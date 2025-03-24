March 20, 2025

_____________________________

CARETAKER POSITION

Are you OVER the clinical atmosphere of traditional nursing homes? Are you TIRED of being overworked and have an insane patient load?Do you want to get back your passion in compassion?If you’re reliable and have a positive attitude, then you may be a good fit to take care of my beautiful Mother. Schedule is 5 days a week and 5 hours per day. Salary is $30/hr. Apply by contacting me via email at Ronnie (rknighitx2@gmail.com) for more info.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

Parking and Transportation Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a Parking and Transportation Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

Director of Guest and Premium Services

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Event Manager: City Walk BHAM and 2. Real Estate Property Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

Job Posting: Premium Services Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) 1. Job Posting: Premium Services Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

Dog Park Attendant Part time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Dog Park Attendant Part time, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

SENIOR ANALYST, CATALOG OPERATIONS

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Analyst, Catalog Operations. Optimize and manage e-commerce Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) data in collaboration with various teams and collaborate with Data Engineering, Data Science, Digital Merchandising and Business Development teams to maintain a high-quality product catalog for Shipt members. The position will supervise the work of 14 Analysts and Senior Analysts. This position requires a master’s degree or equivalent in Management Information Systems, Information Systems, or a related field, and 3 years of experience in a related analyst or systems engineering occupation. Must also have 36 months of experience with each of the following: (1) working in data analytics with large, complex, and diverse datasets in enterprise-scale data warehousing and/or data engineering environments; (2) implementing analytical features and optimizing data processes using SQL and Python; (3) managing e-commerce data using CPG analytics and integrating data from third-party providers; (4) evaluating, benchmarking, and annotating datasets for models in collaboration with data science and machine learning teams; (5) utilizing cloud platforms, including GCP and AWS, and working with big data frameworks; and (6) using project management tools, Git version control systems and applying statistical methods to identify and address data anomalies. Experience may be gained concurrently. Experience may have been gained before, during or after master’s degree program. May telecommute from any U.S. location. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Salary: $108,618 to $126,300/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

ENGINEERING MANAGER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Engineering Manager. Lead and manage the work of a team of software engineers and developers who design, build, test, deploy, and maintain backend and other new design and architecture services, including Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA), microservices, and distributed architectures. This position requires a master’s degree or equivalent in computer science, information systems or a related field and 3 years of experience in a software engineer or developer related occupation. In the alternative, the company will accept a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in computer science, information systems or a related field, and 5 years of (progressive, post-baccalaureate) experience in a software engineer or developer related occupation. Must also have 36 months of experience with each of the following: (1) using SQL databases (Postgres or Oracle), NoSQL databases (DynamoDB or Cassandra), and Python; (2) developing Java components using Spring; (3) developing SOAP or REST based web services; (4) using Maven for project management; and (5) designing, developing, testing (Unit/Integration), deploying and maintaining application codes. Must also have 12 months of experience mentoring and leading other engineers. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. May telecommute from any U.S. location. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Salary: $168,230 to $219,000/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

ENGINEERING MANAGER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Engineering Manager. Lead and manage team of software engineers and developers who design, build, test, deploy, and maintain backend services and other newly designed, architected, and implemented services including APIs, message queues, microservices and other distributed architectures. This position requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in computer science, information systems/technology or a related field and 5 years related (progressive, post-baccalaureate) experience in a software or application engineering occupation. Must also have 36 months of experience with each of the following: (1) developing software using agile and lean methodologies and building customer-facing products and services; (2) preparing technical software design documents and working with engineering teams to build services, data systems, APIs and web applications; (3) using Go, Python, Kafka, PostgreSQL, Redis, and NoSQL databases; (4) working with Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA), microservices and distributed architectures, and building scalable high-performing applications; and (5) working in GCP or AWS cloud environments. Must also have 24 months of experience leading engineering teams. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. May telecommute from any U.S. location. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Salary: $168,230 to $219,000/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

SENIOR DATA SCIENTIST

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Data Scientist. Lead the design, development, and deployment of predictive Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) models to enhance operational efficiency and business decision-making processes. This position requires a master’s degree or equivalent in data science, management information systems, or a closely related STEM field and 1 year of related experience in a data science or data architect position. Must also have 12 months of experience with each of the following: (1) designing and managing centralized, end-to-end data architecture solutions, including data model designs, database development standards, and data warehouses; (2) building Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) models; (3) using data visualization tools, including Tableau; (4) using ETL services, including Data Build Tool (DBT); and (5) using AWS. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. Remote work allowed from anywhere within the U.S. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Salary: $70,907 to $219,900/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

