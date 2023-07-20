July 20, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLERK

BJCC, is recruiting for an Accounts Payable Clerk, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Assistant Coach-Hitting/Recruiting Coordinator, Baseball

Assistant Director, Student Life

Assistant Coach, Women’s Basketball

Visit https://jobs.montevallo.edu

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

RESEARCHER V

EMPLOYER: The University of Alabama at Birmingham

DUTIES: Conduct genome-wide association studies and downstream identification of underlying biology and candidate genes and genetic variants. Analyze publicly-available genomic databases (including but not limited to GTEx, UK Biobank). Analyze the pathogenesis of gout. Create manuscripts/papers within the lab group.

REQUIREMENTS: Minimum requirements: Doctorate in a related field and one (1) year of related experience OR Master’s degree in a related field and three (3) years of related experience OR Bachelor s degree in related field and five (5) years of related experience required and the ability to speak Asian language(s) in order to review datasets from Europe, US, Australia, and Asia.

How to apply: Visit www.uab.edu/careers and search for job ID: T208331

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Talent Acquisition

1720 2nd Ave S. AB110

Birmingham, AL 35294

Ph: (205) 934-4030

Contact: Courtney McDonald

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and family-friendly environment in which all faculty and staff can excel and achieve work/life balance irrespective of, race, national origin, age, genetic or family medical history, gender, faith, gender identity and expression as well as sexual orientation. UAB also encourages applications from individuals with disabilities and veterans.

Singular People, LLC – Birmingham, AL –

Lead Software Developer– Lead a team of

software developers at client site. Responsible

for sizing up or down the team. Coordinate

tasks within the team. Responsible for code

quality, security, and industry standards.

Req. MS+3. Telecommuting from a home office

may also be allowed. Travel and work at

various client sites as assigned.To apply

Qualified applicants please: Email resume,

referencing BHM-24-SDL, including job history,

to: people.usa@sngular.com. Singular People, LLC is an

Equal Opportunity Employer.

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-901894.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: OUTREACH, INC.; REGIONS BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1312 1st Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-2-026-014.000

Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 17, according to the survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104967 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 25, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901887.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: OUTREACH, INC.; REGIONS BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1308 1st Court West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-2-026-015.000

Legal Description: Lot 6, Block 17, according to the survey of Compton Rising, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104968 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 17 COMPTON RISING)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 25, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901000

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF ROSANNAH HARPER; HERBERT HARPER; UM ACQUISITIONS, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 29, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3-A, according to the Resurvey of Lots 3 and 4, in Block 8, Woodlawn Heights, as recorded in Map Book 93, Page 11, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017058318 as follows: LOT 3-A RESUR OF LOTS 3 & 4 BLK 8 WOODLAWN HEIGHTS 93/11

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-22-2-021-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 22, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-902054

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MABLE V. JAMES, AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 14, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 6, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 22, 2023 at 8:45 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 882 5th Place W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-34-2-020-021.000 a/k/a 0122003420200210000000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block 4, according to the Survey of College Hills, as recorded in Map Book 15, Page 2, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 9 BLK 4 COLLEGE HILLS

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 10th day of July, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-902049

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TOM SMITH, AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 14, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on July 6, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 5, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 701 Avenue G, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-30-4-040-001.000 a/k/a 0122003040400010000000

Legal Description: Lots 1 and 2, in Block 7-G, as shown by map of Ensley Land Company’s Third Edition to Ensley, 9, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, Birmingham Division, in Volume 4 of Maps, Page 44 a/k/a LOTS 1+ 2 BLK 7-G, ENSLEY LD COS 3rd ADD TO ENSLEY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 17th day of July, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the North West Medical Center ER Relocation, Winfield, Alabama EDA Investment No. 04-79-07622, for the Healthcare Authority of Winfield Alabama, Owner, located at 1530 US Hwy 43, Winfield, AL 35594, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Davis Architects, Inc., 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Fairfield Community Center Roof Replacement at Fairfield Community Center, 6400 Terrace Avenue, Fairfield, AL for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson and the City of Fairfield, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify CCR Architecture and Interiors of Birmingham, AL.

Jared Building Company, Inc.

3232 Highway 28

Columbiana, AL 35051

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Nearen Construction Company LLC, Contractor has completed the Contract for Construction of New Educational Facility for West Morgan High School at Trinity, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the County of Morgan,Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates Architect, 631 South Hull Street,

Montgomery, AL 36104.

