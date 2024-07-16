July 4, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

SET UP SUPERVISOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Set Up Supervisor for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Academic Coordinator, TRiO SSS

Assistant Director, Human Resources

Coordinator of Tutoring

Administrative Specialist

Library Assistant II/Evening Supervisor

Assistant Coach, Track and Field

Administrative Assistant

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

PROGRAM ANALYTICS MANAGER, OPERATIONS RESEARCH Develop products & procedures to assist w/ effective data-driven operational decisions. Master’s degree in systems eng. and mgmt, Ops research or engineering req’d. M-F 40hr/wk. Send resume to American Process Management, LLC, 2020 Canyon Rd STE 100, Vestavia Hill, AL 35216.

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-901915

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; HEARTWOOD 88 INC.; BRENDA F. CALDWELL A/K/A BRENDA CARWELL; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 10, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 23, Block 7, according to the map and survey of Druid Hills, being the Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition to Birmingham, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 1, Page 3.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017058307 as follows: LOT 23 BLK 7 DRUID HILLS SUDDUTH RLTY CO 6TH ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-016-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:15 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2024-901916

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MAY MAY HOLDINGS, LLC; CALVIN BROWN; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 10, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, in Block 73, according to the Survey of Birmingham-Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 245, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022868 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 73 BHAM ENSLEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-05-2-007-010.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024 at 9:15 am, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at p.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904573

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES W. GOREE, DECEASED; SALITA HOUSTON, DECEASED; DERRICK EARL HOUSTON; RONALD D. HOUSTON; DARRELL P. HOUSTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1004 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

The Northerly 50 feet of the Southerly 130 feet of the East one half of Block 6 in the survey of lands belonging to the Estate of J.M. Ware, deceased, said lot fronting 50 feet along the Westerly line of 13th Street North and extending back to that uniform width to North and South Alley, as the same is recorded in the Office of the

Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Deed Book 158, Page 131, a/k/a NLY 50 FT S OF SLY 130 FT S OFE 1/2 OF BLK 6 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 17th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904661

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LOYD E. CUMMINGS; JANICE COLLEEN CUPPS, DECEASED; DAVID FIKES; MICHAEL CUPPS;

BILL BARTON; RODNEY WILLIAMS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on February 21, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1608 12th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

Parcel I: The East 50 feet of the West 180 feet of Lot 7, in Block 19, according to the Survey of J.M. Ware of

Birmingham, as recorded in deed Volume 158, page 132 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson

County, Alabama, Parcel II: The East 50 feet of Lot 7, in Block 19, according to the Survey of J.M. Ware of

Birmingham, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson

County, Alabama, a/k/a POB 130 FT NE OF N INTER OF 16TH ST N & 12TH AVE N TH NE 90D FT 120 S FT ALG AVE TO ALLEY TH NW 125TH SW 90D FT 100S FT TH SE 125 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LOT 7 BLK

19 J M WAR SUR

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 17th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904620

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RUTH B. BRACKETT, DECEASED; ERIC L. GUSTER; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1013 11th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

A Part of Block 3 of the J.M. Ware Survey, as recorded in Deed Book 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge

of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the intersection of the west line of 12th Street with the North line of 10th Avenue North; thence

run in a northerly direction along the west line of 12th Street for a distance of 80 feet; thence turn an angle to

the left of 90° and run in a westerly direction a distance of 200 feet to an alley; thence in a northerly direction

along the west side of said alley a distance of 40 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue a distance

of 40 feet along the west line of said alley; thence turn an angle of 90° to the right and run in an Easterly direction

92 feet; thence turn 90° to the right and run in a southerly direction 40 feet; thence turn in a westerly direction

and run a distance of 92 feet to the Point of Beginning, a/k/a a PART OF THE E 1/2 BLK 3 J M WARE DESC AS COMM AT NE INT 10TH AVE N & 11TH PL N THENCE NW 120 FT S TO POB THENCE NE 92 FT S NW 40 FT S SW 92 FT S SE 40 FT S TO BEG 3/120

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 1st day of July, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for construction of Carver

Theater Reroofing at 1631 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203, for the State of Alabama and the City of

Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having

any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Gary Ohlman – Architect, City of Birmingham – Department of Capital Projects (Architect / Engineer).

