June 15, 2023

Employment

BUDGET ANALYST

Budget Analyst, Birmingham, AL: Summarize budget & submit RECOMM for funds request APPRO. Analyze budget’g. Examine budget estimates. Provide advice concern’g budget PREP. Min. Reqs: BA’s deg in ACCY / a rltd fld. 1-yr ACCT / budgetary exp. 1-yr exp in analyz’g ACCT records, company’s BUS OPNS, costs, revenues. Exp in dvlpg & maintain’g complex FIN models in excel. Salary: $56,264/Year. Send resumes: Mike Rainbolt, North Alabama Fabricating Company, Inc., 2101 Old Columbiana Rd, Ste 400, Birmingham, AL 35216. Job ref: 1001.

BT06/15/2023

University of Montevallo

Social Media Manager

Assistant Coach, Golf

Technical Support Analyst

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT06/15/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-901241

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SMITH SNEAD AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; TAMECA PRICHETT AS AGENT FOR THE HEIRS OF LEO AND C GAMBLE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 17, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 23, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 10, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 833 Spring Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 20-00-20-1-001-033.000 a/k/a 012200201001033000000

Legal Description: Begin Northeast Corner of Southeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4 20-17-3 Thence South 210′ ALG E Line Sec 20-17-3 Thence West 190′ to Spring Street Thence North 210′ Thence East 90′ to POB a/k/a BEG AT NE COR OF SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 SEC 20 T17S R3W TH S 219S FT ALG E LINE SEC 20 TH W 190S FT TO SPRING STREET TH N 210S FT ALG SPRING ST TH E 190S FT TO POB BEING PT OF SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 S20 T17 R3 SECT 20 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 30th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/15/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901475

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WELDEN EUGENE CADE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on May 3, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 23, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 13, 2023 at 10;15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 816 43rd St. N., Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-20–012-019.000 a/k/a 012300203012019000000

Legal Description: Lot 15, Block A, according to the Survey of King Land Development Company’s Addition to Kingston, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 117, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 15 BLK A KING LAND & IMP CO 1ST ADD TO KINGSTON FT TO POB BEING PT OG SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 S20 T17 R3 SECT 20 RWSP 17S RANGE 3W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 30th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/15/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901226

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARIE B. LUCAS; LILLIE C. GARNER; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on April 17, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 2801 Price Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35224 and having a legal description of:

Lot 12 in Block “D”, according to the map of Jake Jackson Survey, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 85, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, and assigned Parcel ID No. 21-00-36-2-009-001.000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/15/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901134

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NAAMAN ANDREWS, JR.; JAMES R. ANDREWS, SR.; HAYNES NEUROSURGICAL GROUP, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on May 16, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 3559 Norwood Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama 35234 and having a legal description of:

A part of Lot 7, in Block 10 Survey of Birmingham Realty Company’s Addition #4 as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 14, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama described as beginning at a point on the South line of Norwood Boulevard 60 feet East of the Northwest corner of said lot; thence Southwesterly to the common corner of Lots 7, 8 and 13; thence Easterly along the Southern line of said lot 147.3 feet to the Western line of 36th Street; thence Northerly along the Western line of said street 75 feet; thence Westerly along the Southern line of Norwood Boulevard 59.5 feet to the point of beginning; situated in Jefferson County, Alabama together with a part of Lot 8, Block 10 according to the map and survey of Birmingham Realty Company’s Fourth Addition, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 14, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, and particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 8 and run thence Westerly along the line dividing lots 7 and 8, in said block, for a distance of 147.9 feet to the most Westerly corner of said Lot 8, run thence Southeasterly along the Westerly line of said lot for a distance of 18.56 feet; thence turning an angle to the left of 79°09’30” and run Northeasterly along a straight line for a distance of 142.98 feet, to the point of beginning, and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-3-025-001.00.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 28, 2023, in Room 670 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of May, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/15/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901237

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VALERIE L. BROWN; JORDAN C. MILLER; TERENCE SULLENS, CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on April 17, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, Block 19, according to the survey of Pratt Land and Improvement Company’s Survey of Dewey, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022119815 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 19 PRATT LAND IMPROVEMENT CO

and assigned Parcel ID No. 30-00-02-1-049-009.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 12th day of June, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/15/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901231

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DENNIS LAVENDER; PREMIER PROPERTIES, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on April 17, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 11, in Block 102, according to the survey of Central Highlands, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 91, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018005188 as follows: LOT 11 BLK 102 CENTRAL HGLDS ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-14-4-013-020.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340 of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 12th day of June, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/15/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901476

