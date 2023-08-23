August 24, 2023

GUEST EXPERIENCE COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Experience Coordinator, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

SENIOR BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama seeks Senior Business Intelligence Developer in Birmingham, AL resp for dsgn & bld online anlyt process (OLAP). Min req Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in MIS, CS, Techn or clsly rltd fld & 5 yr exp in rltd occup or Mast deg or frgn deg equiv in MIS, CS, Techn or clsly rltd fld & 3 yr exp in rltd occup. Telecommuting is an option. To apply, email resume with job title in subject line to careers@bcbsal.org.

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901468

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF LULA A. KEITH; MARK S. GOOLSBY, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF ESTATE OF JUSTIN S. KEITH; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 3, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, in Block 60, according to the map and survey of the Ensley Highlands Company as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 24 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022123010 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 60 ENSLEY HGLDS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-06-1-026-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 10, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 7th day of August, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901748

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF STEPHEN R. MORENO, JR.; MARTHA MORENO DEFIBAUGH; STEPHEN R. MORENO, III.; WILLIAM C. MORENO; ESTATE OF STEPHEN R. MORENO, SR.; ESTATE OF LUTHER REE G. MORENO; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 23, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 11, in Block 60, according to the map and survey of the Ensley Highlands Company as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 24 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021001887 as follows: LOT 11 BLK 60 ENSLEY HGLDS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-06-1-026-010.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 10, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 8:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 7th day of August, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901750

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF THOMAS L. BANDY; ESTATE OF SANDY “SANDRA” BANDY; THOMAS B. BANDY; JUANICA G. BANDY; THOMECIA BANDY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 23, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, in Block 3, in the Survey of Beverly Place, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 94, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2023005068 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 3 BEVERLY PLACE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-09-3-009-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 15, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 7th day of August, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901751

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIE LEE BROWN, JR.; HENRENE A. BROWN; DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT COMPANY, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 23, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 17 Block 168 according to the map and survey of Bingham Land Company, as same is recorded in Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 6, Page 26.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018031110 as follows: LOT 17 BLK 168 BINGHAM LAND CO

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-14-3-029-014.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 15, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 7th day of August, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-902474

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STEPHEN P. MITCHELL (DECEASED), BRANDY SHEA WIGLEY, CANDACE L. MITCHELL, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on July 27, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 6832 Division Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-15-3-012-016.000

Legal Description: LOT 9, BLOCK 1-A, ACCORDING TO THE MAP AND SURVEY OF LAND BELONGING TO THE WALKER LAND COMPANY NEAR EAST WOODLAWN, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 109, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for OCTOBER 26, 2023, 2022, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2022-903228

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JOSEPH E. ASKEW; THE NEW TESTAMENT BAPTIST CHURCH; SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; UNITED STATES ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA; PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM; J.T. SMALLWOOD JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and their heirs, successors or devisees, if deceased, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

TAKE NOTICE that on October 25, 2022, KENNETH R. MOORE filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Plaintiff asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1512 6th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No: 22-00-26-2-032-024.000

Legal Description: Parcel I: The North 45 feet of the South 100 feet of the East 150 feet of Block 4, according to the Survey of Hudson Lands, said map being recorded in deed Book 55, Page 286, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama. Parcel II: The North 52.5 feet of the South 157.5 feet of the East 150 feet of Block 4, according to the Survey of Hudson lands, said Map being recorded in Deed Book 55, Page 286, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION.

By Notice of Publication entered by the Court, all persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or liens thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, demur or otherwise respond to the Petition on or before October 16, 2023, else at the expiration of 30 days thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Petition.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-902597

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RAY VEASEY; AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on JULY 27, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 6617 Division Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-15-3-031-004.000

Legal Description Lot 12, Block 2-C, according to the Survey of Walker Land Company’s near East Woodlawn, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 109, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, Birmingham Division.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for OCTOBER 20, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 14th day of August, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-902219

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ARUTHUR MCCALL AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; WELLS FARGO BANK N.A.; SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO WELLS FARGO BANK MINNESOTA, N.A., AS TRUSTEE F/K/A NORWEST BANK MINNESOTA, N.A.,AS TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF RENAISSANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-1, RECORDED IN LR200803, PAGE 1666;

J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on June 28, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on August 9, 2023, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on September 15, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2600 23rd Street W, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-05-1-006-013.000 a/k/a 0129000510060130000000

Legal Description: Lot 13, Block 61, according to the Survey of Birmingham-Ensley Land, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 245, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 13 BLK 61 BHAM ENSLEY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this 14th day of August, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/24/2023