Nearen Construction Company

209 3rd Avenue SW

Cullman, AL 35055

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that

Roofing Solutions LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Boshell Building Roof Repair/Replacement /project No: 2000226, 1808 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233) for (The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham), Owner(s), and has made request for

final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in

connection with this project should immediately notify 17260 Jefferson Hwy, Suite D, Baton Rouge, LA 70817.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that T.L. Gowin & Company, Inc., Contractor has completed the Contract of UAB Medicine West Pavilion Hospital Partial Roof Replacement for the University of Alabama at Birmingham at Birmingham, Alabama, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham,Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Stephen Ward & Associates, Inc.

T.L. Gowin & Company,Inc.

90 Kelli Clark Court SE, Suite A

Cartersville, GA 30121

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for drywall repairs in Room 312A of the Fitzgerald Student Center on purchase order #P0004677 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for drywall repairs in the foyer of the Fitzgerald Student Center on purchase order #P0004676 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, on July 28, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and copied to hollys@bpa.net to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HEART AND VASCULAR CENTER

NORTH PAVILON 6TH FLOOR – LABS 5 & 7

EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT AND RENOVATION

FOR THE UAB HEALTH SYSTEM

AT The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H205012

SCOPE OF WORK:

Renovation and equipment installation of an existing Heart and Vascular procedure room. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contactors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor in a Hospital. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ specified equipment vendors, and scheduling to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between $800,000.00 and $1,000,000.00.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, July 28, 2023, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, no later than August 4, 2023 by 5:00 PM Central Time.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

aliciap@bpa.net

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is August 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on August 24, 2023, will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on August 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time on August 11, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and copied to hollys@bpa.net to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HEALTH SYSTEM NORTH WING SEVENTH FLOOR

PET CT INSTALLATION AND PORTABLE IMAGING ROOM

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235012

SCOPE OF WORK:

Installation of PET CT equipment along with renovations for a portable imaging room and associated renovations including but not limited to flooring, gypsum board, painting, ceilings, radiation shielding, concrete work, plumbing, fire sprinkler, HVAC, and electrical work. The work will be performed using Infection Control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise and vibrations and may require measures to mitigate these issues. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the Owners’ specified equipment vendors, and scheduling to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between $600,000.00 and $800,000.00.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of the current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 11, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, no later than August 18, 2023 by 5:00 PM Central Time.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Alicia Pughsley

205-870-1876

205-870-3058

aliciap@bpa.net

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 7, 2023 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on August 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. at the site of the work. Meet at the North Pavilion Second Floor Elevator Lobby. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

NOTICE OF BID

To all Bidders: The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for the renovation of the Newburn Building located at 248 Cox Street Mobile, AL 36604. The sealed bid MCHD project # is 2023-03. This project will include but not limited to: new and reworked parking, fencing and gates, abatement of asbestos, new entry patio, covered entry, ADA parking and ramp access, exterior paint and surface cleaning, partial interior demolition of the 1st floor, 2nd and 3rd floor will be a full interior demolition minus the stairwells and mechanical closets, new interior wall framing and finishes, as well as new mechanical, electrical, plumbing and data. The basement will require removal of unused electrical, plumbing, and mechanical equipment and installation of new equipment and finishes. New storefront at the North window wall and new impact rated commercial sliding doors for the main entry. Non-impact rated exterior storefront doors and windows remaining will be replaced. The scope includes window treatments, appliances and a new fire alarm system and life safety features. Contractors will be responsible for providing bids based on the construction documents and plans provided by Bowden Architecture, 1657 Springhill Ave. Mobile, AL 36604 Office Telephone: (251) 433-0704, email: office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Contractors eligible to bid must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Bids will be submitted for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for this project. The Contract will be awarded to the Contractor with the lowest responsible bid for the completed construction for this project. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the three scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at MCHD Newburn Clinic located at 248 Cox Street Mobile, AL 36604. The first meeting will take place Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:00 A.M., the second meeting will take place Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 10:00 A.M, and third meeting will take place Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log’ to be posted at the meeting. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $5,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include, among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. The contractor must initiate the project within 10 days of the bid award. No adjustments to the contract time will be made for a delayed start. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days following the bid opening unless approved by the Mobile County Health Department. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Disclosure Statement, W-9 form, Beason-Hammon Affidavit, Certification of Insurance, and other required information. Please visit www.mchd.org, “Forms and Resources,” “Legal Notices and Bids,” to view the complete legal bid requirements for this project. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid # 2023-03. Sealed bids will be received Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at which time bids will be publicly opened and read in the Auditorium at Mobile County Health Department Newburn Building located at 248 Cox Street Mobile, AL 36604.

