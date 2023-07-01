Excessive Heat in Birmingham AL – Where to Seek Relief

www.birminghamal.gov

With temperatures above average across Alabama and some places that have experienced a high between 96 and 100 degrees with hazy sun the National Weather Service forecasts excessive heat in Birmingham during the daytime hours on Saturday.

People are encouraged to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat if outdoors.

In partnership with Christian Service Mission, all Birmingham Public Library branches will have bottled water available for individuals upon request.

The City of Birmingham has been in contact with multiple partners concerning available locations to seek relief from the heat. These include:

Church of the Reconciler

112 14th Street North

Birmingham, AL 35203

Open Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Faith Chapel Care Center

921 2nd Avenue North

Birmingham, AL 35203

Open Thursday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Firehouse (day shelter for men)

626 2nd Avenue North

Birmingham, AL 35203

Open daily, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

*Extended hours anytime the temperature is above 100

The Hub/El Centro (Community Drop-In Space

3522 7th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35222

Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pathways (day shelter for women)

409 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard

Open daily, seven days a week

Extended hours this week, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

ROSS Recovery (Community Center)

2105 Joyce Street

Birmingham, AL 35205

Open daily, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