________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2023-901992

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LUCILLE BROWN; M&R PROPERTIES, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on June 9, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority has recorded notice in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action involving the following property:

That parcel of real property located at 3311 Todd Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211 and having

a legal description of :

Lot 4, in Block 12, according to the Map of Tarpley, as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 74, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 4 BL 12 TARPLEY, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-30-1-027-003.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 26, 2023, in Courtroom 340, Jefferson County Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Alana S. Beard at (205) 544-2350.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, August 25, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Spain Wallace

Air Handling Unit Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235006

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of an existing air handling unit in the Spain Wallace mechanical room. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation and commissioning of the new equipment. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $2,500,000 and $3,000,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 25, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about September 01, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning September 01, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 21, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on September 06, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT08/24/2023

_________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of JEFFCOED Kitchen Serving Line Renovations to Mt. Olive & Pinson Elementary School at Jefferson County for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Turner Batson Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of JEFFCOED Kitchen Serving Line Renovations to Burkett Center and Snow Rogers Elementary School at Jefferson County for the State of Alabama and the County of Jefferson, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Turner Batson Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Classroom Additions to Helena Middle School at Helena, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Helena, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Corporation, has completed the UAB RWUH 1st Floor Construction of Sickle Cell Clinic project, UAB Project #H215014, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 1813 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35294, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Ghafari Associates, LLC 2170 Highland Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 23505.

P&M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT08/24/2023

________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Quarterback Tower 4th Floor Specialty Pharmacy Renovations project, UAB Project #H225010, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 601 19th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Ghafari Associates, LLC 2170 Highland Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35205.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Classroom Additions to Calera

Elementary School at Calera, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Calera, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT08/24/2023

__________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Battle Miller Construction Corporation, Contractor, has completed the Contract for UAB School of Nursing Parking Garage Install Security Gates #220432 on June 15, 2023, for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and has made request for final settlement of the Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Mark Price, UAB Project Manager at 801 6th Avenue South 35233.

BT08/24/2023

__________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Quality Architectural Metal & Roofing, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Improvement of UAB #H225024 UAB Highlands Roof Repair at 1201 11th Avenue South Birmingham, Alabama 35205 for the State of Alabama and the Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, of The Board of Trustee of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, Birchfield Penuel & Associates, LLC., Architect,2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200 Birmingham, AL 35209, or Quality Architectural Metal & Roofing, Inc. 3107 2nd Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233, Contractor.

BT08/24/2023

______________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

LAKE PURDY BOAT RENTAL SITE – RENOVATIONS

BWWB Project No. P.03875 Capital Budget Number: BI-5

Sealed Bids for the construction of the LAKE PURDY BOAT RENTAL SITE – RENOVATIONS will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to : 1) Construction of new accessible parking spaces with an accessible route to the building, including A.D.A. compliant approaches to the building; 2) Renovation of existing restrooms to be A.D.A compliant, including an addition to the rear of the building for the required space; 3) New aluminum canopies to cover the entry to the restrooms and main building entrance; 4) Installation of new site retaining walls and perimeter drainage system; 5) Removal of the existing roofing materials and installation of a new vented insulating panel roof system with new asphalt shingles; 6) Associated Mechanical, Plumbing, Electrical, and other miscellaneous items as necessary to complete the Work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus additional unit price items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222 and the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check, and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit, and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll, Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit, will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Lake Purdy Boat Rental Site, 3780 Boat Launch Road, Birmingham, AL 35242. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. All Contractors shall complete and submit HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) no later than seven (7) days after the scheduled date of the pre-bid conference. This form may be submitted in person at the pre-bid conference. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax- Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 30 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham 3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Owner’s Engineer:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department

Owner’s Project Manager: Primary Contact:

Wanda M. Ervin, P.E.

Senior Engineer

Telephone number: (205) 244-4220 Email: wanda.ervin@bwwb.org

Architect:

A.G. Gaston

Fred L. Keith, AIA

1820 3rd Ave N, Ste 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 612-8955

Email: fkeith@aggaston.com

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for HIGHLAND PRO SHOP ROOF REPLACEMENT

3300 HIGHLAND AVENUE, Birmingham, AL 35205, will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 2:10 p.m.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #2017-279, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with is bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in City Hall Conference Room 220 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids for Citywide Sidewalk Repairs 2023, Project # 2023-015, will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Sealed bids will be time stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in the Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:15 pm.