Questions may be directed to: Bowden Architecture point of contact, Lance Kempner at (251) 433-0704 or email office@bowdenarchitecture.com. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985, email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. This project is being partially funded by Federal Funds, in the amount of $500,000. The bidding and contracting process will follow the laws and regulations, whether defined in this notice or not, as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

Outdoor Electrical Upgrades

HABD Kimbrough Homes

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. Follow the listed directions. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE / SITE VISIT

Thursday, July 20, 2023, 10:00 AM CT

2817 Wallace Covington Circle Bham 35211

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Thursday July 27, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Monday August 7, 2023 10:00 AM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 The sealed “hard copy” bid documentation must be received in-hand and time-stamped by the Agency by no later than 10:00 AM CT on this date).

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

INVITATION FOR BID (RFP) No. B23019

Tuxedo Freeze Damaged Units

Issue Date: July 12, 2023

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. Follow the listed directions. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE / SITE VISIT

Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 10:00 AM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South Birmingham AL 35233

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Thursday August 1, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Tuesday August 15, 2023 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

The sealed “hard copy” proposal documentation must be received in-hand and time-stamped

by the Agency by no later than 3:00 PM CT on this date).

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals (One Copy Required) will be received by the Director of Maintenance for Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind at the AIDB Birmingham Regional Center located at 220 34th Street,

Birmingham, Alabama 35222 Thursday, August 3, 2023, until 2:00 PM local time for:

Demolition of the Birmingham Regional Center for the

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind

220 34th Street

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

BDW Project No. 2023-102

at which time they will be publicly opened and read.

A NON-MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM. The meeting will be held at the same address listed above to receive bids.

Contractors bidding for this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their Proposal.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Contract Documents and Plans may be examined at the office of the Architect located at 624 South McDonough Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. Electronic images of the documents are available via the architect’s Drop Box. Send all RFI’s and request for the Dropbox link to the attention of Michelle Warrick. email: mwarrick@bdwarchitects.com.

The Architect is not responsible for other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have confirmed bidding for this project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect at mwarrick@bdwarchitects.com, the companies name, first & last name, phone number, address, project name & number along with a deposit of $150.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

Bids may be submitted on one original and use Proposal Forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license under the provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The project is being bid EXCLUDING SALES TAXES and requires the Contractor to comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205 which was signed into law on May 19, 2013. The Contractor and Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue which will handle administration of the Certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Accounting of Sales Tax ABC Form C-3A-Sales Tax form included in the Specifications behind the Proposal form. Failure of the Contractor to complete this form and include it with their Proposal shall render the bid non-responsive.

The Contractor shall be responsible for paying the Division of Construction Management’s Permit Fee for construction. The Fee Calculation sheet is included in the specifications or contractors may visit the Division of Construction Management website to calculate the fee to be included in bid.

Performance Time: Project must be within 90 calendar days from the “Notice to Proceed”.

Awarding Authority:

John Mascia, Au. D, President

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind

P.O. Box 698

Talladega, Alabama 35161

Architect:

Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated

624 South McDonough Street

Montgomery, Alabama

Telephone: (334) 834-2038

SEALED BIDS

Bid Proposal for Various Goods and Services

Notice is hereby given by the City of Talladega that Sealed Bids will be accepted on or before 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the City of Talladega, located at 255 South Street West, Talladega, AL 35160, for the goods and services listed below. Bids will be opened and read in the Council Chambers of City Hall on the above-referenced date and time. Information Packets may be obtained by emailing requests to purchasing@talladega.com. Contact Renae Blackburn with any questions at 256-362-8186 ext. 1078 Monday thru Friday from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Janitorial Supplies

Office Supplies

Police Uniforms

Fire Uniforms

Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment

Stone Products

Vehicle Maintenance

Water Treatment Chemicals

Water Construction Supplies

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO PROBATE WILL

IN THE MATTER OF

PROBATE COURT

WALKER COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF

TISHARRA CHIMERE GIBSON

CASE NO PC2022-268

TO: Saryah Shykel Hudson, Charla Gibson for Saryah Shykel Hudson, Kelly Johnneil Hudson, Charla Gibson for Kelly Johnneil Hudson, Deon LaKeil Harris, Jr., Charla Gibson for Deon LaKeil Harris, Jr., Deon LaKeil Harris, Sr. and all known and unknown next of kin of Tisharra Chimere Gibson, deceased.

