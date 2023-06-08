Miles College to Offer Summer Programs for Birmingham Students

bhamcityschools.org

Middle-school and high-school students in Birmingham City Schools will have an opportunity this summer to earn college credit and attend summer camps at the historic Miles College, thanks to a new partnership approved recently by the Birmingham Board of Education.

The school district will spend up to $100,500 on registration and fees for its students to attend Summer Bear’s Den programs at Miles. The programs will focus on academics and will give students exposure to a college campus.

Dr. Mark Sullivan, superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, described the Miles College partnership as part of a robust lineup of summer programs available to BCS students.

“This opportunity will benefit our scholars on so many levels,” Sullivan said. “We are offering academic experiences beyond the typical classroom. We welcome this new partnership with Miles, an institution with a rich history when it comes to preparing leaders.”

Dr. Tonya Perry, Miles College vice provost, developed the programs in consultation with Birmingham City Schools. Options include math, reading and writing camps for middle-schoolers and today several high school students started dual enrollment courses in English.

The programs are designed not just to teach students, but to inspire them and motivate them to continue to learn and achieve, Miles officials said. Part of the middle-school camp, for example, includes an e-gaming component. Miles College Provost Dr. Jarralynne Agee, said e-gaming can help keep students engaged in learning about technology and other academics.

Board of Education members said they are pleased with the new partnership between Miles College and BCS.

