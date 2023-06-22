People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

**BOURBON CLASS & TASTING, 6 p.m. at Ferus Artisan Ales in Trussville.

**BIKE NIGHT AT BIG #1, 6:30 p.m. at BIG#1 Motorsports.

**COMEDIAN HENRY CHO at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SUMMER MOVIE NIGHT NIGHTS – JUMANJI, 6 p.m. at the Trussville Entertainment District in Trussville.

**DUANE PARKER and THE HONKY TONK HOUNDDOGS with DALTON MAULDON at The Nick.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**BACK TO THE FUTURE at the Free Friday Flicks, 6:30 p.m. at Railroad Park.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**SAVAGE MASTER and CROSSED HEARTS with KAMIKAZE ZOMBIE and NOLAN’S FLIGHT at The Nick.

**EARTHBOUND at Elysian, 8 – 11 p.m.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North with OBEAH, NINO BLACKNEZ, and hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**BLOCK PARTY at the Ensley Rec, 10 a.m. with fashion show, grilling, vendors, performances, resources of all kinds and more.

**MADE MARKET – BIRMINGHAM SUMMER MARKET, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Events at Haven.

**BLOCK PARTY, 10 a.m. at the BAHR 1st Anniversary Block Party at the Birmingham Animal Hospital and Rescue.

**SWIFT TIDE AT PEACH JAM JUBILEE 2023, 11 a.m. in Clanton City Park, Clanton, Ala.

**FIRST ANNUAL FUR BABY BALL 2023, 2 p.m. at 201 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. So.

**SUMMER LEMONADE – THE DAY PARTY, 2- 6 p.m. at Square’s at Avery’s Event Center, 2921 27th Street North.

**CAHABAZAAR UNDER THE STARS, 4 p.m. at the Cahaba Brewing Company.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**JAZZ SAXOPHONIST MARION MEADOWS at Perfect Note, 7:30 p.m.

**KHARRIS’ DRAG BRUNCH at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**CRYPT 24, ROUGH DREAMS, REPPERTONS & 2DN at The Nick.

**ELECTRIC AVENUE – THE 80’S MTV EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAES ON SUNDAY (FAMILIES), 2 p.m. at Alvert L. Scott Library in Alabaster.

**A DAB OF THIS AND A DAB OF THAT 4th YEAR DABAVERSARY, 5 p.m. at Carmichaels on Bankhead Hwy, W. Family friendly.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**GREAT RACE EVENING STOP, 5 p.m. at the Protective Stadium.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

** JAZZ SAXOPHONIST MARION MEADOWS at Perfect Note.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH, Every 4th Sunday at The Nick.

**AN EVENING with KYLE KIMBRELL BAND with ELI LEV at the Nick.

**ELECTRIC AVENUE – THE 80’S MTV EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND with Special Guests at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**MACHBOX TWENTY – SLOW DREAM TOUR, 7:30 p.m. at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**THE WARHAWKS AND JONATHAN SPARKS at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET, every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scout Square.

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m.,

Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**ART AT NIGHT PROFESSIONAL’S MIXER, 6 p.m. at Studio 2500

**AN EVENING with BAG MEN featuring STEVE GORMAN, LUTHER DICKINSON and NICK GOVRIK at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with BEN MARSHALL, DANNY HAMMONS and RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**ELYSIAN GARDENS COMEDY OPEN MIC at the Elysian Gardens.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MOVIE BACK TO THE FUTURE, 6:30 p.m.,Free Friday Flicks at Railroad Park.

**TRIBUTE TO EARTH WIND & FIRE at Perfect Note.

**MONTRA, THE POSERS and CAMACHO at The Nick.

**EARTHBOUND at Elysian Gardens, 8 – 11 p.m.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…

FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…IN ALABAMA…

**HOOVER – ALDRIDGE GARDENS TRAIL is an easy 0.5-mile loop trail perfect for all skills of walkers. It features a lake with beautiful scenery. You can hike or bird watch. (3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, AL 35216)

**ADDISON – COAL MINE FALLS is a scenic 0.7-mile trail located in North Alabama’s William B. Bankhead National Forest. It is used for hiking, running, walking and nature trips. There is a great waterfall. (William B. Bankhead National Forest, AL 35572)

**PELHAM – OAK MOUNTAIN BLUE TRAIL TO WHITE TRAIL LOOP is a 12.8-mile loop trail that offers many activities and is surrounded by wildflowers. Most hikers are able to walk with a moderate level of difficulty. (200 Terrace Dr., Pelham, AL 35124)

**MOBILE – GLENN SEBASTIAN NATURE TRAIL: WHITE ROUTE is the University of South Alabama’s trail and is an easy 2-mile loop trail for hiking, walking and mountain biking. It has beautiful scenery that has several wildlife viewing opportunities. (Aubrey Green Dr., Mobile, AL 36608)

