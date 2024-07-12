3 Birmingham-Based Groups Announce Initiative to Expand High-Quality Internet Access

By Anthony Cook | Alabama NewsCenter

Three Birmingham-based organizations are partnering to pursue their mission of ensuring every resident in the city has access to high-quality internet.

Following this year’s celebration of Juneteenth, Woodlawn United, Prosper and IGNITE! Alabama announced that they are taking next steps in their collaboration by beginning to accept requests for proposals (RFPs) to make high-speed internet access a reality for every Birmingham resident.

“At Woodlawn United, we believe that access to high-quality internet is a fundamental right in today’s society,” said Mashonda Taylor, Woodlawn United CEO. “It is essential for education, healthcare, economic development and social connection. Our commitment to bridging the digital divide is not just about technology — it’s about ensuring that every resident of our city has the opportunity to thrive. We are excited to take this next step and work with our partners to make this vision a reality.”

This initiative stems from last year’s Juneteenth event, “Bridging the GREAT Divide,” in which the three organizations committed to bridging the digital divide affecting Birmingham communities. The organizers highlighted the critical need for economic and social freedom that reliable internet access can provide.

The event, supported by Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales and Birmingham’s District 4 City Councilman J.T. Moore, showcased a collaboration with Microsoft and Open Broadband to enhance connectivity across Birmingham.After reviewing initial plans, organizers realized it was broader than just one area of the city and decided to delve deeper.

The Importance of High-Quality Internet Access

In today’s digital age, access to high-quality internet is not just a luxury but a necessity, reads a joint press release, adding that this technology plays a pivotal role in various aspects of life, including:

Education: Students require reliable internet for online learning, research and completing assignments. Quality internet ensures equal educational opportunities for all.

“I am extremely grateful to both the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Microsoft for their support in bridging Birmingham’s digital divide,” said Torin Darling Brazzle, founder, CEO and president of IGNITE! “The internet is as vital as electricity to our communities. Since the pandemic, I believe that without intentional efforts to connect our Black communities, we may never recover. The urgency to act is greater than ever.”

Community Engagement and Next Steps

Over the past year, Woodlawn United has conducted numerous conversations with community members to understand their needs and how best to address the digital divide. The partnership is now accepting RFPs to deploy resources that will provide high-speed internet access to all areas of the city.

The initiative aims to cover underserved and marginalized communities, ensuring that everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, can benefit from the opportunities the internet provides. This effort will create a more inclusive and connected city, paving the way for economic growth and social equality.

“Prosper is thrilled to partner with Ignite Alabama and Woodlawn United to move the ball forward to close the digital divide for the city of Birmingham,” said J.W. Carpenter, president of Prosper.

By collaborating with community partners, technology providers and local government, Woodlawn United aims to make Birmingham a model city for digital inclusion, according to the press release.In the spirit of Juneteenth and the ongoing struggle for freedom and equality, the partnership commits to ensuring that every resident has the tools to succeed in the 21st century, and high-quality internet access is a fundamental part of that vision.

For more information or to submit an RFP, please visit www.woodlawnunited.org or email connectbhm@woodlawnunited.org.

