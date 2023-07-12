July 13, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

CNC MACHINIST

Job location: Helena, AL. Duties: Set up & operate CNC machines. Set specialized tools & input programs using FANUC system. Modify program as needed using G codes & M code commands & positions. Adjust feed rates & RPM. Machine different types of metals to produce parts like welding electrodes, hydraulic fittings & other high & low production parts. Use measuring tools incl. micrometers & calipers. Ensure dept. productivity & quality control. No experience required. Perform supervisory duties. Send resume (no calls) to: Marty Malizo, MGM Machining Inc., 117 Hicks Dr., Helena, AL 35080.

HOSPITALIST PHYSICIAN

Hospital Medicine Associates, LLC seeks Hospitalist Physician to treat pts in a hospital setting in Birmingham, AL (multiple locations – Jefferson County). Req’d: Med. deg. + elig. for AL med. lic. + completion of Int. or Fam. med. residency. Send CV to tiffany_goins@teamhealth.com and refer to job code: 580.

SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Regions Bank seeks Software Engineer in

Birmingham, AL. Position sits w/in Regions

Bank’s Technology dept & oversees application

development, modification, & maintenance

of applications. Position allows for telecommuting

from home from anywhere in the U.S. Req

Mast degree in Comp Sci, Comp Engg, or closely

rel fld. Send resume & cover ltr to HRContact@regions.com

using Ref # 696882.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLERK

BJCC, is recruiting for an Accounts Payable Clerk, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

HVAC Mechanic

Painter II

Assistant Coach, Softball

Head Strength and Conditioning Coach/Exercise and Nutrition Instructor

Technical Director and Scene Shop Foreman

Assistant Director, Outdoor Scholars

Director, Community School of Music

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-901891

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ASSOCIATES HOME EQUITY SERVICES, INC. a/k/a FORD CONSUMER FINANCE COMPANY; REGINA WARD, individually and as heir of JAMES HUDSON, JR.; TAVARES WARD; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES HUDSON, JR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1316 1st Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-2-026-013.000

Legal Description: Lot 4, Block 17, according to the survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104966 as follows: LOT 4 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 11, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901892

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GWENDOLYN O. COLLINS; JACQUELINE COLLINS and CASSANDRA COLLINS, as heirs of GEORGE H. COLLINS; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE H. COLLINS; EDNA H. CLAY; OTIS CLAY; JAMES EDWARD CLAY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1330 1st Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-2-026-010.000

Legal Description: Lot 1, Block 17, according to the survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104965 as follows: LOT 1 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 22, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901933

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MICHAEL FISHER; MARIAN P. BELL; GRETA D. DENEAL; LAQUITA WALKER, as heir of EATHER PEEBLES, JR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EATHER PEEBLES, JR.; UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL; FAIRMONT FUNDING LTD., INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 6, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1221 2nd Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-2-025-005.000

Legal Description: Lot 13, in Block 24, according to the survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086400 as follows: LOT 13 BLK 24 COMPTON RISING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 11, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901894.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: OUTREACH, INC.; REGIONS BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1312 1st Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-2-026-014.000

Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 17, according to the survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104967 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 25, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901887.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: OUTREACH, INC.; REGIONS BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1308 1st Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-2-026-015.000

Legal Description: Lot 6, Block 17, according to the survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104968 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 25, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901000

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF ROSANNAH HARPER; HERBERT HARPER; UM ACQUISITIONS, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 29, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3-A, according to the Resurvey of Lots 3 and 4, in Block 8, Woodlawn Heights, as recorded in Map Book 93, Page 11, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017058318 as follows: LOT 3-A RESUR OF LOTS 3 & 4 BLK 8 WOODLAWN HEIGHTS 93/11

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-22-2-021-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 22, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-902054

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MABLE V. JAMES, AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 14, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 6, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 22, 2023 at 8:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 882 5th Place W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-34-2-020-021.000 a/k/a 0122003420200210000000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block 4, according to the Survey of College Hills, as recorded in Map Book 15, Page 2, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 9 BLK 4 COLLEGE HILLS

