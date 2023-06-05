Miles College and Drake State Ink Partnership to Help HBCU Students Prosper

The Birmingham Times

Miles College and Drake State Community & Technical College have partnered to create scholarship opportunities and pathways to earning a bachelor’s degree. The institutions’ presidents signed an agreement last week at Miles College

The agreement between Drake, in Huntsville AL, and Miles, in Fairfield AL, has four components, including a collaborative and seamless transfer process, scholarship eligibility, reverse transfer credit, and student services.

“As we continue to create these meaningful partnerships I am excited for the future of our students and Miles College,” said Bobbie Knight, J.D., President of Miles College. “We should be building our enrollment at every institution in the state as we have to ensure we are preparing our students for this society. We are delighted to sign this memorandum of understanding with Drake State Community & Technical College and look forward to the partnership ahead.”

Drake State President Dr. Patricia Sims said, “Drake State and Miles College give students from underserved and marginalized communities a chance to succeed. We are honoring our commitment to equitably level the playing field while encouraging students to pursue their educational goals beyond an associate degree. No more barriers. This agreement enables students to seamlessly transfer credits between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).”

Drake State Community & Technical College students will be considered for admission to Miles College after earning an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science with up to a maximum of 64 semester hours transferring. Additionally, Drake State students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0. The new partnership will provide reciprocal privileges for using Miles College’s Library Resource Center, College, and Career Center and admission to athletic events. There are also opportunities for advising from both Drake State and Miles College.