Tecta America Southeast, LLC

(Contractor)

5578 Morgan Street

Birmingham, AL 35210

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for renovation of 5 Points

West Library Emergency Roof Repairs at 4812 Avenue W, Birmingham, AL, for the State of Alabama

and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Gary Ohlman – Architect, City of Birmingham – City Architect.

Tecta America Southeast, LLC

(Contractor)

5578 Morgan Street

Birmingham, AL 35210

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that GKL Companies, Contractor, has completed the Contract for renovation of Harris Early Learning

Ctr- Replace Shingle Roofing 22-381 at 1413 7th Ave North, Birmingham, AL 35203, for the State of

Alabama and the City of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Stephen Ward & Associate, 128 Jetplex Circle, Madison, AL 35758.

GKL Companies, Inc

(Contractor)

112 Rainbow Industrial Drive

Rainbow City, AL 35906

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975. Notice is hereby given

that Avery Landscape & Associates, LLC, Contractor, has completed the contract for the

improvements to Rocky Ridge Sidewalk, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, Jefferson County,

Engineer Project No. COVH0006 and have made request for final settlement of said contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project

should immediately notify P.O. Box 746, Hamilton, Alabama 35570.

NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

IN THE COURT OF FAMILY COURT

SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF YORK

Latasha Brown Baird VS Lamont J. Baird

Case No.: 2024-DR-46-0237

SUMMONS FOR LAMONT J. BAIRD

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the complaint filed in Family Court of York County, and to serve a copy of your answer to said complaint upon the subscriber, Tawana Burris-Alcide, Esq. at her office at The Burris Legal Group, 204 Johnston Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730, within thirty (30) days after the service thereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-12-06: Longitudinal/Transverse- Milling and Resurfacing Paving will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Thursday, July 11th, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. A Mandatory Pre-Bid meeting will be held at the Birmingham Water Works Main Complex on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00am. The Pre-bid and bid opening will be via Zoom meeting. The link is listed in the email for the Invitation to bid. We advise you to check your connection a day before the Pre-Bid and bid opening to make sure you can join. Please join or call in 5 minutes before Pre-Bid and bid opening. “Specifications and Conditions” and “Bid Forms” are attached, and all bids shall be F.O.B. destination, freight prepaid, and at no charge. One copy of the bid form should be returned, and the bidder should retain a copy. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Superintendent and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-12-06: Longitudinal/Transverse- Milling and Resurfacing Paving ”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Derleda Abrom @ , or Jonathan Jett @ Jonathan.jett@bwwb.org. You can also call 205-244-4300 for any immediate questions.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9192338), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2024 AMP09 – BON-AIR PALMER AVENUE COMPREHENSIVE REHABILITATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of approximately 509 sanitary sewer service laterals with cured-in-place liner, replacement of 103 laterals with excavation, 5,949 linear feet of 8-inch and 12-inch mainline cured-in-place liner, 819 vertical feet of manhole rehabilitation, 31 internal sectional liners, asphalt paving and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Cedric Hayden at (205) 214-8611

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2226&pg=Environmental+Services (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is four hundred fifty (450) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205) 957-4151 or Cedric Hayden (Jefferson County) at (205) 214-8611 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on July 26, 2024. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER July 19, 2024. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Coty Jones with the University of Montevallo at the Holland Floyd Physical Plant, 75 College Dr. Montevallo, AL, until 2:00 PM, CDT Tuesday, August 27, 2024 for

PROJECT: BEAM REPAIR AT CENTRAL PLANT

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of Montevallo in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal.

Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Owner intends to award the contract for this work to a pre-qualified General Contractor. The Owner will accept proposals only from firms which demonstrate their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this project. Interested General Contractors must submit a Contractor’s Qualification Certificate. Minimum Qualifications to be certified by prospective bidders include: 1) statutory licensure requirements, 2) bonding capacity in excess of $1,000,000 dollars, 3) minimum of five (5) years successful history as an approved, authorized or licensed General Contractor, 4) minimum annual income of $750,000 dollars in construction value for the past three (3) years, and 5) successful current and recent experience in work for commercial construction with scope similar to this Project within the specified schedule. Joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s qualifications.

Bid Drawings and Specifications will be available and can be requested digitally or examined at the office of the Architect on and after July 19, 2024.

Name of Architect: Jim Hartsell / Skylar Howard Name of Company: Davis Architects, Inc.

Address: 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone No.: (205) 322-7482

Bid Documents can also be reviewed at F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority Plan Room, Construction Market Data Plan Room and obtained from Alabama Graphic Digital Plan Room. Cost of printing plans and specifications are non-refundable.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the documents from Davis Architects, Skylar Howard– showard@dadot.com. Hard copy sets of drawings and specifications will be available to General Contractors bidders and others for the cost of printing and handling directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics (2801 Fifth Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233; phone 205/252-8505). Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect.

Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Alabama law (section 41-4-116, code of Alabama 1975) provides that every bid submitted and contract executed shall contain a certification that the vendor, contractor, and all of its affiliates that make sales for delivery into Alabama or leases for use in Alabama are registered, collecting, and remitting Alabama state and local sales, use, and/or lease tax on all taxable sales and leases in Alabama. By submitting a response to this solicitation, the bidder is hereby certifying that they are in full compliance with Act No. 2006-557; they are not barred from bidding or entering into a contract pursuant to 41-4-116, and acknowledges that the Owner may declare the contract void if the certification is false.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written Bid Documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state or domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at University of Montevallo L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant at 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM CST. The project site will be visited. Attendance by General Contractor, Bid Conference and the site visit is mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

University of Montevallo

Susan Hayes, Chief Financial Officer

Architect:

Davis Architects, Inc.

Jim Hartsell, Principal in Charge

Skylar Howard, Project Manager

INVITATION FOR BID

Notice is hereby given that Jefferson State Community College will be accepting sealed bids for HVAC Services for the Jefferson, Shelby-Hoover, St. Clair-Pell City and Chilton-Clanton Campuses.

JSCC Bid #24-015 for HVAC Services will need to be delivered on July 25, 2024, by 2:00 p.m. local time to Jefferson State Community College, 2601 Carson Road, George Wallace Hall, Room 139, in Birmingham, AL 35215.

A complete set of Bid Documents shall be available through the Jefferson State Community College Purchasing Office.

By Mail: Jefferson State Community College

Purchasing Coordinator

2601 Carson Road

GWH 100

Birmingham, AL 35215

Phone: 205-856-8020

Bids must be sealed when received and submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained via the contact information or location listed above.

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on July 8, 2024, U-Haul Company of Northern Alabama will Sell under

the contractual landlords lien process by On;one auction the following storage units. The goods

to be sold are generally described as household goods.

WILL BE Sold Online at Storageauctions.com.

1588 Carson Rd, Fultondale, AL:

1632 Center Point Pkwy, Birmingham, AL: Kayla Sanders 2043, Anthony Steele 2032, Brittany Davis 2121,

Allen Cotton 1405, Ramon Evans 2061, Freddy Crotwell 1224, Danna Wright 1406.

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Motor Vehicle act 32-13-1 thru 8 code of Alabama 1975. 1985 Pontiac Bonneville VIN #2G2GN69A1F2261213 will be sold at public auction on 07/16/2024 at 10:00 am at 2040 Old Montgomery Hwy, Pelham, AL 35244.

