Best of Birmingham’s 2023 Pride Parade and Pride Fest [PHOTOS]

Birmingham’s Pride Parade was held Saturday on Seventh Avenue South and featured several organizations, businesses, community partners followed by Pride Fest on Sunday in Linn Park in downtown Birmingham with drag performers, vendors, food trucks, kids activities, other entertainers. View the slideshow for some of the highlights.

Here’s a listing of upcoming Pride Month activities in The Magic City

Homo-Coming Collective Zine Making Event

What: Release your creativity during this zine-making event. You’ll have the chance to participate in zine tutorials, engage in breakout sessions led by zine experts + enthusiasts and contribute to the creation of a collective zine that will be shared by all participants. More info.

When: Saturday, June 17 | 11AM-12:30PM

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

Register here

MAGIC CITY REGIONAL ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR PAGEANT

When: June 17 at 8 p.m.

Where: Al’s on Seventh, 2627 Seventh Ave. South, Birmingham. LGBTQ+ bar has drag shows, karaoke and more.

Al’s on Seventh says: “Get ready for the Magic City Regional Entertainer of the Year Pageant, happening Saturday, June 17. Featuring performances & appearances from Shontelle Sparkles (National EOY, FI 2022), Trinity The Tuck (National EOY, FI, 2014 & RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9, All Stars 4 & 7), Cora Bleu (Miss Magic City EOY, 2022) and lots more. This will definitely be a pageant for the books, with $3000 in cash prizes for the crowned winner. Pageant starts at 8 p.m.”

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

What: Join Invisible Histories Project for Queer Southern History. For all students in 9th grade and up, the event highlights lesser known aspects of Southern LGBTQ culture and community as well as archival materials. More info.

When: Wednesday, June 21 | 6:30PM

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

Register here

If you run an LGBTQIA+ organization, Getaway is giving back by providing free stays to Getaway, Southern Equality Studios and QUEER | ART. Learn more here.

PRIDE TAKEOVER

When: June 23-24 at 11 p.m.

Where: Al’s on Seventh, 2627 Seventh Ave. South, Birmingham. LGBTQ+ bar has drag shows, karaoke and more.

Al’s on Seventh says: “With Jawakatema Davenport, Pharrah Kayla Dynamic and Cora Bleu.”

THE MOTH: STORYSLAM

When: June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Red Mountain Theatre, Discovery Theatre, 1600 Third Ave. South, Birmingham.

What: Storytelling event hosted by The Moth, nonprofit organization that “celebrates the commonality and diversity of human experience through the art and craft of true, personal storytelling.”

Red Mountain Theatre says: “Listen to true stories or share your own at our open-mic storytelling competition. Tonight’s theme: Pride. Prepare a five-minute story about embracing your identity. Coming out and inspiring others to do the same. Found family, fluidity, looking beyond the binary. Naysayers, fighting the good fight for yourself and for others, marches, protests, parades, trying on labels, all the colors on the spectrum.”

