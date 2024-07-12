Renasant Exec. Dr. Tracey Morant Adams Installed for a Second Term as South Eastern Regional Dir. of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Special to The Times

Birmingham — Tracey Morant Adams, Ph.D. was recently installed as South Eastern Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® (AKA), an international service organization of more than 300,000 members. The installation marks her second election and installation as the leader of 119 chapters and more than 13,000 members residing in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama. As the South Eastern Regional Director, she serves as a board member of the 116-year international organization.

“To serve is a high calling, and to be trusted to serve is even higher. I commit to strive every day to uphold this honor and the outstanding legacy of our distinguished organization,” said Adams.

Adams is Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Community Development Officer of Renasant Bank, a position she has held for 11 years. In this capacity, she oversees economic and community development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and corporate social responsibility. She is also architect of The Nest for Women, an award-winning small business and entrepreneurship platform for women-owned businesses.

For the past two years, Adams has made significant contributions to transform, magnify and accelerate operations and membership in the South Eastern Region and Alpha Kappa Alpha. Under her leadership, nearly one-half million dollars have been garnered for scholarships to support the academic aspirations of undergraduate students at colleges and universities in Alabama; the 40 Under 40 program was established to celebrate the professional achievements of young members in the South Eastern Region; and POISE (Power of Internships in South Eastern) program was created to provide meaningful internship opportunities for members attending colleges in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama, through strategic partnerships with corporations and nonprofit organizations.

To accelerate the professional and educational advancement of women, the Glenda Glover Leadership Institute (named in honor of former AKA International President and CEO and President of Tennessee State University) was created. The program offers training workshops, conferences, and leadership development programs from industry experts and academia. Additionally, under Dr. Adams dynamic leadership four new chapters were chartered in the South Eastern Region, increasing the number of members in the organization, and expanding the service reach.

As Adams enters her second term, she is focused on continued brand enhancement, members engagement, growth, and resiliency of the South Eastern Region of AKA. She said her efforts, in concert with the region’s dedicated members, will help fulfill and sustain the organization’s long-term mission of service and sisterhood.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is an international service organization that was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek letter organization established by and for African American college-educated women.