SENIOR ANALYST, CATALOG OPERATIONS

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Analyst, Catalog Operations. Optimize and manage e-commerce data and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) in collaboration with various teams and work with large data sets in an enterprise-scale data warehousing environment. This position requires a master’s degree or equivalent in Operations Research, Engineering Management, or closely related field and 1 year of experience in a related analyst occupation. Must also have 12 months of experience with each of the following: (1) using SQL and Python to implement analytical features and optimize data processes; (2) using data visualization and reporting tools, including Tableau, to build advanced business intelligence reports; (3) using project management tools and agile methodologies to manage product lifecycle; (4) working with large data sets in an enterprise-scale data warehousing environment; and (5) using Monte Carlo, Postman, and Click-Up. Experience may be gained concurrently. May telecommute from any U.S. location. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Salary: $70,907 to $126,300/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Software Engineer. Develop and build large-scale applications in collaboration with a team of software engineers. This position requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering, or a related field and 2 years of relevant experience in a related IT, quality analyst, software engineer, or research assistant position. Must also have 24 months of experience with each of the following: (1) building new interfaces using TypeScript and React; (2) using web accessibility techniques, including ARIA standards; (3) using API design and Graph SQL; (4) implementing performance optimization and testing discipline; and (5) using project management tools, including Clickup, and working with CI/CD pipelines using Drone and CircleCI. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. May telecommute from any U.S. location. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Salary: $67,642 to $126,300/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

SENIOR DATA ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Data Engineer. Telecommuting available from anywhere in US. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Primary duty is to design and build certified data sources to enable self-serve analytics through Business Intelligence reporting tools (Tableau). This position requires a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Applied Computer Science, Management and Information Systems, Information Systems, or a related field and 4 years of experience in a data/software engineering position. Experience must include 3 years of experience, which may be concurrent, with all of the following: SQL (Snowflake, Postgres, Redshift, and DataBricks); at least one statistical scripting language (R or Python); at least one data visualization tool (Tableau, ThoughtSpot, Chartio, Looker, Spotfire, or Power BI); Airflow or similar orchestration framework; and code-base ownership, including conducting PR review/approval and reviewing and keeping up to date on code standards. All experience may have been gained concurrently. Salary: $105,747 to $187,000/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

______________________________

LEGAL

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-905008

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NETTIE LOU JASPER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 2 in Block C, according to Gallagher’s Map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057627 as follows: LOT 2 BLK C MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-101.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA

Wilmington Savings Fund )

Society, FSB, )

Plaintiff, ) CASE NO. 01-CV-2024-904946.00

vs. )

)

Jessica Moore and Kayla Wilson )

Defendant(s) )

) PUBLICATION NOTICE

To: Jessica Moore and Kayla Wilson Last Known Address 1541 Dennison Ave, Birmingham, AL 35211

You are hereby notified that filed a Complaint for Ejectment on in the Jefferson County Circuit Court against Jessica Moore and Kayla Wilson (“Defendants”). Numerous attempts to locate the Defendants for service of process have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the complaint by the 30th day of March 2025, which is 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

DONE and ORDERED this 28th day of February, 2025.

/s/ PAT BALLARD CIRCUIT JUDGE

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-90604

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CHRISTY STINSON; ESTATE OF RICHARD TEEN MOORE; ESTATE OF ANN STINSON; WILLIAM STINSON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 14, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 5, in Block 3, in the Survey of Springfield Addition to West End, as shown by map recorded in Volume 15, at Page 86, records of Maps of Surveys in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2022028716 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 3 SPRINGFIELD ADD TO WEST END

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-17-1-016-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 16, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900440

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CRAIG CARNELL; COOK-COBRA COMPANY, INC.; AARON HUMPHREYS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 3, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West Half of Lot 11, in Block 10, according to the survey of Melville Court Survey, as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 28, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019042856 as follows: W 1/2 of Lot 11 BLK 10 Melville Court

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-27-1-022-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 16, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900560

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STATE OF ALBAMA ELIZABETH S. POWELL THE WIFE OF/AND HARVEY A. POWELL, JR. AND THEIR HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, HERBERT E. PAGEL, AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED JT. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA AND ANY AND ALL PTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS CLAIMANTS OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT TITLE, ESTATE, LEIN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on February 11, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on March 11, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on April 17, 2025 at 11:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2630 17th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 352058

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-017-005.000 a/k/a 0122003240170050000000

Legal Description: Lots 6, Block A, according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 6 BLK SHADY SIDE PARK ADD TO BIHAM LYING S OF I-59.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900597

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: STATE OF ALABAMA, ELLA FREEMAN BOWDEN AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, (DECEASED), HERBERT E. PAGEL AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA AND ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTAGE, LEIN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on February 12, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on March 11, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on May 5, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2626 17th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-017-004.000 a/k/a 0122003240170040000000

