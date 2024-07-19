July 18, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

UTILITY COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Utility Coordinator; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT07/18/2024

TALENT ACQUISITION AND

DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Talent Acquisition and Development Manager; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT07/18/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904620

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RUTH B. BRACKETT, DECEASED; ERIC L. GUSTER; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX

COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other

unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate

described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure

action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following

real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1013 11th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

A Part of Block 3 of the J.M. Ware Survey, as recorded in Deed Book 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge

of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the intersection of the west line of 12th Street with the North line of 10th Avenue North; thence

run in a northerly direction along the west line of 12th Street for a distance of 80 feet; thence turn an angle to

the left of 90° and run in a westerly direction a distance of 200 feet to an alley; thence in a northerly direction

along the west side of said alley a distance of 40 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue a distance

of 40 feet along the west line of said alley; thence turn an angle of 90° to the right and run in an Easterly direction

92 feet; thence turn 90° to the right and run in a southerly direction 40 feet; thence turn in a westerly direction

and run a distance of 92 feet to the Point of Beginning, a/k/a a PART OF THE E 1/2 BLK 3 J M WARE DESC AS COMM AT NE INT 10TH AVE N & 11TH PL N THENCE NW 120 FT S TO POB THENCE NE 92 FT S NW 40 FT S SW 92 FT S SE 40 FT S TO BEG 3/120

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT

THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE- REFERENCED QUIET

TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure

action is hereby set for August 16, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North,

Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a rightto redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate

Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF

REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF

THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP,

505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205)795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson

County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any titleto, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to

plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by

default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against

all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 1st day of July, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/18/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-902025

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TIMOTHY ABNER; CHRISTOPHER B. ANDERTON; ESTATE OF MATTIE HARRIS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 20, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The North forty feet of Lots 7 & 8, Block 16, in P. Rising’s Survey, called Compton, as recorded in Volume 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 201512300122429 as follows: N 40 FT LOTS 7&8 BLK 16 COMPTON RISING

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-04-2-023-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 5, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT07/18/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2024-901912.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HAMILTON PERKINS, JR., DECEASED; MARJORIE COLLINS PERKINS; DOROTHY PERKINS WHITE; LINDA PERKINS KING; JOHN HAMILTON PERKINS 111; MARJORY PERKINS ISRAEL; CHARLES BELGRAVE PERKINS; NORA PERKINS SOPRANI; JOHN HIGHTOWER, DECEASED; ESTHER HIGHTOWER, DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD; JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 10, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1021 1Ith Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal description of:

Begin at the Northwest corner of 12th Street and 10th Avenue North and run for a distance of 200 feet along the North side of 10th Avenue North, thence turn at a 90° angle in a northwesterly direction being the East side of alley or Alice Street for a distance of 200 feet to a point of beginning, thence Northwest along the East side of Alice Street (or Alley Street) a distance of 45 feet, thence turn at a 90° angle In an Easterly direction for a distance of 92 feet, thence Southeast at a 90° angle a distance of 45 feet, thence 90° in a Southwesterly direction a distance of 92 feet to the point of beginning, as surveyed by A. W. Meade, as being a survey of Lot 4, Block 3, in the J.M. Ware Survey, as recorded in Deed Book 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a PART OF LOT 4 BLK 3 JM WARE DESC AS COM AT NW INTERSECT OF 10TH AVE NO & 11 TH PLACE NO TH NW 200 FT TO PT OF BEG TH CONT NWLY 45 FT TH NE 92 FT TH SE 45 FT TH SW 92 FT TO POB SEC 35 TWP 17 R 3

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr., Boulevard North, Jefferson County

Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 15th day of July, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that GKL Companies, Contractor, has completed the Contract for renovation of Harris Early Learning

Ctr- Replace Shingle Roofing 22-381 at 1413 7th Ave North, Birmingham, AL 35203, for the State of

Alabama and the City of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Stephen Ward & Associate, 128 Jetplex Circle, Madison, AL 35758.

GKL Companies, Inc

(Contractor)

112 Rainbow Industrial Drive

Rainbow City, AL 35906

BT07/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975. Notice is hereby given

that Avery Landscape & Associates, LLC, Contractor, has completed the contract for the

improvements to Rocky Ridge Sidewalk, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, Jefferson County,

Engineer Project No. COVH0006 and have made request for final settlement of said contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project

should immediately notify P.O. Box 746, Hamilton, Alabama 35570.

