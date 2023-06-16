Birmingham Freedom Fest Returns In-Person July 29

lrymediagroup.com

Birmingham Freedom Fest — a music and empowerment festival held at Kelly Ingram Park — returns Saturday July 29 after a three-year hiatus for in-person experiences due to COVID-19. The festival was virtual in 2020 and 2021, attracting more than 60,000 views.

“I join so many of our residents who are ecstatic about the return of Freedom Fest’s in-person experiences,” says Mayor Randall Woodfin. “Freedom Fest has always been an incredible celebration of the music and culture that defines our community, and this year will be no different. Attendees should expect a powerful day of empowering conversation and memorable musical performances that reflect the strength that defines our city.”

Birmingham Freedom Fest is a celebration of heritage, an innovative event to celebrate the triumphs of the city’s Civil Rights history and its commitment to forging a united future.

“As we continue to mark the 60th Commemoration of Birmingham’s campaign for civil and human rights, Birmingham Freedom Fest gives us an opportunity to reflect upon the tremendous sacrifices made for our freedoms today,” said Denise Gilmore, senior director of the division of Social Justice and Racial Equity. “We invite the community to join in the Empowerment Sessions and be inspired to continue to work toward a united Birmingham.”

Birmingham Freedom Fest provides attendees with two avenues for engagement. The first will be through empowerment with thought-provoking discussions shining a light on equality and civic engagement. These conversations will be led by some of the brightest minds in advocacy. The second part of the day will feature live music from local and national recording artists, musicians, and creatives. A full performance and empowerment session line-up will be announced soon.

Tickets to the 2023 Birmingham Freedom Fest presented by the City of Birmingham are now available for purchase at www.freedomfestbhm.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