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 10th day of July, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Alteration of North Pavilion 6th Floor Heart and Vascular Center Lab 8 Equipment Replacement at 1802 6th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates, Architect. J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., 5870 Charlie Shirley Road, Northport, AL 35473.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Alteration of North Pavilion 6th Floor Heart and Vascular Center Lab 13 Equipment Replacement at 1802 6th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates, Architect. J.T. Harrison Construction Co., Inc., 5870 Charlie Shirley Road, Northport, AL 35473.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Quality Creative Landscaping, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Jefferson County Health Department Guy M. Tate Building Landscaping and Modifications at 1400 6th Ave S. Birmingham, AL in Jefferson County for the Jefferson County Board of Health, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel & Associates. Quality Creative Landscaping, LLC, Contractor, 6104 Old Quarry Rd., Birmingham, AL 35235.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc., has completed the Contract for BSC HVAC Upgrades Phase II at the Birmingham Board of Education for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Associates, Inc. 3601 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the North West Medical Center ER Relocation, Winfield, Alabama EDA Investment No. 04-79-07622, for the Healthcare Authority of Winfield Alabama, Owner, located at 1530 US Hwy 43, Winfield, AL 35594, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Davis Architects, Inc., 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Fairfield Community Center Roof Replacement at Fairfield Community Center, 6400 Terrace Avenue, Fairfield, AL for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson and the City of Fairfield, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify CCR Architecture and Interiors of Birmingham, AL.

Jared Building Company, Inc.

3232 Highway 28

Columbiana, AL 35051

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Nearen Construction Company LLC, Contractor has completed the Contract for Construction of New Educational Facility for West Morgan High School at Trinity, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the County of Morgan,Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates Architect, 631 South Hull Street,

Montgomery, AL 36104.

Nearen Construction Company

209 3rd Avenue SW

Cullman, AL 35055

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that

Roofing Solutions LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Boshell Building Roof Repair/Replacement /project No: 2000226, 1808 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233) for (The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham), Owner(s), and has made request for

final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in

connection with this project should immediately notify 17260 Jefferson Hwy, Suite D, Baton Rouge, LA 70817.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that T.L. Gowin & Company, Inc., Contractor has completed the Contract of UAB Medicine West Pavilion Hospital Partial Roof Replacement for the University of Alabama at Birmingham at Birmingham, Alabama, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham,Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Stephen Ward & Associates, Inc.

T.L. Gowin & Company,Inc.

90 Kelli Clark Court SE, Suite A

Cartersville, GA 30121

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Marcus Service and Solutions, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the parking lot LED lights on blanket purchase order #P0004559 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF DECLARATION OF ABANDONMENT OF LANDS FOR CEMETERY PURPOSE AND OF INTENTION TO REMOVE THE HUMAN BODIES INTERRED THEREIN

Notice is hereby given of the declaration of abandonment of lands for cemetery purposes and of the intention to remove the human bodies interred therein. The Red Mountain (Southside) Cemetery lies within what is commonly known as the Lane Park property, an approximate 200-acre tract of land that was purchased by the City of Birmingham between 1889 and 1902. Portions of the Lane Park property were utilized as a cemetery between 1889 and 1905 by the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County. Historic records refer to the cemetery as the “Red Mountain Cemetery” or “Southside Cemetery”. While a list of interments within the cemetery is currently maintained by the Birmingham Public Library, no documentation that specifies the locations for either the cemetery or the individual interments within the cemetery is known to exist.

In 1954, the Birmingham Zoo was constructed on an approximate 50-acre tract of land within Lane Park with Monkey Island being the first project dedicated on April 2, 1955. In November 1955 the City Commission took over responsibility for maintaining and operating the zoo. In 1999 Mayor Richard Arrington led the way for the privatization of the zoo, recruiting strong community leaders to serve as the first Board of Directors of a new organization, Birmingham Zoo, Inc. (BZI). Since privatizing BZI has and continues to maintain and operate the zoo through a long-term lease with the city. The development of new exhibits and habitat since privatizing has been supported through city contributions and private sponsorship donations from the city’s present day leaders and organizations putting the zoo as Alabama’s number one attraction.

Currently BZI is planning to construct a new holding building and habitat for orphaned or rescued cougars and bobcats within the existing Alabama Wilds section of the zoo. Through the zoo’s planning, preparation and due diligence it has determined that part of the proposed project will be located within part of the historic cemetery.