BT07/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Renovations to C-Wing and Band Storage Building at Pelham High School at Pelham, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Pelham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT07/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for

Homewood Middle School Chiller Replacement at Homewood Middle School for the State of

Alabama and the City of Homewood, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Bernhard TME, LLC, 3332 Old Montgomery Highway, Suite 103, Birmingham, AL 35209, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT07/18/2024

NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

IN THE COURT OF FAMILY COURT

SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF YORK

Latasha Brown Baird VS Lamont J. Baird

Case No.: 2024-DR-46-0237

SUMMONS FOR LAMONT J. BAIRD

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the complaint filed in Family Court of York County, and to serve a copy of your answer to said complaint upon the subscriber, Tawana Burris-Alcide, Esq. at her office at The Burris Legal Group, 204 Johnston Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730, within thirty (30) days after the service thereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

BT07/18/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-12-08- “Precast Concrete Vaults” will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Thursday, July 25, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. All potential bidders must receive an executed copy of the applicable “Receipt of Bid” Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, by 10:00 am. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Superintendent and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-12-08: Precast Concrete Vaults.” Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org or by emailing Delerda.Abrom@bwwb.org.

BT07/18/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #44-24” HVAC WATER TREATMENT SERVICES”

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M. , until 4:00 PM (CST) p.m. on August 14, 2024. The bid opening for ITB #44-24 “HVAC WATER TREATMENT SERVICES” will be held on August 15, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CST) and a mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on August 7, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CST).

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

The Jefferson County Commission’s Department of General Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor(s) for HVAC water treatment services for the operation of boilers, cooling towers, condensers and associated circulation systems in Jefferson County buildings.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org. Attention: Joy McDowell.

Both the mandatory pre-bid conference and the bid opening will be held at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 in the Jefferson County Main Courthouse and virtually through Microsoft TEAMS.

BT07/18/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #49-24” BOILER INSPECTIONS AND MRO SERVICES”

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M., until 4:00 PM (CST) p.m. on August 26, 2024. The bid opening for ITB #49-24 “Boiler Inspections And MRO Services” will be held on August 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CST) and an optional pre-bid conference will be held on August 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM (CST).

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

The Jefferson County Commission’s Department of General Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor(s) for boiler inspections and MRO Services to perform inspections, testing and miscellaneous repair for boilers in Jefferson County buildings.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org. Attention: Joy McDowell.

Both the optional pre-bid conference and the bid opening will be held at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 in the Jefferson County Main Courthouse and virtually through Microsoft TEAMS.

BT07/18/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is soliciting Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified contract security companies (company) to provide staffing to screen aviation workers that access Secured or Sterile areas within the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) airport terminal to detect unauthorized weapons, explosives, or incendiaries and other prohibited items, as appropriate, each workday to enhance insider threat deterrence and detection. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com.

A non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00 AM CST in the airport terminal Meeting Room A, located on the lower level of the terminal building by doors 4L. This meeting is non- mandatory. All attendees who plan to attend the meeting must RSVP with Ed Seoane, Vice President of Purchasing at eseoane@flybhm.com by 2:00 pm (local time) on Monday, July 22, 2024.

BT07/18/2024

_____________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority will be accepting sealed bids for:

Sheraton Atrium Room Refresh

Bid information, requirements, plans and specifications may be downloaded at www.bjcc.org (under Vendor Information). There is no charge for downloading bid documents. They may also be examined at the

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Purchasing Office, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, North Exhibition Hall, 3rd Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203.

General Scope of Work: The project is a cosmetic renovation of approximately 111 Sheraton Hotel guest rooms, including interior demolition/removal, paint, wallpaper, carpet, fixtures, and other miscellaneous items of work. There is no structural, HVAC, or major electrical renovation. The start of construction is anticipated to be September 4, 2024, with a project completion date of December 31, 2024.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room E, located at 950 22nd Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bids must be received for public opening on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Meeting Room E, located at the above stated address. All bids received after 1:00 p.m. on the bid date will be retained in the file unopened.

Questions should be emailed to Sharon.Proctor@bjcc.org and Jerry.Reece@bjcc.org. Telephone inquiries are not accepted.