The approximate principal materials and quantities are as follows:

4” Concrete Sidewalk – 1,100 SY, 6” Concrete Paving (Driveways) – 25 SY, 18” Concrete Curb & Gutter – 100 LF, ADA Curb Ramps – 6 Each; Minor Brick Paver Repairs, Detectable Warning Mat Retrofits

(sidewalk repairs at approximately 20 locations throughout the City)

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Department of Capital Projects — Engineering, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203 and at the Plan Room of McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, 3535 Grandview Parkway, Suite 225 Birmingham, AL 35222; at AGC/iSqFt Plan Room, 2801 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233; at The Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Reed Construction Data Office, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA. 30092.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

Only Contractors licensed as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, Section 1-26 inclusive, Code of Alabama 1975, as may be amended, may submit bids and be considered. Interested Contractors who desire to submit a bid proposal do not have to hold such licensing at the time of the submission of their bids, but the successful Contractor must obtain such license prior to contract award.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Citywide Sidewalk Repairs 2023”. Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) a copy of the State of Alabama general contractor’s license, (2) bid bond, (3) the Form of Proposal with the Sales Tax Attachment, (4) the Authorization to Execute form, (5) MBE/DBE Quotation Report and Form D, (6) any other document(s) required by special conditions. The Construction Certification form should be included with the bid proposal; however, if it is not included it must be submitted, with the proper signatures affixed, prior to the execution of the contract.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

A pre-bid meeting will be held online via Webex on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. The pre-bid meeting will acquaint potential bidders with various aspects of the project. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is not required. The following is the information to access the Webex meeting: https://birmingham.webex.com/meet/jason.lange OR Join by phone (+1-415-655-0002 United States Toll; Access code: 187 088 3750).

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that their bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

Denise Bell

Director – Capital Projects Department

Jason Lange, P.E.

Project Manager

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Orange Beach City Schools at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center Building, 23908 Canal Road, Orange Beach, AL 36561, until 2:00 PM, CDT September 21, 2023 for

PROJECT: ORANGE BEACH HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC COMPLEX

ORANGE BEACH CITY SCHOOLS

DCM #2023075

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Orange Beach City Schools in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Drawings and Specifications will be available and can be requested digitally or examined at the office of the Architect on and after August 25, 2023.

Name of Architect: Jim Hartsell / Andrew Taylor

Name of Company: Davis Architects, Inc.

Address: 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone No.: (205) 322-7482

Bid Documents can also be reviewed at F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority Plan Room, Construction Market Data Plan Room and obtained from Alabama Graphic Digital Plan Room. Cost of printing plans and specifications are non-refundable.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the documents from Davis Architects, Andrew Taylor – ataylor@dadot.com. Hard copy sets of drawings and specifications will be available to General Contractors bidders and others for the cost of printing and handling directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics (2801 Fifth Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233; phone 205/252-8505). Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect. Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Alabama law (section 41-4-116, code of Alabama 1975) provides that every bid submitted and contract executed shall contain a certification that the vendor, contractor, and all of its affiliates that make sales for delivery into Alabama or leases for use in Alabama are registered, collecting, and remitting Alabama state and local sales, use, and/or lease tax on all taxable sales and leases in Alabama. By submitting a response to this solicitation, the bidder is hereby certifying that they are in full compliance with Act No. 2006-557; they are not barred from bidding or entering into a contract pursuant to 41-4-116, and acknowledges that the Owner may declare the contract void if the certification is false.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written Bid Documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state or domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at Orange Beach Performing Arts Center at 23908 Canal Road Orange Beach, AL 36561 on Thursday, September 7th at 2:00 PM CST. Online participation is also permitted. Contact Andrew Taylor at ataylor@dadot.com. The project site will be visited.

Awarding Authority:

Orange Beach City Schools

Mr. William R. Wilkes, Superintendent

Architect:

Davis Architects, Inc.

Jim Hartsell, Principal in Charge

Andrew Taylor, Project Manager

BT08/24/2023

_____________________________

REQUEST FOR BIDS

The Perry County Board of Education is now accepting bids to provide for substitute positions until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Perry County Board of Education Central Office located on 200 West Monroe Street, Marion, Alabama. If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Dr. Marcia A. Smiley at ( 334)683-6528, ext. 53001.

BT08/24/2023

_______________________________

NOTICE

Please take notice Copper Safe Storage – Cahaba located at 5300 Cahaba Valley Rd. Birmingham AL 35242 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.lockerfox.com on 9/11/2023 at 9:30AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

BT08/24/2023

_________________________

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