Through close consultation and coordination with the City of Birmingham and the Alabama Historic Commission the zoo has prepared a plan for constructing the project that will allow for the respectful removal of existing human remains interred therein and reinterment of all existing human remains that would otherwise be impacted by the project. The reinterment area will be in the existing cemetery as close as practicable to the location where the remains were removed from. The removal and reinterment will be done by professionals who will provide the proper dignity and respect in the process and a proper ceremony will be provided during the reinterment. The zoo will erect a plaque to mark the location and preserve the memory of those reinterred.

In accordance with Alabama Code Section 11-47-61 and 11-47-62 the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. hereby gives notice that beginning on July 14, 2023, it will begin the process to remove for relocation the human remains within unmarked graves at the existing cemetery located at the Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223, said property is owned by the City of Birmingham and leased by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc. and is situated in the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 2 West, Jefferson County, Alabama. At any time after the expiration of two months from and after the first publication of the notice of declaration of abandonment and removal required to be published under the provisions of Section 11-47-62 the human remains then remaining in the cemetery or part thereof will be removed and subsequently reinterred within the existing cemetery by the Birmingham Zoo, Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, on July 28, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and copied to hollys@bpa.net to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HEART AND VASCULAR CENTER

NORTH PAVILON 6TH FLOOR – LABS 5 & 7

EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT AND RENOVATION

FOR THE UAB HEALTH SYSTEM

AT The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H205012

SCOPE OF WORK:

Renovation and equipment installation of an existing Heart and Vascular procedure room. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contactors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor in a Hospital. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ specified equipment vendors, and scheduling to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between $800,000.00 and $1,000,000.00.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, July 28, 2023, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, no later than August 4, 2023 by 5:00 PM Central Time.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is August 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on August 24, 2023, will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

A. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on August 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

NOTICE OF BID

To all Bidders: The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for the renovation of the Newburn Building located at 248 Cox Street Mobile, AL 36604. The sealed bid MCHD project # is 2023-03. This project will include but not limited to: new and reworked parking, fencing and gates, abatement of asbestos, new entry patio, covered entry, ADA parking and ramp access, exterior paint and surface cleaning, partial interior demolition of the 1st floor, 2nd and 3rd floor will be a full interior demolition minus the stairwells and mechanical closets, new interior wall framing and finishes, as well as new mechanical, electrical, plumbing and data. The basement will require removal of unused electrical, plumbing, and mechanical equipment and installation of new equipment and finishes. New storefront at the North window wall and new impact rated commercial sliding doors for the main entry. Non-impact rated exterior storefront doors and windows remaining will be replaced. The scope includes window treatments, appliances and a new fire alarm system and life safety features. Contractors will be responsible for providing bids based on the construction documents and plans provided by Bowden Architecture, 1657 Springhill Ave. Mobile, AL 36604 Office Telephone: (251) 433-0704, email: office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Contractors eligible to bid must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Bids will be submitted for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for this project. The Contract will be awarded to the Contractor with the lowest responsible bid for the completed construction for this project. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the three scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at MCHD Newburn Clinic located at 248 Cox Street Mobile, AL 36604. The first meeting will take place Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:00 A.M., the second meeting will take place Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 10:00 A.M, and third meeting will take place Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log’ to be posted at the meeting. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $5,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include, among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. The contractor must initiate the project within 10 days of the bid award. No adjustments to the contract time will be made for a delayed start. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days following the bid opening unless approved by the Mobile County Health Department. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Disclosure Statement, W-9 form, Beason-Hammon Affidavit, Certification of Insurance, and other required information. Please visit www.mchd.org, “Forms and Resources,” “Legal Notices and Bids,” to view the complete legal bid requirements for this project. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid # 2023-03. Sealed bids will be received Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at which time bids will be publicly opened and read in the Auditorium at Mobile County Health Department Newburn Building located at 248 Cox Street Mobile, AL 36604.

Questions may be directed to: Bowden Architecture point of contact, Lance Kempner at (251) 433-0704 or email office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985, email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. This project is being partially funded by Federal Funds, in the amount of $500,000. The bidding and contracting process will follow the laws and regulations, whether defined in this notice or not, as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

SEALED BIDS

BID 23-05-18

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids on Hexacon III Controllers and Associated Services for BID23-05-18, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, @ 10:00 a.m. Bid opening will be held via Teams meeting. An invite and bid specifications can be obtained and examined in the office of the Purchasing Manager, Matthew Shiver, at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by calling LyTonja Levert @205-244-4305 or emailing at TonJa.levert@bwwb.org or on our website at bwwb.org. You can mail your sealed bid to 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222 to the attention of the Purchasing Manager and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: Hexacon III Controllers and Associated Services BID23-05-18.

