July 11, 2024

Employment

PROGRAM ANALYTICS MANAGER,

OPERATIONS RESEARCH

Program Analytics Manager, Operations Research: Develop products & procedures to assist w/ effective data-driven operational decisions. Master’s degree in systems eng. and mgmt, Ops research or engineering req’d. M-F 40hr/wk. Send resume to American Process Management, LLC, 2020 Canyon Rd STE 100, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216.

BT07/11/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904620

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RUTH B. BRACKETT, DECEASED; ERIC L. GUSTER; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX

COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other

unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate

described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure

action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following

real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1013 11th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

A Part of Block 3 of the J.M. Ware Survey, as recorded in Deed Book 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge

of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the intersection of the west line of 12th Street with the North line of 10th Avenue North; thence

run in a northerly direction along the west line of 12th Street for a distance of 80 feet; thence turn an angle to

the left of 90° and run in a westerly direction a distance of 200 feet to an alley; thence in a northerly direction

along the west side of said alley a distance of 40 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue a distance

of 40 feet along the west line of said alley; thence turn an angle of 90° to the right and run in an Easterly direction

92 feet; thence turn 90° to the right and run in a southerly direction 40 feet; thence turn in a westerly direction

and run a distance of 92 feet to the Point of Beginning, a/k/a a PART OF THE E 1/2 BLK 3 J M WARE DESC AS COMM AT NE INT 10TH AVE N & 11TH PL N THENCE NW 120 FT S TO POB THENCE NE 92 FT S NW 40 FT S SW 92 FT S SE 40 FT S TO BEG 3/120

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT

THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE- REFERENCED QUIET

TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure

action is hereby set for August 16, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North,

Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a rightto redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate

Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF

REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF

THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP,

505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205)795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson

County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any titleto, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to

plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by

default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against

all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 1st day of July, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/11/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for construction of Carver

Theater Reroofing at 1631 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203, for the State of Alabama and the City of

Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having

any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Gary Ohlman – Architect, City of Birmingham – Department of Capital Projects (Architect / Engineer).

Tecta America Southeast, LLC

(Contractor)

5578 Morgan Street

Birmingham, AL 35210

BT07/11/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for renovation of 5 Points

West Library Emergency Roof Repairs at 4812 Avenue W, Birmingham, AL, for the State of Alabama

and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Gary Ohlman – Architect, City of Birmingham – City Architect.

Tecta America Southeast, LLC

(Contractor)

5578 Morgan Street

Birmingham, AL 35210

BT07/11/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that GKL Companies, Contractor, has completed the Contract for renovation of Harris Early Learning

Ctr- Replace Shingle Roofing 22-381 at 1413 7th Ave North, Birmingham, AL 35203, for the State of

Alabama and the City of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Stephen Ward & Associate, 128 Jetplex Circle, Madison, AL 35758.

GKL Companies, Inc

(Contractor)

112 Rainbow Industrial Drive

Rainbow City, AL 35906

BT07/11/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975. Notice is hereby given

that Avery Landscape & Associates, LLC, Contractor, has completed the contract for the

improvements to Rocky Ridge Sidewalk, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, Jefferson County,

Engineer Project No. COVH0006 and have made request for final settlement of said contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project

should immediately notify P.O. Box 746, Hamilton, Alabama 35570.

BT07/11/2024

NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

IN THE COURT OF FAMILY COURT

SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF YORK

Latasha Brown Baird VS Lamont J. Baird

Case No.: 2024-DR-46-0237

SUMMONS FOR LAMONT J. BAIRD

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the complaint filed in Family Court of York County, and to serve a copy of your answer to said complaint upon the subscriber, Tawana Burris-Alcide, Esq. at her office at The Burris Legal Group, 204 Johnston Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730, within thirty (30) days after the service thereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

BT07/11/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-12-06: Longitudinal/Transverse- Milling and Resurfacing Paving will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Thursday, July 11th, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. A Mandatory Pre-Bid meeting will be held at the Birmingham Water Works Main Complex on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00am. The Pre-bid and bid opening will be via Zoom meeting. The link is listed in the email for the Invitation to bid. We advise you to check your connection a day before the Pre-Bid and bid opening to make sure you can join. Please join or call in 5 minutes before Pre-Bid and bid opening. “Specifications and Conditions” and “Bid Forms” are attached, and all bids shall be F.O.B. destination, freight prepaid, and at no charge. One copy of the bid form should be returned, and the bidder should retain a copy. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Superintendent and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-12-06: Longitudinal/Transverse- Milling and Resurfacing Paving ”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Derleda Abrom @ , or Jonathan Jett @ Jonathan.jett@bwwb.org. You can also call 205-244-4300 for any immediate questions.