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CURTIS D. BELL, INDIVIDUALLY AND IN HIS CAPACITY AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF EARL BELL; MORTGAGE RESOLUTION CORPORATION; ALFA MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on May 3, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on June 8, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 14, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 913 5th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-29-3-004-001.000 a/k/a 0122002930040010000000

Legal Description: Lot 2, Block 1, according to the Map and Survey of E.G. Fields, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 2, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 2 BLK # 1 E G FIELDS

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 12th day of June, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/15/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-901260

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: C. BROUGHTON BROKERAGE, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 18, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on June 8, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 10, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 500 55th Place S, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-4-013-014.000 a/k/a 0123002140130140000000

Legal Description: Lot 13, according to the Survey of Crest Parc, as recorded in Map Book 216, Page 53, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a COMMON AREA CREST PARC PB 216 PG 53 DESC AS FOLS BEG NE COR OF LOT 12 OF SD SUB TH W 75 FT TH N 10.1 FT TH NW 75 FT(S) TH S 45 FT TO POB

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 12th day of June, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/15/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-900574

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: A. BISHOP; EMMITT L. BISHOP, (deceased) and his unknown heirs and devisees; WILLOW BISHOP; THE OLSHAN CORP.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 25, 2022, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/ or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 3308 17th Ave N., Birmingham, Alabama 35234 and having a legal description of: a parcel

of land situated in the Southeast 1/4 of section 24, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, being more particularly described as:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 24, Township 17 South, Range 3 West, and run thence west a distance of 852.62 feet to an intersection with the west line of an alley lying west of W.A. Richett’s Subdivision as shown in Map Book 4, Page 33, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama; thence South along said west alley line and run a distance of 21.5 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence continue South along said west alley line and run a distance of 162 feet, more or less, to the Northerly boundary line of 17th Avenue North; thence West along the Northerly boundary line of 17th Avenue North, and run a distance of 90 feet, more or less to the Southeast corner of a tract of land conveyed to Norwood Gardens Number One, Inc., as recorded in Volume 4145, Page 345, in said Probate Office; thence North along the Easterly line of said Norwood Gardens Number One, Inc., tract and parallel with 17th Avenue North and run a distance of 90 feet, more or less, to the Point of Beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a POB W INTER ALLEY & 17TH AVE NTH W 90 FT ALG 17TH AVE NTH N 162 FT TH E 90 FT TO ALLEY TH S 162 FT TO P O B SEC 24 TWSP 17S RANGE 3

W and known as Parcel ID No. 22-00-24-4-003-004.000 a/k/a 0122002440030040000000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 12th day of June, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/15/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Gulf Coast Underground LLC, 5655 Middle Road, Theodore, AL 36582, 251-725-0200, has completed all work on the Sanitary Sewer System Asset Management Program Contract No. 2021 AMP06 – 2021 Structural Defect Identification & Replacement for Jefferson County Environmental Services Department. Any claim held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to Jefferson County Environmental Services Department at its offices or same will be barred.

BT06/15/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that BluSky Restoration Contractors,LLC, has completed the Contract for Birmingham City Schools Ramsay High School Roof Replacement at 1800 13th Ave. S., Birmingham, Alabama 35205, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams, 3601 8th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Michael O’Dell, Contractor

9767 E Easter Ave

Centennial, Colorado 80112

BT06/15/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Ameriseal of Ohio, Inc. gives notice of completion of the GA Apron Rehabilitation at the Huntsville Executive Airport. ALDOT Project MDQ-02-0291-PM. Any and all claims against this project should be filed in writing to Sain Associates in Huntsville no later than July 13th.

BT06/15/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL at the Icademy Building welding lab for the gas piping and compressed air piping on purchase order #P0004555 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT06/15/2023

NOTICE OF DECLARATION OF ABANDONMENT OF LANDS FOR CEMETERY PURPOSE AND OF INTENTION TO REMOVE THE HUMAN BODIES INTERRED THEREIN

Notice is hereby given of the declaration of abandonment of lands for cemetery purposes and of the intention to remove the human bodies interred therein. The Red Mountain (Southside) Cemetery lies within what is commonly known as the Lane Park property, an approximate 200-acre tract of land that was purchased by the City of Birmingham between 1889 and 1902. Portions of the Lane Park property were utilized as a cemetery between 1889 and 1905 by the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County. Historic records refer to the cemetery as the “Red Mountain Cemetery” or “Southside Cemetery”. While a list of interments within the cemetery is currently maintained by the Birmingham Public Library, no documentation that specifies the locations for either the cemetery or the individual interments within the cemetery is known to exist.

