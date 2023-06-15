Where to Celebrate African Heritage, Juneteenth This Weekend

By Nicole S. Daniel

The Birmingham Times

Juneteenth—the national holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans—is observed on June 19 and Birmingham is filled with a number of activities beginning today through Monday.

The vibrant traditions of African cultures and the Birmingham Museum of Art’s African art galleries come to life with the return of the African Heritage Festival on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. sponsored by Medical Properties Trust with support by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Here are some activities at the Heritage Fest.

Face Painting Fun: Dive into the colors and shapes of Africa with artist Yogi Dada and a talented team of face painters. Yogi’s style is a beautiful blend of African culture and urban graffiti, and she’s ready to help you show off your spirit with elaborate, African-inspired designs.

Taste of Africa: Sample of authentic Nairobi cuisine from Sahani, meaning ‘plate’ in Swahili. The food truck will also be onsite, for even more delicious African dishes.

Rhythms of Africa; : Experience the energetic beats and moves of Africa with a performance by Natifha Dance Company. Led by LaVondia B. Smith, a seasoned dancer, choreographer, and long-time community servant, there will be live performances, incorporating West African and Modern dance styles. Also, African Headwrap and Fabric Exploration; and Batik Art Creation

Other activities during the Juneteenth weekend include:

Thursday June 15, 5 p.m.

Economic Empowerment Through Real Estate

Juneteenth Kickoff Event

Highlighting The Power Real Estate

Hilton

808 20th S Birmingham, AL 35205

Friday June 16, 6 p.m.

Studio 2500 Presents Celebrating Juneteenth Pop Up Art Exhibit

2500 26th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35234

Friday June 16, 8:30 a.m.

1st Annual Unity Breakfast in Celebration of Juneteenth

Bill Harris Arena

2337 Bessemer Rd.

Birmingham, AL 35208

The event is designed to increase awareness, celebrate, and fundraise for Cornerstone Revitalization Foundation, a 501c (3) organization that provides workforce training and other services in Birmingham’s southwest neighborhoods.

Saturday June 17, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

UAB Black Alumni Network Presents Juneteenth Social

The Southern Kitchen and Bar

2301 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd #300

Birmingham, AL 35203

Saturday June 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Juneteenth the Cookout

520 16th Street North Birmingham, AL 35203

Saturday June 17, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

CREED 63’s Juneteenth Better Together Market

1601 5th Avenue N

Birmingham, AL 35203

Sunday June 18, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Simone’s Kitchen ATL Presents

Juneteenth In the Magic City Festival

Club M Compound

521 3rd Ave West

Birmingham, AL 35204

Monday, June 19, 3 p.m.

Historic Bethel Baptist Church (Collegeville)

3200 29th Avenue North

Birmingham, AL 35207

Food Trucks Live Entertainment

Free and Open to the Public