Sharon Proctor

Purchasing Manager

Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority

BT07/18/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham City Schools at the office of Edward McMullen, Purchasing Department, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 until 2:00 p.m. local time Friday, August 2, 2024 for the Synthetic Track Surfacing Systems, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 22, 2024 at: Birmingham Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

Birmingham Board of Education has adopted a policy designed to encourage the participation of MBE/DBE firms in construction projects.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid documents may be obtained and are available on the Districts website at https://www.bhamcityschools.org/page/itb-rfp-rfq-and-addendums.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by Birmingham Board of Education Purchasing Department or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Birmingham Board of Education: the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham City Schools

2015 Park Place, North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Attn: Edward McMullen

BT07/18/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the Center Point Community Center (CD22-03E-01-CPCC) at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Interior Finish and HVAC Replacement at the Center Point Community Center. The scope of work includes general construction, selective demolition, HVAC and interior finish work for a complete project constructed under a single prime contract. Contractor shall provide the standard labor warranty for installation of project components.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of Center Point Community Center (CD22-03E-01-CPCC).

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of CCR Architecture, LLC.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain two (2) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Architect upon receipt of deposit check in the amount of $ 200 per set made payable to CRR Architect. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first two sets issued to each General Contractor Bidder upon the return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after receipt of bids. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the CCR Architecture and Interior and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Architect prior to bid date, otherwise deposit will be forfeited. Deposit will be refunded in full on sets issued to each General Contractor Bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon the return of documents in good, reusable condition within ten (10) days after receipt of proposals.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. CRR Architect makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered or it will not be considered by the Architect or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT07/18/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Coty Jones with the University of Montevallo at the Holland Floyd Physical Plant, 75 College Dr. Montevallo, AL, until 2:00 PM, CDT Tuesday, August 27, 2024 for

PROJECT: BEAM REPAIR AT CENTRAL PLANT

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of Montevallo in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal.

Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Owner intends to award the contract for this work to a pre-qualified General Contractor. The Owner will accept proposals only from firms which demonstrate their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this project. Interested General Contractors must submit a Contractor’s Qualification Certificate. Minimum Qualifications to be certified by prospective bidders include: 1) statutory licensure requirements, 2) bonding capacity in excess of $1,000,000 dollars, 3) minimum of five (5) years successful history as an approved, authorized or licensed General Contractor, 4) minimum annual income of $750,000 dollars in construction value for the past three (3) years, and 5) successful current and recent experience in work for commercial construction with scope similar to this Project within the specified schedule. Joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s qualifications.

Bid Drawings and Specifications will be available and can be requested digitally or examined at the office of the Architect on and after July 19, 2024.

Name of Architect: Jim Hartsell / Skylar Howard Name of Company: Davis Architects, Inc.

Address: 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone No.: (205) 322-7482

Bid Documents can also be reviewed at F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority Plan Room, Construction Market Data Plan Room and obtained from Alabama Graphic Digital Plan Room. Cost of printing plans and specifications are non-refundable.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the documents from Davis Architects, Skylar Howard– showard@dadot.com. Hard copy sets of drawings and specifications will be available to General Contractors bidders and others for the cost of printing and handling directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics (2801 Fifth Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233; phone 205/252-8505). Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect.

Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Alabama law (section 41-4-116, code of Alabama 1975) provides that every bid submitted and contract executed shall contain a certification that the vendor, contractor, and all of its affiliates that make sales for delivery into Alabama or leases for use in Alabama are registered, collecting, and remitting Alabama state and local sales, use, and/or lease tax on all taxable sales and leases in Alabama. By submitting a response to this solicitation, the bidder is hereby certifying that they are in full compliance with Act No. 2006-557; they are not barred from bidding or entering into a contract pursuant to 41-4-116, and acknowledges that the Owner may declare the contract void if the certification is false.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written Bid Documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state or domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at University of Montevallo L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant at 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM CST. The project site will be visited. Attendance by General Contractor, Bid Conference and the site visit is mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

University of Montevallo

Susan Hayes, Chief Financial Officer

Architect:

Davis Architects, Inc.

Jim Hartsell, Principal in Charge

Skylar Howard, Project Manager

BT07/18/2024

INVITATION FOR BID

Notice is hereby given that Jefferson State Community College will be accepting sealed bids for HVAC Services

for the Jefferson, Shelby-Hoover, St. Clair-Pell City and Chilton-Clanton Campuses.