In 1954, the Birmingham Zoo was constructed on an approximate 50-acre tract of land within Lane Park with Monkey Island being the first project dedicated on April 2, 1955. In November 1955 the City Commission took over responsibility for maintaining and operating the zoo. In 1999 Mayor Richard Arrington led the way for the privatization of the zoo, recruiting strong community leaders to serve as the first Board of Directors of a new organization, Birmingham Zoo, Inc. (BZI). Since privatizing BZI has and continues to maintain and operate the zoo through a long-term lease with the city. The development of new exhibits and habitat since privatizing has been supported through city contributions and private sponsorship donations from the city’s present day leaders and organizations putting the zoo as Alabama’s number one attraction.

Currently BZI is planning to construct a new holding building and habitat for orphaned or rescued cougars and bobcats within the existing Alabama Wilds section of the zoo. Through the zoo’s planning, preparation and due diligence it has determined that part of the proposed project will be located within part of the historic cemetery.

Through close consultation and coordination with the City of Birmingham and the Alabama Historic Commission the zoo has prepared a plan for constructing the project that will allow for the respectful removal of existing human remains interred therein and reinterment of all existing human remains that would otherwise be impacted by the project. The reinterment area will be in the existing cemetery as close as practicable to the location where the remains were removed from. The removal and reinterment will be done by professionals who will provide the proper dignity and respect in the process and a proper ceremony will be provided during the reinterment. The zoo will erect a plaque to mark the location and preserve the memory of those reinterred.

In accordance with Alabama Code Section 11-47-61 and 11-47-62 the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. hereby gives notice that beginning on July 14, 2023, it will begin the process to remove for relocation the human remains within unmarked graves at the existing cemetery located at the Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223, said property is owned by the City of Birmingham and leased by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. and is situated in the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 2 West, Jefferson County, Alabama. At any time after the expiration of two months from and after the first publication of the notice of declaration of abandonment and removal required to be published under the provisions of Section 11-47-62 the human remains then remaining in the cemetery or part thereof will be removed and subsequently reinterred within the existing cemetery by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc.

BT06/15/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

BUILDING AUTOMATION-INSTRUMENTATION AND CONTROL FOR HVAC

BID ANNOUNCEMENT

ITB # 51-23

Sealed bids will be accepted by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department no later than 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) on June 21, 2023 for Building Automation-Instrumentation and Control for HVAC. Bids will be opened on June 22nd at 10 a.m. CDT in Room 830 of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Interested parties may retrieve a copy of the bid package at Jefferson County Purchasing: 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N., Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 or download at https://paca.jccal.org.

All interested parties must meet bidder requirements as specified in the bid on or before the date and time that bids are due.

All questions must be written and faxed to the attention of Joy McDowell, Principal Buyer at (205)325-5662 or emailed to mcdowellj@jccal.org.

BT06/15/2023

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

The City of Brighton, Alabama is now taking Bid Responses to their REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS regarding the Installation of Camera and Recording Equipment and Devices for the Brighton City Hall Administration Building and the City of Brighton Fire Department Building. All interested parties are to contact the City of Brighton at (205) 424-0069 to receive a copy of the R.F.P.

205.428.9547 (O)

205.428.0470 (F)

BT06/15/2023

INVITATION TO BID

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will be accepting bids covering the installation of water mains and appurtenances connected thereto and 48 water services along Court “A”, Avenue “B”, Avenue “C”, Avenue “E”, Court “E”, 3rd Way, 5th Place, 5th Way and 6th Street, located in the Pratt City Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting Douglass W. Stockham, IV via email at doug.stockham@bwwb.org or Janice Acoff at janice.acoff@bwwb.org. Please state the bid name in the subject field when sending plans and specifications request. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. local via conference call Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407. Bids will not be accepted from Contractors who do not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Sealed Bids will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 6, 2023, by System Development staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama via conference call as stated above.

BT06/15/2023

INVITATION TO BID

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will be accepting bids covering the installation of water mains and appurtenances connected thereto and 83 water services along Avenue “V”, Avenue “U”, Court “T”, 4th Place, 6th Lane, 6th Place and 7th Street, located in the Pratt City Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting Douglass W. Stockham, IV via email at doug.stockham@bwwb.org or Janice Acoff at janice.acoff@bwwb.org. Please state the bid name in the subject field when sending plans and specifications request. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local via conference call Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407. Bids will not be accepted from Contractors who do not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Sealed Bids will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 6, 2023, by System Development staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama via conference call as stated above.