BT07/11/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Coty Jones with the University of Montevallo at the Holland Floyd Physical Plant, 75 College Dr. Montevallo, AL, until 2:00 PM, CDT Tuesday, August 27, 2024 for

PROJECT: BEAM REPAIR AT CENTRAL PLANT

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of Montevallo in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal.

Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Owner intends to award the contract for this work to a pre-qualified General Contractor. The Owner will accept proposals only from firms which demonstrate their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this project. Interested General Contractors must submit a Contractor’s Qualification Certificate. Minimum Qualifications to be certified by prospective bidders include: 1) statutory licensure requirements, 2) bonding capacity in excess of $1,000,000 dollars, 3) minimum of five (5) years successful history as an approved, authorized or licensed General Contractor, 4) minimum annual income of $750,000 dollars in construction value for the past three (3) years, and 5) successful current and recent experience in work for commercial construction with scope similar to this Project within the specified schedule. Joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s qualifications.

Bid Drawings and Specifications will be available and can be requested digitally or examined at the office of the Architect on and after July 19, 2024.

Name of Architect: Jim Hartsell / Skylar Howard Name of Company: Davis Architects, Inc.

Address: 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone No.: (205) 322-7482

Bid Documents can also be reviewed at F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority Plan Room, Construction Market Data Plan Room and obtained from Alabama Graphic Digital Plan Room. Cost of printing plans and specifications are non-refundable.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the documents from Davis Architects, Skylar Howard– showard@dadot.com. Hard copy sets of drawings and specifications will be available to General Contractors bidders and others for the cost of printing and handling directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics (2801 Fifth Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233; phone 205/252-8505). Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect.

Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Alabama law (section 41-4-116, code of Alabama 1975) provides that every bid submitted and contract executed shall contain a certification that the vendor, contractor, and all of its affiliates that make sales for delivery into Alabama or leases for use in Alabama are registered, collecting, and remitting Alabama state and local sales, use, and/or lease tax on all taxable sales and leases in Alabama. By submitting a response to this solicitation, the bidder is hereby certifying that they are in full compliance with Act No. 2006-557; they are not barred from bidding or entering into a contract pursuant to 41-4-116, and acknowledges that the Owner may declare the contract void if the certification is false.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written Bid Documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state or domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at University of Montevallo L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant at 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM CST. The project site will be visited. Attendance by General Contractor, Bid Conference and the site visit is mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

University of Montevallo

Susan Hayes, Chief Financial Officer

Architect:

Davis Architects, Inc.

Jim Hartsell, Principal in Charge

Skylar Howard, Project Manager

BT07/11/2024

INVITATION FOR BID

Notice is hereby given that Jefferson State Community College will be accepting sealed bids for HVAC Services

for the Jefferson, Shelby-Hoover, St. Clair-Pell City and Chilton-Clanton Campuses.

JSCC Bid #24-015 for HVAC Services will need to be delivered on July 25, 2024, by 2:00 p.m. local time to

Jefferson State Community College, 2601 Carson Road, George Wallace Hall, Room 139, in

Birmingham, AL 35215.

A complete set of Bid Documents shall be available through the Jefferson State Community College

Purchasing Office.

By Mail: Jefferson State Community College

Purchasing Coordinator

2601 Carson Road

GWH 100

Birmingham, AL 35215

Phone: 205-856-8020

Email: purchasing@jeffersonstate.edu

Bids must be sealed when received and submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies

thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained via the

contact information or location listed above.

BT07/11/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9203036), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2025 AMP07 – ENSLEY SOUTH COMPREHENSIVE REHABILITATION. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of approximately 459 sanitary sewer service laterals with cured-in-place liner, replacement of 53 laterals with excavation, 17,180 linear feet of 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch mainline cured-in-place liner, 780 vertical feet of manhole rehabilitation, 21 internal sectional liners, asphalt paving and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: John Willett at (205) 325-3060

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is four hundred fifty (450) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205) 957-4151 or John Willett (Jefferson County) at (205) 325-3060 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on August 2, 2024. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER July 26, 2024. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A-300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR CURED-IN-PLACE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT07/11/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Birmingham City Schools

BCS Playground Improvements

Sealed bids for the Playground Improvements Project will be received by the Birmingham City Schools, located at 2015 Park Place , Birmingham, Alabama 35203, until Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. local time at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at 2015 Park Place, Birmingham AL. Attendance is not mandatory, however, bidders are encouraged to attend.

