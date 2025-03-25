Birmingham Public Library Hosting 70 Free Programs & Activities During Spring Break Through March 29

By Roy L. Williams, P.R. Director|Birmingham Public Library

Hey families: Looking for free programs and activities to do while your students are on 2025 Spring Break through Saturday, March 29?

The Birmingham Public Library is hosting 70 activities and programs for families of all ages at library locations across the City of Birmingham.

Here is a full list to choose from by day:

TUESDAY, MARCH 25

All Day, North Birmingham Regional Branch Library Tuesday Crafternoon

A themed craft kit will be available each Tuesday. Craft kits available while supplies last.

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Inglenook Branch Library Believe it or Not: BHM Edition

Answer trivia throughout the month for a chance to win!

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Southside Branch Library Women’s History Scavenger Hunt

This interactive program introduce you to authors familiar and unfamiliar. Scan QR codes throughout the library to discover clues that will lead you to amazing women authors and their masterpieces.

1 p.m., East Ensley Branch Library, Reed Basket Weaving

Join us at East Ensley Branch to learn how to weave baskets made from reeds.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Smithfield Branch Library Save First Tax Prep

Income-based tax prep.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Avondale Regional Branch Library Pop-in-Play (PIP)

Pop-in-Play (PiP) is an exciting interactive playtime for lap sitters and teetertotters with their caregivers. This fun-filled program includes cool activity centers, circle time, and a whole lot more! Registration appreciated.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Central Library, Auditorium Lunch and Learn with Chef Polly

Celebrate National Nutrition Month at the Birmingham Public Library! Chef Polly King of Full Plate LLC will demonstrate how to prepare a healthy meal and then serve the meal to the attendees. Please reserve a spot by emailing BPL staff member, Jim Murray at: jim.murray@cobpl.org

Join the Southside Film Club and let’s talk about movies dealing with Women’s History, lives and culture. Let’s Celebrate The Powerful Women in Film.

2 – 3 p.m. Springville Road Regional Branch Library Wiggly Worm Program

Spring Break Activity: Wiggly Worms/Conservation & Composting.

3 – 5 p.m. North Avondale Branch Library Beyblade and Lego Club

Join us as we unite with our Beyblade friends in epic free play and tournament battles. In 3, 2, 1, Let it Rip! Also, join us as we build and create fun projects with Legos.

4 p.m., East Ensley Branch Library – Jewelry Making Class

Join us at East Ensley Branch and learn how to make your own wearable masterpieces – from bracelets to earrings!

1 – 3 p.m. Southside Branch Library Celebrating Women

4 – 5 p.m. Inglenook Branch Library, “Story Time”

Join us for an afterschool story time with crafts, stories and snacks. All ages welcome!

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

9:30 – 10 a.m. North Birmingham Regional Branch Library Slide City: Chair Aerobics Slide City

Chair Aerobics is for people who would like to ease their way back into exercising while in a community and motivational environment.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. North Birmingham Regional Library Adventures in Storyland with Miss Pamela

Join Miss Pamela for an adventure with stories, songs, and a make-and-take craft. Registration required. Sign up by clicking here

10 – 11 a.m. North Birmingham Regional Library, Community Stress Support

Connect with others to discuss ways to alleviate the day-to-day stresses of life.

10 – 11 a.m. Powderly Branch Library, Dr. Seuss Read Across America: Storytime on the Go

Join us for a Seuss-tastic adventure as we bring storytime, music, dance, and interactive activities to local daycares! Celebrate the magic of reading with Dr. Seuss classics, silly songs, and movement-filled fun.

10 – 11:30 a.m. Springville Road Regional Branch Library Family Storytime

Our storytime is open to children of all ages, geared toward preschool children. We offer songs, dances, and extension activities after storytime! Join us on Wednesdays @ 10am.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. West End Branch Library West End Crocheters

Learn to crochet while enjoying the company of others.

10:30 – 11:30 am Five Points West Regional Library Chair Yoga with Ms. Sanovia

Join us for Chair Yoga with Sanovia Muhammed

2 – 3 p.m. Springville Road Regional Library, Environmental Hip Hop Presentation Shaheed & DJ Supreme/Black Warrior River Keepers

Partnership Spring Break Environmental Hip Hop Presentation with Shaheed & DJ Supreme and the Black Warrior River Keepers

3 – 5 p.m. North Avondale Branch Library Dance Club

Come join the fun, as we dance. We will dance along to Just Dance videos on YouTube.