NOTICE OF VALUATION OF PROPERTY

Jefferson County, Alabama Board of Equalization & Adjustments

In accordance with State of Alabama Code, Section 40-2-18, the Jefferson County, Alabama Board of Equalization has set 2023 real property values for all parcels located in Jefferson County, Alabama. Beginning on June 27, 2023 these values are available for public inspection in the Birmingham and Bessemer Courthouse’s Board of Equalization or you may log on to the Board of Equalization website to locate the value. Objections must be filed in writing within 30 calendar days of the objection notice date. You may file online, hand deliver, or mail objections to us. Instructions addressing objections to value are also available on our website at: boe.jccal.org

REQUEST FOR BIDDERS

1.1 A. Project: 23052.00 – City Hall Sewer Replacement Phase 2 B. Owner: City of Talladega C. Engineer: InSite Engineering, LLC D. All qualified bidders are invited to submit a Bid under sealed envelope to the City of Talladega for the removal and re-installation of two 6 inch service laterals that run from the nearest outside manhole through the building to furthermost fixtures. Installation shall include floor removal, connections, backfill and all necessary appurtenances to successfully complete the project. Owner will receive Bids at the Council Chambers, located at 255 South Street West, Talladega, Alabama 35160, until 10:00 A.M. local standard time on the 20th day of July, 2023 at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened. All Contract Documents may be obtained in electronic format only from the Engineer via the Online Plan Library at www.insiteengineering.org. Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Engineer.

SEALED BID

The Perry County Board of Education will be holding a sealed bid for stripping and waxing classroom, gyms, and cafeteria floors at Francis Marion School and Robert C. Hatch High School including the annex buildings on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Perry County Board of Education Central Office located on 200 West Monroe Street, Marion, Alabama.

If you have any questions or need any additional information please contact Dr. Marcia A. Smiley at

(334)683-6528, ext. 53001.

SEALED BID

The Perry County Board of Education will be holding a sealed bid for Commercial Zero Turn Lawn Mowers n Monday, July 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Perry County Board of Education Central Office located on 200 West Monroe Street, Marion, Alabama.

If you have any questions or need any additional information please contact Dr. Marcia A. Smiley at

(334)683-6528, ext. 53001.

SEALED BID

The Perry County Board of Education will be holding a sealed bid for painting classroom, hallways and cafeterias at Francis Marion School and Robert C. Hatch High School including the annex buildings on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Perry County Board of Education Central Office located on 200 West Monroe Street, Marion, Alabama.

If you have any questions or need any additional information please contact Dr. Marcia A. Smiley at

(334)683-6528, ext. 53001.

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

INVITATION FOR BID (RFP) No. B23017 HABD McCOY BUILDING RENOVATION

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0611

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call

customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE / SITE VISIT

Thursday July 13, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

1301 25th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35204

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Thursday July 20, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Monday July 31, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

(*The sealed “hard copy” proposal documentation must be received in-hand and time-stamped by the Agency by no later than 3:00 PM CT on this date).

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

Outdoor Electrical Upgrades

HABD Kimbrough Homes

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE / SITE VISIT

Thursday, July 20, 2023, 10:00 AM CT

2817 Wallace Covington Circle Bham 35211

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Thursday July 27, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Monday August 7, 2023 10:00 AM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 The sealed “hard copy” bid documentation must be received in-hand and time-stamped by the Agency by no later than 10:00 AM CT on this date).

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

JEFFERSON COUNTY CENTERPOINT MULTI-SERVICES CENTER

SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ENTRANCE CANOPY REPLACEMENT

The Jefferson County Commission will receive sealed Proposals from General Contractors for the Jefferson County Centerpoint Multi-Services Center, Sheriff’s Department Entrance Canopy Replacement until 2:00 PM Local Time on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 1, General Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35263, after which time they will be opened in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270.

The project includes the removal of the existing canopy due to deterioration, and the installation of a new, pre-engineered canopy and electrical lighting.

No Bids will be accepted after the time stated for the receipt of Bids. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the County Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time as determined by Mrs. Trisha Hill, Director of General Services, or her designated representative. At the time stated above, the Proposals will be opened and publicly read aloud.

