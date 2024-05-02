May 2, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

SALES COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Sales Coordinator, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT05/02/2024

DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC SAFETY

BJCC, is recruiting for a Director of Public Safety, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT05/02/2024

ASSISTANT THEATRICAL STAGE PRODUCTION MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for an Assistant Theatrical Stage Production Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT05/02/2024

WEBFOCUS CONTENT ADMINISTRATOR

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama seeks a WebFOCUS Content Administrator, Business Intelligence in Birmingham, AL resp for assist w/ inst, conf, & supp of WebFOCUS prod in lrg scale env. Min req of Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, IS, IT or clsly rltd fld + 5 yrs exp in bus intel or rltd occup. Telecommuting is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to careers@bcbsal.org.

BT05/02/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-904269

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SOLUTIONS SYSTEMS, LLC; FIRST FINANCIAL BANK, J.T. SMALLWOOD JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on November 26, 2023, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on June 28, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. (continued from February 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and April 19, 2024 at 9:45 a.m.) at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 212 59th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-1-006-012.000 a/k/a 0123002110060120000000

Legal Description: A lot 48 feet by 150 feet in the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of Section 21, Township 17, Range 2 West, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the western side of 59th Street (formerly Vildibill Ave) 147 feet Northwardly from the Northwest corner of 59th Street and Pauline Ave. (now 2nd Avenue North); thence Northward along the western side of 59th Street 48 feet; thence westwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to a 15 foot strip to be kept open for property owners of said block; thence southwardly parallel with 59th Street 49 feet; thence Eastwardly parallel with the North line of Second Avenue 150 feet to the point of beginning, being according to the map of Copeland Survey which is recorded in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama in Map Book 1, Page 25. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 50 FT S SE OF SW INTER 59TH ST N & 2ND CT N TH SE-48 FT S SW-150 FT S NW-48 FT S NE-150 FT S TO POB SEC 21 TWSP 17 S R 2W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 22nd day of April, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/02/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900918

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FRANKLIN MIXON; ESTATE OF ELLIOTT MAY; ESTATE OF MARGUERITE V. MAY; ALEXANDER HARRIS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 29, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 16, Block 2B, according to the map of Sessions Land Co’s Subdivision of Blocks 1 & 2 of Walker Land Co’s Map of Lands near Elyton, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 33 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 2017095453 as follows: LOT 16 BLK 2-B SESSIONS LAND CO SUB BLKS 1 & 2 WALKER LD CO

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-03-4-004-003.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 1, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT05/02/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project

Project Number: P.01034

Capital Budget Number: BP-616-12

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

1. Roadway Construction

a. Site work, grading and widening of the roadway.

b. Construction and installation of roadway erosion and sedimentation control.

c. Installation of chert which includes transportation and excavation of chert from a borrow area and placing, grading, and compacting on the roadbed.

d. Installation of a dense grade stone pavement on the entrance road of all graded or new roadbed where chert or other pavement is not applied.

e. Installation of storm pipes along the roadway.

f. Maintenance of roadway throughout the duration of the project.

2. Dam Rehabilitation

a. Demolition and disposal of all materials of the existing pole barn in the laydown area.

b. Clearing, grubbing, and grading.

c. Providing and maintaining erosion and sediment control measures, and obtaining stormwater NPDES Permit.

d. Construction of a sedimentation pond and outfall structure.

e. Extending and encasing the existing low-level outlet pipes.

f. Providing reinforced concrete for pipe encasement, stilling basin, training walls, retaining walls, spillway control section, and raising the dam crest.

g. Providing roller compacted concrete (RCC) buttressing of the dam.

h. Installing cast-in-place concrete step-facing system.

i. Installation of earthfill berms for support of non-overflow sections of the dam and temporary levels to serve as grouting platforms.

j. Performing comprehensive foundation grouting through and underneath the dam.

k. Passive dowels into rock, masonry, and concrete to secure proposed work to foundation and/or existing dam.

l. Conducting CCTV and geo-location of lower inlet pipe at valve house.

m. Repair and sealing of interior walls of valve house.

n. Replacement of valves in valve house and replacement of roof in valve house.

o. Installing filter drains within the earthfill abutments.

p. Constructing earthfill abutments.

q. Miscellaneous site improvements and site piping as required.

