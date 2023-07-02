Birmingham to Host Victory Parade for USFL Champion Stallions on Sunday, July 2

Birmingham to Host Victory Parade for USFL Champion Stallions on Sunday, July...

The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham Stallions defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers, 28-12, in Canton, Ohio on Saturday night to win their second consecutive USFL title.

The Stallions will host a victory parade on Sunday, July 2 that will start in front of Protective Stadium on Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. at 2:30 p.m. It will end in front of Birmingham City Hall with appearances from the team, the coaches and the mascot.

On Saturday, Quarterback Alex McGough threw four touchdown passes – three to wide receiver Deon Cain.

McGough completed 16-of-23 passes for 243 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions and ran for 64 yards on nine carries.

Cain caught four passes for 70 yards and three touchdowns and returned five kickoffs for 101 yards at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and won the award as the game’s Most Valuable Player.

There’ll be a championship-trophy presentation, appearances by coach Skip Holtz and Stallions players and T-shirt giveaways at the parade.

Birmingham reached the championship contest from the South side of the bracket with a 47-22 semifinal victory over the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday night. McGough threw four TD passes and ran for another score against the Breakers.

The Maulers represented the North Division after a 31-27 overtime victory against the Michigan Panthers one week ago.

The Stallions defeated the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 in last year’s championship game.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