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Titusville Branch Library Dragonfly Quick-Craft

Make a colorful dragonfly with this quick and easy craft! This quick craft program offers an opportunity to express creativity and exercise fine motor skills with a simple and easy craft.

3:30 – 5 p.m. Smithfield Branch Library, “I AM WOMAN Movie Series”

Women’s History Month Movie Series

4 p.m., East Ensley Branch Library, Experimental Wednesdays

Join us for a fun, mini-science activity. For details, call East Ensley Branch at (205) 787-1928.

4 – 5 p.m. East Ensley Branch Library, “Experimental Wednesday”

Participate in a mini science experiment as we learn more about a new science topic.

4 – 5 p.m. East Ensley Branch Library Pi Day Program

Stop by East Ensley Library and create a craft to celebrate Pi Day! – East Ensley Branch hosted a similar Pi Day Program on March 14.

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. West End Branch Library Income Tax Preparation with AARP

AARP to offer free tax prep services every Thursday at the West End Library. Call the library for an appointment at 205-226-4089.

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Titusville Branch Library Whodunit?!

“One of these dinner party guests has broken a priceless vase, but no one will fess up! Can you follow the clues and guess “whodunit”?” Titusville library will provide a small visual puzzle display and provide a small prize for patrons who solve the puzzle.

9 – 11 a.m. Southside Branch Library Women’s History Scavenger Hunt

This interactive program introduce you to authors familiar and unfamiliar. Scan QR codes throughout the library to discover clues that will lead you to amazing women authors and their masterpieces.

10 – 11 a.m. West End Branch Library Mary’s Chair Aerobics

Improve your fitness level with fun, free, weekly workouts.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Avondale Regional Branch Library Time for Tales

Join Ms. Cas for a morning of action packed preschool and early elementary fun. Groups are welcome but registration is required.

3 – 4 p.m. West End Branch Library Chess for Kids

Learn how to play the game of chess. Practice with your friends.

3– 5 p.m. North Avondale Branch Library March Madness Activity

Join the fun, as we design basketball catapults and launch them into basketball goals. Afterwards, we will color our own jerseys of our favorite basketball team.

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Smithfield Branch Library

Anime-nia Anime for kids of all ages to watch Thursday, March 27 | 4 – 5pmInglenook Branch Library Plant a Seed Plant an herb garden and learn gardening basics.

10:30 – 11:30 am Titusville Branch Library Trivia: Women’s History Month

Titusville Branch will host a trivia event to celebrate women’s achievements, focusing on local history. This program offers an opportunity to socialize and addresses the need to observe and honor history.

FRIDAY, March 28

10 -11:30 a.m. Springville Road Regional Branch Library Spring Break Movie

Program Movie is Rio.

10 – 11 a.m. North Birmingham Regional Branch Library The Morning Line Up

Let’s get the mornings started with a little line dancing! Join us and learn the latest line dances in the morning!

10:45 a.m. – Senior Fitness at Titusville Library With Instructor Tracy L. Williams

Work out with easy-to-follow line dances led by instructor Tracey L. Williams. All levels welcome. No experience necessary.

1 p.m., East Ensley Branch Library – The East Ensley Book Club

The East Ensley Book Club will gather for an interest meeting. If you desire to participate, please join us. For details, call (205) 787-1928.

2 – 3:30 p.m. Springville Road Regional Branch Library Spring Break Movie Program

Movie is Rio 2.

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. North Birmingham Regional Branch Library Device Drop-In

Patrons bring in their personal electronic devices for basic technology assistance.

3 – 5 p.m. West End Branch Library Friday Movie Matinee

Enjoy a movie and a snack.

3:30 – 5 p.m. Smithfield Branch Library Chill Mode

Stop by, enjoy a game, and chill with us.

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

1 – 2 p.m. Central Library, Auditorium, “The Place of Gender in U.S. Politics”

Since the 1970s In this talk, Dr. Natasha Zaretsky traces the historical roots of the political right’s current preoccupation with gender and sexuality. The talk explores the gender and sexual politics of the early 1970s in order to contextualize the centrality of gender to our current political moment.

