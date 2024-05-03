Women Under Construction Network to Launch ‘Freedom Friday’ Today

The Birmingham Times

Women Under Construction Network (WUCNetwork) will launch “Freedom Friday in the Park,” a monthly multicultural initiative for women today, May 3, to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the Children’s Freedom March on Birmingham.

Held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Avondale Park, 4101 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, the event welcomes all women to participate.

“The Children of Birmingham marched together for freedom’s history and the women of a multicultural Birmingham will dance together for freedom’s future,” said Shellie Layne, founder of WUCN.

The event is designed to alleviate work/life stress, promote physical and mental wellness, and foster community through dance and socialization. Supported by the Birmingham Parks & Recreation Department, UAB Movement-2-Music (limited mobility instructors), Lawson State Community College nursing students, and vendors, WUCNetwork’s Freedom Friday in the Park will serve approximately 250 plus women every first Friday of the month.

WUCNetwork, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting underserved women and families, hosts Freedom Friday in the Park to empower women of all ages and cultures with a mission of Repairing Homes, Building Women and Changing Lives.

The free event offers various dance and movement activities, including Line Dance, Asian Dance, Country Western, Belly Dancing, Mixed Fitness, Chair Aerobics, Jazzercise, Dance Trance, Indian Dance, Salsa Hispanic, West African, Zumba, Limited Mobility Movement and more led by multicultural instructors and volunteers.

For more information, please contact founder Shellie Layne at 205-706-7946.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