Legal Description: Lot 5, Block A, according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 5 BLK A SHADY SIDE PARK ADD TO BIHAM LYING S OF I-59.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900534

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CRAIG CARNELL; COOK-COBRA COMPANY, INC.; AARON HUMPHREYS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on February 10, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on March 11, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on April 17, 2025 at 11:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1936 Clover Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-21-2-002-030.000 a/k/a 012200212002030000000

Legal Description: Lots 27, Block 4, according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 163, Page 11, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 27 BLK 4 PHASE 1 4TH SECT HUNTINGTON HILLS 1ST ADD 163/81

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of New Softball Facility for Vincent High School at Vincent, AL for the State of Alabama and the County of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Renovation) of Jefferson County Commission 2121 Building Renovation – Phase 1 at 2121 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203 for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connect with this project should immediately notify Poole & Company Architects, 2 20th Street North, Suite 1610 Birmingham, AL 35203

Shelby Company, LLC

(Contractor)

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

(Business Address)

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Titusville Community Project P.04134, 2nd St S, 3rd Ave S,3rd St S, Kappa Ave S, 1st Ave/Way S, 4th Ave S, Omega St S, Delta St S, Gamma St S, and Alpha St S for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Water Works, owner, and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works board (Architect/Engineer)

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Monumental Sign for Tarrant Intermediate and High School for the State of Alabama and the County of Tarrant. Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB 49-25 UNINTERRUPTIBLE POWER SUPPLY, MAINTENANCE AND TESTING”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free of charge at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A bid bond will be required in the amount not less than 5% of the estimated cost, but not to exceed $10,000.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org. attention Valerie Henderson.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on March 26, 2025, at 10:00 AM in Suite 22 – Ground Floor of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) No. P25018

EVICTION COUNSEL SERVICES

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0611 E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE NONE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Monday March 17, 2025 2:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Monday April 7, 2025, 2:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) No. P25017

Project Management Services

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0611 E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE Friday March 21, 2025 11:00 AM DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Monday March 31, 2025 2:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Friday April 11, 2025, 2:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

Invitation to Bid

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Ed Seoane

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Thursday, April 17th, 2025, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

A Base Bid which includes the relocation of a 2,000-foot-long section of Taxiway H, with all associated electrical, grading, and drainage improvements along with new pavement markings and final site restoration;

A Bid Alternate #1 which includes the milling and asphalt strengthening overlay of the remaining 3,200-feet of Taxiway H, with all associated grading, drainage, and electrical improvements along with new pavement markings and final site restoration;

A Bid Alternate #2 which includes the replacement of the Taxiway H Edge Lighting system with new LED light fixtures and associated components.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

ABANDONDED VEHICLE

1.2G1WG5EK7B1327069

2. 2002 Ford 1FBSS31L52HA63939

3. 1998 Cadillac 1G6KD54Y5WU763355

4. 2008 Nissan 1N4BL21E48C154541

5. 2015 Chevrolet 1G1JC5SH0F4159302

6. 2015 Chevy 1G1PE5SB3F7126874

7. 2005 Pontiac 2G2WP522251287505

8. 2019 Dodge 2C3CDXBG4KH653244

9. 2011 Buick 2G4GS5EC3B9199719

10. 2012 Cruze 1G1PG5SC9C7252395

11. 2002 Honda JHLRD68462C010994

12. 2002 Kia KNDUP131226289194

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

ABANDONDED VEHICLE

Vehicles listed have been declared abandoned & will be sold at public auction, May 7th 2025 @2PM

VIN: JTDDR32T0137586 : 2002 TOYAT0 CELICA

VIN: JHMCD5643SC005279 : 1995 HONDA ACCORD

VIN: 2C3CDXCT4DH693631 : 2013 DODGE CHARGER

VIN: JT3GN86R5W0083622 : 1998 TOYATO 4 RUNNER

VIN: 1G6DZ67A880210675 : 2008 CADILLAC STS

MAY 7TH 2025 AUCTION LOCATION

HILLS DEALS LLC

1315 15TH AVE N, BESSEMER AL 35023

(205) 453-2340 HILLSDEALSLLC@GMAIL.COM

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Legion Field Renovations 2023 at 400 Graymont Ave West Birmingham, AL 35204 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 10:00 AM, Thursday April 10, 2025. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 10:10 AM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday March 25, 2025 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Legion Field Renovations 2023. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 10:00 AM, April 10, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Rickwood Field Accessibility Improvements at 1137 2nd Ave West Birmingham, AL 35204 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 AM, Thursday April 10, 2025. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 9:10 AM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 9:00 AM on Tuesday March 25, 2025 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Rickwood Field Accessibility Improvements. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 9:00 AM, April 10, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

Notice to Bidders

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mobile will receive sealed bids for the above stated project on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, no later than 2:15 PM. Bidders shall insert sealed Bids into a receptacle, marked “City of Mobile Bids”, located in the elevator lobby outside the office of the City Clerk’s Office, 9th Floor South Tower, Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602. The same will be publicly opened and read at 2:30 PM in the Atrium Lobby of Government Plaza. Additional bidding instructions are detailed in the Project Manual.

