Alabama Power Names New Vice President for Birmingham Division

Ralph Williams, Jr. is the new vice president of Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division.

With the company since 2011, Williams will lead the company’s economic and community development initiatives and external affairs activities in the Birmingham metropolitan area.

“Alabama Power has a long history of partnering with communities to help bring about the growth that our state deserves,” Williams said. “I’m excited to serve our customers throughout the Birmingham region in this rewarding role.”

He previously served in Birmingham Division as community engagement director and division area manager, and has been involved in corporate relations and external affairs.

A Birmingham native, Williams has also served as a campaign manager, governmental affairs consultant and lobbyist, working with the AFL-CIO and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

He studied political science at Miles College and Alabama A&M University.

Williams and his wife, Raquel, have two daughters, Kiara and Morgan.