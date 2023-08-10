August 10, 2023

_____________________________

Employment

CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, PC seeks Clinical Assistant Professor in the field of pediatric pulmonology. Attend on the inpatient pulmonary service (Teaching Service, PNP Service, and Chronic ICU service). Serve as Co-Director of the Aerodigestive program. Staff bronchoscopy procedures for the Aerodigestive and PTD Programs. Serve as Clinical Director of bronchoscopy. Cover outpatient clinics including general pulmonary, aerodigestive, and PTDP. Organize/attend and dictate the pulmonary fellow lecture series, pulmonary resident morning report, and noon conference and lectures series for pulmonary NPs. Participate in Resident Education Committee and serve as a Division Educational Leader. Must have MD or international equivalent (such as MBBS). Must complete residency in pediatrics and fellowship in pediatric pulmonary medicine. Must be board certified in pediatrics and eligible for Alabama medical license at time of hire. Work location is Birmingham, AL. Applications/resumes to Julia Embry at jsembry@uabmc.edu.

UAB Medicine is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and family-friendly environment in which all faculty and staff can excel and achieve work/life balance irrespective of race, national origin, age, genetic or family medical history, gender, faith, gender identity, and expression as well as sexual orientation. UAB also encourages applications from in dividuals with disabilities and veterans. UAB Medicine is active participant in E-Verify for the I-9 process.

CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, PC seeks Clinical Assistant Professors in the field of gastroenterology. Multiple positions available. Provide patient care in the field of gastroenterology, including covering inpatient consultation, on call service, GI clinic. Participate in teaching UAB Heersink School of Medicine students and residents in training and meetings and conferences of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Must have MD or international equivalent (such as MBBS). Must complete residency in internal medicine and fellowship in gastroenterology. Must be board certified in internal medicine, board eligible in gastroenterology, and eligible for Alabama medical license at time of hire. Work location is Birmingham, AL. Applications/resumes to Julia Embry at jsembry@uabmc.edu.

CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, PC seeks Clinical Assistant Professor to provide patient care in the field of child and adolescent psychiatry. Teach and mentor UAB Heersink School of Medicine students, residents, and fellows in the specialty field. Provide clinical services focused on children, adolescents, and adults and conduct bedside teaching of trainees. Must have MD, DO, or international equivalent (such as MBBS). Must complete residency training in psychiatry and complete fellowship in child & adolescent psychiatry. Must be board certified or board eligible in psychiatry and eligible for Alabama medical license at time of hire. Work location is Birmingham, AL. Applications/resumes www.uabmedicine.org/hsfcareers.

CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, PC seeks Clinical Assistant Professor to serve as lead pediatric hematologist in outpatient clinic three days/week and back-up pediatric hematologist two days/week. Will serve as clinical lead for all patients with bone marrow failure syndromes. Oversee and train medical students, residents, and fellows and serve as lead researcher in the state studying pediatric cardiac outcomes for sickle cell patients, including serve as PI and site investigator for clinical trials of novel therapeutic agents for sickle cell. Must have MD, DO, or international equivalent (such as MBBS). Must complete residency training in pediatrics and fellowship in pediatric hematology-oncology. Must be board eligible in pediatric hematology-oncology and eligible for Alabama medical license at time of hire. Work location is Birmingham, AL. Applications/resumes to Julia Embry at jsembry@uabmc.edu.

CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation, PC seeks Clinical Assistant Professor in epilepsy to serve as attending and teach and mentor students and residents. Must complete residency in neurology and fellowship in epilepsy. Must be BC/BE in neurology and eligible for Alabama medical license at time of hire. Work location is Birmingham, AL. Applications/resumes www.uabmedicine.org/hsfcareers.

MULTIPLE IT POSITIONS

Shipt, Inc. is seeking Technical Program Managers (Data Science) (Code: L06231845C); Data Science Managers (Data Science) (Code: L06231784U); and Principal Data Scientists (Data Science) (Code: L06231812D) for its Birmingham, AL office. These positions are fully remote and may telecommute from any location in the U.S. Various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. may be possible in the future. Occasional travel to company’s offices for work reasons may be needed. Submit resumes to: careers@shipt.com and place the applicable occupation you are applying for as well as the relevant code in the subject line.

