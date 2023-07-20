TSA to Hold Hiring Event in Birmingham AL

The Birmingham Times

The Transportation Security Administration will hold a recruiting event for Transportation Security Officers on July 27 at Birmingham Career Center, 3216 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL, 35222 beginning at 10 a.m.

Pay starts at $19.80 per hour and increases to $27.58 after two years with a chance to earn a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

To RSVP for the event click the website link below.

What to Expect

–Learn about the TSO and SSA positions and employment with TSA

–Complete a TSO or SSA application online (if you have not done so beforehand)

–Resume and previous work experience are not required for your USAJOBS profile or the TSA application

–Facemasks may be required, and all required health and safety protocols will be followed

How to Prepare

–Bring your mobile phone

–Ensure you have access to an email address and passwords

–Do not bring firearms or weapons of any kind

TSO Application Guide

How to Apply

Eligibility

–U.S. citizen or U.S. national

–At least 18 years old

–High school diploma or GED

Learn more here

Airport : Birmingham International Airport, BHM

Website : https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/612227f9-cba6-40ec-9c0e-fb704386dcf3

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