A pre-bid conference shall be held on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at the site. Meet at front entrance. This project is Tax Exempt.

Bid Documents will be on file Wednesday, March 19, 2025 and may be examined and obtained from the following location:

www.cityofmobile.org/bids/

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise participation may be required. A Directory of DBE Vendors can be found at the following location:

https://workwith.cityofmobile.org/

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for an IDIQ Work Order Agreement for Storm Sewer Cleaning and CCTV Inspection Project # ENG-2025-002. Bids will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until April 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. Sealed bids will be time-stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:00 pm. It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before time set for opening. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the bid box located in Room 220 City Hall, hand-delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 of City Hall, or brought to the bid opening.

This Contract is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract to perform an undetermined number of storm sewer cleanings and CCTV inspections at various undetermined locations, as needed, for smaller projects or to meet emergency needs. A master agreement will be awarded to the Contractor and a separate work order will be issued to the Contractor for each specific assigned location on an as-needed basis. These work orders will reflect minor system cleaning needs, evaluations, and/or inspections that typically need to be responded to and completed quickly.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 3:00 pm (CST) in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

The bidder will base its bid amount on the unit prices and the estimated quantities set forth in the Form of Proposal, which will only be used for the purpose of the comparison and evaluation of bids. The contract term will be for one (1) year. The value of the contract shall not exceed $250,000.

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer in the Department of Capital Projects — Suite 220 of City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/ under the project name STORM SEWER CLEANING AND CCTV INSPECTION WORK ORDER IDIQ CONTRACT. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders. Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder during the award process. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder during the award process and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “STORM SEWER CLEANING AND CCTV INSPECTION WORK ORDER CONTRACT” on the outside of each envelope. Contractors shall also write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment (3) the Authorization to execute the Form of proposal, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D and (6) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License and (8) E-verify documentation.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan–Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. The program is administered by the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) which establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by UAB PM Darren Kruty on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35294. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dkruty@uabmc.edu and cc’d to tclark@pooleandcompany.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HSROC LINEAR ACCELERATOR REPLACEMENT WOMEN & INFANTS CENTER

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

UAB PROJECT NO. # H245025

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The scope of work includes replacement of a linear accelerator and associated equipment, which includes modifying Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing as required. The project will be performed in an occupied hospital and is located on the 1st Floor of the UAB Women & Infants Center, so particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation of measures to mitigate these issues. General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified must have demonstrable knowledge and experience as a General Contractor (not as CM) with similar Imaging and Operating Room projects completed in an operating Hospital clinical environment, and must demonstrate experience with the implementation, monitoring and management of Infection Control Measures and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor on similar projects. The UAB Women & Infants Center location is 1700 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233.

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-

QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor’s bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only Prime Contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project.

Prospective Bidder’s Pre-

qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 2:00pm local time on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to tclark@pooleandcompany.com.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor and subcontractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about April 15, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon or extend the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

POOLE & COMPANY ARCHITECTS, PC 1827 1st AVENUE NORTH, SUITE 100

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203

(205) 326-2206

(205) 326-2201

tclark@pooleandcompany.com

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available on Monday, April 14, 2025 at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, 3000 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233; at the Construct Connect Plan Room, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 100, Norcross, GA 30092; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 3600 Fourth Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if

such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2- 12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). Bids will be received until Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 2:00pm local time at the 2020 Building, 2020 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.

Bid proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Darren Kruty, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, bid proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed bid proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All bid proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory pre-bid conference for prequalified Prime General Contractor’s will be held at the 2020 Building, 2020 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 on Wednesday, April 23, at 10:00 AM CST. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

PUBLIC HOUSING WAITLIST APPLICATIONS

SUSPENDED

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

4501 Little Drive

Bessemer, AL 35068

(205) 426-8950 or (205)426-8948

Effective at 5:00 P.M. Thursday, March 20, 2025

The Jefferson County Housing Authority’s (JCHA) Bessemer Office will no longer be accepting applications for the following sites:

Terrace Manor I & II, and Oak Ridge

BT3/20/2025

______________________________