r. Other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus unit price items plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after March 6, 2024, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at the OWNER’s Cahaba Pump Station, located at 4012 Sicard Hollow Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. All Contractors shall complete and submit HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) no later than seven (7) days after the scheduled date of the pre-bid conference. This form may be submitted in person at the pre-bid conference. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Mr. Dhiraj Parekh, P.E

Telephone number (205) 930-5956

BT0/02/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB Highlands MRI Installation project, UAB Project #H205025, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 1201 11th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35205, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35209.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/02/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Eagle Pro LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation JEFCO HVAC Addition

to Lipscomb Elementary Gymnasium, 5605 10TH STREET SOUTH at BESSEMER, ALABAMA 35020,

for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify TurnerBatson, 1950 Stonegate Dr #200, Birmingham, AL 35242, 205-403-6201 Architect/

Engineer.

Eagle Pro LLC, Contractor

3695 2nd Street

Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

256-767-5154

BT05/02/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, notice is

hereby given that Tecta America Southeast LLc, Contractors have completed City Hall

Roof Repairs for the City of Birmingham and have made request for final settlement of said

contract.

Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor

5578 Morgan Street

Birmingham, AL 35210

BT05/02/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Erwin and Associates has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College, for the furnishing and installation of Solar Shades in Ruby Carson Hall on purchase order #P0005247 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/02/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Chilton Campus in Clanton, AL for the Filter and Belt Service for both building for the Clanton Campus on blanket purchase order #P0005502 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT05/02/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

Preparing the Detailed Design, Construction Contract Document and Support During the Bid Phase

for The Renovation of Existing 100 Lucerne Lane ENVIROLAB Building

RFP Issuance Date: April 9, 2024

Pre‐Proposal Conference at 100 Lucerne Lane Building: April 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CST

Closing Date for Submission of RFP: May 14, at 1:00 p.m. CST

Presentation Date: May 21, 2024

Birmingham Water Works Engineering Department

3600 First Avenue North Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Office: 3600 1st Ave. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Office Phone: 205-244-4218 Cell: 205-706-8882

LATE PROPOSALS WILL BE REJECTED.

The Birmingham Water Works Engineering Department seeks proposals from qualified consultants for the project named above and described in this Request for Proposal (RFP). Proposals shall be emailed to:

A mandatory Pre-proposal Conference will be held at 100 Lucerne Lane Envirolab Building at 10:00 a.m. CST on April 23, 2024. All prospective proposers and interested parties are required to attend the Pre- Proposal Conference. The purpose of the Pre-Proposal Conference is to present the conditions of the project site, raise questions pertaining to the project, and for BWWB or its representatives to clarify any points.

Questions will be taken until COB on April 30, 2024. Prospective proposers shall email the questions to Jaquice Boyd. Any Addenda will be issued to all parties by COB, May 7, 2024.

Envirolab Location: 100 Lucerne Lane

Oxmoor Corporate Park Birmingham, AL 35211

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status. It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers, vendors, and firms that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in contract awards; rather Firms must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

The Board right is reserved to reject any proposals submitted, waive any informalities and technicalities, and award to the proposer it is deemed to serve the “Board’s” interests best and most economically. The Board reserves the right to cancel the contract due to Non satisfactory performance or if the proposer is found to violate the terms and conditions or does not correct any violations of the proposal. The Board reserves the right to re-advertised.

BT05/02/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received from General Contractors by Hoover City Schools, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 until 1:00 pm CST May 7, 2024 for this project:

“Hoover City Schools – Bluff Park Elementary, Brocks Gap Intermediate, and Trace Crossings Elementary boiler replacement.”

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Hoover City Schools in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal.

Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer. The drawings and specifications will also be available to view and download online.

Bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) will be sent to General Contractors only from the Engineer electronically with no deposit. Subcontractors should contact a General Contractor for documents.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at Trace Crossings Elementary, 5454 Learning Lane, Hoover, AL 35226 at 10:30 AM CST May 2, 2024 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS REQUIRED for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal and is highly recommended for Subcontractors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Hoover City Schools

2810 Metropolitan Way

Hoover, AL 35243

Dewberry Engineers Inc.