All Bids must be on a lump-sum basis. Submit two identical copies of the Bid on the Proposal Form provided, without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama license number. Bids that do not bear the Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened.

Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to Contractors, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $50,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible” in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39-2-3-(e) of the Code of Alabama

A Bid Bond, executed by a Surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in the amount of 5% of the amount of the Bid, but not more than $10,000, must accompany the Bidder’s Proposal. Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the contract price, will be required when the Contract is presented by the Contractor to the Owner.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 2:00 PM Local Time on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in the Centerpoint Multi-Services Building, 2651 Center Point Road, Centerpoint, Alabama 35215. Because of the nature of this project, the Pre-Bid Conference is mandatory for General Contractors wishing to bid the project. If the number of bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference decreases so there is little or no competition, the Bid may be postponed at the discretion of the Owner.

Bid Documents (Drawings and Project Manual) will be open to public examination after 12:00 PM Local Time on July 21, 2023 at the office of Poole and Company Architects, LLC, 2 20th Street North, Tel. 205-326-2206, Suite 1610; AGC Internet Plan Room; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority; at the F.W. Dodge Company Plan Room in Birmingham; McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, and Construction Market Data in Birmingham.

Bid Documents will be provided free-of-charge electronically upon an email request to Warren Kyle, Architect Project Manager, www.wkyle@pooleandcompany.com at Poole & Company Architects, P.C. Bids will only be accepted from General Contractors who have requested electronic documents in writing from the Architect prior to bid. Only Bids submitted by General Contractors licensed as required by applicable State and Local laws and bearing the license number of the Contractor will be considered. No Bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of Bids for a period of 60 days.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids; to waive formalities and technicalities, and to proceed in its’ own best interests.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals (One Copy Required) will be received by the Director of Maintenance for Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind at the AIDB Birmingham Regional Center located at 220 34th Street,

Birmingham, Alabama 35222 Thursday, August 3, 2023, until 2:00 PM local time for:

Demolition of the Birmingham Regional Center for the

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind

220 34th Street

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

BDW Project No. 2023-102

at which time they will be publicly opened and read.

A NON-MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM. The meeting will be held at the same address listed above to receive bids.

Contractors bidding for this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their Proposal.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Contract Documents and Plans may be examined at the office of the Architect located at 624 South McDonough Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. Electronic images of the documents are available via the architect’s Drop Box. Send all RFI’s and request for the Dropbox link to the attention of Michelle Warrick. email: mwarrick@bdwarchitects.com.

The Architect is not responsible for other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have confirmed bidding for this project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect at mwarrick@bdwarchitects.com, the companies name, first & last name, phone number, address, project name & number along with a deposit of $150.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

Bids may be submitted on one original and use Proposal Forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license under the provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The project is being bid EXCLUDING SALES TAXES and requires the Contractor to comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205 which was signed into law on May 19, 2013. The Contractor and Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue which will handle administration of the Certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Accounting of Sales Tax ABC Form C-3A-Sales Tax form included in the Specifications behind the Proposal form. Failure of the Contractor to complete this form and include it with their Proposal shall render the bid non-responsive.

The Contractor shall be responsible for paying the Division of Construction Management’s Permit Fee for construction. The Fee Calculation sheet is included in the specifications or contractors may visit the Division of Construction Management website to calculate the fee to be included in bid.

Performance Time: Project must be within 90 calendar days from the “Notice to Proceed”.

Awarding Authority:

John Mascia, Au. D, President

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind

P.O. Box 698

Talladega, Alabama 35161

Architect:

Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated

624 South McDonough Street

Montgomery, Alabama

Telephone: (334) 834-2038

SEALED BIDS

Bid Proposal for Various Goods and Services

Notice is hereby given by the City of Talladega that Sealed Bids will be accepted on or before 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the City of Talladega, located at 255 South Street West, Talladega, AL 35160, for the goods and services listed below. Bids will be opened and read in the Council Chambers of City Hall on the above-referenced date and time. Information Packets may be obtained by emailing requests to purchasing@talladega.com. Contact Renae Blackburn with any questions at 256-362-8186 ext. 1078 Monday thru Friday from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Janitorial Supplies

