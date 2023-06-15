Birmingham Museum of Art to host African Heritage Fest on Sat. June 17

artsbma.org

The Birmingham Museum of Art will celebrate the vibrant traditions of African cultures and the Museum’s African art galleries on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a,m, to 2 p.m. with the return of the African Heritage Festival sponsored by Medical Properties Trust with support by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Face Painting Fun: Dive into the colors and shapes of Africa with artist Yogi Dada and our talented team of face painters. Yogi’s style is a beautiful blend of African culture and urban graffiti, and she’s ready to help you show off your spirit with elaborate, African-inspired designs. Embrace the artist in you and let your face be the canvas!

Taste of Africa: Tickle your taste buds with a sampling of authentic Nairobi cuisine from Sahani, meaning ‘plate’ in Swahili (while supplies last). The food truck will also be onsite, so you can purchase and savor even more delicious African dishes. Get ready for an exciting African culinary journey!

Rhythms of Africa: Experience the energetic beats and moves of Africa with a performance by Natifha Dance Company. Led by LaVondia B. Smith, a seasoned dancer, choreographer, and long-time community servant, you’ll enjoy incredible live performances, incorporating West African and Modern dance styles. Notable performers include Dennis Harris, a local percussionist with expertise in Congo and Djembe drumming for over 30 years, Nkosi Lateef Johnson, a professional drummer from childhood, and many other talented dancers and percussionists. The sounds and sights promise to be unforgettable!

African Headwrap and Fabric Exploration: Join Dr. Tolu of Modaheadwraps in a fascinating exploration of traditional African headwraps and fabric. She helps women of color to connect to their African roots through vibrant and culturally rich textiles. These items are more than just fashion—they’re love letters to the history and culture of Africa. Be ready to immerse yourself in the textures, colors, and stories of Africa!

Batik Art Creation: Embrace the magic of African textile art in our Batik Art Creation activity! Batik is a traditional art form that originated from Africa and Asia, which involves the use of wax and dyes to create intricate patterns and vibrant designs on fabric. In this activity, our young festival-goers can take part in creating their own batik-style art pieces using crayons and watercolor paints to simulate the batik effect on a piece of heavy-duty paper.

