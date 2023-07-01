Excessive Heat in Birmingham AL – Where to Seek Relief

www.birminghamal.gov
With temperatures above average across Alabama and some places that have experienced a high between 96 and 100 degrees with hazy sun the National Weather Service forecasts excessive heat in Birmingham during the daytime hours on Saturday.
People are encouraged to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat if outdoors.
In partnership with Christian Service Mission, all Birmingham Public Library branches will have bottled water available for individuals upon request.
The City of Birmingham has been in contact with multiple partners concerning available locations to seek relief from the heat. These include:
Church of the Reconciler
112 14th Street North
Birmingham, AL 35203
Open Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Faith Chapel Care Center
921 2nd Avenue North
Birmingham, AL 35203
Open Thursday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Firehouse (day shelter for men)
626 2nd Avenue North
Birmingham, AL 35203
Open daily, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
*Extended hours anytime the temperature is above 100
The Hub/El Centro (Community Drop-In Space
3522 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35222
Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Pathways (day shelter for women)
409 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard
Open daily, seven days a week
Extended hours this week, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
ROSS Recovery (Community Center)
2105 Joyce Street
Birmingham, AL 35205
Open daily, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.