with artist Yogi Dada and a talented team of face painters. Yogi’s style is a beautiful blend of African culture and urban graffiti, and she’s ready to help you show off your spirit with elaborate, African-inspired designs.
Taste of Africa: Sample of authentic Nairobi cuisine from Sahani, meaning ‘plate’ in Swahili. The food truck will also be onsite, for even more delicious African dishes.
Rhythms of Africa; : Experience the energetic beats and moves of Africa with a performance by Natifha Dance Company. Led by LaVondia B. Smith, a seasoned dancer, choreographer, and long-time community servant, there will be live performances, incorporating West African and Modern dance styles. Also, African Headwrap and Fabric Exploration; and Batik Art Creation
Other activities during the Juneteenth weekend include:
Thursday June 15, 5 p.m.
Economic Empowerment Through Real Estate
Juneteenth Kickoff Event
Highlighting The Power Real Estate
Hilton
808 20th S Birmingham, AL 35205
Friday June 16, 6 p.m.
Studio 2500 Presents Celebrating Juneteenth Pop Up Art Exhibit
2500 26th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35234
Friday June 16, 8:30 a.m.
1st Annual Unity Breakfast in Celebration of Juneteenth
Bill Harris Arena
2337 Bessemer Rd.
Birmingham, AL 35208
The event is designed to increase awareness, celebrate, and fundraise for Cornerstone Revitalization Foundation, a 501c (3) organization that provides workforce training and other services in Birmingham’s southwest neighborhoods.
Saturday June 17, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
UAB Black Alumni Network Presents Juneteenth Social
The Southern Kitchen and Bar
2301 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd #300
Birmingham, AL 35203
Saturday June 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Juneteenth the Cookout
520 16th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203
Saturday June 17, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
CREED 63’s Juneteenth Better Together Market
1601 5th Avenue N
Birmingham, AL 35203
Sunday June 18, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
Simone’s Kitchen ATL Presents
Juneteenth In the Magic City Festival
Club M Compound
521 3rd Ave West
Birmingham, AL 35204
Monday, June 19, 3 p.m.
Historic Bethel Baptist Church (Collegeville)
3200 29th Avenue North
Birmingham, AL 35207
Food Trucks Live Entertainment
Free and Open to the Public