2 Riverchase Office Plaza Suite 205

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT05/02/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by B.L. Harbert International, LLC, 820 Shades Creek Parkway, Suite 3000, Birmingham, Alabama 35209 on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission on Friday May 10, 2024. Prequalification packages should be submitted to John Hanson, Sr. Program Manager (jhanson@blharbert.com). One (1) electronic copy of prequalification response is required for pre-qualification approval.

JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION

Jefferson County Animal Care and Control Facility

A. GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the construction of a new +/-34,000 sqft Animal Care and Control Facility for Jefferson County. Project will be a single prime contract and consists of all related sitework, utilities, foundations, structure, exterior skin, PEMB, interior finishes, kennel furnishings and mechanical, plumbing, fire protection and electrical work.

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PREQUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only Prime General Contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Program Manager no later than 2:00 pm local time on Friday, May 10, 2024, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Program Manager upon request to jhanson@blharbert.com.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective Prime Contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification on Friday, May 17, 2024.

C. BIDS:

The Jefferson County Commission will receive sealed Proposals for the Jefferson County Animal Care and Control Facility until 2:00 PM Local Time on Tuesday June 18, 2024, at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 1, General Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35263, after which time they will be opened in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270.

No Bids will be accepted after the time stated for the receipt of Bids. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the County Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time as determined by the Director of General Services, or her designated representative. At the time stated above, the Proposals will be opened and publicly read aloud.

All Bids must be on a lump-sum basis. Submit Bid on the Proposal Form provided in the bidding documents, without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama license number. Bids that do not bear the Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened.

Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to Contractors, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $50,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible” in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39-2-3-(e) of the Code of Alabama.

A Bid Bond, executed by a Surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, payable to the Jefferson County Commission in the amount of 5% of the amount of the Bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the Bidder’s Proposal. Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the contract price, will be required when the Contract is presented by the Contractor to the Owner.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 Local Time on Tuesday, May 30, 2024, at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 1, General Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama, after which a Site Visit at 1052 Sydney Drive, Birmingham, AL 35211. Because of the nature of this project, Prime General Contractor bidders who have been pre-approved must attend both the Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit after the conference.

Bid Documents (Drawings and Project Manual) will be available for distribution on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Bid Documents will be provided electronically to each pre-approved Prime General Contractor. Bids will only be accepted from pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders who have confirmed receipt of electronic documents to the Architect.

No Bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of Bids for a period of 90 days. Only Bids submitted by pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders licensed as required by applicable State and Local laws and bearing the license number of the Contractor will be considered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids; to waive formalities and technicalities, and to proceed in its’ own best interests.

BT05/02/2024

REQUEST FOR BIDS

BID 24-03-04

The Birmingham Water Works will be accepting sealed bids for Main Campus Lawn Maintenance on

BID 24-03-04, until Friday, May 3, 2024, @ 10:00 a.m. Bid opening will be held via Teams meeting. An invite and bid specifications can be obtained and examined in the office of the Purchasing Superintendent, Jonathan Jett, at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by calling 205-244-4303, emailing at Jonathan.Jett@bwwb.org or on our website at bwwb.org. You can mail your sealed bid to 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, to the attention of the Purchasing Superintendent and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: Main Campus Lawn Maintenance on BID 24-03-04.

BT05/02/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 10, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Darren Kruty at dkruty@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion

Omnicell Carousel Renovation

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235021

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the installation of three new Omnicell carousels in the North Pavilion pharmacy, along with office renovations to support the new workflow. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of the new equipment. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $300,000 and $500,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 10, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dkruty@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 17, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning May 17, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Darren Kruty, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 13, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 29, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT05/02/2024

_____________________________

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Taxiway P and N Improvements

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Birmingham Airport Authority

Mr. Ed Seoane – Vice President of Purchasing

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CDT, Friday, May 10th, 2024, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Advertisement For Bids Notice, which contains additional critical information.