JSCC Bid #24-015 for HVAC Services will need to be delivered on July 25, 2024, by 2:00 p.m. local time to

Jefferson State Community College, 2601 Carson Road, George Wallace Hall, Room 139, in

Birmingham, AL 35215.

A complete set of Bid Documents shall be available through the Jefferson State Community College

Purchasing Office.

By Mail: Jefferson State Community College

Purchasing Coordinator

2601 Carson Road

GWH 100

Birmingham, AL 35215

Phone: 205-856-8020

Bids must be sealed when received and submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies

thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained via the

contact information or location listed above.

BT07/18/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Birmingham City Schools

BCS Playground Improvements

Sealed bids for the Playground Improvements Project will be received by the Birmingham City Schools, located at 2015 Park Place , Birmingham, Alabama 35203, until Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. local time at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at 2015 Park Place, Birmingham AL. Attendance is not mandatory, however, bidders are encouraged to attend.

The Project includes the following Work: Upgrades to existing playgrounds, removing existing mulch surfacing and replacement with poured in place rubber with concrete border, installation of new play equipment

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is HANSEN Landscape Architecture LLC, 104728th Street South Birmingham AL 35205,

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the ARC printing. 3104 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects “successfully completed” in the last 2 years, having a similar scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must comply with the requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

Owner: Birmingham City Schools By: Donald McCrackin

Title: Operations Officer

BT07/18/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

30-24 COMMERCIAL FOOD AREA HOODS CLEANING SERVICES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission and Purchasing Association of Central Alabama Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 PM(CST) p.m. on THURSDAY, AUGUST 1ST, 2024 for proposed 30-24 “Commercial Food Area Hoods Cleaning Services”. All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A pre-bid conference will be held on FRIDAY, JULY 26TH 2024, at 10:30 AM CST via MICROSOFT TEAMS. Our office is located at Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodations please call 205-325-5381. All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Ericka Andrew, Principal Buyer.

BT07/18/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #41-24 GREENWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DEMOLITION

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent, Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 PM (CST) on August 7, 2024; and a virtual bid opening will be held on August 8, 2024, at 2:00 PM (CST) for ITB #41-24 “GREENWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DEMOLITION”. All

Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download, free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

The Jefferson County Commission Department of Development Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor(s) for the demolition of the below structure.

Street Address 1219 School Road SE, Bessemer, AL 35022

Parcel ID 38 00 35 3 007 001.000

Asbestos Confirmed YES

Prequalification is not required.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

BT07/18/2024

FINAL PY 2023 (JULY 1, 2023-JUNE 30, 2024)

ACTION PLAN-ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUMMARY

30 DAY COMMENT PERIOD

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

In accordance with 24 CFR Part 91, the City of Birmingham’s (“the City’s) Community Development Department is hereby publishing its Program Year (PY) 2024-2025 (July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025) Action Plan One Year Use of Funds Submission for citizen comments for a period of at least Thirty (30) calendar days from the date of this publication. The summary is published in order to afford affected citizens an opportunity to examine the contents and to submit comments relating thereto.

All activities’ proposed allocations will be proportionally increased or decreased from the estimated funding levels to match actual allocation amounts.

Copies of the City’s Final PY 2024-2025 Action Plan-One Year Use of Funds are available for review in the City’s Community Development Department, 710 North 20th Street, Room 1000, Birmingham, Alabama from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays and is posted on the City website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development.

All interested parties who desire to submit written comments regarding the City’s development of its Final PY 2024-2025 Action Plan-One Year Use of Funds submission may do so by mail addressing them to Dr. Meghan V. Thomas, Director; Community Development Department; 710 North 20th Street, 10th Floor City Hall; Birmingham, Alabama 35203 or by email at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov. Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or a draft copy of the report) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Action Plan Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

ALL WRITTEN COMMENTS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE CITY’S COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT AT THE REFERENCED ADDRESS NO LATER THAN AUGUST 4, 2024, BY 4:00 P.M. TO BE CONSIDERED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE CITY’S FINAL PY 2024 ACTION PLAN ONE-YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUBMISSION.