BT06/15/2023

INVITATION TO BID

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will be accepting bids covering the installation of water mains and appurtenances connected thereto and 110 water services along 2nd Street South; 3rd Avenue South; 3rd Street South; Kappa Avenue South; 1st Avenue/Way South; 4th Avenue South; Omega Street South; Delta Street South; Gamma Street South and Alpha Street South located in the Titusville Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting Douglass W. Stockham, IV via email at doug.stockham@bwwb.org or Janice Acoff at janice.acoff@bwwb.org. Please state the bid name in the subject field when sending plans and specifications request. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. local via conference call Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407. Bids will not be accepted from Contractors who do not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Sealed Bids will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 13, 2023, by System Development staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama via conference call as stated above.

BT06/15/2023

INVITATION TO BID

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will be accepting bids covering the installation of water mains and appurtenances connected thereto and 121 water services along 3rd Avenue South; 4th Avenue South; 70th Street South; Oporto Avenue South and Kimberly Avenue South located in the Eastlake Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting Douglass W. Stockham, IV via email at doug.stockham@bwwb.org or Janice Acoff at janice.acoff@bwwb.org. Please state the bid name in the subject field when sending plans and specifications request. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local via conference call Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407. Bids will not be accepted from Contractors who do not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Sealed Bids will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 13, 2023, by System Development staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama via conference call as stated above.

BT06/15/2023

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received at Poole & Company Architects LLC, 2 North 20th Street, Suite 1610, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 by Natalie Thompson, Project Manager (nthompson@pooleandcompany.com). Three (3) paper copies and one pdf are required for pre-qualification approval.

JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION

2121 BUILDING INTERIOR RENOVATIONS

A. GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK:

The project will be done in a single phase. Work will be performed during the day. This project includes the renovation of existing office space and updates to the mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems on the 6th and 7th floor of the 2121 Building. The project location is the 2121 Building, 2121 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203. There will also be an office renovation of the General Services Suite on the Ground floor of the Jefferson County Courthouse. The project location is Jefferson County Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203.

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PREQUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only Prime General Contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Architect’s Project Manager no later than 2:00pm local time on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request or email transmission to nthompson@pooleandcompany.com.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective Prime Contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification on Monday, July 14, 2023.

C. BIDS:

The Jefferson County Commission will receive sealed Proposals for the Jefferson County 2121 Building Interior Renovations until 2:00 PM Local Time on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 1, General Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35263, after which time they will be opened in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270.

No Bids will be accepted after the time stated for the receipt of Bids. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the County Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time as determined by the Director of General Services, or his designated representative. At the time stated above, the Proposals will be opened and publicly read aloud.

All Bids must be on a lump-sum basis. Submit Bid on the Proposal Form provided by the Architect, without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama license number. Bids that do not bear the Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened.

Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to Contractors, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $50,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible” in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39-2-3-(e) of the Code of Alabama

A Bid Bond, executed by a Surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in the amount of 5% of the amount of the Bid, but not more than $10,000, must accompany the Bidder’s Proposal. Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the contract price, will be required when the Contract is presented by the Contractor to the Owner.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 2:00 PM Local Time on Monday, July 24, 2023 in the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 22, Ground Floor, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama. Because of the nature of this project, Prime General Contractor bidders who have been pre-approved must attend the Pre-bid Conference. If the number of bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference decreases so there is little or no competition, the Bid may be postponed at the discretion of the Owner.

Bid Documents (Drawings and Project Manual) will be open to public examination after 12:00 PM Local Time on Friday, June 14, 2023 at the office of Poole and Company Architects, LLC, 2 20th Street North, Tel. 205-326-2206, Suite 1610; AGC Internet Plan Room; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority; at the F.W. Dodge Company Plan Room in Birmingham; McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, and Construction Market Data in Birmingham.

Bid Documents will be provided electronically to each pre-approved Prime General Contractor. Bids will only be accepted from pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders who have confirmed receipt of electronic documents to the Architect.

No Bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of Bids for a period of 90 days. Only Bids submitted by pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders licensed as required by applicable State and Local laws and bearing the license number of the Contractor will be considered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids; to waive formalities and technicalities, and to proceed in its’ own best interests.

BT06/15/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Project: Ellard Park Renovation

Owner: City of Irondale

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Irondale until 2:00 PM CST on Tuesday July 25, 2023 at City of Irondale City Hall, 101 20th Street South Irondale, AL 35210 for:

ELLARD PARK RENOVATION – IRONDALE, ALABAMA

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST at City of Irondale City Hall 101 20th Street South Irondale, AL 35210 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is required for all Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal, and highly recommended for all Subcontractors. Bids from Contractor Bidders who do not attend the Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected

Bid documents will be available for review at Irondale City Hall. 101 20th Street South Irondale, AL 35210.

Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond or cashier’s check in the amount of a sum no less than five (5) percent of the Bid Price.

All questions shall be directed to Macknally Land Design. No firms seeking answers to questions regarding bidding or scope of the project shall be directed to the City of Irondale Administration, Staff, Officials, City Councilors, etc.

The owner requires the Project to be complete within 180 calendar days from date indicated on the notice to proceed.

Refer to other bidding requirements described in Document 00 21 13 – Instructions to Bidders.

Your Bid will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of sixty (60) days after submission.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect and contained in the Bidding Project Manual, or original copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered and on the Proposal Form. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

City of Irondale

Irondale Alabama

Mr. James Stewart, Mayor

Purchasing Agent: Leigh Allison, City Clerk

101 20th Street South

Irondale, AL 35210

Landscape Architect:

Macknally Land Design

Lea Ann Macknally

4000 3rd Avenue South

Suite 100

Birmingham, AL 35222

BT06/15/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the Trafford Fire Hydrant Project Number CD21-030-M04-THP at Meeting Room A-420 of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on the 7th day of July, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Office of Community Services and Workforce Development, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “ShaDel Nix”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS (6) ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Installation of Fire Hydrant

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount, for the Trafford Fire Hydrant Project Number CD21-030-M04-THP.

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY OFFICE OF COMMUNITY SERVICES & WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222.

The bid package may be obtained by contacting Sentell Engineering, 639 Black Bears Way Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 (Telephone (205)-752-5564 contact: Ed Morris). Plans and contract documents will then be available for purchase at TuscaBlue Printing. The cost from TuscaBlue will be $50.00 plus shipping. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same procedure. Additional Electronic plans and documents will be provided at no additional cost.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

All bidders must be licensed by the State of Alabama Licensing Board of General Contractors, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34 of the Code of Alabama 1975 as amended.

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT06/15/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

BID 23-05-20

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting bids on Hydra-Excavation on Lead Service Lines BID23-05-20, on Friday, June 23, 2023, @ 10:00 a.m. A Mandatory PRE-Bid meeting will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, @ 10:00 a.m. Both sessions will be held via Teams meeting. An invite and Bid Specifications can be obtained and examined in the office of the Manager, Purchasing Department, Matthew Shiver, at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Al 35222, or by calling LyTonja Levert @205-244-4305 or emailing at TonJa.levert@bwwb.org or on our website at bwwb.org. You can mail your bid to 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, to the attention of the Purchasing Manager and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: Hydra-Excavation of Lead Service Lines 23-05-20. Marked your General Contractors License Number in the lower right-hand corner of the envelope. If this is not listed, your bid may be rejected.

BT06/15/2023

_________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham Board of Education, Central Administration Building, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203; UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time; on Thursday, July 6, 2023, for:

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS – WINDOW REPLACEMENTS-I

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, the replacement of existing windows with associated demolition work and all related work as indicated on the Bid and Construction Documents.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after June 12th, 2022, to General Contractors; and may be examined at the Office of the Architect, AGC Internet Plan Rooms, and BCIA in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of printing (which is approximately $100.00). Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount. Partial sets will not be available.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM, on June 22, 2023, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not required for all General Contractor Bidders but is highly recommended for all bidders.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature). However sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid Proposal Form. DCM Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for on the bid proposal form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within 300 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Architect:

Charles Williams & Associates Inc.

3601 8th Ave. So.

Birmingham, AL 35222

Phone: (205) 250-0700

Attn: Christa Vandiver

Owner:

Birmingham Board of Education

2015 Park Place North

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: (205) 231-4885

Attn: Donald McCrackin

BT06/15/2023

SEALED BIDS

June 12, 2023

The Perry County Board of Education will be holding a sealed bid for Career Tech Stem Kits on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Perry County Board of Education Central Office located on 200 West Monroe Street, Marion, Alabama.

If you have any questions or need any additional information please contact Dr. Marcia A. Smiley at (334) 683-6525, ext. 53001.

BT06/15/2023

_________________________

NOTICE

The manufactured dwelling located at 4631 Elfreth Johnson Rd is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid

auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Lou Rios, 513-582-1980, by 9:00 am on June 25, 2023. The

dwelling community may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on June 27, 2023, at 10:30 am at the dwelling location noted here.

1. Lot 50 #DRT 003559 owned by Mayra Limeta

BT06/15/2023

MISCELLANEOUS

PET FOR SALE

Yorkie, female, party colored, 5 1/2 months. Current permanent shots. Just don’t have enough time for her.

Call 256-609-4585.

BT06/15/2023

