March 13, 2025

Employment

CARETAKER POSITION

Are you OVER the clinical atmosphere of traditional nursing homes? Are you TIRED of being overworked and have an insane patient load?Do you want to get back your passion in compassion?If you’re reliable and have a positive attitude, then you may be a good fit to take care of my beautiful Mother. Schedule is 5 days a week and 5 hours per day. Salary is $30/hr. Apply by contacting me via email at Ronnie (rknighitx2@gmail.com) for more info.

Parking and Transportation Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a Parking and Transportation Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-905008

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NETTIE LOU JASPER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 9, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 2 in Block C, according to Gallagher’s Map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 74 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057627 as follows: LOT 2 BLK C MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WEST HIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-101.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND )

SOCIETY, FSB, )

Plaintiff, )

)

)

)

JESSICA MOORE, ET AL., )

Defendants. )

01-CV-2024-904946

ORDER

Because the MOTION FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION filed by Plaintiff WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB shows that Defendants JESSICA MOORE

and KAYLA WILSON have been actively avoiding service of process, the Court concludes that the motion is due to be and is hereby GRANTED and Plaintiff is hereby AUTHORIZED to perfect service of process upon Defendants JESSICA MOORE and KAYLA WILSON by publication pursuant to Rule 4.3 of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure.

DONE and ORDERED this 28th day of February, 2025.

/s/ PAT BALLARD CIRCUIT JUDGE

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of New Softball Facility for Vincent High School at Vincent, AL for the State of Alabama and the County of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Renovation) of Jefferson County Commission 2121 Building Renovation – Phase 1 at 2121 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203 for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connect with this project should immediately notify Poole & Company Architects, 2 20th Street North, Suite 1610 Birmingham, AL 35203

Shelby Company, LLC

(Contractor)

3120 4 th Ave S, Birmingham, A L 35233

(Business Address)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc ( Contractor), has completed the Contract for (Construction) (Renovation) (Alteration) (Equipment) (Improvement) of (Name of Project) Alley Resurfacing Citywide 2024 at Various Locations for the State of Alabama (County ) ( City) of Birmingham Owners), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Birmingham (Architect) .

Southeastern Sealcoating (Contractor)

1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway (Business Address).

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Titusville Community Project P.04134, 2nd St S, 3rd Ave S,3rd St S, Kappa Ave S, 1st Ave/Way S, 4th Ave S, Omega St S, Delta St S, Gamma St S, and Alpha St S for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Water Works, owner, and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works board (Architect/Engineer)

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Monumental Sign for Tarrant Intermediate and High School for the State of Alabama and the County of Tarrant. Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______ PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 44-25 “Multi-Functional Copier and Office Equipment Leasing”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 9:00 (CST) a.m. on 3/25/2025, for Multi-Functional Copier and Office Equipment Leasing. A public opening and a virtual Bid opening will be held 3/26/2025 and 10 a.m.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal . org

attention Harriett Bell.

A Pre-bid conference will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 10:00 am (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB 49-25 UNINTERRUPTIBLE POWER SUPPLY, MAINTENANCE AND TESTING”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free of charge at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A bid bond will be required in the amount not less than 5% of the estimated cost, but not to exceed $10,000.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org. attention Valerie Henderson.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on March 26, 2025, at 10:00 AM in Suite 22 – Ground Floor of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for East Pinson Valley Recreation Center Waterproofing at 3000 Jefferson State Parkway Birmingham, AL 35215 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 10:00 AM, Thursday April 3, 2025. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 10:10 AM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday March 18, 2025 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: East Pinson Valley Recreation Center Resolution of Sever Water Intrusion. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 10:00 AM, April 3, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Fire Stations 1, 12 & 25 Bay Heater Replacement at (FS1) 1808 7th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35203 (FS12) 6449 1st Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35212 (FS25) 3015 Wilson Road Birmingham, AL 35211, will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 11:00 AM, Thursday April 3, 2025. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 11:10 AM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday March 18, 2025 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Fire Stations 1, 12 & 25 Bay Heater Replacement. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 11:00 AM, April 3, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25016

On-CALL HVAC MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR SERVICES

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762 E-mail: ktodd@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE E-PROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE Tuesday, February 25, 2025, 3:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Friday, March 7, 2025, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) No. P25018

EVICTION COUNSEL SERVICES

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0611 E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE NONE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Monday March 17, 2025 2:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Monday April 7, 2025, 2:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

PUBLIC HOUSING WAITLIST APPLICATIONS

Will be taken at

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

4501 Little Drive

Bessemer, AL 35022

(205) 426-8948

Monday, March 17, 2025, and ending Thursday, March 20, 2025, you can pick up a Public Housing Application Tuesday – Thursday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, print from the website JCHA.COM or an application can be emailed to you. Applications are for the waitlist for the following sites: Terrace Manor I & II and Oak Ridge: 2 and 3 BEDROOMS ONLY .

When submitting your application, you must include the following documentation:

 Valid state driver’s license, State ID or Military ID for each household member 18 years and older.

 Verification of current income (SS, SSI, TANF, etc.) and/or proof of employment (two consecutive paystubs)

Please note: Applicants will be pulled from the waitlist. Prior to being housed, additional paperwork/documentation will be required, to complete the move-in process.

Additionally, if it’s determined that you are not eligible to be placed on the waitlist, you will be notified in writing.

Applicants already on the waiting lists for other housing programs must apply separately for this program and such applicants will not lose their place on other waiting lists when they apply for public housing. If you have questions or concerns, please call: 205-426-8948 or 205-426-8950

Take I-20/59 to exit 110 (Alabama Adventure Parkway). Turn onto the Parkway going toward Watermark Outlet, get in the left lane. Then go to Prince Street (you will see a sign for Designer outlets), turn left. Go to the top of the hill to the “STOP” sign and turn right onto Little Drive. Go one block, then turn right into the parking lot of the office.