**GUNTERSVILLE – CUTCHENMINE TRAIL is a 4.4-mile trail used for hiking, bird watching and fishing. It is an easy trail following an old coal mine road along a rocky creek. (1155 Lodge Dr., Guntersville, AL 35976)

**McCALLA – TANNEHILL IRONWORKS TRAIL is in the Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park with an easy 4.1-mile loop trail for hikers of all skill levels. It is a perfect one-day trip for hiking. It features a river and great scenery. (12632 Confederate Pkwy, McCalla, AL 35111)

**COKER – LAKE LURLEEN VIA TASHKA TRAIL is a 10.6-mile loop trail that surrounds a lake and offers a great diverse flora. The length of the trail makes it challenging but a great hike. (132226 Lake Lurleen Rd, Coker, AL 35452)

**VESTAVIA HILLS – BOULDER CANYON NATURE TRAIL is a short 0.8-mile loop trail located near Birmingham used for hiking, walking, running and nature trips. It runs between Vestavia Hills Elementary Central and the Vestavia Hills Library that features a bridge and waterfall. This you will love. (1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216)

**FOR BLUES LOVERS…JUNE 30 – FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND…Right Around the Corner… SOUTHERN SOUL BLUES CELEBRATION FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND, 7:30 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre with KING GEORGE, POKEY, SIR CHARLES JONES, J-WONN and WEST LOVE, hosted by MC LIGHTFOOT.

IN JULY…

**JULY 1 – COMMUNITY APPRECIATION PARTY, 12 p.m. at the Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham.

**JULY 2 – HAMILTON SINGALONG, 5 p.m. at Wild Roast, in Hoover.

**JULY 3 – FIRE ON THE WATER at Oak Mountain State Park. 5 p.m.

**JULY 4 – THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN, 9 p.m. at Vulcan Park and Museum.

**JULY 7 – FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**JULY 8 – CRUISE-In-CAR SHOW, 10 a.m. at the Marble Valley Festival.

**JULY 8 – 9 – MARBLE VALLEY FESTIVAL at Hamilton Place at Pursell Farms Sylacauga (1971 Marble Valley Road, Talladega Springs, AL)

**JULY 8 – CULTURAL ARTS FESTIVAL, 12 -5 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company with vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and more.

**JULY 8 – MONTHLY MOSS ROCK MEDICINAL PLANT WALK, 10 a.m. at Moss Rock Preserve Boulder Fields in Hoover.

**JULY 9 – CAFFEINATED CHOIR – “AFRICA” BY TOTO, 5 p.m. at Wild Roast Café

**JULY 15 – FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**JULY 15 – THE STOLEN FACES, 7 p.m. at the Avondale Brewing Company.

**JULY 15 – MIDNIGHT MADNESS, FRIDAY the 13th, 11:59 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**JULY 19 – ERYKAH BADU LIVE at the BJCC Legacy Arena, 7 p.m.

**JULY 20 – KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD BOOTLEGGER NIGHT, 7 p.m. at the Hoover Public Library.

**JULY 22 – LUAU- PARTY AT PICKERS, 10 a.m. at Irondale Pickers.

**JULY 29 – NASTY NASTY FESTIVAL, 3 p.m. at Carmichael’s.

AT SIDEWALK CINEMA THEATER…

**AUGUST 21-27 – SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL. See you there!

FOR ART, PERFORMING ART, FILM LOVERS…

AT UAB’S ABROMS-ENGEL INSTITUTE FOR THE VISUAL ARTS (AEIVA) –

**NOW through AUGUST 12 – The three exhibitions at AEIVA include: DELIRICO GIBSON: Strings of Gratitude, LAVAUGHAN JENKINS: The Watcher and the Watchman and last VADIS TURNER: She Drank Gold.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

FOR FOODIES, FARMERS MARKETS AND HEALTHY FOOD LOVERS…

**JUNE, JULY AND AUGUST – WEST HOMEWOOD FARMER’S MARKET, 160 Oxmoor Road in Homewood. JULY 18 – 5 p.m.

**D6 SUMMER FARMERS’ MARKET, EVERY 2nd Saturday, June – August, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Park with fresh fruits, vegetables, breads, honey, jams.

IN THE CARIBBEAN…IN JUNE…

**NEVIS MANGO FESTIVAL on June 30 – July 2 gives visitors a chance to learn about and savor 44 varieties of mangoes that are produced on the island.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th(Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

COMING SOON!!!…

**AUGUST 4 – Look for SLOSS TECH.

**AUGUST 4 – ART ON THE ROCKS at the Birmingham Museum of Art, since 2005.

**AUGUST 19 – JODECI with SWV & DRU HILL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 22 – 50 CENT “THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023” with BUSTA RHYMES AND JEREMIAH at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 21-27 -25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

**SEPTEMBER 1 – HARDY “The Mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour” with LAINEY WILSON & CYLAN MARLOWE at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**OCTOBER 6 – MAXWELL with MUSIQ SOULCHILD & LEELA JAMES at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

