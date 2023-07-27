Jordan Melton, 29, Birmingham Firefighter, Will Not Be Forgotten

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

Jordan Melton, 29, the firefighter beloved by Birmingham and gunned down while on duty two weeks ago at Fire Station #9, was buried Wednesday, following a celebratory service held at Faith Chapel’s Birmingham Campus in the Ensley community.

Hundreds of area residents, including public safety personnel, city leaders, as well as family and friends, attended Melton’s funeral.

Melton and fellow firefighter Jamal Jones were shot July 12 in what police say was a targeted attack. Melton died five days later. Jones remains hospitalized.

Melton’s casket was taken to Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham’s West End community on a truck from the fire station where Melton worked.

Mayor Randall Woodfin, who spoke during the funeral, said he remembered Melton’s smile when they shook hands at the recent graduation of new firefighter recruits.

“What an amazing smile…Jordan has a very, very special smile—a smile that puts you at ease, a smile that’s full of joy, full of life, full of peace. This was a kind man,” the mayor said.

Alabama Rep. Juandalynn Givan, a friend of the family, said Melton’s death should have been avoided.

“We should not here today. We should not be in this church to honor Jordan for this reason. We should be here to honor him for all of his efforts for saving the life of another. God bless you, God bless this family, and most importantly, let us remember to God bless the life of Jordan E. Melton,” Givan said.

His funeral began at 12:17 p.m. That time was chosen because it’s the time that Melton was as born on Feb. 28, 1994.

“Jordan was a great up and coming firefighter, but he was already a great person when we got him,’’ said Birmingham Fire Chief Cory Moon. “Jordan had a big personality and a smile that could light up a room. When I saw his smile, I saw hope. I saw the future of the fire department.

“Though Jordan was stolen from us too soon, that hope and his spirit, will live on in all of the people he has touched during his lifetime and beyond,’’ Moon said. “I want all of you to know Jordan will not be forgotten.”

“Rest in power,’’ he said, “your shift is complete.”

No arrests have been made, and a reward of more than $40,000 remains in place.

