Prioritize Colon Health During Awareness Month with These 3 Tips

The colon, also known as the large intestine, serves important roles for digestion and metabolism in the body.

Approximately 6 feet long in total, the colon and rectum work in unison to first absorb water and electrolytes before storing and evacuating stool. This function allows the flexibility the body needs to defecate and dispose of wastes efficiently and at convenient times.

Colorectal cancer occurs when cells in the mucosal lining of the colon develop the ability to grow in uncontrolled fashion through the colon wall with the ability to metastasize.

One University of Alabama at Birmingham professor breaks down three ways to prioritize colon health.

Know your history

Knowing one’s family history is an important method in proactive health care.

“Approximately 15 percent of patients with colorectal cancer have a pathologic cancer-susceptibility gene that can be passed through their family and increase the risk of colon and other cancers,” said Robert Hollis, M.D., assistant professor in the UAB Division of Gastrointestinal Surgery and the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center Colorectal Cancer management team leader. “One of the most common syndromes is Lynch syndrome, which can carry a lifetime risk of colon cancer between 20 percent and 80 percent depending on the gene affected.”

Hollis suggests that patients who have colorectal cancer and are less than age 50 or anyone with a strong family history of the disease should undergo genetic testing to inform their family members of their risk. Patients with known pre-disposing genetic mutations will often start cancer screening earlier and more frequently.

Four ways to prepare for a colonoscopy1. Pay close attention to the bowel preparation instructions given by the doctor. • It is important that the colon can be adequately prepped for visualization during the procedure. 2. Follow a clear liquid diet. • Bowel preparation often includes a clear liquid diet the day prior and taking a bowel preparation agent to clean the colon the night and morning of the procedure. 3. Typically lasts 30-45 minutes. • The patient is sedated with anesthesia during the procedure to promote comfort, and there is most often little memory of the 30- to 45-minute procedure. 4. Ask your health care provider for all details about the experience leading up to the appointment.

Maintain a balanced diet and exercise

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be a very impactful tool in colorectal cancer prevention. It is no secret that a well-balanced diet and routine exercise are a key to prioritizing one’s health. Limiting processed foods, avoiding all tobacco and nicotine, and consuming alcohol only in moderation will help minimize risk factors for colorectal cancer development.

Schedule a colonoscopy

Scheduling a colonoscopy is one of the best ways to prioritize one’s colon health. During a colonoscopy, a small flexible endoscope is passed around a prepped colon to examine the inside lining of the colon.

“Polyps are present in 20-30 percent of patients undergoing screening colonoscopy and represent abnormal growths that can be pre-cancerous,” Hollis said. “The advantage to a colonoscopy over other non-invasive tests is that these polyps can be removed to prevent progression to cancer.”

Average risk individuals start colorectal cancer screenings at the age of 45. Colorectal cancer screenings can be performed either through colonoscopy or stool-based studies. Hollis says those who have a history of colon polyps, familial or personal history of colorectal cancer, hereditary colorectal cancer syndromes, or inflammatory bowel disease should have a colonoscopy as opposed to using stool-based sample methods.

“Patients with a family history of colon cancer typically undergo a colonoscopy at an age 10 years prior to the diagnosis of any first-degree relative,” Hollis said. “Colonoscopies can be indicated for patients who have symptoms suggestive of colorectal cancer, primarily new rectal bleeding or blood in stool.”

The UAB Division of Gastrointestinal Surgery includes six colorectal surgeons providing premier colorectal cancer care to patients across the Deep South. Working within UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, the division hosts a multidisciplinary clinic where patients can be seen by multiple cancer providers in a single clinic appointment.

“Our surgeons and gastroenterologists facilitate colonoscopy screening for low-income, underinsured patients in Jefferson County and across the state through a grant from the Alabama Department of Public Health,” Hollis said.