The Project includes the following Work: Upgrades to existing playgrounds, removing existing mulch surfacing and replacement with poured in place rubber with concrete border, installation of new play equipment

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is HANSEN Landscape Architecture LLC, 104728th Street South Birmingham AL 35205,

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the ARC printing. 3104 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects “successfully completed” in the last 2 years, having a similar scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must comply with the requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

Owner: Birmingham City Schools By: Donald McCrackin

Title: Operations Officer

BT07/11/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Randolph County Commission at the offices of Randolph County Commission, 12 E Broad Street, Wedowee, AL 36278 until 2:00 PM, August 1, 2024, and thereafter opened publicly for the:

RANDOLPH COUNTY COURTHOUSE, ANNEX & ENGINEERING SHOP RENOVATIONS

WEDOWEE, ALABAMA

Bid documents may be examined at the Office of the Commission and Architect.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $300.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to JMR+H Architecture, PC, Attn: Renae Williams; 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama 36104; specs@jmrha.com.

Bid Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the bid envelope or it will not be opened.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held in the Conference Room at Randolph County Commission, 12 E Broad Street, Wedowee, AL 36278 on July 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM (local time prevailing) for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all Bidders intending to submit a Bid.

A cashier’s check or bid bond made payable to the Calhoun County Commission in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s Bid and must secure the bid for at least 60 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. List of major subcontractors must accompany the bid. Performance and Payment Bonds (if award exceeds $100,000) and evidence of insurance are prerequisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

RANDOLPH COUNTY COMMISSION

12 E. Broad Street

Wedowee, Alabama 36278

Telephone : (256) 357-4980

JMR+H Architecture, PC

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050

Montgomery, AL 36104

Telephone: (334) 420-5672

Fax: (334) 420-5692

BT07/11/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Alabama Department of Corrections at the offices of Facilities Management Division, 222 Tarwater Drive, Wetumpka, AL 36092, August 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM, and thereafter opened publicly for the:

REPAIR WATER DAMAGE TO WARDEN’S

RESIDENCE AT DONALDSON CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Department of Corrections in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of JMR+H Architecture, PC, 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one-time administrative fee of $75.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $150.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to JMR+H Architecture, PC, Attn: Renae Williams; 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama 36104; specs@jmrha.com.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 100 Warrior Lane, Bessemer, Alabama 35023 (check in at the Front Gate) with site tour following on July 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM (local time prevailing) for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for all General Contract Bidders intending to submit a Proposal.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

JMR+H Architecture, PC

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050

Montgomery, AL 36104

Telephone: (334) 420-5672

Fax: (334) 420-5692

BT07/11/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

30-24 COMMERCIAL FOOD AREA HOODS CLEANING SERVICES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission and Purchasing Association of Central Alabama Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 PM(CST) p.m. on THURSDAY, AUGUST 1ST, 2024 for proposed 30-24 “Commercial Food Area Hoods Cleaning Services”. All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A pre-bid conference will be held on FRIDAY, JULY 26TH 2024, at 10:30 AM CST via MICROSOFT TEAMS. Our office is located at Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodations please call 205-325-5381. All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Ericka Andrew, Principal Buyer.

BT07/11/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #41-24 GREENWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DEMOLITION

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent, Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 PM (CST) on August 7, 2024; and a virtual bid opening will be held on August 8, 2024, at 2:00 PM (CST) for ITB #41-24 “GREENWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DEMOLITION”. All

Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download, free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

The Jefferson County Commission Department of Development Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor(s) for the demolition of the below structure.

Street Address 1219 School Road SE, Bessemer, AL 35022

Parcel ID 38 00 35 3 007 001.000

Asbestos Confirmed YES

Prequalification is not required.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

BT07/11/2024

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Birmingham Regional Paratransit Consortium dba/Clastran is applying to the Alabama Department of Transportation for Operational, Administration, Planning, and Capital assistance award under 49 U.S.C. Section 5311 of the Federal Transit Laws. This grant funding will provide financial assistance for public transportation service for the residents of Shelby and Jefferson counties.

The service is provided for general public and currently operates Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All residents including mobility device users, must schedule 24 hours in advance. Fares are $4.00 per one way trip, $8 per round trip. No service or fare changes are planned for FY2025.

Copies of detailed budgets, and service description may be obtained via, email request to SSpencer@Clastran.com or at the Clastran office at 2100 16th Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35205.

This grant funding will provide federal financial assistance for Administration, Operational, Planning and Capital Expenses. Capital funding will be used to purchase 4 transit vehicles with mobility device securements.

A public hearing will be held on July 19, 2024 at 10 a.m. in the Clastran Board Room at the Clastran office at 2100 16th Ave. South, Suite 55, Birmingham, AL 35205 for public comment. If there are questions or comments or if information is needed in another language or alternative format, contact:

Shari Spencer Executive Director Clastran

205-325-8787

sspencer @clastra n.com

Clastran does not discriminate against any individual on the basis of race, color, or national origin.

BT07/11/2024

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Motor Vehicle act 32-13-1 thru 8 code of Alabama 1975. 1985 Pontiac Bonneville VIN #2G2GN69A1F2261213

will be sold at public auction on 07/16/2024 at 10:00 am at

2040 Old Montgomery Hwy, Pelham, AL 35244.

BT07/11/2024