Office Supplies

Police Uniforms

Fire Uniforms

Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment

Stone Products

Vehicle Maintenance

Water Treatment Chemicals

Water Construction Supplies

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell for cash at or after 11:30 PM July 20th 2023, at storageauctions.com. The personal effects stored at U-Haul Moving and Storage of Fultondale 1588 Carson Rd Fultondale, AL 35217

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell for cash at or after 12:00 PM July 20th 2023 at storageauctions.com. The personal effects stored at U-Haul Moving and Storage at Center Point 1636 Center Point Pkwy. Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #229

3551 Bessemer Super Hwy.

Bessemer, Al 35020

205-425-5579

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all

parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for

payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or

otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at

www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on 07/26/2023 @ 10:00 AM

Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed

to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage 0064

2630 Center Point Pkwy

Birmingham, Al 35215

(205)854-4944

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim

an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday, 07/26/2023 @ 10:00 am.

Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of the State Law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage 0065

3625 Lorna Road

Hoover, Al 35216

(205)988-5469

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim

an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired,

the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday, 07/26/2023 @ 10:00 am.

Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO PROBATE WILL

IN THE MATTER OF

PROBATE COURT

WALKER COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF

TISHARRA CHIMERE GIBSON

CASE NO PC2022-268

TO: Saryah Shykel Hudson, Charla Gibson for Saryah Shykel Hudson, Kelly Johnneil Hudson, Charla Gibson for Kelly Johnneil Hudson, Deon LaKeil Harris, Jr., Charla Gibson for Deon LaKeil Harris, Jr., Deon LaKeil Harris, Sr. and all known and unknown next of kin of Tisharra Chimere Gibson, deceased.

You will hereby take notice, that on this day came and produced to the Court a paper writing, purporting to be the last will and testament of Tisharra Chimere Gibson, deceased, and moves the Court to admit the said will to Probate and Record.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Court House Annex #2 of said County at 10:00 a.m., on the 31st day of August, 2023 when the motion will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said paper writing should not be admitted to Probate and Record, as the true last will and testament of said decedent Tisharra Chimere Gibson.

DONE this the 30th day of June, 2023.

A. Lee Tucker, Judge of Probate

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed proposals will be received from qualified General Contractors at the office of Hall-Taylor Construction, 4703 Fosters Industrial Lane, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401 until 2:00 PM, August 3, 2023, and thereafter opened publicly for the: MEDICAL, PSYCHIATRIC, MINIMUM SECURITY HOLDING UNITS ADDITIONS TO THE TUSCALOOSA COUNTY JAIL EARLY SITE AND DEMOLITION PACKAGE TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA Bid documents may be examined at the Office of the Architect, and the office of the Construction Manager, Hall-Taylor Construction, Inc., 4703 Fosters Industrial Lane, Tuscaloosa, AL. Bid Documents may be obtained from the Construction Manager, Hall-Taylor Construction, Inc. Attn: Hunter Taylor; huntert@halltaylorconstruction.com; 4703 Fosters Industrial Lane, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 by digital access/file sharing access for a one-time administrative fee of $125.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $250.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the proposal envelope or it will not be opened. The State of Alabama Certified Fire Alarm Act requires that every business who installs fire alarm systems in commercial occupancies must be licensed as a Certified Fire Alarm Contractor. The contractor must have a NICET Level III Technician in a position of responsibility, and the license will be issued in the name of the certificate holder and the contractor. The Certified Fire Alarm Act also requires that technicians working for the Certified Contractor must hold a current NICET Level II, or equivalent, certification. The fire alarm specifications shall require contractors wishing to bid on fire alarm work to show evidence at the pre-bid conference that he/she meets the certification requirements of the Act and holds a permit issued by the State Fire Marshal. Verify these requirements are included in the contract. A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the office of Hall-Taylor Construction, 4703 Fosters Industrial Lane, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401 on July 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM (local time prevailing) for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all General Contract Bidders intending to submit a Proposal. A cashier’s check or bid bond in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal and must secure the bid for at least 60 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. List of major subcontractors must accompany the bid. Performance and Payment Bonds (if award exceeds $50,000) and evidence of insurance are prerequisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities. TUSCALOOSA COUNTY COMMISSION JMR+H Architecture, PC 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050 Montgomery, AL 36104 Telephone: (334) 420-5672 Fax: (334) 420-5692

MISCELLANEOUS

