Women’s Foundation of Alabama Opens New Headquarters in Birmingham

srcomm.us

Women’s Foundation of Alabama celebrated the official ribbon cutting of its new headquarters at 2213 1st Avenue South in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 8.

As Alabama’s sole statewide public foundation investing with a gender lens and foremost advocate for women’s issues, the move paves the way for unparalleled opportunities for women’s economic advancement and is a pivotal milestone in the Foundation’s history.

“For me, this space is an important symbol of where we are in our growth. This is a significant time – a time we see as a watershed moment where our expertise and the will of our leaders are aligned to make real change – not just for women, but for our state,” stated Melanie Bridgeforth, Women’s Foundation of Alabama President and CEO. “This space – where potential will be transformed into action, where collaboration, solidarity, and resilience will come together weaving a tighter fabric of support for the women we serve – represents the possibility of a sea change for the women of our state and for our state itself.”

“The new home of Women’s Foundation of Alabama is more than a brick-and-mortar structure, it represents the hopes of 20 founders, the hard work of thousands of volunteers, and the desire of countless families in need of change,” shared Cameron Vowell, Founding Investor of Women’s Foundation of Alabama.

Previously housed in the LIV on Fifth loft building, the new headquarters is more than 5,000 square feet with eight offices, four private workspaces, three collaborative areas, and an open floor plan. Another highlight includes Women’s Foundation of Alabama’s signage, featuring the organization’s logo in lights on the external facade of the building.

“This sign, this building, this space, and the work that happens within it stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a more equitable future,” stated Dawn Helms Sharff, Women’s Foundation of Alabama Board Chairman.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