You will hereby take notice, that on this day came and produced to the Court a paper writing, purporting to be the last will and testament of Tisharra Chimere Gibson, deceased, and moves the Court to admit the said will to Probate and Record.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Court House Annex #2 of said County at 10:00 a.m., on the 31st day of August, 2023 when the motion will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said paper writing should not be admitted to Probate and Record, as the true last will and testament of said decedent Tisharra Chimere Gibson.

DONE this the 30th day of June, 2023.

Lee Tucker, Judge of Probate

PUBLIC NOTICE

ForeSite Development, LLC is proposing to install a lattice telecommunications tower to be located at 3448 Forestdale Bend Road, Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama at latitude 33° 36’ 28.4” north and longitude 86° 55’ 22.3” west. The height of the tower will be 80.8 meters above ground level (251.5 meters above mean sea level). The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (L-864/L-865-/L-810) lighting. Specific information regarding the project is available by calling Chad Stinnett during normal business hours at (205) 629-3868. Any interested party may submit environmental related comments within 30 days of this publication with Environmental, Inc. at 96B Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, AL 35125 for comments on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1248668. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR § 1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should also be provided to Environmental, Inc. at 96B Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, Alabama 35125.

NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. 3661

AN ORDINANCE ASSENTING TO THE ANNEXATION OF CERTAIN PROPERTY OR TERRITORY TO THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY SO AS TO ALTER, REARRANGE AND EXTEND THE CORPORATION LIMITS OF THE CITY OF BESSEMER, ALABAMA

WHEREAS, all of the owners of certain properties or territories hereinafter described did sign and file a written petition with the City Clerk of the City of Bessemer, Alabama requesting that said herein described properties or territories be annexed into the corporate limits of the City of Bessemer, Alabama; and

WHEREAS, the said petition filed with the City Clerk did include a legal description of said properties or territories together with a map of said properties or territories showing its relationship to the corporate limits of the City of Bessemer, Alabama; and

WHEREAS, said properties or territories described in the petition referred to above has been warranted by all of the owners of the properties or territories thereof to be contiguous to the corporate limits of the City of Bessemer located in Jefferson County, Alabama, and does not lie within the corporate limits of any other municipality as shown by the map attached thereto; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Bessemer, Alabama, has determined that it is in the public interest that said properties be annexed into the City of Bessemer, Alabama; and

WHEREAS, said petitioners did request in their petition that the City of Bessemer adopt an ordinance assenting to such annexation and that the corporate limits of the City of Bessemer be extended and rearranged so as to embrace and include said properties or territories;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BESSEMER, ALABAMA, AS FOLLOWS:

That pursuant to the provisions of Subsection 11-42-20 et seq. of the Code of Alabama (1975), the Council hereby assents to the annexation of said properties or territories to the City of Bessemer, Alabama described as follows, to wit:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part of this Ordinance as if fully setout herein.

IS HEREBY ANNEXED TO THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF BESSEMER, ALABAMA, and that said properties or territories shall be and hereby is, made a part of the City of Bessemer, Alabama, upon the date of the publishing of this Ordinance.

That the above-described properties or territories are not within the corporate limits or police jurisdiction of another municipality and/or that the new corporate limits of the City of Bessemer, Alabama, does not lie at any point more than one-half the distance between the old corporate limits of the City and the corporate limits of any other municipality.

Pursuant to Act No. 604, as amended, of the 1976 Legislature, the Petitioner has agreed that if the territories described in this petition or part thereof are in any fire district organized under the law of the State of Alabama, an amount shall be paid to the fire district equal to six times the amount of dues that the owners of the territories being annexed paid to the fire district the preceding year, with said payment to be made by the owners; otherwise, as to the defaulting property owners, this petition/ordinance shall be null, void, and of no effect.

That the City Clerk of the City of Bessemer, Alabama, shall file a certified copy of this Ordinance in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, and that a copy of this Ordinance shall be forwarded to the Tax Assessor for Jefferson County, Alabama.

To the extent required by law, the City shall seek the requisite preclearance under the Federal Voting Rights Act, 42 U.S.C. § 1973c, to annex the herein described properties.

That there is excluded from the territories annexed pursuant to this Ordinance any portion of the territories described above which may be found to be the properties of any person, firm or corporation other than the petitioners or which may be found to lie in an area more than one-half the distance between the old corporate boundaries of the City of Bessemer, Alabama and the corporate boundaries of any other municipality and within an overlapping police jurisdiction of the City of Bessemer, Alabama, and any police jurisdiction of any municipality.

That a copy of this Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Bessemer, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 11th day of July 2023.

MISCELLANEOUS

