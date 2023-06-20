Birmingham AL’s Juneteenth Weekend [PHOTOS]

The Birmingham Times

The official Juneteenth of Alabama parade on Monday morning kicked off a day of festivities and fun in Birmingham’s Kelly Ingram Park which attracted dozens with a celebration of dance, music and merchandise from vendors spread throughout the park.

Juneteenth—the national holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans—was observed nationwide on Monday and across the Magic City as well.

On Sunday, Simone’s Kitchen ATL presented Juneteenth In the Magic City Festival at Club M Compound on 3rd Ave West with food and entertainment.

On Saturday, the vibrant traditions of African cultures and the Birmingham Museum of Art’s African art galleries come to life with the return of the African Heritage Festival that included face painting fun; a Taste of Africa and Rhythms of Africa.

