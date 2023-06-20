Singer Durand Bernarr to Headline Return of BMA’s Art on The Rocks in Aug.

The Birmingham Times/AL.com

Singer and songwriter Durand Bernarr will headline Art on the Rocks, the Birmingham Museum of Art’s annual summer evening cocktail, and concert event.

One of the region’s most popular art parties returns Friday, August 4 from 7 to 11 p.m. with music and performances throughout the museum’s galleries, sculpture garden, and outdoor terraces.

Bernarr grew up in a musical family– his mother was a church musician and his father was an audio engineer who employed the teenage Bernarr with production assistant roles that exposed him to powerhouse groups such as Earth, Wind, and Fire.

In 2010, Bernarr released “8ight: The Stepson of Erykah Badu,” a body of work that would later nab him touring roles as one of the Badu’s background singers. Bernarr has also been a featured vocalist for Kaytranada, The Internet, and Anderson .Paak.

Art On The Rocks will also feature two DJs, and live art demonstrations. Visual artist Amy Pleasant will invite Art On The Rocks guests to help her complete her large-scale installation for the third iteration “Wall to Wall” the BMA’s immersive series that invites artists to activate the museum’s lobby and café area with artwork inspired by the city of Birmingham.

Tickets for Art on the Rocks are available for purchase on the Birmingham Museum of Art website. Early bird tickets are $35.