ARCHITECT 4, IT SYSTEMS

Infinity Insurance Company dba Kemper Auto, Birmingham, AL. Architect 4, IT Systems. *Work from home option available – hybrid position. Work w/ senior IT & Business Managers to define strategic roadmap. Work w/ development teams supporting systems for the three P&C companies. Req. a bachelor’s degree in Comp. Science, IT, Software Engin. or rltd field & 5 yrs of progressive exp. in a rltd field. In lieu of a bachelor’s, will accept a master’s in the above fields & 3 years of progressive exp. in a rltd field. Proficiency in programming languages & frameworks like Java, Spring, &/or Python etc. Exp. w/ APM tools like Jmeter & Jprofiler. Ability to troubleshoot problems in the app stack – client side, infrastructure, networking & server side. Ability to dive into the codebase to identify potential issues related to app. stability, resiliency or availability. Exp. working on large, cross functional teams including ability to drive/lead the collective to the desired goal. Exp. identifying & escalating blockers, technical challenges & constraints. To apply, please submit resume to jennifer.brown@kemper.com.

CONTROLLER

Controller wanted in Birmingham, Alabama to follow and enforce all plant safety rules and policies, ensure adequate staffing of accounting department and ensure job responsibilities are being fulfilled. 40 hrs/week, M-F. Please send resume to Kimberly Murry, Human Resources Manager, Kamtek, Inc., 1595 Sterilite Dr., Birmingham, AL 35215.

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-901232

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GOLDMAN, ORTON & ASSOCIATES, LLC; G. RICK DIGIORGIO; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 17, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The East half of Lot 49 and the South 87 feet of Lot 6 of Ware, Stewart, Waldrop, et al, Survey as recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Deed Book 81, Page 324, said property fronting 44 1/2 feet on the North side of Waldrop Avenue in that part of the City of Birmingham that formerly constituted the Town of Woodlawn, and extending back of that uniform width 140 1/2 feet.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104983 as follows: E 1/2 OF LOT 49 & S 83.5 FEET OF LOT 6 WARE STEWART WALDROP HAWKINS IN SEC 22 TP 17 R 2W

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-22-2-032-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 25, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-902026

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BILL PERKINS; EMMA PERKINS; RUTH PERKINS BENNETT; SERITA BENNETT; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on June 12, 2023, The Birmingham Land Bank Authority recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 1615 56th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35224 and having a legal description of:

Lot 18, Block 2 according to Wylam No. 8 Subdivision, according to map recorded in Map Book 35, Page 92 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, Birmingham Division, and assigned Parcel ID No. 30-00-02-3-010-013.000.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 15, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. in Courtroom 670, Jefferson County Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code § 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code § 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD SHALL RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 31st day of July, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-902366

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANDERSON DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, LLC, AMSOUTH BANK c/o REGION BANK, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on July 10, 2023 the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 316 74th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-15-2-013-015.000

Legal Description: The Southeasterly 50 feet of Lots 10, 11, 12, and 13, in Block 5-C, according to the Survey of East Lake Land Company, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 217, in the Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 10, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th ST, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 31st day of July, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901468

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF LULA A. KEITH; MARK S. GOOLSBY, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF ESTATE OF JUSTIN S. KEITH; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 3, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, in Block 60, according to the map and survey of the Ensley Highlands Company as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 24 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022123010 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 60 ENSLEY HGLDS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-06-1-026-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 10, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 7th day of August, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901748

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF STEPHEN R. MORENO, JR.; MARTHA MORENO DEFIBAUGH; STEPHEN R. MORENO, III.; WILLIAM C. MORENO; ESTATE OF STEPHEN R. MORENO, SR.; ESTATE OF LUTHER REE G. MORENO; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 23, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 11, in Block 60, according to the map and survey of the Ensley Highlands Company as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 24 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021001887 as follows: LOT 11 BLK 60 ENSLEY HGLDS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-06-1-026-010.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 10, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 7th day of August, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901750

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF THOMAS L. BANDY; ESTATE OF SANDY “SANDRA” BANDY; THOMAS B. BANDY; JUANICA G. BANDY; THOMECIA BANDY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 23, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, in Block 3, in the Survey of Beverly Place, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 94, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2023005068 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 3 BEVERLY PLACE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-09-3-009-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 15, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 7th day of August, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2023-901751

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIE LEE BROWN, JR.; HENRENE A. BROWN; DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT COMPANY, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 23, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 17 Block 168 according to the map and survey of Bingham Land Company, as same is recorded in Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 6, Page 26.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018031110 as follows: LOT 17 BLK 168 BINGHAM LAND CO