BT05/02/2024

_____________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB)

IFB No. B24011

Professional Moving Services

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762

TDD/TTY: 800-545-1833 Ext. 415

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE E-PROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call

customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

Monday, May 6, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Monday, May 13, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT05/02/2024

_____________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9096295), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, JUNE 5, 2024 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2024 AMP04 – SEWER REPLACEMENT. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the replacement of approximately 7,232 linear feet of 8-inch thru 12-inch diameter sanitary sewer pipe, and 509 vertical feet of manhole replacement; 133 segmental replacements 6-inch thru 16-inch sanitary sewer pipe; the reconnection of approximately 110 service laterals; asphalt paving; and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Cynthia Pearson at 205-325-8725

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2246&pg=Notice+To+Bidders (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is four hundred eighty-five (485) consecutive calendar days. The first 120 days will be an administrative period followed by a 365-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, MAY 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-8725 or Cynthia Pearson (Jefferson County) at 205-325-5496 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on MAY 24, 2024. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” (8” thru 12” Diameter) SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER MAY 17, 2024. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT05/02/2024

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) No. P24012

Real Estate Brokerage Services

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-PROPOSAL CONFERENCE

Monday May 6, 2024 11:00 PM CST

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Monday May 13, 2024 3:00 PM CST

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Thursday May 23, 2024 3:00 PM CST

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT05/02/2024

CASE NO. 68-CV-2023-900885.00

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, an Officer of the United States,

PUBLICATION NOTICE

To:

DAMON THOMAS

Last known address: 6244 Fieldbrook Cir, McCalla, AL 35111

You are hereby notified that Secretary of Veterans Affairs, an Officer of the United States, filed its written complaint for ejectment on December 12, 2023, in the Jefferson County Circuit Court against DAMON THOMAS (“Defendant”). Numerous attempts to locate and serve the Defendant have been unsuccessful due to his avoidance of service of process.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the complaint by the 28th day of June, 2024, which is 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

Done this 2nd day of May, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT05/02/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-12-03: Standard Patch Paving/Longitudinal Transverse Paving/ Subsurface Exploration will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Thursday, May 9, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. A MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting will be held via “Teams Meeting” on Thursday, May 2, 2024, @ 10:00 a.m. Each vendor will have the opportunity to call in using a link that will be provided. You may receive an invite by calling the Purchasing Department at 659-977-4037. This will allow each vendor to ask questions about the bid. This is a MANDATORY Teams meeting, and any vendor or their representative interested in bidding must be present. If you are not in attendance and do not have a representative, you will be deemed “non-responsive” and WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to bid. All potential bidders must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Superintendent and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-12-03: Standard Patch Paving/ Longitudinal Transverse Paving/ Subsurface Exploration”. The General Contractor License number MUST be listed in the lower right-hand corner of the envelope. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org or by emailing Delerda.Abrom@bwwb.org or calling 659-977-4037.

BT05/02/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) – #24-03

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS– The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (MAX TRANSIT) is soliciting proposers from a person (s) or entities for:

IT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES – WEBSITE REDESIGN

The opportunity is posted at BJCTA’s PlanetBid – Vendor Portal at https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/55902/portal-home.

We will only accept electronic proposals. DBEs are encouraged to submit proposals. Please contact Fred Henley – fhenley@bjcta.org or at (205) 704-5655, if you require any additional information.

BT05/02/2024

_____________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) – #24-04

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS– The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (MAX TRANSIT) is soliciting proposers from a person (s) or entities for:

INTEGRATED TRANSIT MOBILE APPLICATION

The opportunity is posted at BJCTA’s PlanetBid – Vendor Portal at https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/55902/portal-home.

We will only accept electronic proposals. DBEs are encouraged to submit proposals. Please contact Fred Henley – fhenley@bjcta.org or at (205) 704-5655, if you require any additional information.

BT05/02/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9096294), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, JUNE 5, 2024 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2020 AMP01 – POWDER PLANT ROAD/I-459 PUMP STATION ELIMINATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the installation of approximately 5,300 linear feet of 36-inch sanitary sewer pipe, 350 linear feet of 24-inch sanitary sewer pipe, 85 linear feet of 12-inch sanitary sewer pipe, and 20 manholes; demolition of an existing pump station; and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Colyn Bradley at (205) 325-5123

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2246&pg=Notice+To+Bidders (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is five hundred and forty five (545) consecutive calendar days. The first 180 days will be an administrative period followed by a 365-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, MAY 22, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Colyn Bradley (Jefferson County) at (205) 325-5123 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on MAY 24, 2024. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER MAY 17, 2024. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT05/02/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Communities of City of Tarrant, City of

Birmingham, City of Fultondale, and Jefferson

County, in accordance with National Flood Insurance

Program regulation 65.7(b)(1), hereby gives notice of

the Communities’ intent to revise the flood hazard

information, generally located between the Highway 31

crossing of Fivemile Creek in Fultondale and the

confluence with Dry Creek in Birmingham. Specifically,

the flood hazard information will be revised along Fivemile

Creek from a point approximately 0.34 miles downstream

of Highway 31 to a point approximately 0.26 miles

upstream SR-75. Also, the flood hazard information will

be revised along Tarrant Spring Branch from a point

approximately 0.19 miles downstream of Moonglow Drive

to a point approximately 0.26 miles upstream Startrek Circle.