RECOMMENDED ACTION PLAN BUDGET

July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025

PY 2024 Community Development Block Grant

$ 5,760,968.00

PY 2024 Anticipated Program Income:

$ 50,000.00

CDBG Total:

$ 5,810,968.00

PY 2024 HOME Grant:

$ 1,122,100.00

PY 2024 Anticipated HOME Program Income:

$ 100,000.00

HOME Total:

$ 1,222,100.00

PY 2024 Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG):

$ 518,372.00

PY 2024 HOPWA Grant:

$ 1,788,325.00

TOTAL

$ 9,339,765.00

PROJECT: COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)

PLANNING & ADMINISTRATION

Administrative Funds (20% cap)

$ 1,122,193.60

One Roof

$ 40,000.00

PROJECT: REPAYMENTS OF SECTION 108 LOAN

Section 108 Loan Principal

$ 60,000.00

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Rev Birmingham

$ 120,000.00

Urban Impact

$ 220,000.00

Small Business Loan

$ 250,000.00

Roebuck Revitalization YMCA

$ 500,000.00

Façade Improvement Program

$ 210,000.00

HOUSING REHABILITATION

Program Cost

$ 890,000.00

Single-Family Rehabilitation Program

$ 1,000,000.00

Christian Service Mission

$ 170,000.00

House Proud

$ 100,000.00

Power UP

$ 47,129.20

Disability Rights and Resources

$ 200,000.00

Acquisition

$ 10,000.00

PUBLIC SERVICES (15% cap)

Homeless Programs:

Men

Cooperative Downtown Ministries

$ 55,300.00

Women

First Light, Inc.

$ 60,000.00

Pathways/Day Center

$ 50,000.00

Pathways Stepping- Stones/Overnight Shelter

$ 30,000.00

YWCA

$ 50,000.00

Changed Lives Christian Center

$ 25,000.00

Supportive Services:

Bridge Ministries

$ 16,000.00

Jimmie Hale Mission

$ 56,500.00

Other Public Services:

Employment and Housing Assistance

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center

$ 25,000.00

Birmingham Urban League

$ 50,000.00

Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama

$ 45,000.00

Help 2 Others Foundation

$ 29,142.00

Jefferson State Community College

$ 35,000.00

Legal Services of Alabama

$ 90,000.00

Food for Our Journey

$ 25,600.00

Be Kind Birmingham

$ 2,278.85

Children/Youth Development/Senior Citizens

Childcare Resources, Inc.

$ 20,000.00

Children’s Village, Inc.

$ 55,000.00

Girls Inc.

$ 35,000.00

Pathway’s Early Learning Center

$ 15,000.00

Positive Maturity, Inc.-East Lake

$ 27,000.00

Rose Garden Adult Day Services, Inc.

$ 25,000.00

PUBLIC FACILITIES & INFRASTRUCTURE

Broadband

$ 10,000.00

Public Facilities & Infrastructure

$ 39,824.35

HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM (HOME)

ADMINISTRATION- 10%

$ 122,210.00

CHDO ACTIVITIES- 15%

$ 183,315.00

Down Payment Assistance

$ 500,000.00

Home Buyer/ Rental

$ 416,575.00

PROJECT: EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT PROGRAM (ESG)

Street Outreach Essential Services & Maintenance Operation Emergency Shelter

Cooperative Downtown Ministries, Inc.

$ 60,000.00

Pathways/Day Center

$ 60,000.00

One Roof-Street Outreach

$ 20,000.00

Pathways Stepping -Stones/Overnight Shelter

$ 40,000.00

Pathways Early Learning Center

$ 25,000.000

Pathways Warming Station

$ 20,000.00

Family Connection

$ 85,494.10

AIDS AL Way Station

$ 30,000.00

First Light, Inc.

$ 55,000.000

HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION

Bridge Ministries

$ 50,000.00

RAPID RE-HOUSING

YWCA RR FVC & IHH

$ 34,000.00

ADMINISTRATION (7.5%):

$ 38,877.90

PROJECT: HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES FOR PERSONS WITH AIDS (HOPWA)

AIDS ALABAMA, INC.

Rental Assistance/TBRA

$ 410,000.00

Rental Assistance/STRMU

$ 70,000.00

Supportive Services

$ 538,598.00

Operating Costs

$ 520,894.50

Resource Identification

$ 70,000.00

Sponsor Administration (7%)

$ 125,182.75

ADMINISTRATION (Grantee) (3%)

$ 53,649.75

GRAND TOTAL

$ 9,765,934.00

BT07/18/2024

