Birmingham Stallions Advance to USFL Title Game, to Face Pittsburgh on July 1

The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Orleans Breakers 47-22 on Sunday evening at Protective Stadium to advance to 2023 USFL Championship game on July 1.

The Stallions (9-2), South Division champions and defending league champions, will take on North Division champion Pittsburgh (5-6) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio with a 7 p.m. kickoff. The contest will air on NBC.

Birmingham’s Alex McGough threw for 310 yards and tied his career-high with four touchdown passes, two of those to Davion Davis. McGough and Ricky Person, Jr. each rushed for 84 yards with CJ Marable adding 72. Deon Cain pulled in eight passes for 74 yards. On defense, Brian Allen led the way with two interceptions. The defensive unit held the USFL’s leading rusher Wes Hills to just 30 yards, 38 below his season average.

The 47 points is a USFL record previous help by Philadelphia against Michigan on June 5, 2022. There have been seven games where a quarterback has passed for 300+ yards this season, McGough has done it three times.

To purchase tickets for the Championship game, visit the USFL Ticket Hub.

For more information on the USFL, follow @USFL on Twitter and @theusfl on Instagram.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

