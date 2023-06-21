Women Under Construction Network (WUCN) to Host Free Concert

By Nicole S. Daniel

The Birmingham Times

Women Under Construction Network (WUCN) will wrap up its Building Hope: 21 Days of Kindness on Saturday June 24 with a free concert featuring the WUCN choir made up of volunteers for the 23 events held during the month.

The choir will be directed by Allen Pruitt Called 2 Worship.

“I’m looking forward to our first Women Under Construction Network choir because I have an opportunity to witness the volunteers not only serving … but how we have captured the city,” said Shellie Layne, founder of WUCN. “We’ve got women in these neon green shirts in Central Alabama and around the city doing good for others doing random acts of kindness. This gives me an opportunity to see everybody at this final event, but also gives us one last opportunity to say thank you to the community and to say thank you to those who have served.”

The concert is in collaboration with Cornerstone Christian Church located in Ensley on the west side of Birmingham. “We’re doing that as a tribute to the volunteers, but also just to tell people to come out and be encouraged by this concert,” said Layne.

At the concert, attendees can expect to have fun, learn about WUCN “but more than anything they can expect to build their hope during that time,” said Layne, who believes a lot of people in the community are under a lot of pressure due to the past pandemic and the recession.

“We believe that the concert will lift them up, and give them an opportunity to experience the gospel, but also just be entertained and have a great time watching volunteers in action. Also they can if they’re interested in singing, there’s still a little bit of time where they might be able to get into the choir if they volunteer with us.”

The founder finds the finale event to be important because she’s all about building hope.

“Building hope really is important to me, because the premise of the Women Under Construction Network started because women were broken,” she said. “Our mission is repairing homes, building women, changing lives. So, building hope is important to me because not only is it building women, but women and their children and the elderly, for what we’re able to do … it really is an opportunity for us to show kindness in a big way for the concert.”

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Church, 1933 Warrior Rd. Ensley, AL 35218.

For tickets visit www.wucnetwork.org or call 205-578-8929.