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-14-3-029-014.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 15, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 7th day of August, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, August 16, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager, David McCabe, at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to Joey Tudisco at joey@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Jefferson Tower 6th Floor (JT6) Interventional Pulmonology

For The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H195024

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project scope includes selective demolition of existing partitions, ceilings, finishes, support systems, and M/E/P/FP systems. Renovation scope will include the build-back of two procedure rooms, multiple pre-op prep rooms, a post-anesthesia care unit (PACU), additional support and administrative spaces, finish upgrades in a select portion of the corridor within the project limits, and new work to the mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems serving these spaces. The project will be phased to ensure that one procedure room and pre-op prep room is operational at all times throughout the duration of the project. The project is located contiguous with fully functioning patient clinical areas and Contractors must have significant experience in working in a hospital clinical environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor. The Prime General Contractor seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in an operating hospital environment. The General Contractor must have experience as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.). The estimated construction cost is between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000.

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 16, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about August 21, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Joey Tudisco

(205) 252-9811

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Reed Construction Data Office, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912; and electronically through McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 14, 2023 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be scheduled prior to the date set for receipt of bids. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the University of Montevallo at the Physical Plant Office in the

L Holland Floyd Building 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115 until 2 pm CDT August 23, 2023 for

PROCUREMENT, CONSTRUCTION, AND INSTALLATION OF TWO MANUFACTURED PRESS BOXES, ONE TO BE LOCATED AT THE LACROSSE FIELD AND TRACK ON CAMPUS AND ONE LOCATED AT THE SOCCER FIELDS ON CAMPUS at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The University of Montevallo in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of:

Ben Hayes, Associate Director of Capital, University of Montevallo (bhayes@montevallo.edu, 205-665-6136)

and are available electronically beginning July 31, 2023 at: info@ccrarchitecture.com.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $250.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

An optional pre-bid conference will be held on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, 2:00 P.M. CDT at Physical Plant Offices, University of Montevallo. General Contractors wishing to submit bids are encouraged to attend.

Awarding Authority: University of Montevallo

Architect: CCR Architecture & Interiors, Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, August 25, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Spain Wallace

Air Handling Unit Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235006

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of an existing air handling unit in the Spain Wallace mechanical room. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation and commissioning of the new equipment. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $2,500,000 and $3,000,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 25, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about September 01, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning September 01, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 21, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on September 06, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of JEFFCOED Kitchen Serving Line Renovations to Mt. Olive & Pinson Elementary School at Jefferson County for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Turner Batson Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of JEFFCOED Kitchen Serving Line Renovations to Burkett Center and Snow Rogers Elementary School at Jefferson County for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Turner Batson Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Classroom Additions to Helena Middle School at Helena, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Helena, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Corporation, has completed the UAB RWUH 1st Floor Construction of Sickle Cell Clinic project, UAB Project #H215014, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 1813 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35294, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Ghafari Associates, LLC 2170 Highland Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 23505.

P&M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL for the removal and replacement for WSHP on purchase order #P0004540 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting quotes for One (1) EVAPCO Model AT 112-3N18 CTI for the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airport’s Website at http://www.flybham.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is August 21, 2023, no later than 2:00 pm Central time. .

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham Board of Education, Central Administration Building, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203; UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time; on Thursday, September 7, 2023, for:

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS – WINDOW REPLACEMENTS-II

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, the replacement of existing windows with associated demolition work and all related work as indicated on the Bid and Construction Documents.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after August 8, 2023, to General Contractors; and may be examined at the Office of the Architect, ALGX Internet Plan Rooms, and BCIA in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of printing (which is approximately $100.00). Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount. Partial sets will not be available.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM, on August 24, 2023, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not required for all General Contractor Bidders but is highly recommended for all bidders.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature). However sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid Proposal Form. DCM Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for on the bid proposal form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within 240 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Architect:

Charles Williams & Associates Inc.

3601 8th Ave. So.

Birmingham, AL 35222

Phone: (205) 250-0700

Attn: Christa Vandiver

Owner:

Birmingham Board of Education

2015 Park Place North

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: (205) 231-4885

Attn: Donald McCrackin

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Montgomery Engineering Department located at 25 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104, (2nd Floor) until Thursday, August 31, 2023 @ 2:00 pm, for

Renovations to the Crump Center

For the City of Montgomery Project No. CP-23-06

at which time they will be opened and publicly read aloud.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Montgomery in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Electronic bid documents may be viewed on the Architect’s Dropbox link. Send all RFI’s and request for the Dropbox link to the attention of Johnny Raines, email: jraines@bdwarchitects.com and Risa Adams email: radams@bdwarchitects.com.

