People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**YOU DECIDE 2024 MEET & GREET, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Venue-Upper Deck, 449 Valley Avenue.

**KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD BOOTLEGGER NIGHT, 7 p.m. at the Hoover Public Library.

**ROCK THE SOUTH, with CHRIS STAPLETON, ZACH BRYAN, RILEY GREEN and CODY JOHNSON in Cullman.

**SEVEN STONES, EVIL EYE & THE CRIMSON MASK at The Nick.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**EMO NITE at Iron City.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with R&B DIVA DEIDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**PLUGGED INTO THE CITY HIP-HOP CONCERT with Q DOT DAVIS & JAXXXON at The Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North with OBEAH, NINO BLACKNEZ, and hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**LUAU- PARTY AT PICKERS, 10 a.m. at Irondale Pickers.

**SUMMER POP-UP MARKET, 11 a.m. at City Walk.

**FAMILY FUN, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Grace Nation, Greater Grace Academy.

**SWEET GROWN ALABAMA DAY in various cities around the state and in Birmingham at the Pepper Place Market.

**MOUNTAIN BROOK MARKET DAY, 8 a.m. in Mountain Brook Village.

**FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**THE STOLEN FACES, 7 p.m. at the Avondale Brewing Company.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**UNIVERSAL FUNK ORCHESTRA, BLOOD MOON RIOT, HARBOR HOUSE, BLXCK PXSS & CREATIVE ANGEL at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO LUTHER VANDROSS with JEREMY HILL at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**HERITAGE FEST at The Hub, 3-7 p.m.**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with DEDEE FRAIZER at Perfect Note.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH, Every 4th Sunday at The Nick.

**EMILY DAVIS, LEALAN CARTER and MILLENNIAL JONES at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**TYLER NEAL at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET, every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scout Square.

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**GOODBYE RANGER with GRANDUER & TRESS ON THE MOON at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**TINY DANZ – Southern DanceWorks, 6:30 p.m. at East Village Arts, 7611 First Avenue North.

**COMEDIAN TONY ROBERTS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**SAXOPHONIST VANDELL ANDREWS at Perfect Note.

**PUNK ROCK SHOW with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE, BRADLEY BELL, POWER SINK, OVER SEASONS & BLOOD MOON RIOT at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…

FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…IN ALABAMA…

**DAY TRIP IN ALABAMA – PINEYWOOD ISLAND – Alabama is known for some of the most beautiful lakes in the nation. Lake Martin is one lake, which is home to one of the country’s largest man-made lakes that include landmarks and islands. Pineywood is located near Elkahatchee Boat Ramp and includes a beach with chairs, tables and more. If you visit, take your cooler filled with lots of bottled water to stay hydrated. Pineywood Island is known mostly by locals, but a must see when you can visit Lake Martin. Also, there is Acapulco Rock Island. Pineywood Island, Lake Martin, Alabama, Alexander City, AL 35010.

THINGS TO DO IN JULY…

**JULY 29 – NASTY NASTY FESTIVAL, 3 p.m. at Carmichael’s.

**JULY 29 – ENSLEY RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL, 3 p.m., at the Tuxedo Ballroom.

FOR ART, PERFORMING ART, FILM LOVERS…

AT UAB’S ABROMS-ENGEL INSTITUTE FOR THE VISUAL ARTS (AEIVA) –

**NOW through AUGUST 12 – The three exhibitions at AEIVA include: DELIRICO GIBSON: Strings of Gratitude, LAVAUGHAN JENKINS: The Watcher and the Watchman and last VADIS TURNER: She Drank Gold.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NAPPY ROOTS: A TRANSATLANTIC STORY OF HAIR, STRUGGLE, AND LIBERATION through December 30, 2023.

FOR FOODIES, FARMERS MARKETS AND HEALTHY FOOD LOVERS…

**JULY AND AUGUST – WEST HOMEWOOD FARMER’S MARKET, 160 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

**D6 SUMMER FARMERS’ MARKET, EVERY 2nd Saturday, through August, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Park with fresh fruits, vegetables, breads, honey, jams.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th(Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

**BIRMINGHAM FREEDOM FEST is Saturday, July 29 – a music and empowerment festival held at Kelly Ingram Park, which is in the footprint of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. There will be two avenues for engagement. The first – EMPOWERMENT with thought-provoking discussions that will shine a light on equality and civic engagement issues. These conversations will be led by some of the brightest minds in advocacy. The second – LIVE that will feature live music from local and national recording artists, musicians, and creatives.

COMING SOON!!!…

**AUGUST 3 – The 5TH QUARTER@BODEGA on 5Th, 7 p.m. with Cocktails & Connections hosted by JAY HARRIS & MIKE HILL presented by JAZZNET. Call 205-873-4572 or jazznetbham.com for more.

**AUGUST 4 – Look for SLOSS TECH.

**AUGUST 4 – ART ON THE ROCKS at the Birmingham Museum of Art, since 2005.

**AUGUST 5 – BACK TO SCHOOL GIVE-A-WAY, Noon- 4 p.m. at 3917 Avenue I 35218. Call 205-223-1160.

** AUGUST 5 – MONTHLY MOSS ROCK MEDICINAL PLANT WALK, 10 a.m. at Moss Rock Preserve Boulder Fields in Hoover.

**AUGUST 11-13 – REGGAE WEEKEND – IT’S IRIE Y’ALL at Green Park in Dauphin Island, AL.

**AUGUST 19 – JODECI with SWV & DRU HILL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 22 – 50 CENT “THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023” with BUSTA RHYMES AND JEREMIAH at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 21-27 – 25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

**AUGUST 26-27 TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL.

**SEPTEMBER 1 – HARDY “The Mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour” with LAINEY WILSON & CYLAN MARLOWE at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**OCTOBER 6 – MAXWELL with MUSIQ SOULCHILD & LEELA JAMES at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

