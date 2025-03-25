USDA Program Cuts Emptying Shelves of Alabama Food Shelters

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cut funding to two nutritional food programs.

The effect is being felt by food banks in Alabama who said they will lose millions of pounds in food as a result.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama said within the last week and a half, the USDA has ended the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program. A USDA spokesperson stated it’s a COVID-era plan that is no longer sustainable.

Cuts have also been made to the Emergency Food Assistance Program. Both programs provided food to places like the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

“(These are) healthy options, healthy shelf-stable goods, but then also healthy fresh vegetable, fresh fruits,” said David McGarr, the food bank’s communications manager. “Things that people need to live a healthy nutritious life.”

McGarr said the changes are why these shelves are empty.

“These funds were frozen in January, and in the last week and a half, they have been cut,” McGarr said.

Food distribution sites like the Salvation Army said they have not been impacted by the change. CBS 42 News looked around the Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham’s food pantry with area commander Robert Lyle.

He said it receives about half of its food from the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. Despite the cuts to some programs, he’s not worried about the future of his pantry.

“We know if things get tough, we can put a plea out, and people will come forward,” Lyle said. “These churches in this community are loving people.”

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama said while it’s changing some of the ways it operates, it will continue to serve everyone in need. It’s asking for donations to help fill the gap of what it has lost because of these program cuts.