Documents may also be purchased through the digital plan rooms at Blueprint Service and Supply, www.bscplanroom.com; Quality Blueprint LLC, www.qualityblueprint.com; and Alabama Graphics, www.algraphics.com.

Send all RFI’s and request for the Dropbox link to the attention of Johnny Raines, email: jraines@bdwarchitects.com or ddavis@bdwarchitects.com

Scope of Work: The work involves providing all materials and labor to renovate the Crump Center in accordance with the plans and specifications. The MANDATORY Pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 22, 2023 @ 10:00 am at 25 Washington Ave., Montgomery, Alabama 36104 (2nd Floor). All bidders or their representatives are required to attend the pre-bid meeting to submit a bid.

Project shall be completed within 240 calendar days.

The City of Montgomery is required to comply with the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act, § 31-13-1 et seq. of Code of Alabama 1975 (Act No. 2011-535), subsequently all bidders are required to submit an E-Verify Affidavit stating they are enrolled in the E-Verify Program and the entire associated Memorandum of Understanding on the outside of their sealed bid proposals.

The successful bidder is required to carry Workmen’s Compensation Insurance and Public Liability Insurance, and if a subcontractor is employed, Contractor’s Contingent Liability Insurance.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All

bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A bond in a reliable surety company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama must be given by the successful bidder, such bond to be for the sum of 100% of the contract price conditioned for the prompt and faithful performance of contract terms and a surety bond in the amount equal to 50% of the contract prices as security for the payment for all persons performing labor and furnishing materials in connection with the contract.

The City of Montgomery adopted Resolution 63-2021, an administrative plan for a 30% minimum participation goal for disadvantaged, minority and women owned business enterprises for public works projects. This resolution is included in the bid documents for contractors to review and acknowledge review by signing Exhibit A.

The City reserves the right to accept or reject all bids and waive technicalities. Contract shall not be binding upon either party or considered closed until approved by the Mayor of the City of Montgomery.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SECTION 00100

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #8594820) until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, SEPTEMBER 13, 2023, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the 2020 AMP 03 BUC-EE’S PUMP STATION CAPACITY IMPROVEMENTS. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the construction of a new 1.6 MGD submersible type pump station and associated appurtenances and site work, abandonment of existing pump station and sewer lines, installation of 3,600 linear feet of 16-inch ductile iron gravity sewer and manholes via open cut / same trench / trenchless methods, 5,000 linear feet of 12-inch HDPE force main via open cut methods, temporary flow control, and other appurtenant work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Brian Rohling at (205) 521-7512

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2246&pg=Notice+To+Bidders (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this Project. The Contract Time for this Project is five hundred and forty-five (545) consecutive calendar days. The first 180 days will be an administrative period followed by a 365-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via virtual video conference on Wednesday, AUGUST 30, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. local time. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205) 957-4151 or Brian Rohling (Jefferson County) at (205) 521-7512 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 P.M. local time on SEPTEMBER 1, 2023. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FOR)TH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “D” (PUMP STATION AND PACKAGE PLANT FACILITY) SEWER PROJECTS. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “D” PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. THE PROSPECTIVE BIDDER OR ITS SUBCONTRACTOR MUST ALSO BE PREQUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT, AT A MINIMUM, CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “D” SEWER PROJECT AND/OR CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER AUGUST 25, 2023. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D” SEWER PROJECTS AND/OR CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #8611061), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2023 AMP07 – COLLEGEVILLE COMPREHENSIVE REHABILITATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of approximately 320 sanitary sewer service laterals with cured-in-place liner, replacement of 100 laterals with excavation, 7,489 linear feet of 8-inch mainline and 3,397 linear feet of 12-inch mainline cured-in-place liner, 576 vertical feet of manhole rehabilitation, asphalt paving and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Doug Warnat at (205) 791-3094

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “Bids/Contracts” to “Notice to Bidders” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is four hundred fifty (450) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, AUGUST 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Doug Warnat (Jefferson County) at (205) 791-3094 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on SEPTEMBER 1, 2023. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER AUGUST 25, 2023. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE: The manufactured dwelling located at 4631 Elfreth Johnson Rd is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Lou Rios, 205-968-1640, by 9:00 am on August 14, 2023. The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on August 15, 2023, at 10:30 am at the dwelling location noted here.

1. Lot 36 owned by Juan Cabello.

