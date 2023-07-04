Rewinding Every Game During Stallions’ 2023 Championship Run

April 15, New Jersey Generals, 10, at Stallions, 27.

In their season opener against the New Jersey Generals, the Stallions establish that they are still the USFL’s team to beat.

The team celebrated their 2022 league championship on Saturday night and expected a tough test from the Generals. New Jersey’s only regular-season loss last year came at Birmingham’s hands. Instead, the Stallions cruise to a 27-10 victory, riding a dominant performance from quarterback Alex McGough.

McGough entered the game on the final play of the first half after starter J’Mar Smith suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand. McGough completed a 6-yard pass to tight end Jace Sternberger to give Birmingham a 17-10 halftime lead.

From there, McGough continued to play well. Overall, he completed 7 of 11 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

April 22, Memphis Showboats, 2, at Stallions, 42.

The Stallions dominate, despite having lost a starting quarterback, running back and receiver to injuries from the previous game.

The first pass from McGough was to tight end Jace Sternberger for over 47 yards. McGough threw four touchdowns for 302 yards. Running back Zaquandre White rushed for 75 yards and two scores.

The 42-point win is the second-highest score in a USFL game since the league began, while the Stallions never had a lead greater than 16 points the previous season.

April 29, New Orleans Breakers, 45, at Stallions, 31.

Hopes to repeat as champions are momentarily dashed as the Stallions take a loss to the Breakers in a game which put New Orleans in early contention for the title.

The Breakers put up 483 yards of offense against a Stallions defense that did not surrender a point in Week 2 vs. the Memphis Showboats.

May 7, Stallions, 24, at Pittsburgh Maulers, 20 (Canton, OH).

The Stallions bounce back with a close win against the Maulers. A 91-yard kick return by Stallions wide receiver Deon Cain stunned and gave Birmingham a touchdown in the game’s fourth quarter after McGough struggled early.

May 13, Houston Gamblers, 27, at Stallions, 20.

Gamblers’ backup Quarterback Terry Wilson throws a 50-yard pass in the fourth quarter, helping to bring the Gamblers to victory.

With 10 seconds left, the Stallions scored a touchdown, got the extra point but couldn’t score again. It would be the last loss of the season for the Stallions.

May 20, Stallions, 27, at Michigan Panthers, 13.

McGough rushes for 82 of the Stallions’ 190 yards with running back CJ Marable running for 100 yards. With 3:27 left, McGough goes 10 yards for a touchdown to practically ice the game.

May 27, Stallions, 24, vs New Orleans Breakers, 20.

The Stallions take over first place in the USFL South Division in a rematch. McGough completes 16 of 23 passes, totaling 198 yards, while on defense, linebacker Quentin Poling has 11 tackles.

Additionally, Marable rushes for 138 total yards, making it his second game in a row with more than 100 yards ran.

June 3, Philadelphia Stars, 24, at Stallions, 27.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Stallions are down 24-20 when McGough passes to tight end LaMichael Pettway in the corner of the end zone to seal the game. Right after the pass connected, McGough celebrated by wrapping Stallions Head Coach Skip Holtz in a tight hug as fans cheered.

June 11, Stallions, 38, at Houston Gamblers, 15 (Memphis, TN).

The Stallions handily beat the Gamblers ensuring the South Division championship will be held at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

In the second half, Birmingham outscores Houston 28-6 when Stallions Head Coach Skip Holtz prioritizes giving the ball to McGough, who completed 13 of 21 passes, totaling 208 yards, and two touchdowns.

June 17, Stallions, 27, Memphis Showboats, 20.

The Stallions put a stop to a more formidable Showboats in the rematch.

While the Showboats had a strong start, with wide receiver Derrick Dillon scoring after a 90-yard kick return, and even led the game after three Stallions turnovers, Birmingham comes back at the end of the third quarter.

With 33 seconds left in the quarter, Marable helped put the Stallions in a 20-17 lead with an 18-yard scamper for a touchdown. After Memphis kicker Alex Kessman ties the game with a 45-yard field goal, the Stallions pushed down the field for two more touchdowns.

Stallions receiver Davion Davis led with nine catches for 114 yards, while McGough completed 22 out of 33 passes, totaling 282 yards and two touchdowns.

Postseason

South Division Finals (Protective Stadium)

June 25, Stallions, 47, vs. New Orleans Breakers 22

McGough once again guides the Stallions to victory ensuring that the Stallions will have a chance to defend their second USFL championship in the league’s second year.

Before the first half is over, across a 13-play, 88-yard drive, McGough passes to wide receiver Davion Davis, bringing the team up with a 26-7 lead.

Championship

July 2, Stallions 28, v. Pittsburgh Maulers 12 (Canton, Ohio)

Having just been named MVP of the league, McGough tosses four touchdowns, while wide receiver Deon Cain catches four for 70 yards and three touchdowns, before being named MVP of the game.

Fireworks and pyrotechnics flashed as the team gathers with Head Coach Skip Holtz to claim the trophy, surrounded by the team band and falling confetti at the Stallions repeat as league championships.

