Former Ramsay High Star Named Montevallo Women’s Basketball Head Coach

University of Montevallo Director of Athletics Mark Richard has announced Olivia Chapman as the 12th Women’s Basketball Head Coach in program history.

The announced was made on July 5. The Montevallo Athletic Department will formally introduce Chapman with a press conference on Wednesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. in the Student Activity Center Conference room.

A native of Birmingham, Chapman grew up in Titusville and attended Ramsay High School where she graduated in 2013.

Chapman, who served as an assistant coach with the Falcons in 2022-23, has been promoted to Head Coach following Gary Van Atta’s retirement announcement on Friday, June 30. Van Atta held the position, during his second stint, from 2016-2023.

“I would like to thank Mark and Dr. Stewart for this tremendous opportunity and for believing in my vision for this program. Special thanks to Coach Van Atta for giving me the opportunity to learn from him and being a mentor to me. He has done immeasurable things for this program and the game of basketball as a whole,” said Chapman.

“I am honored to lead this program with an ongoing commitment to excellence both on and off the floor. The University of Montevallo is an extremely special place. I look forward to our program cultivating relationships in surrounding communities so people across the state know exactly how special this institution is. Thank you to my family, former and current players, coaches, and mentors who have always been there to support me and push me to be a better coach and person. The future is bright for our program.”

“We had the opportunity to observe Olivia in her role as an assistant coach over the past year and she has displayed all the attributes of an up-and-coming head coach,” said Richard. “She is driven, a hard worker, an excellent recruiter, organized, and has a super personality. We are excited to watch her grow as the next Head Coach of the Montevallo women’s basketball program.”

Chapman assumes her first Head Coaching position at Montevallo following six years as an assistant coach in collegiate basketball at the Division I, Division II and NAIA levels.

Her coaching journey began in 2017 as a graduate assistant at Trevecca Nazarene. Chapman served in the role for two seasons while completing her Master’s in Organizational Leadership.

In 2019, Chapman was hired as a full-time assistant coach at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. With the Drovers, Chapman helped the team to a 21-10 record in 2019-20 and a 14-4 mark in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. USAO made the SAC conference tournament during each of her two seasons. The Drovers earned a SAC Defensive Player of the Year award, SAC Newcomer of the Year, and six All-Conference selections during Chapman’s tenure.

Following the successful stint at USAO, Chapman earned a Division I gig as she was hired by Head Coach Sandra Rushing as an assistant at the University of Central Arkansas for the 2021-22 season. In her lone year with the Sugar Bears, Chapman helped develop Lucy Ibeh, an ASUN All-Conference Second Team selection, and Randrea Wright, an All-Freshman team honoree. Additionally, Chapman and the Sugar Bears advanced to the ASUN conference tournament.

Van Atta added Chapman to his staff as an assistant ahead of the 2022-23 season. With the Falcons, Chapman helped UM to a fifth-place finish in the Gulf South Conference and a GSC tournament appearance. She also helped coach Marissa Snodgrass, who was named to the All-GSC Second Team.

“I chose Olivia because of this moment. We chose her to be the assistant coach because we saw this in her,” said Van Atta. “It happening as quickly as it did is a tribute to her both as a person and a coach. She is going to do great things here. She has everything it takes to be successful.”

Prior to her coaching career, Chapman competed for four years at Southern Nazarene University from 2013-17. With the Storm, she played in 61 games and was a two-time Great American Conference All-Academic Team selection.