As a result of the revision, the floodway will widen and narrow,

the 1-percent-annual-chance water-surface elevations shall

increase and decrease, and the 1-percent-annual-chance

floodplain will widen and narrow within the area of revision.

Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be reviewed at

the Tarrant City Hall at 1133 East Lake Blvd Tarrant, AL 35217.

Interested persons may call Lisa H. Baker (Deputy Mayor)

at 205-849-2800 for additional information from

May 2, 2024 to May 9, 2024.

BT05/02/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority will be accepting sealed bids for:

Sheraton Hotel Signage

Bid information, requirements, plans and specifications may be downloaded at https://www.bjcc.org/vendor-opportunities/. There is no charge for downloading bid documents. They may also be examined at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Purchasing Office, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, North Exhibition Hall, 3rd Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203.

This project is for the removal, manufacture, and installation of three (3) newly constructed overhead signs/ logos at the Sheraton Hotel Birmingham, located at 2101 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35203. All sign removal and relocation will be at an elevated height, requiring certified riggers and equipment for the installation. Validation of previously completed projects greater than then (10) stores is a prerequisite for the Successful Bidder. Project completion, including manufacture of the signs is 180 calendar days.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Forum Building, Suite 200, Administration Office Conference Room, located at 950 22nd Street North, 2nd Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203. To attend via Microsoft Teams meeting, please go to: https://teams.microsoft.com/. The meeting ID is 289 617 285 116, and the Passcode is JHYSzp.

Bids must be received for public opening on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Forum Building, Suite 200, Administration Office Conference Room, located at the above stated address. All bids received after 10:00 a.m. on the bid date will be retained in the file unopened.

Questions should be emailed to Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org and Jerry.Reece@bjcc.org. Telephone inquiries are not accepted.

Sharon Proctor

Purchasing Manager

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority

BT05/02/2024

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners,

lienholders, and other interested parties that the following vehicles will be sold at

public auction at 9 am, May 30, 2024 at Transports Auto, 6725 1st Ave. N. Birmingham, AL 35206:

2015 Lexus IS, VIN JTHBF1D2YF5063493,

2013 Chevy Camaro, VIN 2G1FK1EJ2D9199682.

BT05/02/2024

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 am, April 25, 2024 at 1824 47th Street, Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208. 1987 GMC, R15 CONV, VIN: 1GTDR14HXHF7256752. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

BT05/02/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE: INTERESTED PERSON

I am the rightful owner (Alberta Grant Nixon) of the property located at 1635 Tin Mill Road, Dolomite, AL 35061, as evidenced by the Title/Deed. Any interested person of the deceased (Clem Nixon) is hereby notified that the abovementioned property is up for sale.

You must provide proof of entitlement to the contact person within 30 days of this appropriate Public Notice. Contact person: Alberta Grant Nixon, 1014 Forest Circle, Bessemer, Ala 35023.

BT05/02/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Alabama

Barlow Barbara A., Plaintiff

v.

Barlow Harry, Defendant.

Case No.: DR-2023-000707.00

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Upon review by the Court, the Plantiff shall be allowed to serve the Defendant by

Publication pursuant to Rule 4.3 (b) of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure.

Harry Barlow whose whereabouts are unknown, is required by June 27, 2024, to

answer the Petition for Divorce and or other relief requested of Barbara A. Barlow, or

thereafter, default judgment may be rendered against Harry Barlow in case

DR-2023-707, Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Dome this 17th day of April, 2024.

/s/ Monica L. Arrington Circuit Judge

BT05/02/2024

MISCELLANEOUS

ROOM FOR RENT

Room For Rent

Clean-Quiet-TV

Cat live on Property

Call 205-540-7795

BT05/02/2024

_____________________________