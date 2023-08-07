EVO 2023 Reveals: Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, Tekken 8 Updates And More

By Franca Quarneti

Fighting game tournament EVO 2023 took place Aug. 4-6 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.





EVO, or Evolution Championship Series, started as Battle by the Bay in 1996 with Super Street Fighter II Turbo and Street Fighter Alpha 2.

The event became EVO in 2002 and has since grown, with more than 4,000 participants in the 2022 Las Vegas event. The contest is organized by EVO Community, a collective effort within the fighting game community.

This year’s tournament came with exciting game announcements for the fighting game community. As per IGN, some notable reveals included:

Capcom ADR’s (OTC: CCOEY) Street Fighter 6 will have a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover on Aug. 8, featuring TMNT gear, emotes, titles, stamps and costumes for the Street Fighter characters.

A.K.I., a “maniacal poison aficionado,” was teased as the next DLC character for Street Fighter 6, with a confirmed release window in Autumn 2023.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s (NASDAQ: WBD) Mortal Kombat 1 added new fighters Reptile, Ashrah, Havik and Sareena to its roster, with a release date set for Sept. 19, 2023.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc’s (OTC: NCBDY) Tekken 8 confirmed the return of Raven and introduced a new character, Azucena, the Peruvian coffee queen.

SNK Corporation announced Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, the first new Fatal Fury game since 1999, but with limited details and no release date.

Guilty Gear Strive’s third season was detailed, with Jellyfish Pirates captain Johnny joining as a DLC fighter on Aug. 24.

Project L, Tencent Holdings ADR’s (OTC: TCEHY) Riot Games’ fighting game based on League of Legends, revealed Yasuo as its fourth character, showcasing his mastery of sword and wind manipulation.

Paramount Global's (NASDAQ: PARAA) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 revealed Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants as a new character, equipped with a mech suit and ketchup-based attacks.

